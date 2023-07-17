Today, we are pleased to share with you the best images chosen by the community of Wikimedia Commons. Let us briefly introduce this platform for those who don't know. Wikimedia Commons is part of the non-profit and free-to-reuse content Wikimedia family. Similar to the information available in this well-known, multilingual online encyclopedia, its sister website offers various media for everyone to browse and use free of charge.

The Wikimedia Commons also attracts many photographers to participate in various challenges created by the platform. Except for the monthly competitions, with a specific theme, contestants can also submit their work and fight for the annual award, Commons: Picture of the Year. We gathered all the winning images this community chose between 2006 and 2022. Scroll down to see all these amazing images we have selected and listed for you.

More info: commons.wikimedia.org

#1

Evolution Of A Tornado: Composite Of Eight Images Shot In Sequence As A Tornado Formed In Kansas By Jasonweingart

Evolution Of A Tornado: Composite Of Eight Images Shot In Sequence As A Tornado Formed In Kansas By Jasonweingart

First place, Picture of the Year 2018

#2

Nasa's New Horizons Spacecraft Captured This High-Resolution Enhanced Color View Of Pluto On July 14, 2015 By Nasa

Nasa's New Horizons Spacecraft Captured This High-Resolution Enhanced Color View Of Pluto On July 14, 2015 By Nasa

First place, Picture of the Year 2015

#3

Great Cormorant (Phalacrocorax Carbo), Little Egret (Egretta Garzetta) And Gadwell Duck (Mareca Strepera) In Taudaha Lake, Near Katmandu, Nepal By Prasan Shrestha

Great Cormorant (Phalacrocorax Carbo), Little Egret (Egretta Garzetta) And Gadwell Duck (Mareca Strepera) In Taudaha Lake, Near Katmandu, Nepal By Prasan Shrestha

First place, Picture of the Year 2022

#4

Male Polar Bear (Ursus Maritimus) Chasing A Bearded Seal By Andreas Weith

Male Polar Bear (Ursus Maritimus) Chasing A Bearded Seal By Andreas Weith

Third place, Picture of the Year 2016

#5

Sarychev Peak Volcano Erupts June 12, 2009, On Matua Island (North Kuril Islands) By Nasa

Sarychev Peak Volcano Erupts June 12, 2009, On Matua Island (North Kuril Islands) By Nasa

Third place, Picture of the Year 2010

#6

Young Stars Form In 'The Pillars Of Creation' As Seen By The James Webb Space Telescope's Near-Infrared Camera By Nasa

Young Stars Form In 'The Pillars Of Creation' As Seen By The James Webb Space Telescope's Near-Infrared Camera By Nasa

Third place, Picture of the Year 2022

#7

Two Bulls Running While The Jockey Holds On To Them In Pacu Jawi By Rodney Ee

Two Bulls Running While The Jockey Holds On To Them In Pacu Jawi By Rodney Ee

First place, Picture of the Year 2019

#8

Self Portrait Of Tracy Caldwell Dyson In The Cupola Module Of The International Space Station Observing The Earth Below During Expedition 24 By Tracy Caldwell Dyson (Nasa)

Self Portrait Of Tracy Caldwell Dyson In The Cupola Module Of The International Space Station Observing The Earth Below During Expedition 24 By Tracy Caldwell Dyson (Nasa)

Second place, Picture of the Year 2011

#9

The Aurora Borealis, Or Northern Lights, Shines Above Bear Lake, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska By Joshua Strang

The Aurora Borealis, Or Northern Lights, Shines Above Bear Lake, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska By Joshua Strang

First place, Picture of the Year 2006

#10

A Leaf Beetle (Aulacophora Indica) Looking Out From A Leaf Hole Of Alnus Nepalensis Tree In Chitwan National Park, Nepal By Mildeep

A Leaf Beetle (Aulacophora Indica) Looking Out From A Leaf Hole Of Alnus Nepalensis Tree In Chitwan National Park, Nepal By Mildeep

Second place, Picture of the Year 2021

#11

Wild Elephants Walking Up A Road In The Area Of Khao Yai National Park By Khunkay

Wild Elephants Walking Up A Road In The Area Of Khao Yai National Park By Khunkay

Second place, Picture of the Year 2016

#12

Two Julia Butterflies (Dryas Iulia) Drinking The Tears Of Turtles In Ecuador By Ministerio Turismo Ecuador

Two Julia Butterflies (Dryas Iulia) Drinking The Tears Of Turtles In Ecuador By Ministerio Turismo Ecuador

First place, Picture of the Year 2014

#13

The Tungsten Filament Burning With A Flame In The Light Bulb By Stefan Krause

The Tungsten Filament Burning With A Flame In The Light Bulb By Stefan Krause

First place, Picture of the Year 2013

#14

A Swallow (Hirundo Rustica) Drinking While Flying Over A Swimming Pool By Sanchezn

