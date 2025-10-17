From ankle liposuctions to requests to remove the most sensitive parts of the female anatomy, surgeons are telling their stories on Reddit . If you’re a professional with an equally absurd anecdote, feel free to share it in the comments.

And with more famous faces and bodies being superficially enhanced , normal people are following suit. Many of them have even made the most outrageous requests, and their doctors are revealing the craziest ones . That’s even putting it lightly.

In recent years, cosmetic surgery has been more prevalent than ever before. In 2024 alone, more than 7.4 million people around the world went under the knife, representing a 4.3% increase from the previous year.

#1 I used to be a hair transplant technician. An Asian man and his Asian girlfriend came in because he had no underarm hair as Asians are less hairy. She wanted him to look more "manly". The Dr. said the only realistic hair for underarm hair would be pubes. If it was hair from his head, it would grow really long and he would have to trim it. The Dr. asked her to leave the room (she was really pushy) because he had to check the "donor area". He asked the dude if he really wanted it. He said no, it was his GF that was the one who wanted it done. She came back in the room and the Dr. told them that the donor area was not sufficient. That was the Dr's kind way of refusing to perform the surgery.

#2 Long Story Short.



Thin girl with F Bra size comes in wanting to be MM.



I told her to think about it and come back after the consultation.



She came back an hour later still wanting the procedure.



I told her to wait 5 days before coming back.... she did not come back.

#3 Not a surgeon



But why is diastasis recti surgery for women with badly seperated muscle not covered by health insurance?



My poor wife spent years doing arbitrary physical therapy for endless back issues, ending up bed ridden a couple weeks a year like clockwork. EVENTUALLY, we saw a doc who explained there was a huge separation in her tummy from kids that all the strength training in the world wouldn't repair - and likely was making her back problems worse with endless overworked muscles dpong this therapy regiment to make up for the missing core.



I was blown away with the ONLY MUSCLE DAMAGE that causes literal disability, in the entire world that ISNT COVERED BY ANY INSURANCE EVER - is this one. Had to go to a plastic surgeon and have, effectively, a tummy tuck performed with the muscle damage stitched back together.



The USA doesn't give a darn about women.



Ask every gd person screaming we need more babies, women should have children - when, exactly, they'll advocate for this to be 100% covered by insurance.



GFY until you do.

#4 Did lipo on an 18yo girl's ankles the other day. Personally I didn't think they looked that bad but she was seriously bothered by them and getting depressed. And apparently was getting teased by other girls at school too. Turned out great and she's totally happy. For ethic's sake I had to make sure her parents were on board for the surgery as she had just recently turned 18 though.

#5 As an OR tech back in the 80s, I witnessed a general surgeon give a 20 yr old girl breast implants that were way too big. Her skin was so tight at the end it was painful to look at. I bet she had to have them removed a short time later. Before she was put to sleep I overheard the patient tell a nurse that she was getting the surgery so she'd get better tips at her waitressing job at the disco.

#6 I have an uncle who lives down in Florida I see every Christmas, and he always has a hilarious set of new stories for us. My favorite is about the nearly 40 year old woman who still wanted to find Mr. Right. She wanted to be memorable, and had an idea. She had C cup breasts and wanted both a breast reduction AND a breast implant. She wanted the left breast to be a full DD, since the majority of people are right handed, and her right breast to be a "nice, perky B" cup. She explained that no matter the man she would have a breast for him and was therefor broadening her potential husband pool. Maybe it was the "dangerous, desperate look in her eyes" or how she was going to pay in full in cash prior, but he did it and she was ecstatic with the results. At the final check up post operation she b***hed about how she had to make her own bras from two others.

#7 Not a plastic surgeon, but a friend of mine once told me that her mom took her to a plastic surgeon and asked if they could "fix" her nose because it was prominent. She was 8 years old.

#8 Shadowed a plastic surgery resident. Some guy wanted the "ab sculpting lipo", he was pushing 400lbs. There is no physical way to go about that. Consultation lasted about 5 minutes.

#9 Office Manager for a Plastic Surgeon here.

