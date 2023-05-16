"This work belongs to a bigger project of visual discursive exploration through analog Black and White photography using noble processes and under the attempt of using what is crucial in photography: lack of light.



I imagine from a background of absence, something comes out of the darkness, the abandonment, the void, the night, of the loneliness and we call it imagen. After the astonishment, there is the missing image and after that, there is something else: The Night. These are shapes lacking every space reference, without time and place. Visual uncertainty. It is like trying to provide a real form to something ineffable and intangible in a baroque game, trying to foreshadow our deeply hidden wishes, obsessions, and desires. Close view of what Freud calls the 'sinister'.



This current work is a selection of 12 images. It was started in 2011 and nowadays it is not finished. I have tried to expose the drafting processes of my work, although it is possible to see it another way. My intention is essentially photographic. I run away from formal images, there is no will to give it a category. Black and White analog photography is the field I work on because I conceive it with more capacity to trespass on what is being represented showing meanings that color makes disappear. I use a Medium Format camera which makes me manipulate the image in a slow and reflexive way. My operation is mostly at the laboratory; alchemical and heterodox. Experimentation consists of manipulation: veiling, light burn, overlays, meddling… A tainted work made to create visual disquiet.



The travel to the unknown occurs there where the illumination, revelation, or loss happens. We have to ask ourselves about photographic language and its lectures. To read an image you have to capture the exterior noise. As it was said by Susan Sontag: 'Still, there is something predatory in the act of taking a picture. To photograph people is to violate them, by seeing them as they never see themselves, by having knowledge of them they can never have; it turns people into objects that can be symbolically possessed.'"