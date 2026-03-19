Someone asked “What’s the pettiest thing you've ever done to a cheating ex boyfriend?” and people chimed in to share their most creative stories of revenge. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own tales and thoughts in the comments down below.

Discovering that you’re being cheated on tends to come with a whole host of negative emotions, betrayal, grief, but often also anger. Some folks decide that the last one should take precedence and, for better or worse, help their mental health with some payback.

#1 I signed his address up for a consultation with every single Jehovah's witnesses organisation in the area (43 in total).

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#2 I watched while he slept and when his manhood got hard I superglued it to his stomach, took my bag and left.

#3 When I found out my ex was cheating, bagged up all his clothes in bin bags, minus a right leg. Cut off every pair of trousers at the right knee for pettiness then dropped them off at his girlfriend's mums house. Introduced myself as the soon to be ex wife, daughter named in divorce for adultery. Mother didn't know her daughter's boyfriend was married. Apparently the screaming was heard for hours at that house as a good friend stayed opposite. I'm petty like that.

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#4 I created a group text of the three women he was cheating with and introduced them to each other.

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#5 This was Back in the day when water beds were in fashion. Just Before he came to pack up his precious water bed I went around the whole mattress with a needle before it was emptied. Hopefully next time he filled it up and layed on it with his new lady love it resembled a sprinkler.

#6 I moved while he was at work. I took all the clothes hangers even the ones his clothes were on, the toilet paper and every light bulb even in the refrigerator.

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#7 Sold my house, moved 1000 miles away and left him homeless.

#8 I took the people. All the friends that were his were now mine, and mine alone. I’ve been to weddings, birthdays, family gatherings that he should’ve been part of, but they chose to keep me instead of him.

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#9 Went to the grocery store and got shrimp, milk, a straw and a turkey baster. Pulled down the rear window to his old car (you could get it about a 1/2" down from the outside). Filled the baster with milk and shrimp juice, attached the straw, pushed it into the car through the window gap, and sprayed all over the back seat and floor. Pushed the window back up.

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#10 I had bought green day tickets (his favorite band) for his birthday but we broke up around 3 months before the show after i found out he hooked up with at least 3 other girls. SOO i called ticketmaster and told them my tickets had been stolen so they canceled the ones he had and sent me a new pair with new barcodes so the ones he had were invalid. And then i took his best friend to the concert who secretly hated him.

#11 Took the last few pages out of all his brand new graphic novels I'd got him for Xmas.

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#12 Nothing big and it was more therapeutic for me than all that much for him except multiple phone calls to get it fixed, but decades ago before technology, I subscribed him to EVERY magazine, filling out the card as Order now/Pay later. Gay magazines were starting to be openly published then so I included those hoping his roommates would see.

#13 Released bags and bags and bags, and did I mention bags of feeder crickets into the house after I left. Fool was out of town with his other gf for the week so I’m sure those little critters enjoyed the big empty house.

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#14 This was back before the internet days. I subscribed him to Columbia house under his first, middle, and nicknames and picked the [worst] music I could choose all 3 times. Did the same for book version of Columbia House. Sent away for all kinds of magazines, and every junk mail thing that was available. I also signed him up for 4 different timeshare presentations and an at home demo for a tanning bed! Yes, I felt better.

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#15 I left the desktop but took out the hard drive.

#16 He blindsided me. I flushed all his expensive hair regrowth medication down the toilet. Took and resold the Shinola watch I bought him.

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#17 After my boyfriend cheated on me with the hostess at the restaurant he worked at I started dating his best friend. We fell in love and now have a family and business together. His sister has been one of my best friends since also so he gets to live in that reminder daily.

#18 I went out and gave every guy his number and told them to call around 3am, I’ll be waiting. Dude must have gotten hundreds and hundreds of guys calling him at 3am asking for me!!

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#19 I knew the answer to his security question for his email and kept resetting it like every other week. I didn’t bother with reading the emails, just sowing confusion.

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#20 Put teeeeeeeeeny tiny holes into the back of clothes. Really small, so you wouldn't really notice them when putting it on. But others did when being worn. took a couple of weeks before he realised it was in nearly everything. He blamed me, I blamed whoever he was now shacked up with washing machine.

#21 I added pepper to his shampoo, shower gel, and intimate wash that the girl he cheated on me with probably used I also contacted her now ex fiancé.

#22 My dad put us up on the car trick when we were kids. Drop some sardines in the air vent OR crack and egg and let it drop down in there. Have to tear out the whole dash to get that smell out.

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#23 Shrimp in the curtain rods and a few down the vents for good measure.

#24 Took the wifi router. It was unusable since it was attached to her xfinity account but i put [it] in my car and left her with no bed, no couch, no TV, and most importantly, no wifi.

#25 When I finally left that man, I didn’t slam the door. I left in silence, like a ghost with a vendetta. I took every single light bulb in the apartment. All of them. Bathroom, kitchen, lamps, overheads. Left him alone with nothing but his bad decisions to illuminate the night.



