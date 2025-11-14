ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, good people are forced to do bad things. In fact, the most creative tormentors I know are the ones who snap last. Perhaps it's because of their desire for justice. Or maybe it's their high self-worth. The point is, everyone has a limit to how much nonsense they can take. Push it too far, and you'll have to meet the consequences. We collected the pettiest forms of revenge we could find on the internet, and it's clear: if the universe is late with karma, create it yourself.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Revenge Is A Dish Best Not Served

Social media post sharing an example of petty revenge at a McDonalds drive-thru involving paying for someone else's order.

This is why I’m still on Facebook - absolute crazy stuff like this.

samanthamaiden Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Beautifully Done And Well Deserved

    Car blocked by buses parked closely around it, illustrating an example of petty revenge in a parking lot.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The space is clearly bus sized and this guy couldn't hit the middle with his tiny a$$ car.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    You Should Have Waited 12:15 AM Until They Properly Got Into It

    Screenshot of a petty revenge tweet about changing a Netflix password to block an ex from watching a show.

    fesshole Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Locked My Cat In The Bathroom While I Made A Meal Because He Was Being Annoying. Revenge Was Had

    Cat sitting on bathroom counter next to shredded toilet paper, showing a classic example of petty revenge by pets.

    GreyGhostPhoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Revenge For My Brother Wrapping My Christmas Present In Duct Tape Last Year, This Year I've Wrapped My Brother's Present In Concrete

    Hammer attached to a gift with notes showing petty revenge messages, illustrating examples of petty revenge tactics.

    MathewRogers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know what I'd do with it, but if somebody gave me a piece of concrete finished that nicely I wouldn't break it open unless I knew there was something very good inside.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    What A Brilliant Response To An Absurd Directive

    Driveway gate painted with a realistic boat and scenery, a clever example of petty revenge art to surprise neighbors.

    My neighbor has a seafaring vessel, which he parks on the side of his home. A few weeks ago, he received a letter from the city stating he needed to build a new fence to hide said vessel from view of the street. After reluctantly building the fence and driveway, he presented a sassy idea to me that would require my artistic skills.

    hanifwondir Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    My Neighbor Keeps Vacuuming His Floor When I'm Sleeping At Night. I Started Vacuuming The Ceiling As He Sleeps At 3 AM

    Man using a vacuum on the ceiling in a dimly lit room, an example of petty revenge action indoors.

    DirectorMaxx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Woke Up To My Coffee Jar Like This After A Petty Argument With My Partner

    Green jar locked with a blue padlock on a wooden table, illustrating petty revenge and not being a jerk to others.

    suspicious_sushi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    I Can Only Dream Of Being Such A Perfect Combo Of Creative And Petty

    Tweet showing petty revenge with a toothbrush having its bristles chopped off after an argument between siblings.

    plsiwanttosleep , samclaflln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    I Kind Of Admire His Genius

    Partially peeled spotted bananas on a countertop showing an example of petty revenge in a household setting.

    VictorPopeJr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    After Years Of This Guy Using My Email As A Spam Account, I Got My Revenge. He Signed My Email Up For SiriusXM, Which Gives Me The Ability To Beep His Horn

    Smartphone screen showing remote vehicle control app with failed lock attempt, illustrating petty revenge using technology.

    He's in Nebraska, I'm in Canada. I think I've travelled far enough for this prank.

    F3nman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    randykilgore avatar
    Ghostchaplain16
    Ghostchaplain16
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In my day, (70's), we tied wire from the horn to the brake...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Madlad Waits 11 Years To Get Revenge For His Wall

    Example of petty revenge story text about punching a hole in the wall after 11 years, showing petty revenge examples.

    Mkdblitz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    I’ve Asked My Neighbor To Please, Please Not Let His Dogs Bark All Night. Today I Received Several Packages In The Mail

    Child playing a blue drum set while blowing a brass horn, illustrating petty revenge humor in a cluttered room.

    eyedontnowutimdoing Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    The Cart Crew’s Revenge

    Car parked selfishly in a cart return area, blocking shopping carts, an example of petty revenge in a parking lot.

    ijozypheen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Pettiness Level 100,000,00... My Husband Was Angry This Morning So He Decided He Was Only Making His Half Of The Bed

    Untidy bed with disheveled sheets and pillows in a bedroom representing petty revenge in everyday life.

    bearfoxmousemushroom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Best Served Cold

    Tweet showing an example of petty revenge where a father wakes his daughter early during summer break.

    tb1649 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    That Is Remarkably Organized

    French soccer fans display massive Free Tibet flags in stadium protest, an example of petty revenge against broadcast rescheduling.

    fryan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Revenge For The Poor Parking

    Luxury car parked over two spots in a garage, illustrating petty revenge and the consequences of being a jerk to others.

