Hey Pandas! My webcomic is full of wholesomeness, fantasy, silly jokes, and lots more. Below you’ll see some of my work to see if it’s something you want to follow moving forward.

My main character is Pink Reaper, a version of Death who’s learning how to live. Phantastic! is actually built upon my previous webcomic ‘Pink Reaper’, so if you’re familiar with that, these comics will give you more of the same. The only difference is that Phantastic! has a growing roster of characters and more expansive storylines. That said, each comic is still designed to work as a stand-alone so that every time you see an update from me you have something to enjoy wherever you are.

