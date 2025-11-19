ADVERTISEMENT

Every year, Wikimedia Commons hosts its Picture of the Year contest, bringing together some of the most stunning images shared by photographers from around the world. From landscapes and portraits to architecture and nature, the competition celebrates the very best in visual storytelling. But among all these breathtaking entries, the wildlife photos have a special kind of magic.

In this post, we’ve gathered some of the most extraordinary wildlife shots that have stood out throughout the history of the contest. Through Wikimedia’s Picture of the Year competition, photographers give us an intimate look at life on Earth in all its diversity and wonder.

Take a moment to admire these awe-inspiring shots, and let them remind you just how extraordinary our planet’s wildlife truly is.

More info: commons.wikimedia.org

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Jeune Raie Aquarium Nausicaa By Luc Viatour

Close-up of a translucent baby stingray underwater, showcasing unique details in a stunning wildlife photo.

Wikimedia Commons Report

10points
POST
sprite420 avatar
Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cassandra, is that you? "Moisturize me!"

0
0points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Eye Of The Bird By Leonardo Ramos

    Close-up of a colorful bird’s eye and detailed feathers in stunning wildlife photos shared by Wikimedia Commons users.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    10points
    POST
    #3

    New Born Calf Of A Frisian Red White Cow By Uberprutser

    Newborn calf being gently licked by its mother in a green field, showcasing stunning wildlife photos.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    10points
    POST
    #4

    Female Toque Macaque With Baby By Senthi Aathavan Senthilverl

    Close-up of a mother monkey gently touching noses with her baby in a stunning wildlife photo by Wikimedia Commons users.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Hunter Baby Chameleon By Mkrc85

    Chameleon using its long tongue to catch an insect in a stunning wildlife photo with natural green background.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    8points
    POST
    #6

    Sunrise At Agmon Hill During The Crane Migration By Tomere

    Silhouettes of cranes at sunrise with mist and flying birds in a stunning wildlife photo scene.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    8points
    POST
    #7

    Baby Hamster By Augustus Binu

    White mouse with pink eyes walking on reflective surface, showcasing detailed features in stunning wildlife photo.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    8points
    POST
    #8

    Capybaras By Clodomiro Esteves Junior

    Capybara family resting among green plants in a vibrant nature scene showcasing stunning wildlife photos.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Young Male Proboscis Monkey By Charles J. Sharp

    Proboscis monkey captured mid-air jumping between trees in a stunning wildlife photo by Wikimedia Commons users.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    8points
    POST
    joleefrye_1 avatar
    FranSinclair
    FranSinclair
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just skim and am so surprised to learn theres probiotic monkeys! I need to pay more attention

    0
    0points
    reply
    #10

    Spotted Trunkfish By Betty Wills

    Spotted fish among coral reefs captured in stunning wildlife photos shared by Wikimedia Commons users over the years

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    8points
    POST
    #11

    Macaca Fuscata Juvenile Yawning By Daisuke Tashiro

    Young monkey yawning with eyes closed in a stunning wildlife photo shared by Wikimedia Commons users.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    8points
    POST
    #12

    Mandarinfish In Aquarium By Luc Viatour

    Colorful Mandarin fish swimming among coral reefs in a stunning wildlife photo shared by Wikimedia Commons users.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Thomas Fuhrmann By Prasan Shrestha

    Two birds at dawn with one landing on water and misty golden light in a stunning wildlife photo from Wikimedia Commons users.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    7points
    POST
    #14

    Red Fox By Nadezhda Khaustova

    Fox resting on a rock in a rugged landscape with a snow-capped mountain in the background, showcasing stunning wildlife.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    7points
    POST
    #15

    Huskies Sled Dogs In Kulusuk By Markus Trienke

    Huskies running in the snow with tongues out in a stunning wildlife photo shared by Wikimedia Commons users.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    7points
    POST
    #16

    Cat Playing With A Lizard By Basile Morin

    Cat curiously reaching out to a small lizard on the ground near a textured blue wall in a stunning wildlife photo.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Perereca Macaco By Renato Augusto Martins

    Two vibrant green frogs perched on a branch, showcasing stunning wildlife photos captured by Wikimedia Commons users.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    7points
    POST
    #18

    A Butterfly Feeding On The Tears Of A Turtle In Ecuador By Amalavida

    Three turtles resting on a log with a butterfly perched on one turtle’s head in a stunning wildlife photo.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    7points
    POST
    #19

    Southern Elephant Seal By Butterfly Austral

    Close-up of a seal yawning on snow in a stunning wildlife photo taken by Wikimedia Commons users outdoors.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    7points
    POST
    #20

    Red-Headed Weaver By Charles J. Sharp

    Bright red bird perched on a detailed nest made of twigs and leaves, showcasing stunning wildlife photography.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    6points
    POST
    #21

    Zitting Cisticola By Budi Santoso Adji

    Wildlife photo of a parent bird feeding three chicks perched on thin bamboo stalks in a natural green setting.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    6points
    POST
    #22

