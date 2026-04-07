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Revenge is a dish best served cold... and petty. When they go low, you go to the depths of the kindergarten playground to come up with a childish yet iconic act of "an eye-for-an-eye" that kicks back in the most satisfying way possible!

People have been boasting about their pettiest acts of revenge, and many are too brilliant not to share. Like the person who schooled a bad parker by leaving a coloring book on their windscreen, along with a note reminding them to stay between the lines. Or the pizza delivery guy who nicked 6 pieces of a customer's 1,500-piece puzzle in response to not getting a tip.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of the best ones to inspire anyone who is sick of waiting for karma to come around. Sit back, keep scrolling, and don't forget to upvote the ones you plan to use in the future.