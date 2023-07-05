Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Guy Buys Woman A Drink, Takes It Back After Seeing Her Dance With Another Man
26points
Feminism, Relationships3 hours ago

Guy Buys Woman A Drink, Takes It Back After Seeing Her Dance With Another Man

Dovilas Bukauskas and
Vėja Elkimavičiūtė

The simple act of buying someone a drink at a bar can be loaded with meaning and intent depending on who’s buying and for whom. When one man on TikTok bought a drink for a woman, they clearly didn’t understand their exchange the same way. He then filmed himself, with someone’s help, taking the drink back, sparking a divisive online discussion.

Is it fair for a gift to place obligations on the recipient? Is it right to accept a gift you have no intention of reciprocating? These are some of the questions raised by the man’s behavior. But first, let’s dig into the story itself.

On the one hand, the greatest gift is one given freely. On the other, gratitude is a virtue!

These two people clearly didn’t see eye-to-eye when they exchanged her phone number for his drink

@georgievids so i bought this “nice” lady a drink, she chatted me up and even gave me her number but as soon i gave her the drink, she walked away from me and started to talk to a different dude😪 yk i had to #snatchback #pickingupwomen #barscene #fyp #sigma ♬ original sound

Some people praised the man for responding with what they saw as a power move

Others accused him of having unfair expectations after the exchange he’d had with the woman

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Dovilas Bukauskas
Dovilas Bukauskas
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ranging the woodlands is what I love most,
here and there stopping to write and to post.

Read more »
Vėja Elkimavičiūtė
Vėja Elkimavičiūtė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Vėja is a photo editor at Bored Panda. After dropping out of university she took Adobe creative courses and started looking for a job to learn more about this type of work. She wants to deepen her knowledge in graphic design and one day make illustrations for books, magazines, etc. In her free time, she enjoys gaming and watching anime

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Homepage
Next in Relationships
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
POST
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry, as a guy, even I find this petty. I have paid for lunch with first dates that ghost me after but I take it as a learning experience. This guy here took back a drink, of all things... Call it what you will, but for me, I pay for the first date and if it doesn't work out, I learn and I move on (P.S. Also, I try to find less pricey places after. Not trying to be cheap, but learning on dates like this is costly at times so you've got to find a way to improvise. Sorry, not sorry).

7
7points
reply
Nay Wilson
Nay Wilson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Clearly you were raised to respect women. The guy in the video clearly was not

5
5points
reply
Load More Replies...
Simon
Simon
Community Member
13 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wtf? did he think he was renting here for the rest of the evening or something? if you choose to buy someone a drink, and expect it back if she is just enjoying here evening. that's a loan. and that is very wrong way to look at it.

0
0points
reply
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Community Member
15 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So, let me see if I got this right: All it takes to bind a woman to you - at least until morning - is to buy her a drink? And this means that she cannot dance with, and probably not talk with, other men. And finally - if I extrapolate - are obliged to share the night with you? F**k! I knew I was off target when it came to women, but this....! All those drinks I wasted - all those opportunities that went whoosh over my head. Oh woe! /s

0
0points
reply
Load More Comments
POST
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry, as a guy, even I find this petty. I have paid for lunch with first dates that ghost me after but I take it as a learning experience. This guy here took back a drink, of all things... Call it what you will, but for me, I pay for the first date and if it doesn't work out, I learn and I move on (P.S. Also, I try to find less pricey places after. Not trying to be cheap, but learning on dates like this is costly at times so you've got to find a way to improvise. Sorry, not sorry).

7
7points
reply
Nay Wilson
Nay Wilson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Clearly you were raised to respect women. The guy in the video clearly was not

5
5points
reply
Load More Replies...
Simon
Simon
Community Member
13 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wtf? did he think he was renting here for the rest of the evening or something? if you choose to buy someone a drink, and expect it back if she is just enjoying here evening. that's a loan. and that is very wrong way to look at it.

0
0points
reply
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Community Member
15 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So, let me see if I got this right: All it takes to bind a woman to you - at least until morning - is to buy her a drink? And this means that she cannot dance with, and probably not talk with, other men. And finally - if I extrapolate - are obliged to share the night with you? F**k! I knew I was off target when it came to women, but this....! All those drinks I wasted - all those opportunities that went whoosh over my head. Oh woe! /s

0
0points
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda