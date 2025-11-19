ADVERTISEMENT

Every year, Wikimedia Commons hosts its Picture of the Year contest, bringing together some of the most stunning images shared by photographers from around the world. From landscapes and portraits to architecture and nature, the competition celebrates the very best in visual storytelling. But among all these breathtaking entries, the wildlife photos have a special kind of magic.

In this post, we’ve gathered some of the most extraordinary wildlife shots that have stood out throughout the history of the contest. Through Wikimedia’s Picture of the Year competition, photographers give us an intimate look at life on Earth in all its diversity and wonder.

Take a moment to admire these awe-inspiring shots, and let them remind you just how extraordinary our planet’s wildlife truly is.

More info: commons.wikimedia.org