Sometimes, good people are forced to do bad things. In fact, the most creative tormentors I know are the ones who snap last. Perhaps it's because of their desire for justice. Or maybe it's their high self-worth. The point is, everyone has a limit to how much nonsense they can take. Push it too far, and you'll have to meet the consequences. We collected the pettiest forms of revenge we could find on the internet, and it's clear: if the universe is late with karma, create it yourself.

#1 Revenge Is A Dish Best Not Served Share icon This is why I’m still on Facebook - absolute crazy stuff like this.



#2 Beautifully Done And Well Deserved Share icon

#3 You Should Have Waited 12:15 AM Until They Properly Got Into It Share icon

#4 Locked My Cat In The Bathroom While I Made A Meal Because He Was Being Annoying. Revenge Was Had Share icon

#5 Revenge For My Brother Wrapping My Christmas Present In Duct Tape Last Year, This Year I've Wrapped My Brother's Present In Concrete Share icon

#6 What A Brilliant Response To An Absurd Directive Share icon My neighbor has a seafaring vessel, which he parks on the side of his home. A few weeks ago, he received a letter from the city stating he needed to build a new fence to hide said vessel from view of the street. After reluctantly building the fence and driveway, he presented a sassy idea to me that would require my artistic skills.

#7 My Neighbor Keeps Vacuuming His Floor When I'm Sleeping At Night. I Started Vacuuming The Ceiling As He Sleeps At 3 AM Share icon

#8 Woke Up To My Coffee Jar Like This After A Petty Argument With My Partner Share icon

#9 I Can Only Dream Of Being Such A Perfect Combo Of Creative And Petty Share icon

#10 I Kind Of Admire His Genius Share icon

#11 After Years Of This Guy Using My Email As A Spam Account, I Got My Revenge. He Signed My Email Up For SiriusXM, Which Gives Me The Ability To Beep His Horn Share icon He's in Nebraska, I'm in Canada. I think I've travelled far enough for this prank.

#12 Madlad Waits 11 Years To Get Revenge For His Wall Share icon

#13 I’ve Asked My Neighbor To Please, Please Not Let His Dogs Bark All Night. Today I Received Several Packages In The Mail Share icon

#14 The Cart Crew’s Revenge Share icon

#15 Pettiness Level 100,000,00... My Husband Was Angry This Morning So He Decided He Was Only Making His Half Of The Bed Share icon

#16 Best Served Cold Share icon

#17 That Is Remarkably Organized Share icon

#18 Revenge For The Poor Parking Share icon Mercedes driver didn't park nicely but left me enough room to still fit in my stall.

#19 WCGW Removing The Cones That Reserved An Area For Delivery Share icon

#20 Bing Bong It Is Share icon

#21 Petty Revenge From A Coworker After A Snowball Fight At Work Share icon

#22 Neighbors Are Slamming Their Cabinets So Hard They Opened Mine. They're Having A Fight So Now Im Blasting Shrek As Revenge Share icon

#23 My Friend Got His Door Stolen By His Neighbor, So He Stole His Neighbor's Back In Revenge Share icon

#24 Recently, Someone Stomped The Pride Flag We Keep In The Front Yard. My Level Of Retaliation May Have Reached Petty Share icon

#25 Please Beware Of My Neighbor’s Negligence Share icon

#26 This Guy At Work Messed With My Computer A Couple Of Weeks Ago. So, While He Went On Vacation, I Got Revenge Share icon

#27 My Friend's Parents Force Her And Her Siblings To Have A Picture With Santa Every Year. This Year, They Got Revenge And Took This Beauty Home Share icon

#28 This Actually Made My Day. Always Pay Up Folks Share icon

#29 Pettiness To The Max Share icon

#30 He Will Never Ignore Me Again Share icon My boyfriend left his Game Boy in my purse after taking it to the Dark Knight Rises release and ignoring me in line for 2 hours... I executed my revenge via a series of texts while he was at work the following day.



#31 When We Were Teenagers, My Younger Sister Asked For A Custom Front Licence Plate For Christmas. I Wrapped It In Several Big Boxes And Weighed It Down With Rocks Share icon Years later, she got her revenge.



#32 Warning: Don't Park On The Double Yellow Lines In This Village. Their Revenge Is Brutal Share icon I saw this car parked on the double yellow lines when I parked in this village. Came back a couple hours later to find it covered in cling film and custard creams!



#33 A Friend Toilet Papered Our Car So We Decided To Up The Level A Bit For Revenge Share icon

#34 Neighbor Unhappy About Other Neighbor Cutting Through Their Yard. Constructed A Flag And Tape “Barrier” Share icon

#35 That's More Than Petty Share icon

#36 A+ Revenge. Someone Parked In One Of Our Feeder Drivers Employee Of The Month Spots Share icon

#37 Not Too Long Ago, A Coworker Pranked Us With A Fake Rage-Quit. This Was Our Revenge Share icon

