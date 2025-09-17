We all have words or phrases that instantly rub us the wrong way. Sometimes it’s a cliché that feels fake, other times it’s a throwaway line that reveals a lot more about someone’s attitude than they realize. A single phrase can be enough to make you roll your eyes—or even lose a little respect for the person saying it.

So, I asked the Bored Panda community to share the words or expressions that immediately set off red flags for them. From cringey catchphrases to everyday sayings that just don’t sit right, these answers show how powerful language can be—and how quickly the wrong words can change your impression of someone.

#1

48 Words And Phrases That Make People Lose Respect For Someone "Everything happens for a reason."

Please tell me the reason why my mother died like a dog from dementia, genius. I'll wait.

Tony Frost

    #2

    48 Words And Phrases That Make People Lose Respect For Someone "It's just a (cat/dog/iguana…)" — said when someone loses a pet.

    Yerlin Matu

    #3

    48 Words And Phrases That Make People Lose Respect For Someone "I don’t believe in mental illness."

    From a close family member who knows I have severe depression, knows I am on medication, and knows I have tried to take my own life in the past!

    Fernando @cferdophotography

    #4

    48 Words And Phrases That Make People Lose Respect For Someone For me, it’s when someone says, “I’m just being honest,” right after saying something unnecessarily cruel. Honesty is great, but when it’s used as a shield for rudeness, it feels more like an excuse than a virtue.

    Hichem Dahmani

    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    3 weeks ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That word - "just". It's so often either a verbal grovel, or an attempt to evade the blame. Avoid it yourself (as much as possible) and avoid those who use it regularly, as well.

    #5

    48 Words And Phrases That Make People Lose Respect For Someone Because I'm a… [Insert Zodiac Sign]

    Nastya Dulhiier

    #6

    48 Words And Phrases That Make People Lose Respect For Someone "Influencer" or "content creator"—either of those words likely means you don’t know what you’re talking about when it comes to what you’re trying to get your followers to buy. So, I have no respect for you.

    Image generated by Bored Panda using ChatGPT (not the actual photo)

    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    3 weeks ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It also means "I'm an entitled idiot that wants you to give me stuff for free."

    #7

    48 Words And Phrases That Make People Lose Respect For Someone "God won't give you more than you can handle."

    "And aren't you over that by now?"

    Marcos Paulo Prado

    #8

    48 Words And Phrases That Make People Lose Respect For Someone "No offence."

    It's so annoying—people just say it to try and get away with saying something terrible!

    Vitaly Gariev

    #9

    48 Words And Phrases That Make People Lose Respect For Someone Woke. It's just: "Things are more complicated than my simplistic worldview accounts for, and I don't want complexity making me question it."

    Danny Burke

    #10

    48 Words And Phrases That Make People Lose Respect For Someone I'm not, but…

    If you start a sentence with that, then you most definitely are bigoted. It doesn't matter if it's about race, gender, or sexual orientation— as soon as those words are uttered, I lose respect.

    Mimi Thian

    margoagnew avatar
    Me myself and I (Submission author)
    Me myself and I
    Community Member
    3 weeks ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Should say I'm not racist, homophobic or what ever your favourite bigotry is but fir some reason didn't post

    #11

    48 Words And Phrases That Make People Lose Respect For Someone A word or phrase that makes me instantly lose respect for someone is anything dismissive of other people’s humanity—like when someone says, “I’m just being honest,” right after insulting someone, or, “That’s just how I was raised,” to excuse bigotry. Those kinds of phrases signal that the person isn’t interested in growth, empathy, or accountability, and that usually tells me everything I need to know.

    Toa Heftiba

    #12

    48 Words And Phrases That Make People Lose Respect For Someone "Do you know how much I make a year?"

    Giorgio Trovato

    #13

    48 Words And Phrases That Make People Lose Respect For Someone "Be better." It's a passive-aggressive way of saying, "Align your views with mine because my thinking on this topic makes me a better person than you," and it marks the person as arrogant and condescending.

    Cuong Duyen Ceramics

    #14

    48 Words And Phrases That Make People Lose Respect For Someone "Oh, just ChatGPT/Copilot/Gemini it." What happened to "Google it"? Why are we relying on a very inaccurate robot to give us our information?

