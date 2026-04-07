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Revenge is a dish best served cold... and petty. When they go low, you go to the depths of the kindergarten playground to come up with a childish yet iconic act of "an eye-for-an-eye" that kicks back in the most satisfying way possible!

People have been boasting about their pettiest acts of revenge, and many are too brilliant not to share. Like the person who schooled a bad parker by leaving a coloring book on their windscreen, along with a note reminding them to stay between the lines. Or the pizza delivery guy who nicked 6 pieces of a customer's 1,500-piece puzzle in response to not getting a tip.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of the best ones to inspire anyone who is sick of waiting for karma to come around. Sit back, keep scrolling, and don't forget to upvote the ones you plan to use in the future.

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#1

Petty? Yes. Satisfying? Definitely. Handwriting? Horrible

Black car parked poorly across two spaces with a petty note and children's activity book left on its windshield.

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njp avatar
NJ P
NJ P
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He took up 4 spots! You are actually being kind.

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It's human nature to want to return the favor when someone does something for you. Kindness begets kindness. But meanness can also be like popcorn kernels in the microwave. When someone does something nasty, those on the receiving end might be inspired to pop off with an unkind deed of their own.

“The pull of returning the action performed towards us is so strong because it has been crucial to our evolutionary progress,” explains Danny Greeves, a UK-based physiotherapist and behavioural change coach specializing in resolving resentment.

Greeves adds that revenge and pettiness both trigger the law of obligation, otherwise known as reciprocity: the practice of exchanging things for mutual benefit.

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    #2

    A Disgruntled Painter And Decorator Who Claims He Is Owed £500 For His Work Has Taken Revenge - By Leaving A Message On The Side Of An Old Pub He Had Worked On

    Man holding paint roller standing by house with petty message painted on the wall about paying the bill after house painting

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    #3

    After Years Of This Guy Using My Email As A Spam Account, I Got My Revenge. He Signed Up For Siriusxm Which Also Gives Me The Ability To Beep His Horn

    Phone screen showing remote vehicle controls with multiple horn, lights, and start requests, highlighting petty actions.

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    “Reciprocity is one of the universal principles which creates automatic, unconscious responses. It is the principle of mutual exchange,” Greeves says, adding that human beings once relied on other people to assist us through fair exchange so that we could get things done and get our basic needs met.

    In the same way we want to return kind favors, so too do some of us want to get back at those who do us wrong.

    “It’s our animalistic pride that wants us to be seen and perceived as being right,” the expert explains. “It’s much easier to reply with a petty action to balance the scales than it is to engage in a dialogue and find common ground."
    #4

    Trash Trompe-L'œil - Neighbor Anonymously Reported Us To The City Because Our Trash Cans Were Not Behind A Barrier. Now They Are

    Painted trash bins on a panel creating a petty visual prank in an outdoor setting to drive him insane.

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    #5

    This Guy Just Eats Everyone’s Treats. Tomorrow Will Be A Surprise For Him

    A petty prank with a syringe filled with mustard inserted into a bread roll to drive someone insane.

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    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Absolutely fair, because it won't work unless he's guilty.

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    #6

    Neighbor Refuses To Move Rubbish

    Yard with a rubble pile and a sign saying Happy 2nd Bday Rubbish Pile showing petty humor in a residential area.

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    Madison Taylor
    Madison Taylor
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I dont get it.. What am I missing?

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    While some see pettiness as a negative trait, others consider it so good that it's almost addictive.

    “For those who enjoy the game of competition and ‘one-downing’ others, pettiness can be very rewarding," says California-based clinical psychologist Carla Marie. "The dopamine centers in the brain can register that act of being petty as a rewarding and ‘to-be-repeated’ behavior.”
    #7

    That's Wild Revenge

    A petty revenge tweet about creating fake papers that show up first in searches for a math professor’s name.

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    #8

    Waited Almost 40 Years, Love That Level Of Petty

    Screenshot of a petty revenge tweet where a shop worker denies a discount to a customer as glorious petty payback.

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    #9

    Revenge Of The Scooters

    Silver car blocked by four electric scooters parked tightly around the wheels in a petty but glorious act.

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    A writer who goes by the name OxKaiyuu on paragraph.com cleverly describes petty revenge as "the dark chocolate of human emotions – a little bitter, a little sweet, and surprisingly satisfying."

    They go on to explain that petty revenge is about restoring a sense of control.

    "When someone wrongs us, especially in a seemingly minor way, it can trigger feelings of powerlessness. Revenge, even the petty kind, allows us to reclaim that power," they write, adding that it's not necessarily about causing serious harm; it's about rebalancing the scales.
    #10

    The Height Of Pettiness Seen In A UK Car Park Today

    Sticker on a damaged silver car with petty message calling out uninsured driver Sarah who caused the damage.