A Swallow (Hirundo Rustica) Drinking While Flying Over A Swimming Pool By Sanchezn

Third place, Picture of the Year 2013

#15

European Bee-Eater, Ariège, France. The Female (In Front) Awaits The Offering Which The Male Will Make By Pierre Dalous

European Bee-Eater, Ariège, France. The Female (In Front) Awaits The Offering Which The Male Will Make By Pierre Dalous

First place, Picture of the Year 2012

#16

Fire Breathing "Jaipur Maharaja Brass Band" In Chassepierre, Belgium By Luc Viatour

Fire Breathing "Jaipur Maharaja Brass Band" In Chassepierre, Belgium By Luc Viatour

Second place, Picture of the Year 2008

#17

Horses On Bianditz Mountain. Behind Them Aiako Harria Mountain Can Be Seen By Mikel Ortega

Horses On Bianditz Mountain. Behind Them Aiako Harria Mountain Can Be Seen By Mikel Ortega

First place, Picture of the Year 2008

#18

Red Squirrel With Pronounced Winter Ear Tufts In The Hofgarten In Düsseldorf By Ray Eye

Red Squirrel With Pronounced Winter Ear Tufts In The Hofgarten In Düsseldorf By Ray Eye

Third place, Picture of the Year 2007

#19

A Doctor During The Covid-19 Pandemic In San Salvatore Hospital In Pesaro, Italy By Alberto Giuliani

A Doctor During The Covid-19 Pandemic In San Salvatore Hospital In Pesaro, Italy By Alberto Giuliani

Second place, Picture of the Year 2020

#20

A Surgeon During The Covid-19 Pandemic In San Salvatore Hospital In Pesaro, Italy By Alberto Giuliani

A Surgeon During The Covid-19 Pandemic In San Salvatore Hospital In Pesaro, Italy By Alberto Giuliani

Third place, Picture of the Year 2020

#21

Train From Antofagasta To Bolivia By David Gubler

Train From Antofagasta To Bolivia By David Gubler

Second place, Picture of the Year 2018

#22

Jubilee And Munin. Ravens Of The Tower Of London By Colin

Jubilee And Munin. Ravens Of The Tower Of London By Colin

First place, Picture of the Year 2016

#23

An Emperor Penguin (Aptenodytes Forsteri) In Antarctica Jumping Out Of The Water By Christopher Michel

An Emperor Penguin (Aptenodytes Forsteri) In Antarctica Jumping Out Of The Water By Christopher Michel

Second place, Picture of the Year 2014

#24

A View Of The Lake Bondhus In Norway. In The Background A View Of The Bondhus Glacier As A Part Of The Folgefonna Glacier By Heinrich Pniok

A View Of The Lake Bondhus In Norway. In The Background A View Of The Bondhus Glacier As A Part Of The Folgefonna Glacier By Heinrich Pniok

First place, Picture of the Year 2011

#25

Cueva De Los Verdes, Canary Islands, Spain. Reflection On Water By

Cueva De Los Verdes, Canary Islands, Spain. Reflection On Water By

Third place, Picture of the Year 2011

#26

Eso’s Paranal Observatory By Yuri Beletsky

Eso's Paranal Observatory By Yuri Beletsky

First place, Picture of the Year 2010

#27

Hoverflies Mating In Midair By Fir0002

Hoverflies Mating In Midair By Fir0002

Third place, Picture of the Year 2006

#28

Banna Children In Ethiopia With Traditional Body Painting, Playing On Wooden Stilts By Wavrik

Banna Children In Ethiopia With Traditional Body Painting, Playing On Wooden Stilts By Wavrik

Second place, Picture of the Year 2022

#29

Firefighter Fighting A Battle Against A Veld-Fire At Ashton Bay By Steventerblanche

Firefighter Fighting A Battle Against A Veld-Fire At Ashton Bay By Steventerblanche

Third place, Picture of the Year 2021

#30

Milky Way Lying Above A Lady, At Trona Pinnacles National Landmark, California By Ian Norman

Milky Way Lying Above A Lady, At Trona Pinnacles National Landmark, California By Ian Norman

Third place, Picture of the Year 2015

#31

A Long Filament Of Solar Material That Had Been Hovering In The Sun's Atmosphere, The Corona, Erupted Out Into Space By Nasa Goddard Space Flight Center

A Long Filament Of Solar Material That Had Been Hovering In The Sun's Atmosphere, The Corona, Erupted Out Into Space By Nasa Goddard Space Flight Center

Second place, Picture of the Year 2012

#32

High-Speed Photography Of A Light Bulb Shot With An Airsoft Pistol (Positioned Right Of The Lamp) By

