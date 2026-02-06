Woman Breaks Down The Pros And Cons Of Platonic Co-Parenting As She Considers Having Baby With Ex

ADVERTISEMENT

What happens if you wake up one day and decide you want children but you don’t have a partner, and tbh, you don’t want one…?

Well, apparently there’s an app for that. Actually, there are many. Men and women are turning to something known as ‘platonic co-parenting’ to fulfill their dreams of becoming parents — without the added drama and stress of a romantic relationship. Some seek out strangers via apps, others prefer to choose a person they know.

One woman says as she approached 40, she realized that kids are actually on her bingo card — just not in the traditional sense. She’s considering having a baby with her ex-boyfriend, and has turned to the internet for some honest opinions. Some people say “go for it!” but others think she’s being selfish.

She thought she didn’t want kids but as she neared 40, she changed her mind

Young woman in green patterned sweater thoughtfully considering the pros and cons of platonic co-parenting options.

Image credits: Oleg Ivanov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Instead of rushing into a new relationship, she’s considering “platonic co-parenting” with an ex

Woman reflecting on the pros and cons of platonic co-parenting while considering having a baby with her ex-partner.

Woman reflects on pros and cons of platonic co-parenting while considering having a baby with her ex-partner.

Text excerpt from a woman discussing the pros and cons of platonic co-parenting while considering having a baby with her ex.

Young child walking hand in hand with two adults outdoors, illustrating platonic co-parenting dynamics.

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Woman breaks down the pros and cons of platonic co-parenting while considering having a baby with her ex-partner.

Text of a person sharing thoughts on platonic co-parenting, reflecting on a friend as a great potential father.

Text discussing the pros of platonic co-parenting, emphasizing stable jobs, financial independence, and affordable childcare.

Woman considering pros and cons of platonic co-parenting with ex due to low ovarian reserve and family planning challenges.

Text discussing caveats and challenges of platonic co-parenting, including work moves, family issues, and romantic love concerns.

Woman and man holding hands at a cafe table, discussing the pros and cons of platonic co-parenting.

Image credits: Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Text on a white background asking for feedback, relating to pros and cons of platonic co-parenting considerations.

Image credits: m-r-c-k

“Platonic co-parenting is not a magical solution to utopian parenthood”: the experts weigh in Many of us have heard of co-parenting… A couple gets together, has a child or children, things go south and they split up. Together (but apart), they navigate the ups and downs of raising their offspring while no longer in a romanticrelationship. Platonic co-parenting is similar, but not quite the same. You’re basically proactively starting a family and raising a child with a stranger, a friend or someone from your past that you’re no longer in love with. It’s become increasingly popular in recent years, as people opt into mother- or fatherhood but out of relationships. “We’ve seen a seismic shift in how people define family,”says Ivan Fatovic, founder and CEO of the “mating app” Modamily. Also known as elective co-parenting, intentional co-parenting and conscious co-parenting, this path to parenthood comes with its own unique set of challenges. It takes trust, patience, understanding, communication and commitment to ensure things don’t fall apart. “Platonic co-parenting is not a magical solution to utopian parenthood,” warns pregnancy site, The Bump. “People are complex and nuanced—and parenting, in and of itself, is an unpredictable rollercoaster.” It’s critical you choose this journey with the right person, and not only talk through the logistics, but also align on issues such as finances, lifestyle choices, religious beliefs, political leanings, vaccine stances and more. “Lay it all on the table and don’t hold back,” advises founder of Parenting Pathfinders, Michelle Felder. “This step in the process can really solidify whether you’re compatible and if creating a family together suits you both.” Some, like the woman in this story, consider platonic co-parenting with an ex, while others would rather have a long-time friend in their corner as they raise a child. “Although there may not be romance involved, many opt to have children with their friend because it’s a relationship that allows for love, intimacy and a deep connection,” says Felder. There are also those who seek out a stranger to consciously build a platonic relationship, with the end-goal of starting a family. And there are a range of apps tailored to this very need. So what happens if your best laid plans fall to pieces? Well, just like platonic co-parenting, there’s apparently something known as “platonic divorce. “If you’re not working well together anymore, you can divide custody and support like divorced couples,” reveals Amira Hasenbush, a family formation lawyer in Los Angeles who focuses on working with LGBTQ+ families and non-traditional families. But the expert warns, “Once you have a child together, you’re attached to the child for life.” So it’s in everyone’s best interest (especially the child you’re thinking of having) to think long and hard before deciding to go down the “platonic co-parenting” road.

Some felt the woman was being selfish even considering platonic co-parenting

Online discussion about the pros and cons of platonic co-parenting as a woman considers having a baby with her ex.

Text comment discussing the pros and cons of platonic co-parenting and supportive co-parent relationships after separation.

Online comment sharing thoughts on platonic co-parenting pros and cons from a new mother's perspective.

Text excerpt discussing the challenges and support needed in platonic co-parenting of infants with an ex-partner.

Comment discussing the pros and cons of platonic co-parenting and considerations when having a baby with an ex.

There’s been a lot of talk about platonic co-parenting online recently, and people are divided

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing children’s success with dedicated parents in various relationship types.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing perspectives on parenting in the context of platonic co-parenting.

Screenshot of a social media post discussing the pros and cons of platonic co-parenting with an ex.

Social media comment discussing the pros and cons of platonic co-parenting and support systems for parents.

Social media comment about finding a good platonic co-parent before falling in love, discussing co-parenting pros and cons.

Comment questioning the pros and cons of platonic co-parenting, including romance and financial responsibilities.

Comment on TikTok post about non-legally binding stepparent pipeline, discussing pros and cons of platonic co-parenting.

Comment discussing the pros and cons of platonic co-parenting and its impact on raising well-rounded children.

Comment discussing the pros and cons of platonic co-parenting and raising children with an ex or coparent.

Screenshot of woman discussing the pros and cons of platonic co-parenting while considering having a baby with her ex.

Screenshot of a social media comment referencing recession indicators with an alert emoji, posted by user frontendmike.

Social media comment from woman discussing community support for kids, relating to pros and cons of platonic co-parenting.

Comment on social media praising the idea of platonic co-parenting, emphasizing community support and cooperation.

Screenshot of social media post discussing the pros and cons of platonic co-parenting and creating community for child-rearing.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing views on relationships, related to pros and cons of platonic co-parenting.

Screenshot of a social media comment reading What could possibly go wrong?, discussing pros and cons of platonic co-parenting.

Text message about co-parenting, highlighting the pros and cons of platonic co-parenting considerations.

Comment discussing the pros and challenges of platonic co-parenting and the high costs of raising children.