"Rufus was 1 of 7 pups and the last one to be picked. As soon as we met him, we fell in love with him. Oftentimes, when he was eating with his puppy siblings, he would be the first to the bowl, eat his food, and then fall asleep in the bowl. His love for food stuck with him until his last day, when he sat next to me with his head on my lap, begging for fries. Rufus was loyal beyond measure. He was at every game, meet, and milestone. He would lie out in the driveway and bark at any pedestrian walking by, but as soon as he saw our cars turn in, he would be chasing us into the garage, his head would be the first thing you’d see when you opened the door. When we would go swimming, he would chase us into the water and put his body underneath us because he thought we were in danger and wanted to bring us back to land. He was kind and comforting; he would never leave our side if we were sick or sad. Against my parents’ wishes, he would take shifts sleeping in bed with each of my siblings. He used to spend hours and hours outside, but if someone were on the couch or in bed sick, he wouldn’t leave their side. He was so smart. He knew on Thursday my parents would go to the beach, so he would sit by the car and wait for my dad to get home; he wouldn’t come inside because he didn’t want to be left behind. When the kids would leave for college, he would sit in the mud room by the suitcases, making sure we said goodbye to him before we left. I knew Rufus had started to decline this February when I flew home to be with him as my parents flew down to Virginia to meet their first grandchild. I could see his legs were bothering him, and he struggled to make it outside to go to the bathroom. Our whole family was able to get together for 2 weeks this summer at the beach and be with Rufus. We didn’t know that just a month later, we would lose him. When I got the phone call Monday evening, I booked a flight home that night. I got to be with Ru for his last couple of days, which meant the world to me. He was our best friend. We are going to miss him so much."