Then I removed the microwave tray. Not the microwave. Just the spinning glass plate so every meal he tried to heat up would rotate in chaotic arcs like his unstable love life and then took the air fryer basket. After that, I cut every pair of his pants and shorts into short shorts including work clothes. Tight. High. Unforgiving. A level of exposure he was not emotionally prepared for as a macho guy.



And the grand finale the Act Three twist. Hid a fresh fish in his car. Buried deep inside the seat foam like a cursed treasure. A rotting time bomb of vengeance. By the time he found it, that vehicle had spiritually ascended. I didn’t yell. I didn’t break anything. I just dismantled his life the way he dismantled trust one invisible inconvenience at a time. Petty? Absolutely. Therapeutic? You have no idea.

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#26 I washed and dried his bedsheets with the fiberglass curtains and rehung them before I left. I heard he spent over $500 in dermatologist fees in 1973... Hahahahaha.

#27 Cancelled the lease without telling him and moved out while he was at work.

#28 Almost 68 here. In my mid 20’s I’d been seeing a guy pretty often for about 6 months. We had plans on Saturday night that he bailed on last minute. I headed out to a neighborhood bar with friends for some summer patio time. In walks Larry with another girl. This place is crowded and he doesn’t see us. As we left I brushed past him , looked in his shocked face, and so they could both hear me whispered “if you don’t [sleep with[ her by midnight the bet's off”.

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#29 That definitely beats the the time i ran over my cheating ex, in full view of an entire police department, but they arrested HIM.



He had me on the ground that day, kicked me in my tailbone , splintering it, he fell asleep, i grabbed my kids managed to get into the drivers seat and drove to the police station which was 2 blocks away, he CHASED me there, i laid on the horn like crazy, all came running out of the building in time to see me run him over, they had guns drawn on me, until they saw the condition i was in, and the look of pure terror on my children’s face. I had the pleasure of seeing police brutality firsthand.

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#30 When my mom's bf broke up with her, he threatened that his daughter would shoot her if she ever came back over. He and his kid went on vacation, she called all the utility companies, pretending to be his wife, and had all services disconnected on the pretense that they were moving. In July in the South. I imagine he came back to a stinking mess.

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#31 I know it's terrible, but I knew he was cheating. So just before our scheduled date night, I catfished him. Sent him an email claiming to have seen him on a dating site, offered to do things to him (that I personally knew he liked). He canceled our real date for "work" but I knew, because the catfish got an enthusiastic "YES" email and a date. Oddly enough, he got stood up.

#32 I used his toothbrush to clean the toilet and tore his contact lenses in half. I took boxes of his clothing and other belongings he never picked up, emptied everything out in a giant pile in his car port and took the empty boxes with me. Nothing too psycho, but a gentle warning to never [mess] with a Scorpio.

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#33 A friend of mine found out her husband was cheating. He went on holiday with his side-piece for 2 weeks. She told him when he came back it would be to an empty house and divorce papers. He didn't care. She dialled the speaking clock for New York and left the phone connected. She planted cress seeds in all the carpets and watered them well. She took prawns and hid them behind radiators etc. She turned the central heating on full on a constant 24hr schedule. She left. Gave the keys back to the Families Officer and informed him she was leaving and that the marriage was over. This meant her stbxh was not entitled to a married quarter. She said all further communication would be through her solicitor. She left the area completely. Her stbxh didnt return for 3 weeks as he stayed with his gf to help her pack ready to move into 'his house.'

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#34 My sister wrote to him outlining all the reasons he was a pos. She sent it to his office where he was a CEO. Via his gossipy secretary who opened all his mail. He went [wild] on my voicemail. Made us laugh. A lot.

#35 I left an ex boyfriend about the time “our” (ie his) bills were all due that I had been helping him pay. I blocked him, and later on found out his house was forced to sale since he couldn’t pay anything anymore and his grandparents had to take money out of their retirement to pay and he had to sell to afford to take care of them later, his car was repossessed, and he couldn’t afford gas to get to work so he got fired.

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#36 He washed out of Army basic training. Bought some medals and patches and wore the uniform out. Reported him to the Army.

#37 I feel like reporting the father of my children for tax evasion was lame after reading some of these–absolutely diabolical and I love it!

#38 Slept with the woman he left me for.

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#39 I donated all the nice clothes I'd made him over our relationship (he's 6'6" and rail thin, so nothing fits him unless it's custom tailored), poured deer [urine] into the AC intake vents on his precious car, then shacked up with the girl he was cheating with. Oh, and I'm in a ladies' social club with his mum, so he can't even whine to his mama about it, because she really likes me.

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#40 I sent everything that belonged to him in our apartment in a big container COD to his mother’s house.

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#41 I threw out all of his paintings that he did himself. Even the ones I liked. And changed all the passwords on our streaming platforms, of course.

#42 I told his mother, who was cheated on by his dad. I sent her the evidence so she could understand why it was ending. Then I blocked him. I hear rumors that his mother wasn't speaking to him but never confirmed.