    Solen Feyissa

    jolt-disclose-hash avatar
    Yrral Spavit
    Yrral Spavit
    Community Member
    3 weeks ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have asked AI twice about something then followed up by checking the result. Not only wrong but VERY wrong.

    #15

    48 Words And Phrases That Make People Lose Respect For Someone It's beginning to be "Prove me wrong."

    Brett Jordan

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If we're talking about 'innocent until proven guilty' matters, sure. Otherwise, no.

    #16

    48 Words And Phrases That Make People Lose Respect For Someone "I am her father. You need to respect me." Lost respect immediately. You earn respect; you don't ask for it.

    Jeff Miller

    #17

    48 Words And Phrases That Make People Lose Respect For Someone "I don't mean to be rude, but…" means they're about to be rude.

    Maria Lysenko

    #18

    48 Words And Phrases That Make People Lose Respect For Someone Not a word or a phrase, but a conversational style: arguing with everything the other person says, insisting that they justify every statement or back up every assertion they make. Saying, “But what about [unlikely possibility],”—aka sealioning.

    LinkedIn Sales Solutions

    chris_116 avatar
    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    Community Member
    3 weeks ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But if I'm going to argue with you, I must take up a contrary position.

    #19

    48 Words And Phrases That Make People Lose Respect For Someone Well, "I'm an influencer" has already been covered, so let's just go with, "Do you know who I am/who my father is?"

    Ali Morshedlou

    #20

    48 Words And Phrases That Make People Lose Respect For Someone I know a person who puts a dollar amount on everything. Not, "Can you hand me my sunglasses?" But, "Can you hand me my $1,200 sunglasses?" Every time… every chance she gets. I wish I saw her less than every couple of years.

    freestocks

    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    3 weeks ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hand them to her with the comment "Here's your buck ninety-eight sunglasses that you wildly overpaid for."

    #21

    48 Words And Phrases That Make People Lose Respect For Someone When a man refers to his lovely spouse as "the wife."

    Christian Bowen

    susanjohnsen avatar
    Cerridwn d'Wyse
    Cerridwn d'Wyse
    Community Member
    3 weeks ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In my personal opinion and from the people I've been around, men are more likely to say my wife and women are a little bit more likely to say whatever their spouses name is Bob Carroll Ted or Alice doesn't matter

    #22

    48 Words And Phrases That Make People Lose Respect For Someone "Not all men" and "Misandry!" — said when women talk about negative experiences with men.

    Mister Lee

    peterbear avatar
    Peter Bear
    Peter Bear
    Community Member
    3 weeks ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just for fairness sake, try this simple test; flip the genders. How would a woman respond to the same statement?

    #23

    48 Words And Phrases That Make People Lose Respect For Someone "We only want what's best for you."

    You think I don't know what's best for me?

    Fotos

    #24

    48 Words And Phrases That Make People Lose Respect For Someone Using "irregardless."

    Oyemike Princewill

    #25

    48 Words And Phrases That Make People Lose Respect For Someone “I’m just playing devil’s advocate” — said when they are trying to justify being cruel.

    Sander Sammy

    #26

    48 Words And Phrases That Make People Lose Respect For Someone "Do you know who I am?"

    Armin Narimani

    #27

    48 Words And Phrases That Make People Lose Respect For Someone 5G… chemtrails… antivax… All of these are the worst of the human condition. We are fully in Idiocracy mode now.

    Markus Winkler

    kennethmccartney avatar
    Array Index Out of Bounds
    Array Index Out of Bounds
    Community Member
    3 weeks ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nobody I have ever met believes any of this trope. I'm from Bay Area, California.

    #28

    48 Words And Phrases That Make People Lose Respect For Someone Whatever.

    XinYing Lin

    #29

    48 Words And Phrases That Make People Lose Respect For Someone When every sentence ends with the words "you know." No, I don't know. You didn't really explain the point you were trying to make.

    Using slang or making up words that are already in the dictionary. I don't want to look up stuff just to understand the conversation.

    Every other word is "bro" or something like it. I might be showing my age, but at least I'm educated enough to communicate with people.