Had a phone call several months ago where this woman was interested in a Brazilian butt Lift (they typically call it "gut-to-butt" where you transfer fat from your abdomen, thighs and arms and inject into the buttocks) and wanted to take her sister's fat and have it injected in her butt because she was "too skinny" for the procedure. I said no.

#10 I was a receptionist once and glanced at a file. There was a couple that wanted to remove thier areolae.

#11 My father used to be a plastic surgeon and when he still was he kept a record of all the men wanting to have breast implants. In the end he had an entire shelf full of pagers of men and the dates of when they asked. Now he's retired.

#12 BBLs carry a surprisingly high mortality rate and the recovery is brutal.

#13 My cousin almost got a BBL last year. The clinic told her she wouldn’t be able to sit for weeks, and that fat could literally enter her bloodstream and end her if it moved.



She canceled everything that same day. It’s wild how normalized such a risky surgery has become.

#14 Obligatory…oh no wait, I AM an actual surgeon!



I would never get a “nonsurgical” or “liquid” rhinoplasty. Most of the time that’s just filler injected into the nose. There is a risk of filler in this location causing you to go blind.



In general I would never get any facial fillers. They tend to look worse over time and migrate.



And then of course what everyone else said about BBLs. Why risk your life to look like you have a full diaper under your shorts?

#15 Obligatory not a surgeon, but I recently saw a post about “hunter eye” surgery that had gone wrong and looked terrible. Basically it’s trending with incel types that alpha men should have smaller eyes that slant upwards so they look like hunters and not prey, so they’re getting this surgery to alter the slant of their eyes AND DECREASE THE VOLUME OF THEIR EYEBALLS to get smaller eyes. It’s exactly as horrific as it sounds and there are some incredibly questionable results from it.



Some of them looked okay after but it’s a crazy reason to let someone ~~suck the juice from your eyeballs~~ (eta correction) slice through the conjunctiva, slice through the outer corner of the eye, and remove a portion of eye socket (either side and/or underneath the eye) from around the eye.



The reason I thought that decompression involved the eyeball is because in the pics I saw the man was actively bleeding from his eyeballs. :).

#16 I'm not a surgeon, just a surg tech, but I scrubbed in on a herniated nipple repair for a 16yo girl. Herniated nipples are normally referred to as puffy nipples in layman's terms. Sure, they can be extreme sometimes, but this girl just had your garden variety, most people quite enjoy, kind.



As it turned out, the way to correct them is to trim a little fat out from under the nipple and enlarge the rest of the breast to smooth them out more. Insurance covered it because it was considered non cosmetic due to being a hernia repair.



Edit: I just realized I was a bit vauge/misleading in my initial discription of what was considered wrong with her. I used "nipple" as a broad term, but it was technically her areola that was a bit puffy.

#17 I am a nurse practitioner first of all, but my MD colleague had a patient who demanded repeatedly to let her get lap-band surgery (ie refer her to GI surgeon).



She was "only" about 40lbs overweight, had refused a trial of diet and exercise, was in her 60s, and already had a progressive neurological disorder.



Long story short: the surgery that she demanded on getting went horribly. (after it was finally approved by her insurance). The surgeon repaired a hernia (that he found during the surgery) using mesh, the mesh didn't fit right, and she had to have surgery have surgery to get it fixed. Then the lap band somehow got dislodged from where it was supposed to be and she had to have surgery to get that removed in the end.



Long story shorter: just try diet and exercise and don't be a lazy person who is demanding and unreasonable...it is safer for you than surgery and/or diet pills.

#18 I did a short internship at a Smartlipo place. A well known, famous weight loss advocate came in for liposuction.

#19 Not exactly on topic, but working at an animal hospital I once had a client ask if puppies are supposed to be circumcised.

#20 Someone tried to get one single superboob.

#21 Used to do internet marketing for plastics. We'd occasionally see some of the emails sent via the website (I know, I know, HIPAA) and it's cause a few laughs.



This one time, though, this 15 or 16 year old high school girl emailed asking for a labiaplasty consult. I (of course) kept reading, and it turns out that she wanted one because the girls in her locker room made fun of the size of her labia...

