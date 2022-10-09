We're delighted to reveal the names of the 24 talented photographers who won ''AAP Magazine #26: Shapes''!

The Winner of AAP Magazine 26 Shapes is Mike Baker (USA) with his project “Urban Architectural Shapes”

The Second Place Winner is Maura Allen (USA) with her project “The West Takes Shape”

The Third Place Winner is Guillermo Espinosa (Germany) with his series “Visual Rhymes”

The top 3 winners will be awarded $1,000.

All winners will have their work showcased in All About Photo Winners Gallery and published in the printed issue of AAP Magazine #26 Shapes.

More info: all-about-photo.com