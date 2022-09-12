6Kviews
I Took Pictures Of Beautiful Horses In Breathtaking Icelandic Landscapes, And Here Are 50 Of Them
My name is Petra Marita Leifsdóttir and I'm a professional photographer working and living in the most beautiful place on this Earth - Iceland. In my recent photo series ”Icelandic Horse” I combined my two biggest passions, the Icelandic horse and Icelandic nature.
The Icelandic horse is a very unique breed of horse. They are small but extremely tough. Horses of mixed origin were originally brought to Iceland with the Vikings, but today the Icelandic horse is considered one of the purest breeds of horses in the whole world, due to the isolated homeland where no other breed of horses exists. Did you know that no horse has entered Iceland for over 1000 years?
More info: petramarita.is
My Horse Héla In Front Of Skógafoss Waterfall
That means all the 100,000 horses in Iceland today, and all their ancestors at least 1000 years back in time, have all been born and raised on this volcanic island. The Icelandic horse has adapted to the harsh climate and is without a doubt an important part of the Icelandic scenery and the local culture. The horses have played a key role in the everyday lives of Icelanders for centuries and hold a very special place in the Icelanders' hearts even in modern days.
During the years 2019, 2020, and 2021 I traveled around the country together with my own horse, as well as with horses owned by friends, and captured these beautiful horses in scenarios that look like they’re straight out of a fairytale.
Midsummer Night
What Freedom Looks Like
Red Hills
Úlfur Exploring Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon
The Stallion Ölnir In Winter Wonderland
Authentic Icelandic Landscape At It's Best
The First Snow
The Famous Beach In Vík Is One Of My Favorite Locations
Reynisfjara
Vestrahorn
Mother And Daughter
One Week Old Foal On A Summer Night, The Sun Doesn't Set
When Life Looks Like A Fairytale
Bósi
Unreal Landscapes Of Iceland
Jupiter And Our Local River
Styrmir In Front Of The Mighty Vestrahorn Mountain
Héla In The Lupines
Icelandic Horses Come In Many Colors
Sunsets In Iceland Are Magical
Midnight Rider
Majestic Waterfall
Making Friends
In A Field Of Lupins
Give me a good ride and I'll let you eat these flowers. Such a cute photo.
Black Sand Is Common Everywhere In Iceland
The Friendship Between A Horse And His Rider In Unique
It really is. Had horses for a long time and I was always their pet, and loved it.
These Two Are Friends For Life
Vík Í Myrdal
Héla
Arndis And Her Horse Dád
Skógafoss
Naedir On A Misty Afternoon
The smile on the horses face. Priceless. "Can I eat the flower now" ?
Love all of the photos. It's great to see those horses in their habitat, such dignity ❤
Beautiful pictures of stunning horses and landscapes. Thanks for sharing.
I must say once again, I absolutely don't like how BP keeps changing the headlines of articles. Now suddenly it's "Viking horses", wtf? What's with "viking", to make it sound more interesing or what? They're Icelandic horses.
Well, they were brought by the Vikings, so technically both titles are correct.
