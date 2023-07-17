Today, we are pleased to share with you the best images chosen by the community of Wikimedia Commons. Let us briefly introduce this platform for those who don't know. Wikimedia Commons is part of the non-profit and free-to-reuse content Wikimedia family. Similar to the information available in this well-known, multilingual online encyclopedia, its sister website offers various media for everyone to browse and use free of charge.

The Wikimedia Commons also attracts many photographers to participate in various challenges created by the platform. Except for the monthly competitions, with a specific theme, contestants can also submit their work and fight for the annual award, Commons: Picture of the Year. We gathered all the winning images this community chose between 2006 and 2022. Scroll down to see all these amazing images we have selected and listed for you.