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    #11

    Shut Up & Take My Money

    Chalkboard sign using petty humor to invite customers to try the worst coffee, showcasing glorious petty acts.

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    #12

    Revenge

    A collection of house keys with colorful tags used in petty revenge to annoy an ex by sharing his phone number.

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    Kitty Smith
    Kitty Smith
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is actually illegal in the UK.

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    If it seems you've felt both good and bad all at once after taking revenge on someone, you aren't imagining it.

    “As you instigate the retaliation, there’s actually an increase in negative emotions, but as a consolation, you also get an increase in positive emotions at the same time,” explains Dr. David Chester, associate professor of social psychology and director of the Social Psychology and Neuroscience Lab at Virginia Commonwealth University. “You’re feeling upset, but you’re also feeling good, and those feelings are intertwined in this ambivalent kind of state.”
    #13

    No One Will Have It

    Anonymous story about petty revenge in school by unplugging breadmakers to deny classmates snacks.

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    #14

    Nice Thinking

    Text post sharing a petty story about a pizza delivery guy who stole puzzle pieces to drive a customer insane.

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    #15

    That's Hilarious

    Petty revenge story of pouring milk on a bully’s carpeted cubicle floor to drive him insane quietly.

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    But many experts argue that revenge is merely a temporary fix and can do more damage in the long term.

    "If revenge were truly cathartic, we would feel lighter once it was done. Yet what happens instead is a kind of psychological looping. Rather than releasing us from anger, revenge ties us more tightly to it," reads the All About Psychology site.

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    It goes on to explain that this looping is as a result of something called rumination, which is the mental habit of replaying painful events.

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    #16

    My Buddy Is A Dodgers Fan. I'm A Giants Fan. We Had A Friendly $20 Bet On Who Would Win The NLDS. Here Is The $20 I Will Be Giving Him Monday

    Large plastic bag filled with hundreds of pennies as a petty and creative way to pay a bill.

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    #17

    KFC Don't Play

    Sign on soda machine warns not to put soda in water cup, showing petty rules that highlight amusing customer behavior.

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    #18

    My Wife Started A New Job 2 Weeks Ago And Today She Saw This In The Office Kitchen

    Handwritten petty note on fridge with pennies arranged in lines, showing petty instead of mad actions in a playful way.

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    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oooo, if I was new at a job and saw something like this I'd pack up and leave asap

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    Instead of our act of revenge healing a wound, it often does the opposite.

    "Each time we think about the person who hurt us or what we did in return, the emotional wound is reopened," explains the site. "We re-experience the anger, the humiliation, and the sense of injustice that first triggered the desire to retaliate."

    In other words, when we take revenge, we give the other person power over us and a permanent role in our mental landscape.
    #19

    Merry Christmas From This Person’s House To (Almost) Everybody…

    Petty Christmas sign in front yard saying Merry Xmas to all except house number 482, showing petty instead of mad humor.

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    #20

    Is This A Genius Way To Cope With Post-Divorce Awkwardness, Or Just A Chaotic Mix Of Revenge And Humor?

    Tweet showing a petty act during divorce with blank Valentines Cards sent to oneself for a hilarious revenge.

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    #21

    Talking Trash About Another Man's Car, That's Low

    A person shares a petty revenge story showing how people got petty instead of mad in a hilarious way.

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    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And they were too dumb to figure out who did it?

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    Dr. Chester agrees, saying that because revenge provides us with a dopamine hit, it's often followed by a crash, which can happen within just a few minutes.

    “There’s a hangover that kicks in quickly,” he says. “Your nice little buzz or heightened positive affect fades fast, but the negative emotions, which were also heightened when you were hurting the person, will stick around and are quite durable.”
    #22

    What's The Best Way To Deal With That Person In Your Life Without Seeming Petty? You're Welcome

    Note saying there is a big spider on your car seen on your blanket, a petty prank to drive someone insane.

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    #23

    I Hate This Person

    A trash bin numbered 5 blocking a parked black car on a quiet residential street, showing petty parking revenge.

    This guy is obsessed with parking outside his house. I’ve since moved my car right up to the bin so he can’t get back in when he comes back. I reported him to the council a while back and they wrote to him and he stopped. Guess he’s started up again.

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    #24

    The Punishment For Petty Theft In My Town Is Making Laps Around The Courthouse With A Sandwich Board Sign That States: "I Am A Thief"

    Person wearing a sign that says I am a thief, a petty act meant to drive someone insane in public.

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    Revenge, like one too many drinks, can leave you feeling worse once the buzz wears off. And that's why experts like Dr. Chester suggest you take a moment to pause the next time you’re tempted to be vengeful.

