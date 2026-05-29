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Some artists don’t just photograph the world around them; they bend it into something completely unexpected. Portuguese photographer and visual artist Hugo Suíssas has a way of turning streets, buildings, landmarks, and everyday objects into playful optical illusions that make you pause for a second look. Based in Lisbon, he uses forced perspective, careful composition, and a sharp sense of visual humor to create images where ordinary objects suddenly interact with the world on a much larger scale.

His work has been featured on Bored Panda before, and it is easy to see why readers connected with it. Suíssas has built a distinctive visual language around surprise, imagination, and precision. Entirely self-taught, he describes himself as someone driven by a constant need to create ideas that feel fresh and unexpected, often sketching concepts and experimenting with new ways to reframe familiar places.

Scroll down to see Hugo’s clever perspective-based photo manipulations, and don’t forget to vote for the ones that made you look twice.

More info: Instagram