    Mercedes driver didn't park nicely but left me enough room to still fit in my stall.

    BeenhereONCEb4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    WCGW Removing The Cones That Reserved An Area For Delivery

    Car blocked by stacked metal fencing and construction materials in a parking lot, illustrating petty revenge example.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    beritzurbuchen_1 avatar
    zububonsai
    zububonsai
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I literally see the anger of the construction workers turning into glee and passion while they started sorting their stuff around the car... "No, Nick, put the crates to the left side". 😈

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Bing Bong It Is

    Text post depicting an example of petty revenge where name mispronunciations are used to annoy others.

    Wolverine-Green Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Petty Revenge From A Coworker After A Snowball Fight At Work

    Car covered completely in snow on residential street illustrating petty revenge in winter conditions.

    zwello Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Neighbors Are Slamming Their Cabinets So Hard They Opened Mine. They're Having A Fight So Now Im Blasting Shrek As Revenge

    Cluttered kitchen scene with open cabinets and stove, illustrating a petty revenge prank in a home setting.

    Busy_Apple9797 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    My Friend Got His Door Stolen By His Neighbor, So He Stole His Neighbor's Back In Revenge

    Young man in an orange shirt holding a door with a smirk, illustrating an example of petty revenge moments.

    Adventurer32 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Recently, Someone Stomped The Pride Flag We Keep In The Front Yard. My Level Of Retaliation May Have Reached Petty

    Yard with small pride flags and a sign as an example of petty revenge not worth being a jerk to others.

    TurbulentCut4070 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Please Beware Of My Neighbor’s Negligence

    Green sign warns about slippery silt from neighbor's property, showing an example of petty revenge and passive aggression.

    thiswillsoonendbadly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    This Guy At Work Messed With My Computer A Couple Of Weeks Ago. So, While He Went On Vacation, I Got Revenge

    Office cubicle filled with colorful balloons as a petty revenge prank in a workplace setting.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    My Friend's Parents Force Her And Her Siblings To Have A Picture With Santa Every Year. This Year, They Got Revenge And Took This Beauty Home

    Group of young people sitting with Santa Claus, all distracted by their phones in a petty revenge themed setting.

    silentscope87 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    This Actually Made My Day. Always Pay Up Folks

    Graffiti on a house wall showing petty revenge message about paying a painting bill, highlighting consequences of being a jerk.

    The_Lighter_Side Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Pettiness To The Max

    Tweet about petty revenge where a woman sells her cheating husband's rare coin collection for snacks at a local store.

    StarLasswell1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    He Will Never Ignore Me Again

    A handheld Nintendo Game Boy with sad and worried faces drawn on tape, shown near a sink, toilet, and under a heel as petty revenge.

    My boyfriend left his Game Boy in my purse after taking it to the Dark Knight Rises release and ignoring me in line for 2 hours... I executed my revenge via a series of texts while he was at work the following day.

    h34r Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    When We Were Teenagers, My Younger Sister Asked For A Custom Front Licence Plate For Christmas. I Wrapped It In Several Big Boxes And Weighed It Down With Rocks

    Hand holding a taped package with a handwritten note referencing petty revenge involving a license plate weighed down with rocks.

    Years later, she got her revenge.

    chevymaliburumcake Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Warning: Don't Park On The Double Yellow Lines In This Village. Their Revenge Is Brutal

    Black car wrapped in plastic wrap as an example of petty revenge on a residential street.

    I saw this car parked on the double yellow lines when I parked in this village. Came back a couple hours later to find it covered in cling film and custard creams!

    ArtistEngineer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    A Friend Toilet Papered Our Car So We Decided To Up The Level A Bit For Revenge

    Car covered in colorful sticky notes at night, illustrating a petty revenge prank on a parked vehicle.

    Ryman_Teaa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Neighbor Unhappy About Other Neighbor Cutting Through Their Yard. Constructed A Flag And Tape “Barrier”

    Snowy suburban driveway blocked with orange string between mailbox and lamppost as petty revenge example.

    Agile-Juggernaut7936 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    That's More Than Petty

    Tweet about petty revenge involving catfishing someone for two years after a negative comment on a tweet.

    dilettantedebrah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #36

    A+ Revenge. Someone Parked In One Of Our Feeder Drivers Employee Of The Month Spots

    Silver pickup truck parked closely beside a car with a trailer hitch blocking it in a petty revenge parking stunt at night.

    DreadedRedBeard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Not Too Long Ago, A Coworker Pranked Us With A Fake Rage-Quit. This Was Our Revenge

    Car wrapped entirely in clear plastic wrap in a parking lot as an example of petty revenge prank.

    TehMuffinMan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!