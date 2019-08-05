15Kviews
We Asked Photographers From All Around The World To Showcase The Beauty Of Nature, And Here Are The Best 50 Entries
15Kviews
Breathtaking shots from international photographers display the incredible beauty of Mother Earth: from tiny insects to majestic landscapes, discover the #Nature2019 finalists below.
These photos from all different corners of the world have been selected among more than 13,513 submissions in the #Nature2019 photo contest by AGORA images, a free-to-use photography app that has been awarding the world’s biggest prizes in global photo contests since 2017.
More info: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter | Youtube | agoraawards.com | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Never-Ending Winding Path
Magical path in the Bavarian countryside, Germany
@dreher.mj
I always love paths/roads surrounded by trees. Really love this one
Agora is one of the world’s leading digital art platforms, bringing together artists, collectors, patrons, and experts from all over the globe.
With 3.5 million active users from over 190 countries, Agora was founded by Octavi Royo in 2016 with the mission to empower talent from across the world, and to democratize access to such talents and their creations through the Agora Awards, which are open to content creators who can participate in different categories (photography, short film, documentary, music, and digital art).
Misty Morning
The mist slowly disappears as the sun rises on Mount Bromo, Indonesia
by @tianabdulhanip
Eyes Of Mountains
Thermal springs of Pamukkale, Turkey
by @jevgenij
The Agora platform, which can be accessed via its app (iOS and Android) and through its website, features millions of photographs, graphic designs, music, and videos developed by people from around the world (from renowned artists to regular individuals).
Rainbow Reine
Double rainbow shining over Norwegian shores
by @uglefisk
Rainbows are my favourite thing, this picture made me so happy
Majalengka Views
Farm lands in Argapura Majalengka, Indonesia
by @aburizchi
After a careful pre-selection process, Agora's curation team selected 50 finalist photographs and put the shortlist to all users who democratically voted for the final winner. Naingtun Win with his photograph "Hoopoe Bird Family" was voted the winner of the “Nature2019” contest. The photo was taken with Canon EOS R, shutter speed 1/3200.
Fantasy
Green Indonesian landscape
by @dikyedarling
Wild Nature
Lighthouse crushed by heavy waves in Spain
by @saavedraphotography
This award was a total success, with many high-level participants, so the selection of the 50 finalists was quite complicated.
We invite photographers from all over the world to participate in our contests. The top 50 selection is done regardless of where the photographer comes from or where the shot was taken!
Lavender Dreams
When nature turns purple, Spain
by @msubirats
Purple Storm
Dramatic storm clouds in Giesen, Germany
by @alexfotografiertes
Hoopoe Bird Family
Perfect timing of this Hoopoe bird's lunch delivery, Myanmar
by @naingtunwinbagan
First Light
Majestic Rakaposhi mountain, Pakistan
by @fawadmalick
Que Bonita Es La Naturaleza
Diving in Menorca, Spain
by @danflorit
Colors Are The Smiles Of Nature
Waterfall in West Java, Indonesia
by @imaxstyo
The Earth’s Biggest Puzzle
The coast of Swanage, Dorset by @thedronelad
Swanage is one of my very favourite places in the World. Durdle Door, Lulworth Cove, Sandbanks, Corfe Castle - the whole area is stunning
Owl
An owl is picking up its juicy breakfast on a tree branch, Myanmar
by @fabiansaw
The Power Of Nature
Waterfall in Siquijor Island, the Philippines
by @carlesalonsophotography
Sweet Dreams
Sleepy koala in Queensland, Australia
by @fabienportal
🎶 Sweet dreams are made of this, Who am I to disagree, Travel the world and the seven seas, Everybody’s looking for something 🎶
Crocodile
Crocodile hunting for a prey in Malaysia
by @fhtkai
Soledad
The bipolarity of nature, Tembleque, Spain
by @juliannieves
Campos De Girasoles
Sunflower field in Spain
by @cosmincalindediu
Las Adas Del Ebro
Dragonflies lining up on the shore of the Ebro river, Spain
by @davidgonzalezarnaiz
The Horseshoe Bend Of Europe
Breathtaking aerial scenery from the Moselle Bend at Bremm, Germany by @henrydo
Nature Can Be Found In The Greenery
Green snake hypnotizing look, India
by @hareeshgoud
Sunrise
The sun is rising on the Kemuning Tea Gardens in Central Java, Indonesia
by @gani_prastowo
Flamingos
Flamingo sanctuary in La Guajira, Colombia
by @dovscollection
Flamingos get their color from the little shrimps they eat.
