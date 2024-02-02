ADVERTISEMENT

Divorces can be messy. While some do manage to end these long-term relationships on nice terms and can sometimes even remain friends afterward, more often than not, this type of situation brings out the worst in people, and things are doomed to get ugly.

But even then, there’s room left to be surprised. For example, this Redditor shared how her boss’s ex-wife sunk to almost unheard-of depths of pettiness during their divorce, demanding half of everything that they owned together. When she got exactly what she asked and not anything more, she was livid. Scroll down to read the full story!

More info: Reddit

It’s human nature to be petty sometimes, but some manage to delve into the pettiness so deeply that they’re left holding on to it even many years after the incident

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

The woman’s boss was going through a divorce, and she had to help pack the things that his ex requested, as the wife was not allowed to do it herself due to stealing

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto (not the actual photo)

The wife pettily demanded to get half of every single thing inside the house, so the poster matched her pettiness and complied maliciously

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Blue Bird (not the actual photo)

The author packed all of the worse halves, including only that which was specifically written on the list and not things that might’ve come with the items

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: u/Realistic-Salt5017

When the wife got her things, she was livid and said that this was not what she asked for, but she was quickly proven wrong

The story began in late 2017 when the OP’s boss’s wife had an affair and decided to move out. Divorce proceedings were soon put into action, but an incident between the ex-spouses that required court intervention made things more difficult.

Now, to solve the problem and finalize the divorce, both of them had to meet some requirements. One of those requirements stated that the wife had to walk around the house and make a list of all her items in it.

The list turned out to be the epitome of pettiness. From dish towels and paper plate holders to pots and curtains, the woman requested half of everything. But there was a catch. Since the woman had spent the past few months stealing out of the house at every opportunity, she wasn’t allowed to pack anything herself.

Being her boss’s personal assistant, the task fell on the OP, and so, knowing the situation, she decided to match the wife’s pettiness. The woman made sure the ex got all of the worse halves of the requested things and did not include the stuff that wasn’t specifically written down, even if, logically, they would come together with some other things that were packed, like hooks for the curtains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after the wife got her things, the husband received a very long letter sent via her lawyer, and they had to go through the whole list explaining that she received exactly what she asked for. While she couldn’t prove them wrong, and the divorce was finalized in 2019, she hasn’t seemed to let go of this even to this day, as an occasional email demanding the return of the items that weren’t provided still reaches the boss’s inbox.

People in the comment section applauded the OP for her actions, with some even calling her a hero while also sharing their own similar stories. A few people suggested that it would’ve been even better if she took the demands literally and actually cut all the things requested in half, but the author answered that the destruction might not have been the best answer here as it would’ve also hurt her boss and made the whole process more difficult.

Share icon

Image credits: Rachel Claire (not the actual photo)

The level of pettiness displayed by the OP’s boss’s wife is quite rare to observe. Most people seem to be able to admit when they have been beaten eventually, but, as this story testifies, this doesn’t always apply to everyone.

Curious to learn a little bit more about all this, Bored Panda reached out to the author, Realistic-Salt5017, who was glad to provide some additional commentary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster told us that even to this day, over 6 years later, the now-ex-wife hasn’t let go of her persistence, and the emails haven’t stopped coming. In fact, the last one came in just a couple of months ago, near the beginning of December, and raised some dust all over again. Fortunately, she hasn’t found any other legal or illegal ways to mess with the woman’s boss, and there have been no additional developments since the divorce was finalized.

Thinking back on her actions, the woman let us know that if she had to, she would gladly do it all over again in the same way she did it back then. “She’s quite vindictive, so I tended towards things that would piss her off, but she couldn’t actually do anything about it legally,” said the OP, explaining that her decisions were carefully picked to avoid any possible consequences.

This process did pose a bit of a challenge for the author, as she had to figure out what the woman really wanted and how best to deprive her of that without getting into legal trouble later on. But while there were some difficulties, the poster said that the final outcome made it all worth it. “All these years later, and she is still hung up over a glass measuring jug that you can buy for the local equivalent of about ten dollars US.”

With her post having received so much recognition, the OP admitted that she was pretty surprised about all the fuss that it created, adding that she probably shouldn’t have been, as the story had more than enough pettiness needed to find success in the Petty Revenge subreddit.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the end, nobody likes losing, and most of the time, letting it go is undeniably hard, especially when the matter involves something that has been a part of your life for a very long time. It’s okay to take some time to deal with it, even if part of the difficulties come from your own pettiness, but if you’re still hung up on it 6 years later, it might be time to rethink some things about how you approach life.

What did you think of this story? Have you ever dealt with such pettiness? Tell us all about it below!

The commenters supported the author and agreed that the boss’s now-ex-wife got what she deserved