ADVERTISEMENT

I am a Greek photographer and journalist, based in Athens, Greece.

And this is a unique project that i m proud to share.

Born Woman Project or, alternatively: _____ Born Woman Project.

The blank space is for you to fill in the title. The reasoning behind this will become clear at the end, but first, let’s talk about this photographic project.

The concept is simple: photoshoots inspired by films with iconic female characters—but with a twist.

In Born Woman, the protagonists are women who, for a significant part of their lives—their first steps on this earth and in society—were unable to be themselves. They lived trapped in a body, clothes, and behavior that did not align with what they felt inside.

Social critique, stereotypes, prejudices, and, in most cases, family stood as obstacles on their path to inner peace. A peace that could never be achieved unless what they carried inside them was also reflected in the mirror.

I have always considered trans women to be among the bravest people because they have the strength to defy everything that scares them and everyone who hits them (literally and figuratively). They choose a path that, for most of us, is unimaginably difficult.

At the same time, it is striking how they embody an unparalleled femininity. And femininity is not something you acquire. You are born with it, even if you came into this world in a different body.

And this is where the project's title comes from: ___ Born Woman.

The blank space at the beginning, as mentioned earlier, is for you to fill in.

Not for me (in my mind, it is already complete), nor for the girls, nor for anyone else.

It is for you. To see yourself.

More info: ipanic.eu