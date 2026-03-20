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Every year, photographers from around the world share incredible images on Wikimedia Commons, capturing the beauty and diversity of life on Earth. The Picture of the Year 2025 marks the 20th edition of this annual competition, celebrating some of the best contributions from the global community.

This year, animal photography once again stands out, with powerful images that go beyond aesthetics to tell stories about the natural world. From intimate moments to dramatic scenes in the wild, these photos highlight just how fascinating and fragile life on our planet can be.

We’ve selected 30 of the most striking animal photos that could take the title this year. Scroll down to explore them and see which one deserves your vote.

More info: commons.wikimedia.org

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#1

Siberian Tiger In Duisburg Zoo Taking A Bath In A Pond

Siberian Tiger In Duisburg Zoo Taking A Bath In A Pond

Image by Tuxyso

Wikimedia Commons Report

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    #2

    Baby Cape Fur Seal Sleeping At Cape Cross, Namibia

    Baby Cape Fur Seal Sleeping At Cape Cross, Namibia

    Image by Giles Laurent

    Wikimedia Commons Report

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    #3

    Barn Swallow In A Dancing Pose After Taking A Quick Dip In The Nagdaha Lake, Lalitpur District, Bagmati Province, Nepal

    Barn Swallow In A Dancing Pose After Taking A Quick Dip In The Nagdaha Lake, Lalitpur District, Bagmati Province, Nepal

    Image by Prasan Shrestha

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    5points
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    #4

    Indian Paradise Flycatcher (Terpsiphone Paradisi)

    Indian Paradise Flycatcher (Terpsiphone Paradisi)

    Image by Kaim Amin.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    5points
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    #5

    Macro Photo Of Greenhouse Frog (Eleutherodactylus Planirostris) Eggs On A Human's Fingertip With Embryos Visible Inside

    Macro Photo Of Greenhouse Frog (Eleutherodactylus Planirostris) Eggs On A Human's Fingertip With Embryos Visible Inside

    Image by Alex Abair

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    4points
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    #6

    Two Red Panda Cubs Perched In A Tree, Gazing Down In Mangingoth, Langtang National Park, Nepal

    Two Red Panda Cubs Perched In A Tree, Gazing Down In Mangingoth, Langtang National Park, Nepal

    Image by Ganga Raj Sunuwar

    Wikimedia Commons Report

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    #7

    A Tufted Gray Langur (Semnopithecus Priam) Stroking A Grizzled Giant Squirrel (Ratufa Macroura) Caringly At Yala National Park, Sri Lanka

    A Tufted Gray Langur (Semnopithecus Priam) Stroking A Grizzled Giant Squirrel (Ratufa Macroura) Caringly At Yala National Park, Sri Lanka

    Image by Senthi Aathavan Senthilverl

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    4points
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    #8

    Night At Hale, Hampshire, England. I Think This Badger Turned Up After A Swim

    Night At Hale, Hampshire, England. I Think This Badger Turned Up After A Swim

    Image by Andy Morffew

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    4points
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    #9

    Strawberry Poison Dart Frog

    Strawberry Poison Dart Frog

    Image by Rhododendrites

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    3points
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    #10

    Verreaux's Sifaka (Propithecus Verreauxi) Near Réserve Peyrieras, Madagascar

    Verreaux's Sifaka (Propithecus Verreauxi) Near Réserve Peyrieras, Madagascar

    Image by Charlesjsharp

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    3points
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    #11

    Chital In Keoladeo National Park, India

    Chital In Keoladeo National Park, India

    Image by Giles Laurent

    Wikimedia Commons Report

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    #12

    Desert-Adapted Elephant Dust-Bathing In Damaraland, Namibia

    Desert-Adapted Elephant Dust-Bathing In Damaraland, Namibia

    Image by Giles Laurent

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    3points
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    #13

    Golden Mantled Howler Monkey And Baby (Alouatta Palliata Palliata)

    Golden Mantled Howler Monkey And Baby (Alouatta Palliata Palliata)

    Image by Rhododendrites

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    3points
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    #14

    The Verditer Flycatcher (Eumyias Thalassinus)

    The Verditer Flycatcher (Eumyias Thalassinus)

    Image by Sanjoykumar99

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    3points
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    #15

    Brown Rat (Rattus Norvegicus), Also Called Norway Rat Or Common Rat, Claiming Abandoned Food Containers In Mathias Baldwin Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

    Brown Rat (Rattus Norvegicus), Also Called Norway Rat Or Common Rat, Claiming Abandoned Food Containers In Mathias Baldwin Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

    Image by Chuck Homler.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    2points
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    #16

    Humpback Whale Breaching In Ballena Marine National Park, Costa Rica

    Humpback Whale Breaching In Ballena Marine National Park, Costa Rica

    The reasons why whales practice breaching are still unknown today. Some hypotheses, among others, are that breaching is done in order to either communicate, court, assert dominance, warn of danger, remove parasites from the skin, or play.

