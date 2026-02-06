Woman Breaks Down The Pros And Cons Of Platonic Co-Parenting As She Considers Having Baby With Ex
What happens if you wake up one day and decide you want children but you don’t have a partner, and tbh, you don’t want one…?
Well, apparently there’s an app for that. Actually, there are many. Men and women are turning to something known as ‘platonic co-parenting’ to fulfill their dreams of becoming parents — without the added drama and stress of a romantic relationship. Some seek out strangers via apps, others prefer to choose a person they know.
One woman says as she approached 40, she realized that kids are actually on her bingo card — just not in the traditional sense. She’s considering having a baby with her ex-boyfriend, and has turned to the internet for some honest opinions. Some people say “go for it!” but others think she’s being selfish.
She thought she didn’t want kids but as she neared 40, she changed her mind
Image credits: Oleg Ivanov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Instead of rushing into a new relationship, she’s considering “platonic co-parenting” with an ex
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: m-r-c-k
“Platonic co-parenting is not a magical solution to utopian parenthood”: the experts weigh in
Many of us have heard of co-parenting… A couple gets together, has a child or children, things go south and they split up. Together (but apart), they navigate the ups and downs of raising their offspring while no longer in a romanticrelationship.
Platonic co-parenting is similar, but not quite the same. You’re basically proactively starting a family and raising a child with a stranger, a friend or someone from your past that you’re no longer in love with. It’s become increasingly popular in recent years, as people opt into mother- or fatherhood but out of relationships.
“We’ve seen a seismic shift in how people define family,”says Ivan Fatovic, founder and CEO of the “mating app” Modamily.
Also known as elective co-parenting, intentional co-parenting and conscious co-parenting, this path to parenthood comes with its own unique set of challenges. It takes trust, patience, understanding, communication and commitment to ensure things don’t fall apart.
“Platonic co-parenting is not a magical solution to utopian parenthood,” warns pregnancy site, The Bump. “People are complex and nuanced—and parenting, in and of itself, is an unpredictable rollercoaster.” It’s critical you choose this journey with the right person, and not only talk through the logistics, but also align on issues such as finances, lifestyle choices, religious beliefs, political leanings, vaccine stances and more.
“Lay it all on the table and don’t hold back,” advises founder of Parenting Pathfinders, Michelle Felder. “This step in the process can really solidify whether you’re compatible and if creating a family together suits you both.”
Some, like the woman in this story, consider platonic co-parenting with an ex, while others would rather have a long-time friend in their corner as they raise a child.
“Although there may not be romance involved, many opt to have children with their friend because it’s a relationship that allows for love, intimacy and a deep connection,” says Felder.
There are also those who seek out a stranger to consciously build a platonic relationship, with the end-goal of starting a family. And there are a range of apps tailored to this very need.
So what happens if your best laid plans fall to pieces? Well, just like platonic co-parenting, there’s apparently something known as “platonic divorce.
“If you’re not working well together anymore, you can divide custody and support like divorced couples,” reveals Amira Hasenbush, a family formation lawyer in Los Angeles who focuses on working with LGBTQ+ families and non-traditional families. But the expert warns, “Once you have a child together, you’re attached to the child for life.”
So it’s in everyone’s best interest (especially the child you’re thinking of having) to think long and hard before deciding to go down the “platonic co-parenting” road.
Some felt the woman was being selfish even considering platonic co-parenting
There’s been a lot of talk about platonic co-parenting online recently, and people are divided
Did she actually change her mind, or is she just getting FOMO? Also, I admit I think it's selfish to bring a child into this world in the state it's in. We don't even take care of those already here.