High-Speed Photography Of A Light Bulb Shot With An Airsoft Pistol (Positioned Right Of The Lamp) By

Third place, Picture of the Year 2012

#33

Sikh Pilgrim At The Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) In Amritsar, India By Paulrudd

Sikh Pilgrim At The Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) In Amritsar, India By Paulrudd

First place, Picture of the Year 2009

#34

Elakala Waterfalls In The Blackwater Falls State Park, West Virginia, United States By Forest Wander

Elakala Waterfalls In The Blackwater Falls State Park, West Virginia, United States By Forest Wander

Second place, Picture of the Year 2009

#35

Steam Locomotives Of The Chicago & Northwestern Railway In The Roundhouse At The Chicago, Illinois Rail Yards In 1942 By Jack Delano

Steam Locomotives Of The Chicago & Northwestern Railway In The Roundhouse At The Chicago, Illinois Rail Yards In 1942 By Jack Delano

Third place, Picture of the Year 2008

#36

A Blue Jay (Cyanocitta Cristata) In Algonquin Provincial Park, Canada By Mdf

A Blue Jay (Cyanocitta Cristata) In Algonquin Provincial Park, Canada By Mdf

Third place, Picture of the Year 2006

#37

Royal Pavilion In Phraya Nakhon Cave In Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park By Berryj

Royal Pavilion In Phraya Nakhon Cave In Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park By Berryj

Second place, Picture of the Year 2017

#38

Notre Dame's Spire Taken From The Saint Louis Bridge During The 15th April 2019 Fire By Levrier Guillaume

Notre Dame's Spire Taken From The Saint Louis Bridge During The 15th April 2019 Fire By Levrier Guillaume

Second place, Picture of the Year 2019

#39

Common Kingfisher (Alcedo Atthis) Hunting In Water By Luca Casale

Common Kingfisher (Alcedo Atthis) Hunting In Water By Luca Casale

First place, Picture of the Year 2020

#40

A Village Girl By Salar Arkan

A Village Girl By Salar Arkan

Third place, Picture of the Year 2019

#41

Frosted Bubble By Danielarapava

Frosted Bubble By Danielarapava

Third place, Picture of the Year 2018

#42

Two Phyllomedusa Rohdei Vie For A Branch, One Passing Over The Other By Renato Augusto Martins

Two Phyllomedusa Rohdei Vie For A Branch, One Passing Over The Other By Renato Augusto Martins

First place, Picture of the Year 2017

#43

A View Of The Interior Of Nasir Ol Molk Mosque Located In Shiraz By Ayyoubsabawiki

A View Of The Interior Of Nasir Ol Molk Mosque Located In Shiraz By Ayyoubsabawiki

Second place, Picture of the Year 2015

#44

High Above Tocopilla, Chile, One Of Sqms Boxcabs Coasts Downhill To The Reverso Switchback By David Gubler

High Above Tocopilla, Chile, One Of Sqms Boxcabs Coasts Downhill To The Reverso Switchback By David Gubler

Third place, Picture of the Year 2014

#45

National Park "Sviati Hory" (Holy Mountains) By Balkhovitin

National Park "Sviati Hory" (Holy Mountains) By Balkhovitin

Second place, Picture of the Year 2013

#46

Stari Most, The "Old Bridge", Which Connects The Two Banks Of River Neretva, Has Been A Symbol Of Mostar For Centuries By Ramirez

Stari Most, The "Old Bridge", Which Connects The Two Banks Of River Neretva, Has Been A Symbol Of Mostar For Centuries By Ramirez

Second place, Picture of the Year 2010

#47

The Russian Military Honor Guard Welcomes U.S. Navy Adm By Chad J. Mcneeley

The Russian Military Honor Guard Welcomes U.S. Navy Adm By Chad J. Mcneeley

Third place, Picture of the Year 2009

#48

Broadway Tower In Cotswolds, England By Newton2

Broadway Tower In Cotswolds, England By Newton2

First place, Picture of the Year 2007

#49

New York City At Night, USA By Paulo Barcellos Jr

New York City At Night, USA By Paulo Barcellos Jr

Second place, Picture of the Year 2007

#50

Homeless Person In Paris By Eric Pouhier

Homeless Person In Paris By Eric Pouhier

Second place, Picture of the Year 2006

#51

Saint John Church Of Sohrol Is A 5th Or 6th Century Armenian Catholic Church In Sohrol, Shabestar, Iran By Farzin Izaddoust Dar

Saint John Church Of Sohrol Is A 5th Or 6th Century Armenian Catholic Church In Sohrol, Shabestar, Iran By Farzin Izaddoust Dar

First place, Picture of the Year 2021

