Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

White Lady Lectures Black Friend To “Accept” The Skin God Gave Her, Calls Her Out For Her Surgery
White woman and Black woman sitting on the beach, discussing skin acceptance and calling out surgery choices.
Friends, Relationships

White Lady Lectures Black Friend To “Accept” The Skin God Gave Her, Calls Her Out For Her Surgery

louise.p
Louise Pieterse BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Unsolicited advice from a friend is often delivered with a sweet, patronizing tone. It is a ‘helpful’ lecture that usually ends up being pure torture. You’re supposed to smile, nod, and accept their wisdom, even when every fiber of your being wants to scream.

But hypocrisy is what can really make it sting. It’s the friend who tells you to save money while wearing a brand new designer bag. For one woman, a condescending lecture on natural beauty from a friend with secret lip fillers was a hypocrisy too rich to ignore.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Few things can sour a friendship as quickly as some unsolicited advice and good old hypocrisy

    White woman talking to Black friend at the beach, discussing accepting the skin God gave and surgery choices.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After a Black woman said she didn’t want to get ‘too dark,’ her white friend gave her a condescending lecture

    Text excerpt from a story about a White lady lecturing her Black friend to accept her natural skin instead of surgery.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two women having a serious conversation about accepting natural skin and cosmetic surgery, highlighting skin tone and identity.

    Text discussing acceptance of natural skin color, emphasizing black beauty and self-love in a lecture about skin and surgery.

    Young woman at the beach applying sunscreen, smiling and wearing a sunhat and sunglasses on a sunny day.

    Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The woman clapped back at her friend, pointing out her friend’s lip fillers, veneers, and desire to get a tan

    Text excerpt discussing a black woman responding to a white friend lecturing her about accepting her skin and criticizing her surgery.

    Alt text: A text image discussing a white lady lecturing a black friend about accepting her natural skin and calling out her surgery.

    Text box with a white background containing a lecture about accepting natural skin and criticizing cosmetic surgery choices.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Blonde woman receiving cosmetic consultation with medical professional wearing gloves, discussing possible surgery options.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The brutal takedown revealed her friend’s secret plastic surgery to the rest of the group

    Text excerpt about a white lady lecturing black friend to accept the skin God gave her and calling out her surgery.

    Alt text: White lady lectures black friend about accepting her natural skin and calls out her cosmetic surgery decisions.

    Image credits: PencilPenPapers

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The friend was left in tears, and the woman couldn’t help but wonder if her response was too harsh

    The scene was set for a perfect beach day, but a simple request for an umbrella quickly turned the whole thing sour. The narrator, the only Black woman in her friend group, wanted some shade to avoid getting “too dark.” Her friend, Cindy, immediately launched into a patronizing lecture about how she needed to “accept her own skin” and that “being Black is beautiful.”

    The narrator, a 24-year-old woman perfectly capable of making her own decisions, was not having it. She decided to turn the mirror back on Cindy, a woman who is no stranger to wanting a tan. She unleashed a verbal torrent, questioning Cindy’s own self-love: “Why can’t you just love your own lips? Why did you get lip fillers? Aren’t you happy with the way god made you?”

    This clapback had an unintended consequence: it was breaking news to some of the other friends in the group. Cindy had been passing off her cosmetic procedures as her “natural” look, and now her secret was out. The brutal honesty, combined with the public exposure, left Cindy in tears.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The narrator was left wrestling with a mix of justification and guilt. She knows she was harsh and maybe “should have stopped earlier,” but she’s also furious at being spoken down to in such a belittling way. She’s now asking the internet if she’s the jerk for using the truth as a weapon against her condescending friend.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Three women in swimsuits sitting on a beach towel by the ocean, discussing skin acceptance and surgery choices.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Cindy’s lecture is the perfect example of “performative allyship,” a term Forbes describes as someone from a dominant group publicly supporting a marginalized group in a way that is self-serving or superficial. This kind of “support” is often condescending because it assumes the marginalized person needs to be educated on their own identity.

    Cindy’s attempt to try and position herself as an enlightened, anti-racist person completely ignores the complex and deeply personal issue of colorism. For many Black people, the desire to not get “too dark” is not a sign of self-hatred but a response to a real and painful societal bias where lighter skin is often afforded more privilege, the World Economic Forum explains.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While exposing a friend’s secret is generally a breach of trust, the OP’s clapback can be seen as a desperate act to call out hypocrisy. Dr. Jake Teeny highlights that it is important to call out hypocrisy using questions, rather than statements. In the unfortunate instance, the OP’s questions were a little more damning than intended.

    Do you think the poster did the right thing by calling her out? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

    The internet overwhelmingly sided with the woman, calling her friend’s lecture hypocritical and performative

    Screenshot of an online comment calling out hypocrisy in a discussion about skin acceptance and surgery.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing skin acceptance and a lecture about cosmetic surgery and skin color.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post discussing a white lady lecturing a black friend about accepting her natural skin and calling out her surgery.

    Comment discussing condescending attitude about skin acceptance and criticism of cosmetic surgery in a heated debate.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a white lady lecturing black friend about accepting her natural skin and surgery choices.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text comment discussing a racial conflict, addressing condescension and racism in a heated online exchange.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text discussing a conflict where a white lady lectures her black friend to accept her skin and criticizes her surgery.

    Comment discussing white lady lecturing black friend to accept her natural skin and calling out her surgery online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a white lady lecturing her black friend about accepting her natural skin and surgery choices.

    Text post discussing a white lady lecturing black friend to accept the skin God gave her and surgery.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Plastic surgery
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    1

    Louise Pieterse

    Louise Pieterse

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Louise Pieterse

    Louise Pieterse

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP was NTA. Cindy was being a hypocrite + needed to be called out.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP was NTA. Cindy was being a hypocrite + needed to be called out.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT