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"I ask people one simple question: What’s your favorite movie? The answer often reveals much more than just a film."

A few years ago, photographer Alessio Trerotoli began a simple yet deeply personal project: capturing people through their favorite movies. What initially seemed like a straightforward idea soon evolved into something much more meaningful. Through his Film People Project, Trerotoli combines photography and storytelling to explore individual life experiences through cinema. Each participant is portrayed and invited to choose not necessarily the “best” film, but the one that, at a particular moment, helped them understand who they are, what they’ve lost, what they’re searching for, or who they are becoming.

Scroll down to see the most recent portraits captured by Alessio and find out more about the project.

More info: filmpeopleproject.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com | youtube.com | alessiotrerotoli.com