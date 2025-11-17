If You Can Type These 25 Plurals Without A Single Mistake, You’re A Language Master
Think you know your plurals? From everyday words like “tomato” to tricky Latin and Greek forms like “nucleus” and “appendix,” this 25-question quiz will put your grammar skills to the ultimate test.
Some plurals are simple, others are sneaky, and only true word nerds will get them all right.
Are you ready to prove you know your “oxen” from your “indices”? Let’s find out!
Latin helps
You don't need to have studied Latin to be familiar with the common plural endings. But yeah, most of these were pretty regular, I was actually surprised by how few unusual endings there were. Oxen, perhaps, cos not that many words use the German construction in English, but even then it's following a known rule.Load More Replies...
English is such a weird language. It has stolen something from every other language on the planet. I’ve found that that helps me when I’m trying to learn other languages.
Fairly basic plural rules. I missed the zz of quizzes, though 😞