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#43 He had 3 bottles of Italian wine so special that he never actually drank them with me. I opened them, poured away the contents and stuck the foil back really carefully then put them back in his wine rack. Childish but incredibly therapeutic!! 🤭

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#44 In my most pissed off half hour, I signed him up for lots of texts and emails. Junk removal, roach extermination, truck dealers from the other brand than his truck, peta, daily horoscopes, anything else I could think of. And then I was just done.

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#45 I posted on my public instagram (most of his friends followed me there) a picture of my bruises and screenshot of his conversation with me agreeing that he [mistreats] me mentally , physically, financially. And his friends left him.

#46 I dumped him on his birthday.

#47 About 15 years ago I took the deck of his radio out the car, let all the air out the tires, opened the gas tank and poured a lil auger on the outside and left it open so he could think there was sugar in there.

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#48 I reported him to almost every embassy/consulate that he was a criminal(well he was and I had copies of his IDs), now he’s on a red alert and he can’t get any visa. Short Back story. I lived overseas, he sold my car, got a loan using my name, pretended I sent him to my tenants to collect rental money for about 1/2 years while telling me the people weren’t paying and he would sort it out. He blocked me from all communication with him so I blocked him from ever travelling!!!

#49 I took the charger for the electric screwdriver.

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#50 I squirted superglue into the lock he put on “his” room. Hmm. He must have installed it wrong? Then I mixed high fibre laxative power into his cycling electrolyte powder. I don’t know if he [soiled] his fancy shorts while on a group ride, but it was fun to think about.

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#51 I told him I was keeping all the furniture and the cat. He was moving in with his other girlfriend and she and her roommate both had cats. There was no way I was gonna allow him to stress her out by putting her in that situation.

#52 Young women have often asked me to recomnend revenge spells or provide voodoo dolls when they've found their significant other has left them for another. I recommend donning a couple of layers of latex gloves, picking some poison ivy leaves, then crushing them and rubbing them on the external car door handles. The ivy juice gets on the hands, the steering wheel, and anything else he touches -- his junk, his new squeeze, etc. Massively uncomfortable for days, weeks, and hard to trace the source.

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#53 My ex, for a reason unknown to me, despised the electric can opener. You know that I left that behind and took the manual ones!

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#54 I left him with a pot, one of each fork, spoon and knife. Took everything else (including half his pension).

#55 I let him drive 'home' which was a 5-6 hour drive after flying all day, on his birthday. Except, while he'd been gone, I found all his cheating [stuff], moved out of our place, packed his [stuff] and he came in to boxes and $3 for a Happy Meal for his bday dinner taped to the print out of his chats with the other girl.

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#56 When I split from my [horrible] ex, he decided to take an overseas holiday, leaving me to sell the house and also pack up everything he owned. So I packed his belongings with exactly the same level of care he’d shown me. I randomly threw everything into boxes, didn’t bother wrapping the breakables, and didn’t label a single box. Later, the moving company called to say his things wouldn’t fit into the too-small storage locker he’d booked. I told them that sounded like his problem - and hung up.

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#57 My ex-wife cheated with a guy who’d been one of my closest friends. I’d visited him in the hospital every day for months when he had a serious TBI, stood by his side while he relearned how to speak and how to walk; gave him a place to stay when he got out: no job, no family, no money, drowning in medical debt. Helped support him in getting sober and rebuilding his life. And then I discovered the affair. His last words to me were “I just don’t want to lose you as a friend.” I didn’t respond.

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#58 I took everything I had brought. When I moved out he was left with an empty entertainment center, a box of Christmas lights, the sofa bed in the spare room, and some coasters.

#59 Whe he acknowledged that I have the last laugh via email (bc the girlfriend he broke up with me for came out as gay), I never answered the email. It’s been 20+ years since I received that email.

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#60 My Spotify account is currently linked to the iPad at home. I can tell when my stbx is listening to music when I’m not at home. If i play a song on Spotify on my phone it overrides and plays on the home speaker. He’s currently listening to You give love a bad name by Bon Jovi. Don’t start now by dua lipa tmw.

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#61 When I left my cheating ex, I took all his girlfriends with me. We are all still friends a decade later.

#62 I put oil on all his sheets. Made the bed then left forever. Knowing he wouldn’t see it till that night before bed. Then he has to wash the sheets. He only had one set of sheets.

#63 I took all my [stuff] out of the kitchen. Pots and pans, the whole utensil set, my dishes. He ate cereal out of a coffee mug, no spoon.

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#64 I told his side-piece's husband about the true paternity of the kids and watched him drown in debt afterwards.

#65 Waited a week then turned off the electricity and cable.

#66 Connected the positive & negative terminals on every single power outlet in the apartment, turned off the power board switch, plugged everything back in. Knew my ex would come home, flip the safety switch, & every appliance would have turned on and immediately gone bang as the power shorted. I’d paid for all those electronics & was told I wasn’t allowed to take them when I moved out or there would be “consequences”. Ok, if I can’t have them, then I’ll make sure you have consequences instead.

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#67 I unpicked his jeans pockets and he didn’t realise and kept putting change in them at the airport and saying “what [is] going on??” as the coins scattered.