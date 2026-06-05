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There is something special about seeing people caught off guard by a simple act of kindness. Czech street photographer Volodymyr, better known as the Printographer, has built his work around exactly that kind of moment. He approaches strangers, takes their portraits, prints the photos on the spot, and then records their reactions as he hands them a keepsake they never expected.

We have featured his heartwarming street photography on Bored Panda before, where candid encounters show a softer, more personal side of individuals often seen through the lens of authority, duty, or discipline. As they receive their portraits, many smile, laugh, or pause for a moment, revealing the very human reactions hidden behind the uniform.

Scroll down to see the wholesome reactions for yourself, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

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