    Christina @ wocintechchat.com

    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    3 weeks ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    '..making up words that are already in the dictionary'? If they're in the dictionary then the people can't be making them up. I also disagree with 'I don't want to look up stuff to understand the conversation.' How are people supposed to know which words you don't know? You're essentially criticising people who have a wider vocabulary than yours.

    #30

    48 Words And Phrases That Make People Lose Respect For Someone "No offence, but…" I just hate it when someone says that—they mean offence. I just lose my respect for them (which I probably didn't have in the first place).

    Zan Lazarevic

    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    3 weeks ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I honestly don't know anyone who uses that phrase any more unless it's sarcasm.

    #31

    "So I was listening to Rogan," or "I read on InfoWars." May as well tell me you read it in the tabloids—at least you can read, but geez.

    Report

    #32

    The words like and literally.

    Report

    #33

    It really infuriates me when anyone uses a dog as a way to insult someone, especially in a really bad way.

    Dogs are by far the most loving, caring, loyal, generous, patient, forgiving, and peaceful creatures on the planet. All they want to do is fill your life with happiness and unconditional love. They never cheat, treat you badly, or hurt you in any way. They just make your life better by simply being there.

    People, on the other hand, can be the exact opposite—especially when they act in ways that lead others to call them a dog. They can be nasty, cruel; they start wars, they cheat, they kill, and their greed knows no bounds. If anything, dogs should be held up as a way to be, not as an insult, but as a compliment and as a model for how to live: kind, loving, caring, funny. The world would be a much better place if people were more like dogs.

    Report

    amylara avatar
    wowbagger
    wowbagger
    Community Member
    3 weeks ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, I never understood how "dog" came to be an insult. Calling a man a dog implies he's cruel or a player. Calling a woman a dog implies she's ugly. Ha! I wish I were a tenth as cute as my dog is!

    #34

    I am not a n**i, but…

    Report

    #35

    "I'm the victim here!"

    Report

    #36

    I'm not racist, but…

    Report

    #37

    "I voted for Trump. Twice."

    Report

    #38

    "Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words may never harm me." Bull***t. Words hurt.

    Report

    arthurwaite avatar
    Arthur Waite
    Arthur Waite
    Community Member
    Premium     3 weeks ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Classic answer is Hit 'em in the face with a Dictionary!

    #39

    I love Donald Trump.

    Report

    #40

    "Gee, you're so pretty/handsome," said over and over.

    Report

    #41

    ¡Viva la libertad, carajo! (Milei's words after every speech.)

    Report

    #42

    I have two: the first is the word "schmiko"—drives me nuts… the second is the phrase "Live life to the full/fullest"—so trite and nonsensical…

    Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 week ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People who say this diabolically don't want anyone having a day of rest EVER.

    #43

    The "N word" and "w*****k."

    Report

    #44

    "Unthaw." I know—it's stupid. But I will DIE ON THIS HILL. Thaw is defrost. Unthaw is un-defrost. Unthaw is freeze. STOP SAYING UNTHAW!

    Report

    realsportsgal avatar
    Sportsgal
    Sportsgal
    Community Member
    3 weeks ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Same point with irregardless. Not regardless means you HAVE REGARD. I know they made it a word, but I will never use it!!🙄

    #45

    "Well, bully for you!"—spoken with a Texas twang.

    Report

    #46

    "Are you KIDDING ME? (Right now)"

    Report

    #47

    "You're amazing." This was written on the sidewalk across from my store as part of a day when people write uplifting messages in chalk.

    No, I'm not. You have to actually do something amazing to be amazing. You don't get to call yourself that just because you got out of bed this morning. I take it as an insult, frankly—like when a toddler does a little jump and you say, "Wow, buddy, that's amazing!" What am I supposed to say? "Yay, I'm amazing!" Any of those sorts of mindless platitudes annoy me to no end.

    Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 week ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, to put it in a different light, someone woke up, got out of bed with a fresh view on life, and decided to spread some uplifting words for those who may need it in these turbulent, dark times. They didn't have to and they're not asking for anything out of it.

    #48

    Per my last email.

    Report

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have to admit that I do this if the person has been passive-aggressive snarky towards me, or I generally don't like them. Eg: My ex-boss got a lot of emails with the above included as he became my ex-boss because he was being a di‍ck towards me, and thankfully my boss' boss saw that.