    Image by Giles Laurent

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    2points
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    #17

    Indian Flying Fox In Keoladeo National Park, India

    Indian Flying Fox In Keoladeo National Park, India

    Image by Giles Laurent

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    2points
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    #18

    Rhesus Macaque (Macaca Mulatta)

    Rhesus Macaque (Macaca Mulatta)

    Image by Theklan

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    2points
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    #19

    Giant Otter Eating A Fish Caught From The River In Parque Estadual Encontro Das Águas, Brazil

    Giant Otter Eating A Fish Caught From The River In Parque Estadual Encontro Das Águas, Brazil

    Image by Giles Laurent

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    2points
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    #20

    African Blue Flycatcher (Elminia Longicauda) At Kibale Forest National Park, Uganda

    African Blue Flycatcher (Elminia Longicauda) At Kibale Forest National Park, Uganda

    Image by Giles Laurent

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    2points
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    #21

    Lineated Barbet (Psilopogon Lineatus)

    Lineated Barbet (Psilopogon Lineatus)

    Image by Moheen

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    2points
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    #22

    Proboscis Bats (Rhynchonycteris Naso), Also Referred To As The Brazilian Long-Nosed, River, And Sharp-Nosed Bat

    Proboscis Bats (Rhynchonycteris Naso), Also Referred To As The Brazilian Long-Nosed, River, And Sharp-Nosed Bat

    Image by Rhododendrites

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    2points
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    #23

    The Calico Cat Is A Domestic Cat With A Tricolor Coat Composed Predominantly Of White With Large Orange And Black Spots

    The Calico Cat Is A Domestic Cat With A Tricolor Coat Composed Predominantly Of White With Large Orange And Black Spots

    Image by Terragio67

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    1point
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    #24

    Piliocolobus Kirkii, Jozani Chwaka Bay National Park, Zanzibar Archipelago, Tanzania

    Piliocolobus Kirkii, Jozani Chwaka Bay National Park, Zanzibar Archipelago, Tanzania

    Image by Poco a poco

    Wikimedia Commons Report

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    #25

    Ring-Tailed Lemur (Lemur Catta), Anja Community Reserve, Madagascar

    Ring-Tailed Lemur (Lemur Catta), Anja Community Reserve, Madagascar

    Image by Charles J. Sharp

    Wikimedia Commons Report

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    #26

    Angolan Giraffe Silhouette At Sunrise In The Kalahari Desert Of Namibia

    Angolan Giraffe Silhouette At Sunrise In The Kalahari Desert Of Namibia

    Image by Giles Laurent

    Wikimedia Commons Report

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    #27

    Great Egret (Ardea Alba) Fishing During A Foggy Day At Champ-Pittet, Switzerland

    Great Egret (Ardea Alba) Fishing During A Foggy Day At Champ-Pittet, Switzerland

    Image by Giles Laurent

    Wikimedia Commons Report

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    #28

    Rose-Ringed Parakeet (Psittacula Krameri)

    Rose-Ringed Parakeet (Psittacula Krameri)

    Image by Princepauljoy

    Wikimedia Commons Report

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    #29

    Saddleback Clownfish (''Amphiprion Polymnus'') In A Mertens' Carpet Sea Anemone (''Stichodactyla Mertensii''), Anilao, Philippines

    Saddleback Clownfish (''Amphiprion Polymnus'') In A Mertens' Carpet Sea Anemone (''Stichodactyla Mertensii''), Anilao, Philippines

    Image by Diego Delso

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    1point
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    #30

    Gulf Blenny (''Ecsenius Pulcher''), Ad Dimaniyat Islands, Oman

    Gulf Blenny (''Ecsenius Pulcher''), Ad Dimaniyat Islands, Oman

    Image by Diego Delso

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    0points
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