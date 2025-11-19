Wikimedia Commons Users Shared 47 Stunning Wildlife Photos Taken Over The Years (New Pics)
Every year, Wikimedia Commons hosts its Picture of the Year contest, bringing together some of the most stunning images shared by photographers from around the world. From landscapes and portraits to architecture and nature, the competition celebrates the very best in visual storytelling. But among all these breathtaking entries, the wildlife photos have a special kind of magic.
In this post, we’ve gathered some of the most extraordinary wildlife shots that have stood out throughout the history of the contest. Through Wikimedia’s Picture of the Year competition, photographers give us an intimate look at life on Earth in all its diversity and wonder.
Take a moment to admire these awe-inspiring shots, and let them remind you just how extraordinary our planet’s wildlife truly is.
Jeune Raie Aquarium Nausicaa By Luc Viatour
Eye Of The Bird By Leonardo Ramos
New Born Calf Of A Frisian Red White Cow By Uberprutser
Female Toque Macaque With Baby By Senthi Aathavan Senthilverl
Hunter Baby Chameleon By Mkrc85
Sunrise At Agmon Hill During The Crane Migration By Tomere
Baby Hamster By Augustus Binu
Capybaras By Clodomiro Esteves Junior
Young Male Proboscis Monkey By Charles J. Sharp
Spotted Trunkfish By Betty Wills
Macaca Fuscata Juvenile Yawning By Daisuke Tashiro
Mandarinfish In Aquarium By Luc Viatour
Thomas Fuhrmann By Prasan Shrestha
Red Fox By Nadezhda Khaustova
Huskies Sled Dogs In Kulusuk By Markus Trienke
Cat Playing With A Lizard By Basile Morin
Perereca Macaco By Renato Augusto Martins
A Butterfly Feeding On The Tears Of A Turtle In Ecuador By Amalavida
Southern Elephant Seal By Butterfly Austral
Red-Headed Weaver By Charles J. Sharp
Zitting Cisticola By Budi Santoso Adji
Trinkende Taube Am Neptunbrunnen In Tübingen By Dktue
Red-Billed Oxpecker By Charles J. Sharp
Indosylvirana Urbis By Jee & Rani Nature Photography
Jubilee And Munin By Colin
Wild Elephants Walking Up A Road In The Area Of Khao Yai National Park By Khunkay
"Wild" Horses By Robin Müller
Humpback Whale By Charles J. Sharp
Alpine Ibexes By Luca Casale
Look Of Ringed Seal By Кирилл Уютнов
Cervus Nippon By Diego Delso
Campamento De Ganado De La Tribu Mundari By Diego Delso
When Feeding The Young By Luckhy86
Flap-Necked Chameleon By Charles J. Sharp
Martin Pecheur By Luc Viatour
Parque Estadual Encontro Das Águas By Thomas Fuhrmann
Garranos Fight By Norberto Esteves
The Bug Peek By Mildeep
Killer Whales Hunting A Seal By Callan Carpenter
Alcedo Atthis By Luca Casale
Portrait Of An Ant By Retro Lenses
Cheetah At Sunset By Arturo De Frias Marques
Vespula Vulgaris Portrait By Tim Evison
House Sparrow Nepal By Dasrath Shrestha Beejukchhen (Bablu)
Atlantic Puffin By Jakub Hałun
Close-Up View Of The Head Of A White Tiger By Basile Morin
Eilat Dolphin Reef By טל שמע
These pictures are beautiful! Thank you, Hidreley.