He Is Puffy
Puffin's brightly colored beak during the breeding season, Palma de Mallorca
by @danisampedro
Lunch Time
Perfectly timed picture of a chameleon about to enjoy its lunch, Spain
by @aibanez
Let's Wander Where The Wifi Is Weak
Wonderful mountains of Kosovo
by @giza
Hut
Lonely hut looking over the sunrise in Indonesia by @galihyogaw
Rati Gali Lake
Morning shot of the Ratti Gali Lake, an alpine glacial lake in Pakistan
@maqsodd4348
Veins Of Earth
by @hugohealey
Reminds me cover artwork of The Serpent's Egg by Dead Can Dance.
Omanawa Falls
Breathtaking Omanawa waterfall in New Zealand
by @victordevalles
Magnificent Cikanteh Waterfall
Breathtaking shot of the Cikanteh waterfall, Indonesia
by @endang_sulaeman
Roca Grossa
Sunset over Roca Grossa cove in Calella, Costa Brava
by @xavi_carrion
Winter Wonderland
Snow angel in the making, Germany
by @wunderbuilder
Berber In The Desert
A berber arranges his head scarf, Morocco by @carras
Top Of The World
A scorpionfly standing alone on top of a mushroom
by @pokokemoto
Sueño Entre Lavanda
A little girl running through the fields of lavender in Guadalajara, Spain
by @franseschart
Waterfall
Indonesian waterfall
by @yudybento
New Skin
Macro shot depicting a new life starting for this insect
by @hendymp
The Stare
Kingfisher bird in India
by @light_rays
Seres Irracionales, Razones Animales
Peaceful horses in Asturias, Spain
by @lyqmar
Peaceful Like A River
Shot was taken in Val Grande National Park, Italy
by @rockmagery
Love
Young couple kissing under the Kanto Lampo waterfall, Indonesia
by @novian_altelucav
Pla De L'estany
Long exposure shot of the Catalonian river, Spain
by @tony_garnica
Hello Babe
Yellow-striped slender tree skink in Indonesia
by @faisalahmad_ssi
Raw Nature
Lunch time for these 3 cheetahs spotted during a safari
by @jeetujam
Schwebefliege
Hoverfly in the German Alps' summer meadows
by @a.rosenthal
Naturaleza-Inmensa
Self-portrait surrounded by the immensity of forest trees, Spain
by @wmr.valdez
Doesn't the western part of the world have any scenery????
Couple
A couple of snails in Myanmar
by @kyawswarmyint
All beautiful, don't see how to pick just one for a favorite. There seems to be only a handful of countries represented. Is there any reason? I'm not trying to be chauvinistic, just curious.
Hi Kenny, thanks for your feedback! The photos have been selected among the AGORA images community and voted as the 50 best shots of the competition. Winner will be announced on september 5th. Photographers from all over the world are invited to participate in our weekly contests, and the top 50 selection is done regardless of where the photographer comes from or where the shot was taken. Have a nice day!
Beautiful photos... Wow, love the nature's photos..
Absolutely incredible photos. Nature truly is wonderful.
All beautiful, don't see how to pick just one for a favorite. There seems to be only a handful of countries represented. Is there any reason? I'm not trying to be chauvinistic, just curious.
Hi Kenny, thanks for your feedback! The photos have been selected among the AGORA images community and voted as the 50 best shots of the competition. Winner will be announced on september 5th. Photographers from all over the world are invited to participate in our weekly contests, and the top 50 selection is done regardless of where the photographer comes from or where the shot was taken. Have a nice day!
Beautiful photos... Wow, love the nature's photos..
Absolutely incredible photos. Nature truly is wonderful.