#22 Beverly Hills Plastic surgeon awake and present. I would say fox eye lift, threads lifts and rib removal. The rest: when done on the right patient by the right surgeon are reasonable surgeries.

#23 I'm late to the party, so my comment probably won't be seen, but I saw an advertisement on a web page for clavicle shortening surgery. I was really confused and read a bit more - it's a procedure to make your shoulders broader. I'm still a bit baffled, as it seems like a really extensive surgery for a not very noticeable result.

#24 I was waiting for a consultation as a patient and overheard a girl on the phone. She told the person on the other side " I'm waiting for the doctor to find out how much to have the gap between my legs." I was very confused, until I mentioned it to a male friend who informed me of the gap between the thighs. I was baffled.

#25 In the UK a few years ago indian men would try and get their wives/girlfriends special hymen surgery to sew it up so it made them feel like a virgin. Very sick, urgh.

#26 Not a plastic surgeon, but limb lengthening surgery. Permanently disabled to be a few inches taller? No thanks.

#27 My husband works for a well known doctor in Miami. The doctor is moving away from BBLs because of the high risks involved. My husband says MOST surgeries are not needed and they do a lot of surgeries just fixing previous surgeries that weren’t done right. My husband REFUSES for me to ever get surgery- not that I want surgery but I get the sentiment, too risky.

He’s worked at what is called ‘chop shops’ here and there many years ago and says those are crazy, tons of patients and many of them BBLs. Super dangerous! He won’t work there anymore because he doesn’t want to be associated with them. The doctor he works for is a good, safe doctor but there’s always risks involved and they spend a lot of time ‘managing expectations’ because things will never be perfect.

#28 Whatever Lauren Sanchez has had done. she looks like a clown, the stabby kind.

#29 I’m not a surgeon, but I work in surgery and tbh I would basically not get anything done unless it’s medically necessary or going to significantly improve my quality of life after exhausting all other options (like to relieve pain, make breathing easier, etc).

#30 Not a surgeon, but my husband is an ICU nurse and sees men with penile implant infections all the time. He says the guys (and their SO’s) regret them in later years since they’re in and out of the hospital all the time.

#31 360 lifts and abdominoplasty, basically anything that involves removing large amounts of skin and tissue. It's even worse if they combine it with liposuction.



Edit: To the people getting defensive in the replies, I gave this answer because I think the complications are serious enough to warrant very careful consideration from people that do need it. Just because a surgery can improve a person's quality of life doesn't mean we should ignore the potential risks.

#32 Sister is an opthalmic surgeon, and her take on LASIK is terrifying.

#33 A coworker had a tummy tuck/abdominoplasty in Mexico - healing didn’t go as planned, so she ended up having to go to a wound care specialist to try to get it fixed. She ended up having to have a plastic surgeon fix everything.



She tried to save $30K by having the surgery in Mexico, but ended up spending over $45K because of complications and having to had the surgery completely re-done in the US.

#34 That Barbie one is pretty nuts, as is the Ken Doll. Please, do not google real ken doll, because the guy is nuts.

#35 Board certified plastic surgeons really aren’t going to do whatever random surgery the patient requests. They can potentially lose their license or face prison for playing mr potato head with the human body. You might get some interesting stories from a surgeon who’s done reconstructive work on someone with catastrophic injuries like severe burns.

#36 Hmm, I would never have an operation to change height - for example, leg lengthening.



Because this is one of the most traumatic and painful operations, with long recovery, risks of complications, and all for the sake of aesthetic or social conformity. The operation involves bone fracture, their stretching with the help of devices and months - or even years - of pain and rehabilitation. At the same time, the result may be unstable, and expectations may be inflated.



For me, it would be too high a price for trying to meet external standards. I’d rather work on accepting myself and finding an environment where growth doesn’t matter.

#37 I’d stay away from anything that involves going to another country to get something discount. One of the issues with surgery, any surgery, is that they often have complications. Good luck finding a surgeon to touch you when it isn’t his/her work, let alone it being done at some shady center outside the country. You could either find yourself paying insanity level money for correction or simply live as whatever monster a shady butcher leaves you as. .