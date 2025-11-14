37 Examples Of Petty Revenge That Prove It’s Not Worth Being A Jerk To Others (New Pics)
Sometimes, good people are forced to do bad things. In fact, the most creative tormentors I know are the ones who snap last. Perhaps it's because of their desire for justice. Or maybe it's their high self-worth. The point is, everyone has a limit to how much nonsense they can take. Push it too far, and you'll have to meet the consequences. We collected the pettiest forms of revenge we could find on the internet, and it's clear: if the universe is late with karma, create it yourself.
Revenge Is A Dish Best Not Served
This is why I’m still on Facebook - absolute crazy stuff like this.
Beautifully Done And Well Deserved
The space is clearly bus sized and this guy couldn't hit the middle with his tiny a$$ car.
You Should Have Waited 12:15 AM Until They Properly Got Into It
Locked My Cat In The Bathroom While I Made A Meal Because He Was Being Annoying. Revenge Was Had
Revenge For My Brother Wrapping My Christmas Present In Duct Tape Last Year, This Year I've Wrapped My Brother's Present In Concrete
I don't know what I'd do with it, but if somebody gave me a piece of concrete finished that nicely I wouldn't break it open unless I knew there was something very good inside.
What A Brilliant Response To An Absurd Directive
My neighbor has a seafaring vessel, which he parks on the side of his home. A few weeks ago, he received a letter from the city stating he needed to build a new fence to hide said vessel from view of the street. After reluctantly building the fence and driveway, he presented a sassy idea to me that would require my artistic skills.
My Neighbor Keeps Vacuuming His Floor When I'm Sleeping At Night. I Started Vacuuming The Ceiling As He Sleeps At 3 AM
Woke Up To My Coffee Jar Like This After A Petty Argument With My Partner
I Can Only Dream Of Being Such A Perfect Combo Of Creative And Petty
I Kind Of Admire His Genius
After Years Of This Guy Using My Email As A Spam Account, I Got My Revenge. He Signed My Email Up For SiriusXM, Which Gives Me The Ability To Beep His Horn
He's in Nebraska, I'm in Canada. I think I've travelled far enough for this prank.
In my day, (70's), we tied wire from the horn to the brake...
Madlad Waits 11 Years To Get Revenge For His Wall
I’ve Asked My Neighbor To Please, Please Not Let His Dogs Bark All Night. Today I Received Several Packages In The Mail
The Cart Crew’s Revenge
Pettiness Level 100,000,00... My Husband Was Angry This Morning So He Decided He Was Only Making His Half Of The Bed
Best Served Cold
That Is Remarkably Organized
Revenge For The Poor Parking
Mercedes driver didn't park nicely but left me enough room to still fit in my stall.
WCGW Removing The Cones That Reserved An Area For Delivery
I literally see the anger of the construction workers turning into glee and passion while they started sorting their stuff around the car... "No, Nick, put the crates to the left side". 😈
Bing Bong It Is
Petty Revenge From A Coworker After A Snowball Fight At Work
Neighbors Are Slamming Their Cabinets So Hard They Opened Mine. They're Having A Fight So Now Im Blasting Shrek As Revenge
My Friend Got His Door Stolen By His Neighbor, So He Stole His Neighbor's Back In Revenge
Recently, Someone Stomped The Pride Flag We Keep In The Front Yard. My Level Of Retaliation May Have Reached Petty
Please Beware Of My Neighbor’s Negligence
This Guy At Work Messed With My Computer A Couple Of Weeks Ago. So, While He Went On Vacation, I Got Revenge
My Friend's Parents Force Her And Her Siblings To Have A Picture With Santa Every Year. This Year, They Got Revenge And Took This Beauty Home
This Actually Made My Day. Always Pay Up Folks
Pettiness To The Max
He Will Never Ignore Me Again
My boyfriend left his Game Boy in my purse after taking it to the Dark Knight Rises release and ignoring me in line for 2 hours... I executed my revenge via a series of texts while he was at work the following day.
When We Were Teenagers, My Younger Sister Asked For A Custom Front Licence Plate For Christmas. I Wrapped It In Several Big Boxes And Weighed It Down With Rocks
Years later, she got her revenge.
Warning: Don't Park On The Double Yellow Lines In This Village. Their Revenge Is Brutal
I saw this car parked on the double yellow lines when I parked in this village. Came back a couple hours later to find it covered in cling film and custard creams!