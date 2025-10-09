ADVERTISEMENT

You might remember Volodymyr, a street photographer originally from Ukraine and now based in the Czech Republic. What made his work go viral on social media is the way he surprises strangers by taking beautiful portraits of them. Nobody ever expects what the photographer’s real goal is – but soon after, they receive an instant printout of their photo as a gift, and Volodymyr captures their genuine reaction to the moment.

This time, we decided to feature some of the best portraits and reaction shots of a special group of people – those serving their country, such as police officers, soldiers, medics, and more. Their honest reactions are truly priceless and deserve to be shared with others. So, without further ado, scroll down to see the beautiful work of this talented street photographer.

#1

Man in Carabinieri uniform wearing sunglasses and beret, captured in a portrait showing honest reactions to photography.

printographer1 Report

    #2

    Soldier in camouflage uniform reacts with a smile looking at his own portrait captured by a photographer.

    printographer1 Report

    #3

    Soldier wearing full tactical gear and mask, captured in honest reaction portraits by the photographer.

    printographer1 Report

    #4

    Soldier in camouflage and neon vest holding a gun, showing his portrait and reacting to the photographer's captured image.

    printographer1 Report

    #5

    Man in military uniform showing honest reactions while looking at his own portrait captured by photographer outdoors.

    printographer1 Report

    #6

    Police officer smiling while looking at her own portrait captured by photographer recording honest reactions.

    printographer1 Report

    #7

    Police officers captured with serious and smiling expressions in honest portrait reactions by photographer.

    printographer1 Report

    #8

    Two men in uniform showing honest reactions as they look at their own portraits captured by a photographer.

    printographer1 Report

    #9

    Portrait of a man in a fur hat and coat, showcasing the honest reactions captured by the photographer.

    printographer1 Report

    #10

    Soldier in camouflage uniform and blue beret reacting to his own portrait captured by photographer outdoors

    printographer1 Report

    #11

    Soldier in camouflage uniform reacts with a smile and an OK gesture while looking at his own portrait captured by a photographer.

    printographer1 Report

    #12

    Man in vintage military uniform reacting to his own portrait captured by a photographer focusing on honest reactions.

    printographer1 Report

    #13

    Police officer wearing helmet shows honest reactions while looking at his own portrait captured by photographer.

    printographer1 Report

    #14

    Soldier wearing camouflage gear reacting to his own portrait captured by a photographer recording honest reactions.

    printographer1 Report

    #15

    Police officer smiling and reacting honestly to her portrait captured by a photographer recording genuine emotions

    printographer1 Report

    #16

    Young man in vintage military uniform reacting while viewing his portrait captured by a photographer recording honest reactions.

    printographer1 Report

    #17

    Police officer showing honest reactions while looking at her own portrait captured by the photographer outdoors.

    printographer1 Report

    #18

    Two Carabinieri officers in uniform showing honest reactions while viewing portraits captured by the photographer

    printographer1 Report

    #19

    Young police officer reacting to his own portrait captured by photographer recording honest reactions of people.

    printographer1 Report

    #20

    Woman in police uniform and beret reacting to her own portrait captured by photographer outdoors at sunset

    printographer1 Report

    #21

    Young man in vintage military uniform viewing his portrait with a smile, capturing honest reactions through photography.

    printographer1 Report

    #22

    Police officer wearing tactical gear and yellow glasses, captured in candid portrait showing honest reactions outdoors.

    printographer1 Report

    #23

    Police officer with a beard and tattoos smiling, captured in candid portrait showing honest reactions to his photo.

    printographer1 Report

    #24

    Young man in vintage military uniform reacts with joy while viewing his own portrait captured by photographer.

    printographer1 Report

    #25

    Police officer showing honest reactions while looking at his portrait captured by the photographer

    printographer1 Report

    #26

    Police officer wearing tactical gear showing honest reactions looking at his own portrait captured by photographer

    printographer1 Report

    #27

    Smiling policewoman wearing uniform and tactical vest captured in honest portrait reactions by photographer outdoors.

