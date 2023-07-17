Wikimedia Commons: Here Are The 51 Best Pictures Of 2006-2022 Chosen By This Community
Today, we are pleased to share with you the best images chosen by the community of Wikimedia Commons. Let us briefly introduce this platform for those who don't know. Wikimedia Commons is part of the non-profit and free-to-reuse content Wikimedia family. Similar to the information available in this well-known, multilingual online encyclopedia, its sister website offers various media for everyone to browse and use free of charge.
The Wikimedia Commons also attracts many photographers to participate in various challenges created by the platform. Except for the monthly competitions, with a specific theme, contestants can also submit their work and fight for the annual award, Commons: Picture of the Year. We gathered all the winning images this community chose between 2006 and 2022. Scroll down to see all these amazing images we have selected and listed for you.
More info: commons.wikimedia.org
Evolution Of A Tornado: Composite Of Eight Images Shot In Sequence As A Tornado Formed In Kansas By Jasonweingart
First place, Picture of the Year 2018
Nasa's New Horizons Spacecraft Captured This High-Resolution Enhanced Color View Of Pluto On July 14, 2015 By Nasa
First place, Picture of the Year 2015
Great Cormorant (Phalacrocorax Carbo), Little Egret (Egretta Garzetta) And Gadwell Duck (Mareca Strepera) In Taudaha Lake, Near Katmandu, Nepal By Prasan Shrestha
First place, Picture of the Year 2022
Male Polar Bear (Ursus Maritimus) Chasing A Bearded Seal By Andreas Weith
Third place, Picture of the Year 2016
Sarychev Peak Volcano Erupts June 12, 2009, On Matua Island (North Kuril Islands) By Nasa
Third place, Picture of the Year 2010
Young Stars Form In 'The Pillars Of Creation' As Seen By The James Webb Space Telescope's Near-Infrared Camera By Nasa
Third place, Picture of the Year 2022
Two Bulls Running While The Jockey Holds On To Them In Pacu Jawi By Rodney Ee
First place, Picture of the Year 2019
Self Portrait Of Tracy Caldwell Dyson In The Cupola Module Of The International Space Station Observing The Earth Below During Expedition 24 By Tracy Caldwell Dyson (Nasa)
Second place, Picture of the Year 2011
The Aurora Borealis, Or Northern Lights, Shines Above Bear Lake, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska By Joshua Strang
First place, Picture of the Year 2006
A Leaf Beetle (Aulacophora Indica) Looking Out From A Leaf Hole Of Alnus Nepalensis Tree In Chitwan National Park, Nepal By Mildeep
Second place, Picture of the Year 2021
Wild Elephants Walking Up A Road In The Area Of Khao Yai National Park By Khunkay
Second place, Picture of the Year 2016
Two Julia Butterflies (Dryas Iulia) Drinking The Tears Of Turtles In Ecuador By Ministerio Turismo Ecuador
First place, Picture of the Year 2014
The Tungsten Filament Burning With A Flame In The Light Bulb By Stefan Krause
First place, Picture of the Year 2013
A Swallow (Hirundo Rustica) Drinking While Flying Over A Swimming Pool By Sanchezn
Third place, Picture of the Year 2013
European Bee-Eater, Ariège, France. The Female (In Front) Awaits The Offering Which The Male Will Make By Pierre Dalous
First place, Picture of the Year 2012
Fire Breathing "Jaipur Maharaja Brass Band" In Chassepierre, Belgium By Luc Viatour
Second place, Picture of the Year 2008
Horses On Bianditz Mountain. Behind Them Aiako Harria Mountain Can Be Seen By Mikel Ortega
First place, Picture of the Year 2008
Red Squirrel With Pronounced Winter Ear Tufts In The Hofgarten In Düsseldorf By Ray Eye
Third place, Picture of the Year 2007
A Doctor During The Covid-19 Pandemic In San Salvatore Hospital In Pesaro, Italy By Alberto Giuliani
Second place, Picture of the Year 2020
