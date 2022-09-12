My name is Petra Marita Leifsdóttir and I'm a professional photographer working and living in the most beautiful place on this Earth - Iceland. In my recent photo series ”Icelandic Horse” I combined my two biggest passions, the Icelandic horse and Icelandic nature.

The Icelandic horse is a very unique breed of horse. They are small but extremely tough. Horses of mixed origin were originally brought to Iceland with the Vikings, but today the Icelandic horse is considered one of the purest breeds of horses in the whole world, due to the isolated homeland where no other breed of horses exists. Did you know that no horse has entered Iceland for over 1000 years?

More info: petramarita.is