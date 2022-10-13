Hi! I am Griselda Duch, a photographer from Barcelona.

I want to share my long-term project called "Botanicals".

Drawing inspiration from the imagery associated with the early 20th century photographers Karl Blossfeldt, Imogen Cunningham and Robert Mapplethorpe, among others, my latest project "Botanicals" quests to canonize the beauty of the natural environment through a collection of monochromes of flora and plants.

In light of this work to reveal overlooked beauty through botany, which contains within itself an infinity of potential forms, the monochromatic series comes up with a clear composition where self-expression reigns.

Through a simple technique making use of developing zenith, frontal and occasionally diagonal perspectives, the photographs are displayed with a grey neutral background, just to not deduct from the prominence of the plant.

Interrelated into the same aesthetic reflection and lauding the universal motif of the plant, my sole purpose is to interpret nature through art in order to turn it into emotion.

Hope you'll like it!

More info: griseldaduch.com | Instagram

#1

Oyster Plant

#2

Lunaria Annua

#3

Dianthus Plumarius

#4

Celosia Argentea

#5

Opium Poppies

#6

Protea Cynaroides

#7

Escabiosa

#8

Xerochrysum Bracteatum

#9

Anthurium

#10

Hyacinthus

#11

Protea Obtusifolia

#12

Ranunculus

#13

Leonitis Leonurius

#14

Tulipa

#15

Eucalyptus

#16

Strelitzia Reginae

#17

Bamboo

#18

African Lily

#19

Calathea Lancifolia

#20

Arum Lily

#21

Anemone

#22

Astroemeria

#23

Craspedia

#24

Dipsacus Fullonum

#25

Fern

#26

Protea Lacticolor

#27

Wheat, Cereal