A Surgeon During The Covid-19 Pandemic In San Salvatore Hospital In Pesaro, Italy By Alberto Giuliani
Third place, Picture of the Year 2020
Train From Antofagasta To Bolivia By David Gubler
Second place, Picture of the Year 2018
Jubilee And Munin. Ravens Of The Tower Of London By Colin
First place, Picture of the Year 2016
An Emperor Penguin (Aptenodytes Forsteri) In Antarctica Jumping Out Of The Water By Christopher Michel
Second place, Picture of the Year 2014
A View Of The Lake Bondhus In Norway. In The Background A View Of The Bondhus Glacier As A Part Of The Folgefonna Glacier By Heinrich Pniok
First place, Picture of the Year 2011
Cueva De Los Verdes, Canary Islands, Spain. Reflection On Water By
Third place, Picture of the Year 2011
Eso’s Paranal Observatory By Yuri Beletsky
First place, Picture of the Year 2010
Hoverflies Mating In Midair By Fir0002
Third place, Picture of the Year 2006
Banna Children In Ethiopia With Traditional Body Painting, Playing On Wooden Stilts By Wavrik
Second place, Picture of the Year 2022
Firefighter Fighting A Battle Against A Veld-Fire At Ashton Bay By Steventerblanche
Third place, Picture of the Year 2021
Milky Way Lying Above A Lady, At Trona Pinnacles National Landmark, California By Ian Norman
Third place, Picture of the Year 2015
A Long Filament Of Solar Material That Had Been Hovering In The Sun's Atmosphere, The Corona, Erupted Out Into Space By Nasa Goddard Space Flight Center
Second place, Picture of the Year 2012
High-Speed Photography Of A Light Bulb Shot With An Airsoft Pistol (Positioned Right Of The Lamp) By
Third place, Picture of the Year 2012
Sikh Pilgrim At The Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) In Amritsar, India By Paulrudd
First place, Picture of the Year 2009
Elakala Waterfalls In The Blackwater Falls State Park, West Virginia, United States By Forest Wander
Second place, Picture of the Year 2009
Steam Locomotives Of The Chicago & Northwestern Railway In The Roundhouse At The Chicago, Illinois Rail Yards In 1942 By Jack Delano
Third place, Picture of the Year 2008
A Blue Jay (Cyanocitta Cristata) In Algonquin Provincial Park, Canada By Mdf
Third place, Picture of the Year 2006
Royal Pavilion In Phraya Nakhon Cave In Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park By Berryj
Second place, Picture of the Year 2017
Notre Dame's Spire Taken From The Saint Louis Bridge During The 15th April 2019 Fire By Levrier Guillaume
Second place, Picture of the Year 2019
Common Kingfisher (Alcedo Atthis) Hunting In Water By Luca Casale
First place, Picture of the Year 2020
A Village Girl By Salar Arkan
Third place, Picture of the Year 2019
Frosted Bubble By Danielarapava
Third place, Picture of the Year 2018
Two Phyllomedusa Rohdei Vie For A Branch, One Passing Over The Other By Renato Augusto Martins
First place, Picture of the Year 2017
A View Of The Interior Of Nasir Ol Molk Mosque Located In Shiraz By Ayyoubsabawiki
Second place, Picture of the Year 2015
High Above Tocopilla, Chile, One Of Sqms Boxcabs Coasts Downhill To The Reverso Switchback By David Gubler
Third place, Picture of the Year 2014
National Park "Sviati Hory" (Holy Mountains) By Balkhovitin
Second place, Picture of the Year 2013
Stari Most, The "Old Bridge", Which Connects The Two Banks Of River Neretva, Has Been A Symbol Of Mostar For Centuries By Ramirez
Second place, Picture of the Year 2010
The Russian Military Honor Guard Welcomes U.S. Navy Adm By Chad J. Mcneeley
Third place, Picture of the Year 2009
Broadway Tower In Cotswolds, England By Newton2
First place, Picture of the Year 2007
New York City At Night, USA By Paulo Barcellos Jr
Second place, Picture of the Year 2007
Homeless Person In Paris By Eric Pouhier
Second place, Picture of the Year 2006
Saint John Church Of Sohrol Is A 5th Or 6th Century Armenian Catholic Church In Sohrol, Shabestar, Iran By Farzin Izaddoust Dar
First place, Picture of the Year 2021