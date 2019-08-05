Breathtaking shots from international photographers display the incredible beauty of Mother Earth: from tiny insects to majestic landscapes, discover the #Nature2019 finalists below.

These photos from all different corners of the world have been selected among more than 13,513 submissions in the #Nature2019 photo contest by AGORA images, a free-to-use photography app that has been awarding the world’s biggest prizes in global photo contests since 2017.

More info: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter | Youtube | agoraawards.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Never-Ending Winding Path

Never-Ending Winding Path

Magical path in the Bavarian countryside, Germany
@dreher.mj

Report

80points
Agora
POST
Rarrduu GC
Rarrduu GC
Community Member
3 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always love paths/roads surrounded by trees. Really love this one

6
6points
reply
View more comments

Agora is one of the world’s leading digital art platforms, bringing together artists, collectors, patrons, and experts from all over the globe. 

With 3.5 million active users from over 190 countries, Agora was founded by Octavi Royo in 2016 with the mission to empower talent from across the world, and to democratize access to such talents and their creations through the Agora Awards, which are open to content creators who can participate in different categories (photography, short film, documentary, music, and digital art).
#2

Misty Morning

Misty Morning

The mist slowly disappears as the sun rises on Mount Bromo, Indonesia
by @tianabdulhanip

Report

74points
Agora
POST
#3

Eyes Of Mountains

Eyes Of Mountains

Thermal springs of Pamukkale, Turkey
by @jevgenij

Report

62points
Agora
POST
Restless
Restless
Community Member
3 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wish I was there. Stunning photo!

5
5points
reply
View more comments

The Agora platform, which can be accessed via its app (iOS and Android) and through its website, features millions of photographs, graphic designs, music, and videos developed by people from around the world (from renowned artists to regular individuals).
#4

Rainbow Reine

Rainbow Reine

Double rainbow shining over Norwegian shores
by @uglefisk

Report

62points
Agora
POST
Bluebell Rizzi
Bluebell Rizzi
Community Member
3 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rainbows are my favourite thing, this picture made me so happy

1
1point
reply
#5

Majalengka Views

Majalengka Views

Farm lands in Argapura Majalengka, Indonesia
by @aburizchi

Report

58points
Agora
POST
Esca Sav
Esca Sav
Community Member
3 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I could see this view every day, I'd be content.

5
5points
reply
View more comments

After a careful pre-selection process, Agora's curation team selected 50 finalist photographs and put the shortlist to all users who democratically voted for the final winner. Naingtun Win with his photograph "Hoopoe Bird Family" was voted the winner of the “Nature2019” contest. The photo was taken with Canon EOS R, shutter speed 1/3200.
#6

Fantasy

Fantasy

Green Indonesian landscape
by @dikyedarling

Report

55points
Agora
POST
Ktlar
Ktlar
Community Member
3 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Such an inspirational photo for watercolor

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#7

Wild Nature

Wild Nature

Lighthouse crushed by heavy waves in Spain
by @saavedraphotography

Report

53points
Agora
POST
Podunkus
Podunkus
Community Member
3 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just realized that I’ve spent the last eight minutes staring at this. What a mesmerizing photo!

10
10points
reply
View more comments

This award was a total success, with many high-level participants, so the selection of the 50 finalists was quite complicated.

We invite photographers from all over the world to participate in our contests. The top 50 selection is done regardless of where the photographer comes from or where the shot was taken!
#8

Lavender Dreams

Lavender Dreams

When nature turns purple, Spain
by @msubirats

Report

49points
Agora
POST
ERIN W.
ERIN W.
Community Member
3 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just AWESOME AND AMAZING!

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#9

Purple Storm

Purple Storm

Dramatic storm clouds in Giesen, Germany
by @alexfotografiertes

Report

49points
Agora
POST
View more comments
#10

Hoopoe Bird Family

Hoopoe Bird Family

Perfect timing of this Hoopoe bird's lunch delivery, Myanmar
by @naingtunwinbagan

Report

47points
Agora
POST
knittin' kitten
knittin' kitten
Community Member
3 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I never saw these before. Killer mohawk

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#11

First Light

First Light

Majestic Rakaposhi mountain, Pakistan
by @fawadmalick

Report

46points
Agora
POST
View more comments
#12

Que Bonita Es La Naturaleza

Que Bonita Es La Naturaleza

Diving in Menorca, Spain
by @danflorit

Report

43points
Agora
POST
#13

Colors Are The Smiles Of Nature

Colors Are The Smiles Of Nature

Waterfall in West Java, Indonesia
by @imaxstyo

Report

42points
Agora
POST
Kim Bush
Kim Bush
Community Member
3 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm surprised this hasn't been made into a jigsaw puzzle

2
2points
reply
#14

The Earth’s Biggest Puzzle

The Earth’s Biggest Puzzle

The coast of Swanage, Dorset by @thedronelad

Report

42points
Agora
POST
Dave Walker
Dave Walker
Community Member
3 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Swanage is one of my very favourite places in the World. Durdle Door, Lulworth Cove, Sandbanks, Corfe Castle - the whole area is stunning

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Owl

Owl

An owl is picking up its juicy breakfast on a tree branch, Myanmar
by @fabiansaw

Report

41points
Agora
POST
Restless
Restless
Community Member
3 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What an incredible shot!!

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#16

The Power Of Nature

The Power Of Nature

Waterfall in Siquijor Island, the Philippines
by @carlesalonsophotography

Report

40points
Agora
POST
Miss Cris
Miss Cris
Community Member
3 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I really want to swim there!!! <3

1
1point
reply
#17

Sweet Dreams

Sweet Dreams

Sleepy koala in Queensland, Australia
by @fabienportal

Report

37points
Agora
POST
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
3 years ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🎶 Sweet dreams are made of this, Who am I to disagree, Travel the world and the seven seas, Everybody’s looking for something 🎶

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Crocodile

Crocodile

Crocodile hunting for a prey in Malaysia
by @fhtkai

Report

36points
Agora
POST
Slune
Slune
Community Member
3 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hunting in Matcha Seneca

3
3points
reply
#19

Soledad

Soledad

The bipolarity of nature, Tembleque, Spain
by @juliannieves

Report

36points
Agora
POST
View more comments
#20

Campos De Girasoles

Campos De Girasoles

Sunflower field in Spain
by @cosmincalindediu

Report

34points
Agora
POST
pusheen buttercup
pusheen buttercup
Community Member
3 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

who else feels like that in group photos?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Las Adas Del Ebro

Las Adas Del Ebro

Dragonflies lining up on the shore of the Ebro river, Spain
by @davidgonzalezarnaiz

Report

33points
Agora
POST
Monika Rhodes
Monika Rhodes
Community Member
3 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Damselflies not dragonflies..

13
13points
reply
View more comments
#22

The Horseshoe Bend Of Europe

The Horseshoe Bend Of Europe

Breathtaking aerial scenery from the Moselle Bend at Bremm, Germany by @henrydo

Report

33points
Agora
POST
Dave Walker
Dave Walker
Community Member
3 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's an oxbow lake waiting to happen...

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#23

Nature Can Be Found In The Greenery

Nature Can Be Found In The Greenery

Green snake hypnotizing look, India
by @hareeshgoud

Report

32points
Agora
POST
Miss Cris
Miss Cris
Community Member
3 years ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She looks very happy!!!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#24

Sunrise

Sunrise

The sun is rising on the Kemuning Tea Gardens in Central Java, Indonesia
by @gani_prastowo

Report

32points
Agora
POST
#25

Flamingos

Flamingos

Flamingo sanctuary in La Guajira, Colombia
by @dovscollection

Report

30points
Agora
POST
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
Community Member
3 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Flamingos get their color from the little shrimps they eat.

4
4points
reply
#26

He Is Puffy

He Is Puffy

Puffin's brightly colored beak during the breeding season, Palma de Mallorca
by @danisampedro

Report

29points
Agora
POST
#27

Lunch Time

Lunch Time

Perfectly timed picture of a chameleon about to enjoy its lunch, Spain
by @aibanez

Report

28points
Agora
POST
#28

Let's Wander Where The Wifi Is Weak

Let's Wander Where The Wifi Is Weak

Wonderful mountains of Kosovo
by @giza

Report

27points
Agora
POST
Milena
Milena
Community Member
3 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Should be one of those inspirational posters... :D

4
4points
reply
#29

Hut

Hut

Lonely hut looking over the sunrise in Indonesia by @galihyogaw

Report

27points
Agora
POST
Pseudo Puppy
Pseudo Puppy
Community Member
3 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

or "Serene". It's all about the philosophy you choose. <3

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

Rati Gali Lake

Rati Gali Lake

Morning shot of the Ratti Gali Lake, an alpine glacial lake in Pakistan
@maqsodd4348

