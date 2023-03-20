The "flower men" of Saudi Arabia are a tribe of people known for wearing garlands of flowers and herbs around their heads and necks. They live in the southern region of Saudi Arabia, primarily in the Asir province. The tradition of wearing floral garlands is believed to have originated as a way for the tribe to mask their scent from predators while tending to their crops and animals. Today, the practice has become a symbol of cultural identity and a source of pride.

I felt privileged to have the opportunity to visit the flower men and enjoy their hospitality while learning about their culture and traditions. It was a unique and unforgettable experience that I will always cherish.

