If You Can Type These 25 Plurals Without A Single Mistake, You’re A Language Master
Trivia quiz prompt asking for the plural form of life, related to plural words and language mastery.
If You Can Type These 25 Plurals Without A Single Mistake, You’re A Language Master

Think you know your plurals? From everyday words like “tomato” to tricky Latin and Greek forms like “nucleus” and “appendix,” this 25-question quiz will put your grammar skills to the ultimate test.

Some plurals are simple, others are sneaky, and only true word nerds will get them all right.

Are you ready to prove you know your “oxen” from your “indices”? Let’s find out!

Also check out our full Language page for more awesome challenges!

    debbykeir avatar
    Debby Keir
    Debby Keir
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Latin helps

    1
    1point
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You don't need to have studied Latin to be familiar with the common plural endings. But yeah, most of these were pretty regular, I was actually surprised by how few unusual endings there were. Oxen, perhaps, cos not that many words use the German construction in English, but even then it's following a known rule.

    1
    1point
    reply
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fairly basic plural rules. I missed the zz of quizzes, though 😞

    0
    0points
    reply