Report

27points
Agora
POST
#31

Veins Of Earth

Veins Of Earth

by @hugohealey

Report

27points
Agora
POST
Richard Pickman
Richard Pickman
Community Member
3 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reminds me cover artwork of The Serpent's Egg by Dead Can Dance.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#32

Omanawa Falls

Omanawa Falls

Breathtaking Omanawa waterfall in New Zealand
by @victordevalles

Report

26points
Agora
POST
#33

Magnificent Cikanteh Waterfall

Magnificent Cikanteh Waterfall

Breathtaking shot of the Cikanteh waterfall, Indonesia
by @endang_sulaeman

Report

23points
Agora
POST
Miss Cris
Miss Cris
Community Member
3 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The noise must be terrible :)

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#34

Roca Grossa

Roca Grossa

Sunset over Roca Grossa cove in Calella, Costa Brava
by @xavi_carrion

Report

22points
Agora
POST
#35

Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland

Snow angel in the making, Germany
by @wunderbuilder

Report

22points
Agora
POST
Podunkus
Podunkus
Community Member
3 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That snow angel will meet the real thing if he keeps lying in that roadway.

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#36

Berber In The Desert

Berber In The Desert

A berber arranges his head scarf, Morocco by @carras

Report

20points
Agora
POST
Aneesha Prasannan
Aneesha Prasannan
Community Member
3 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

and I read it Beiber in the desert😁😁😁😂

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#37

Top Of The World

Top Of The World

A scorpionfly standing alone on top of a mushroom
by @pokokemoto

Report

20points
Agora
POST
Miss Cris
Miss Cris
Community Member
3 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I didn't know that they existed and I was afraid of mosquitos 😱😱😱

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#38

Sueño Entre Lavanda

Sueño Entre Lavanda

A little girl running through the fields of lavender in Guadalajara, Spain
by @franseschart

Report

18points
Agora
POST
#39

Waterfall

Waterfall

Indonesian waterfall
by @yudybento

Report

17points
Agora
POST
Miss Cris
Miss Cris
Community Member
3 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Water looks someway unreal

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#40

New Skin

New Skin

Macro shot depicting a new life starting for this insect
by @hendymp

Report

16points
Agora
POST
#41

The Stare

The Stare

Kingfisher bird in India
by @light_rays

Report

16points
Agora
POST
#42

Seres Irracionales, Razones Animales

Seres Irracionales, Razones Animales

Peaceful horses in Asturias, Spain
by @lyqmar

Report

15points
Agora
POST
#43

Peaceful Like A River

Peaceful Like A River

Shot was taken in Val Grande National Park, Italy
by @rockmagery

Report

14points
Agora
POST
#44

Love

Love

Young couple kissing under the Kanto Lampo waterfall, Indonesia
by @novian_altelucav

Report

13points
Agora
POST
Miss Cris
Miss Cris
Community Member
3 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And a third person looking at them. It's what makes interesting the pic, who is each other? What's happening? There's a story behind...

1
1point
reply
#45

Pla De L'estany

Pla De L'estany

Long exposure shot of the Catalonian river, Spain
by @tony_garnica

Report

13points
Agora
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#46

Hello Babe

Hello Babe

Yellow-striped slender tree skink in Indonesia
by @faisalahmad_ssi

Report

12points
Agora
POST
#47

Raw Nature

Raw Nature

Lunch time for these 3 cheetahs spotted during a safari
by @jeetujam

Report

10points
Agora
POST
#48

Schwebefliege

Schwebefliege

Hoverfly in the German Alps' summer meadows
by @a.rosenthal

Report

10points
Agora
POST
#49

Naturaleza-Inmensa

Naturaleza-Inmensa

Self-portrait surrounded by the immensity of forest trees, Spain
by @wmr.valdez

Report

10points
Agora
POST
Alva Plachcinski
Alva Plachcinski
Community Member
3 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Doesn't the western part of the world have any scenery????

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#50

Couple

Couple

A couple of snails in Myanmar
by @kyawswarmyint

Report

8points
Agora
POST
Miss Cris
Miss Cris
Community Member
3 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder what a couple means in an hermaphrodite society :)

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!