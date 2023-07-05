Guy Buys Woman A Drink, Takes It Back After Seeing Her Dance With Another Man
The simple act of buying someone a drink at a bar can be loaded with meaning and intent depending on who’s buying and for whom. When one man on TikTok bought a drink for a woman, they clearly didn’t understand their exchange the same way. He then filmed himself, with someone’s help, taking the drink back, sparking a divisive online discussion.
Is it fair for a gift to place obligations on the recipient? Is it right to accept a gift you have no intention of reciprocating? These are some of the questions raised by the man’s behavior. But first, let’s dig into the story itself.
On the one hand, the greatest gift is one given freely. On the other, gratitude is a virtue!
These two people clearly didn’t see eye-to-eye when they exchanged her phone number for his drink
@georgievids so i bought this “nice” lady a drink, she chatted me up and even gave me her number but as soon i gave her the drink, she walked away from me and started to talk to a different dude😪 yk i had to #snatchback #pickingupwomen #barscene #fyp #sigma ♬ original sound
Sorry, as a guy, even I find this petty. I have paid for lunch with first dates that ghost me after but I take it as a learning experience. This guy here took back a drink, of all things... Call it what you will, but for me, I pay for the first date and if it doesn't work out, I learn and I move on (P.S. Also, I try to find less pricey places after. Not trying to be cheap, but learning on dates like this is costly at times so you've got to find a way to improvise. Sorry, not sorry).
Clearly you were raised to respect women. The guy in the video clearly was not
I respect them and the fact that they, like me, have preferences and if it's clear it ain't working for either or both of us, time to call it a day. In the end, the tab is just a (mostly) small price to pay in order to learn about the person.
wtf? did he think he was renting here for the rest of the evening or something? if you choose to buy someone a drink, and expect it back if she is just enjoying here evening. that's a loan. and that is very wrong way to look at it.
So, let me see if I got this right: All it takes to bind a woman to you - at least until morning - is to buy her a drink? And this means that she cannot dance with, and probably not talk with, other men. And finally - if I extrapolate - are obliged to share the night with you? F**k! I knew I was off target when it came to women, but this....! All those drinks I wasted - all those opportunities that went whoosh over my head. Oh woe! /s
