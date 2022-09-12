My name is Petra Marita Leifsdóttir and I'm a professional photographer working and living in the most beautiful place on this Earth - Iceland. In my recent photo series ”Icelandic Horse” I combined my two biggest passions, the Icelandic horse and Icelandic nature.

The Icelandic horse is a very unique breed of horse. They are small but extremely tough. Horses of mixed origin were originally brought to Iceland with the Vikings, but today the Icelandic horse is considered one of the purest breeds of horses in the whole world, due to the isolated homeland where no other breed of horses exists. Did you know that no horse has entered Iceland for over 1000 years?

My Horse Héla In Front Of Skógafoss Waterfall

Petra Leifsdóttir
That means all the 100,000 horses in Iceland today, and all their ancestors at least 1000 years back in time, have all been born and raised on this volcanic island. The Icelandic horse has adapted to the harsh climate and is without a doubt an important part of the Icelandic scenery and the local culture. The horses have played a key role in the everyday lives of Icelanders for centuries and hold a very special place in the Icelanders' hearts even in modern days.

During the years 2019, 2020, and 2021 I traveled around the country together with my own horse, as well as with horses owned by friends, and captured these beautiful horses in scenarios that look like they’re straight out of a fairytale.
Midsummer Night

Petra Leifsdóttir
What Freedom Looks Like

Petra Leifsdóttir
Red Hills

Petra Leifsdóttir
This is a heartwarming pic! Perfect!

Úlfur Exploring Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon

Petra Leifsdóttir
Úlfur. " is that a frozen fish in there" ?

The Stallion Ölnir In Winter Wonderland

Petra Leifsdóttir
He’s amazing. I love horses so much.

Authentic Icelandic Landscape At It's Best

Petra Leifsdóttir
I love this. Iceland is gorgeous.

The First Snow

Petra Leifsdóttir
Oh my god that is sooooo sweet

The Famous Beach In Vík Is One Of My Favorite Locations

Petra Leifsdóttir
I MUST visit Iceland someday.

Reynisfjara

Petra Leifsdóttir
Beautiful horse, crazy rock formation!

Vestrahorn

Petra Leifsdóttir
Mother And Daughter

Petra Leifsdóttir
One Week Old Foal On A Summer Night, The Sun Doesn't Set

Petra Leifsdóttir
Bless it, gorgeous 😍

When Life Looks Like A Fairytale

Petra Leifsdóttir
Bósi

Petra Leifsdóttir
Unreal Landscapes Of Iceland

Petra Leifsdóttir
Jupiter And Our Local River

Petra Leifsdóttir
Your local river? You have done well with your blessings.

Styrmir In Front Of The Mighty Vestrahorn Mountain

Petra Leifsdóttir
Héla In The Lupines

Petra Leifsdóttir
She loves me, she loves me not.........

Icelandic Horses Come In Many Colors

Petra Leifsdóttir
A black and white paint. One of my favourites.

Sunsets In Iceland Are Magical

Petra Leifsdóttir
I'm going to play in the sand till the light goes out.

Midnight Rider

Petra Leifsdóttir
Full of romance and mystery.

Petra Leifsdóttir
Miles to run and I'm gunna run them all.

Majestic Waterfall

Petra Leifsdóttir
Maria Leifsdottir - your career further awaits you

Petra Leifsdóttir
She obviously loves the horse. 💗

Making Friends

Petra Leifsdóttir
I love all of your photos. Fantastic.

In A Field Of Lupins

Petra Leifsdóttir
Would be an honor to observe you catching these award winning photos.

Petra Leifsdóttir
Give me a good ride and I'll let you eat these flowers. Such a cute photo.

Petra Leifsdóttir
This one has such a sweet face!

Black Sand Is Common Everywhere In Iceland

Petra Leifsdóttir
The Friendship Between A Horse And His Rider In Unique

Petra Leifsdóttir
It really is. Had horses for a long time and I was always their pet, and loved it.

Best Friends

Petra Leifsdóttir
Vákur By The Ocean

Petra Leifsdóttir
Strong, muscular, handsome.

These Two Are Friends For Life

Petra Leifsdóttir
They look very curious. 💗

Petra Leifsdóttir
Darn wind messing up my hair again. *shakes my mane*

Petra Leifsdóttir
Petra Leifsdóttir
Petra Leifsdóttir
Vík Í Myrdal

Petra Leifsdóttir
Petra Leifsdóttir
The horse is lovely. The dress is not.

Héla

Petra Leifsdóttir
Petra Leifsdóttir
Arndis And Her Horse Dád

Petra Leifsdóttir
Skógafoss

Petra Leifsdóttir
Naedir On A Misty Afternoon

Petra Leifsdóttir
Petra Leifsdóttir
Beautiful blanket for a beautiful horse.

Petra Leifsdóttir
The smile on the horses face. Priceless. "Can I eat the flower now" ?

Petra Leifsdóttir
Petra Leifsdóttir
Gluggafoss

Petra Leifsdóttir
The love between horse and human.