    Trinkende Taube Am Neptunbrunnen In Tübingen By Dktue

    Pigeon drinking water from an ornate outdoor fountain captured in stunning wildlife photo by Wikimedia Commons users.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    6points
    POST
    #23

    Red-Billed Oxpecker By Charles J. Sharp

    Wildlife photo showing a bird perched on the head of an antelope in a natural outdoor setting.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    6points
    POST
    joleefrye_1 avatar
    FranSinclair
    FranSinclair
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well i know what name ill be calling someone during my next verbal altercation

    1
    1point
    reply
    #24

    Indosylvirana Urbis By Jee & Rani Nature Photography

    Close-up of a frog resting inside a purple and white flower, showcasing stunning wildlife photography details.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    6points
    POST
    #25

    Jubilee And Munin By Colin

    Two black crows perched on a metal railing with historic stone buildings and a cloudy sky in the background wildlife photos.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    6points
    POST
    #26

    Wild Elephants Walking Up A Road In The Area Of Khao Yai National Park By Khunkay

    Three elephants walking on a forest road captured in stunning wildlife photos shared by Wikimedia Commons users.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    6points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    "Wild" Horses By Robin Müller

    Wildlife photo of a mare and foal standing together in a misty forest with autumn foliage in the background.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    6points
    POST
    #28

    Humpback Whale By Charles J. Sharp

    Humpback whale swimming close to the water surface, captured in stunning wildlife photos shared by Wikimedia Commons users.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    6points
    POST
    #29

    Alpine Ibexes By Luca Casale

    Two mountain goats with large curved horns on a grassy hill captured in stunning wildlife photos by Wikimedia Commons users.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    6points
    POST
    #30

    Look Of Ringed Seal By Кирилл Уютнов

    Seal swimming in calm water captured in a stunning wildlife photo shared by Wikimedia Commons users.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    6points
    POST
    #31

    Cervus Nippon By Diego Delso

    Deer with antlers holding a yellow leaf in its mouth captured in a stunning wildlife photo in a natural setting.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    5points
    POST
    #32

    Campamento De Ganado De La Tribu Mundari By Diego Delso

    Person tending to cattle with large horns during golden hour in a stunning wildlife photo shared by Wikimedia Commons users.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    5points
    POST
    #33

    When Feeding The Young By Luckhy86

    Hoopoe bird in flight carrying food to its chick peeking from a tree hole in stunning wildlife photo.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    5points
    POST
    #34

    Flap-Necked Chameleon By Charles J. Sharp

    Green chameleon climbing on dry tree branches in a stunning wildlife photo with natural light and clear background.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    5points
    POST
    #35

    Martin Pecheur By Luc Viatour

    Colorful kingfisher perched on a branch, showcasing vibrant feathers in stunning wildlife photos shared by users.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    5points
    POST
    #36

    Parque Estadual Encontro Das Águas By Thomas Fuhrmann

    Jaguar swimming in water with reflection, one of the stunning wildlife photos shared by Wikimedia Commons users.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    5points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Garranos Fight By Norberto Esteves

    Two wild horses playfully sparring on rocky terrain with shrubs, showcasing stunning wildlife in natural habitat.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    5points
    POST
    #38

    The Bug Peek By Mildeep

    Close-up of a small insect on a water-covered, partially eaten green leaf in stunning wildlife photography.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    5points
    POST
    #39

    Killer Whales Hunting A Seal By Callan Carpenter

    Orcas approaching a seal resting on ice in a stunning wildlife photo capturing Arctic animal behavior.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    5points
    POST
    #40

    Alcedo Atthis By Luca Casale

    Kingfisher bird catching fish in water, a stunning wildlife photo showcasing nature’s vibrant colors and action.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    5points
    POST
    #41

    Portrait Of An Ant By Retro Lenses

    Close-up macro shot of an ant highlighting detailed textures in a stunning wildlife photo shared by users.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    5points
    POST
    #42

    Cheetah At Sunset By Arturo De Frias Marques

    Silhouetted wildcat on a rock at sunset, showcasing stunning wildlife photography by Wikimedia Commons users.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    5points
    POST
    #43

    Vespula Vulgaris Portrait By Tim Evison

    Extreme close-up of a wasp's face showing detailed eyes and hairs in a stunning wildlife photo.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    5points
    POST
    #44

    House Sparrow Nepal By Dasrath Shrestha Beejukchhen (Bablu)

    Two small birds in midair captured in stunning wildlife photo showing intricate wing details and interaction.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    4points
    POST
    #45

    Atlantic Puffin By Jakub Hałun

    Puffin in mid-flight with wings spread and bright orange feet, captured in a stunning wildlife photo by Wikimedia Commons users.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    4points
    POST
    #46

    Close-Up View Of The Head Of A White Tiger By Basile Morin

    White tiger yawning with mouth wide open in a stunning wildlife photo showcasing animal behavior in natural surroundings.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    4points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Eilat Dolphin Reef By טל שמע

    Dolphin swimming underwater captured in one of the stunning wildlife photos shared by Wikimedia Commons users.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    4points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!