    printographer1 Report

    #28

    Couple sharing a kiss as the man in uniform holds a framed portrait showing their honest reactions to the photographer’s work.

    printographer1 Report

    #29

    Young police officer showing honest reactions while looking at his own portrait captured by a photographer outdoors

    printographer1 Report

    #30

    Smiling man in tactical gear reacting to his portrait captured by a photographer recording honest reactions.

    printographer1 Report

    #31

    Police officer in uniform showing honest reactions while looking at her own portrait captured by photographer.

    printographer1 Report

    #32

    Two men in Carabinieri uniforms showing honest reactions as a photographer captures their portraits.

    printographer1 Report

    #33

    Smiling man in uniform reacting honestly to his own portrait captured by photographer outdoors in a city setting

    printographer1 Report

    #34

    Woman in police uniform posing for portrait and smiling while waving, captured with honest reactions by photographer.

    printographer1 Report

    #35

    Police officer wearing sunglasses and uniform showing his honest reaction while looking at his own portrait photo.

    printographer1 Report

    #36

    Young female police officer wearing uniform and beanie, captured in candid portrait showing her honest reaction.

    printographer1 Report

    #37

    Bearded man in camouflage uniform showing honest reactions while viewing his own portrait captured by photographer.

    printographer1 Report

    #38

    When A Photographer Gives You A Photo Of You: The Magic Of Instant Street Portraits

    printographer1 Report

    #39

    Two portraits showing honest reactions of a woman looking at her own portrait captured by a photographer.

    printographer1 Report

    #40

    Young police officer's honest reaction captured by photographer as he views his own portrait outdoors.

    printographer1 Report

    #41

    Female police officer smiling and reacting while looking at her own portrait captured by a photographer.

    printographer1 Report

    #42

    Police officer in uniform holding and smiling at his own portrait, capturing honest reactions of people viewing photos.

    printographer1 Report

    #43

    Police officer smiling while looking at his own portrait captured by a photographer recording honest reactions.

    printographer1 Report

    #44

    Policeman in uniform posing for a portrait and then looking at his own portrait with an honest reaction outdoors.

    printographer1 Report

    #45

    Young woman in green shirt showing honest reactions while looking at her own portrait photograph outdoors.

    printographer1 Report

    #46

    Smiling police officer in uniform reacts happily while looking at his portrait in an outdoor urban setting.

    printographer1 Report

    #47

    Police officer wearing tactical gear in two portraits showing honest reactions captured by photographer.

    printographer1 Report

    #48

    Man in police uniform wearing sunglasses, showing honest reactions while looking at his own portrait photographs outdoors.

    printographer1 Report

    #49

    Man in military uniform showing honest reaction while looking at his own portrait captured by photographer

    printographer1 Report

    #50

    Young woman with long red hair smiling while looking at her own portrait captured by the photographer outdoors.

    printographer1 Report

    #51

    Police officer viewing his portrait with honest reactions captured by photographer recording people looking at their portraits.

    printographer1 Report

    #52

    Portrait of a man in military uniform and helmet showing his honest reaction while looking at his own photograph.

    printographer1 Report

    #53

    Soldier with military dog in camouflage uniform and beret, captured in a candid portrait showing his authentic reaction.

    printographer1 Report

    #54

    Police officer in uniform showing honest reactions while looking at his own portrait captured by photographer

    printographer1 Report

    #55

    Man in military uniform showing honest reactions captured by photographer while viewing his own portrait outdoors.

    printographer1 Report

    #56

    Young man in traditional colorful uniform showing honest reactions while looking at his own portrait captured by photographer

    printographer1 Report

    #57

    Young woman in vintage military uniform smiling as she reacts to her portrait captured by photographer recording honest reactions.

    printographer1 Report

    #58

    Carabinieri officer reacting honestly while looking at his own portrait captured by the photographer.

    printographer1 Report

    #59

    Smiling police officer in uniform reacting to his portrait captured by the photographer recording honest reactions.

    printographer1 Report

    #60

    Police officer smiling in portrait, captured by photographer recording honest reactions of people to their own portraits.

    printographer1 Report

