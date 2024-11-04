“How Rude”: Pharrell Williams Slammed For “Disrespectful” Fashion Choice On The Graham Norton Show

ADVERTISEMENT

Pharrell Williams brought his signature cool factor to The Graham Norton Show, but this time, his style raised some eyebrows.

As the singer joined comedy legend Billy Crystal and British stars Hugh Bonneville and Emily Mortimer on the show’s couch, he promoted his new biopic, Piece By Piece.

However, fans weren’t impressed by the 51-year-old artist’s choice of wearing shades throughout the BBC talk show.

Pharrell Williams shared the couch with Billy Crystal, Hugh Bonneville and Emily Mortimer on The Graham Norton Show

Image credits: Lego

Image credits: Pharrell Williams

People may choose to wear sunglasses indoors for several reasons, such as medical conditions like photophobia (light sensitivity) or migraines, which make bright lights uncomfortable.

Others wear them to reduce eye strain from screens or fluorescent lighting, or for confidence and privacy. In some cases, it’s simply a personal style choice or a way to maintain a signature look.

It is unclear whether Pharrell had a reason behind wearing the sunglasses. Some viewers took to social media to express their views about his fashion move.

Fans on social media had a lot to say about Pharrell's sunglasses, which never came off throughout the show

Image credits: The Graham Norton Show

Image credits: Pharrell Williams

“I’m sorry but how rude is Pharrell sat there with his sunglasses on, so disrespectul,” read one comment.

“Why is he wearing sunglasses indoors? … I love Pharrell, but take your sunglasses off #GrahamNortonShow,’” read a second comment.

Another wrote, “Lot of respect to Pharrell Williams as a musician but I lose interest when someone is wearing sunglasses on a show like this.”

“Sunglasses – just rude. (Unless he has some medical reason),” one said.

“Why is Pharrell wearing sunglasses? I know he’s cool but please!” one social media user said

The Grammy-winning artist spoke about his new biopic Piece By Piece, which uniquely narrates his story through Lego animation, while on the show.

Directed by Morgan Neville, the film chronicles Pharrell’s rise to fame and showcases pivotal career moments, from his early collaborations to creating iconic hits like Smile.

The Happy singer’s vibrant synesthesia—where he perceives music in colors—was also a recurring theme in the biopic, allowing viewers to experience his creative process from a deeply personal perspective.

The Grammy winner spoke about Piece By Piece, a Lego-animated biopic directed by Morgan Neville

The unique sensory phenomenon of synesthesia allows people to “see” music as vibrant colors or even “taste” words.

“This is the way you respond to senses, or your senses work slightly differently?” Graham asked the musician during the show.

“Precisely,” Pharrell responded. “So the most popular one is sound to colour. But there’s all types of synesthesia out there in the world. So basically what synesthesia is, it’s like when we are all born, as like newborns, all of our nerve endings for the senses, they’re basically together.”