    “While it’s a normal thing to want revenge, it’s not ever a good idea to go about it from a psychological standpoint,” he says. “Taking revenge does not free you from the act that provoked you in the first place. Instead, it actually cements it deeper, leading you to ruminate more about it, and opening you up to more suffering and consequences.”

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    #25

    Hard To Walk Barefoot

    Screenshot of a petty revenge story where a woman sprays sunscreen on another woman by the pool and gets flip flops taken.

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    #26

    His Girlfriend Is Obviously A Very Stable Genius

    Person wearing a cardboard sign confessing cheating as a petty public punishment on a busy city street.

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    #27

    Vigilante Level 1000

    Funny petty story about tricking the police to catch thieves, showcasing people getting petty instead of mad.

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    #28

    A Man After My Own Heart. Stay Petty Guys

    Handwritten petty note on a white van door, showing a passive-aggressive message fueled by spite and pettiness.

    "TO THE PERSON WHO COMPLAINED. I WAS GOING TO BE DONE THIS AFTERNOON BUT PURELY OUT OF SPITE IT WILL NOW BE HERE UNTIL LATE NEXT WEEK. COME & SPEAK TO ME LIKE A NORMAL HUMAN BEING NEXT TIME, OR PICK UP A HOBBY LIKE FISHING OR SPEAKING TO YOUR KIDS.
    XOXO"

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    #29

    When People Mess With Your Privacy Exercise The Crazier Option

    Text post about petty revenge story where a person hid a friend's passport after a minor dispute, showcasing petty actions instead of anger.

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    #30

    Keep Up The Good Work

    A funny example of petty behavior where someone misspells names in emails instead of getting mad to annoy others.

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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, I wanna live in this universe; I have the opposite experience. People ALWAYS put an "h" on my name. And want to spell my last name "Frasier/Frazier"...I've been at my current job 3+ years and on the employee sign-in sheet my last name is still "Frazier", and while wrong I'm too shy to bring it up.. :)

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    #31

    This Is A Majestic Life Tip

    Alt text: A petty prank involving glitter in laundry to drive a friend insane, showcasing hilarious acts of pettiness.

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    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not cool! Everybody that uses that washing machine will also get glittered until the end of time

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    #32

    Wife Sent This In When She Got A Speeding Ticket

    Envelope addressed to parking violations with a Rosa Parks stamp and handwritten note as a petty response.

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    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean...I'm gonna say your wife ITAH because speeding is no joke, it's so unsafe for everyone around; not just the selfish main-character bítch who wants to shave 20 seconds off their drive...

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    #33

    Waited 71 Days To Play Petty In Return - Super Bowl 55

    Two football players showing peace signs during a game, capturing moments of petty gestures instead of anger.

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    #34

    Petty Revenge

    Car with text damage courtesy of Roseville MN Buick and GMC drives on highway, showcasing petty humor on vehicle side.

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    #35

    Life With Roommates

    Alt text: A petty story of a roommate unplugging a heater to drive him insane instead of getting mad about the electric bill.

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    #36

    The Best Teachers Are The Ones Who Will Still Grade Your Work On Its Own Merit, Even If It Doesn't Agree With Their Worldview

    Petty high school story where a student got an A- by cleverly challenging the attendance policy in journalism class.

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    #37

    Sonic Savagery

    Sonic drive-in signs showing petty messages about ice cream machine working and corporate taking sign down.

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    #38

    My Buddy's Bank Wouldn't Reverse Some Petty Fees So He Showed Up On The Last Day Of The Month And Closed His 150k Account To Cash

    Stacks of hundred-dollar bills bundled together on a table, showcasing petty acts with money in an amusing way.

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    #39

    Sometimes Small Acts Of Rebellion Are The Only Way To Reclaim Dignity In Toxic Systems, Peak Energy

    Tweet about getting petty with rude customers by squashing sandwiches and delaying service, showcasing petty actions instead of anger.

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    #40

    "Cuppa" Sounds Bizarre

    Text showing a petty moment where someone uses boring builders mugs to annoy their picky wife about her drinkware preferences.

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    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This marriage is not long for the world.

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    #41

    Neighbors Are Slamming Their Cabinets So Hard They Opened Mine. They're Having A Fight So Now I'm Blasting Shrek As Revenge

    Kitchen with messy dishes, open cabinets, and fridge covered with quirky magnets showing petty instead of mad behavior.

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    #42

    Obviously Hit A Nerve

    Screenshot of a petty revenge story where a student threw a teacher’s purse in a bin, showcasing petty instead of mad actions.

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    #43

    Parking Wars On The Street. The Turquoise Car Parked In His Spot. He Had Loads Of Room Behind But Still Got His Mate To Guide Him Forward

    Two cars parked nose-to-nose on a street, showcasing a petty parking situation that likely annoyed the owners.

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    roddy
    roddy
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Street parking is public.

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