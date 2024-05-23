ADVERTISEMENT

Are you looking for a pet that won’t take over your space? Or are you looking for one that won’t eat huge heaps of food daily? If you’re thinking “yes”, then small pets are for you.

Do you know some tiny dog breeds have remarkable backstories and unique traits? For example, the Chihuahua has ancient roots, and the Pomeranian used to be larger and pulled sleds. These little dogs are full of personality and surprises, often leaving us amazed.

We’ll introduce you to the 20 world’s smallest dog breeds and highlight the smallest dog on record.

What is the smallest dog in the world in 2024?

Share icon Image credits: wkn

According to the Guinness World Records, the smallest dog in the world is a Chihuahua from Orlando, Florida, named Pearl. Verified as the shortest living dog in 2023, she measures just 3.59 inches tall and weighs 1.22 pounds. In terms of length, she measures approximately the size of a dollar bill.

20 Tiniest Dog Breeds in the World

Shih Tzu

Share icon Image credits: Castorly Stock

Average weight: 8-16 pounds

Average height: 8-11 inches

The Shih Tzu is a toy dog breed that originated from Tibet. The breed’s name means “lion dog” in Mandarin. This dog breed is small with a long, flowing double coat and has an underbite. Shih Tzus are affectionate dogs making them great family dogs.

Pomeranian

Share icon Image credits: Doğu Tuncer

Average weight: 3-7 pounds

Average height: 6-7 inches

The Pomeranian originates from the Pomeranian region in modern-day Germany and Poland. This small breed took off in the 18th century when Queen Victoria fell in love with them. Popularized by their royal owners, Pomeranians became a well-liked choice for European homes.

Despite their tiny size, Pomeranians have a lively personality and are confident. These little dogs are known for their foxlike appearance and make great watchdogs.

Maltese

Share icon Image credits: alpography 68

Average weight: 4-7 pounds

Average height: 7-10 inches

The Maltese is an ancient breed that was developed over 2,000 years ago in the Mediterranean region. They were beloved by aristocrats and royalty throughout history, especially in Malta. This is how they got their name.

The Maltese is an elegant toy breed with a long, silky coat. They are known for their playful temperament and are highly adaptable in different living situations. They often flaunt their huge personalities regardless of their size. Don’t let their delicate looks fool you; Maltese make great watchdogs. They are also surprisingly good athletes, showing off their skills in dog sports.

Chihuahua

Image credits: HG-Fotografie

Average weight: 2-6 pounds

Average height: 5-8 inches

The Chihuahua is named after the Mexican state of Chihuahua, where it was discovered. They are believed to be descendants of the Techichi, a dog loved by the ancient Toltec people.

Despite standing about 5 inches tall, these tiny dogs have built quite a reputation for themselves over the years. These dogs are extremely loyal and make excellent watchdogs. Although they are affectionate with family, they are often not good with kids.

Papillon

Share icon Image credits: birgl

Average weight: 5-10 pounds

Average height: 8-11 inches

Also known as the butterfly dog, the Papillon’s lineage can be traced back to Europe during the early Renaissance. They were favored by European royalty and often featured in historic artworks.

This tiny dog breed is known for its intelligence and agility. It excels in obedience and agility competitions. Overall, Papillons are charming dogs who have captured hearts around the world.

Yorkshire Terrier

Share icon Image credits: Justin Veenema

Average weight: 4-7 pounds

Average height: 7-8 inches

Popularly known as the Yorkie, Yorkshire Terriers were developed centuries ago in Yorkshire, England. This breed has a rich history. They were first used for their amazing ability to hunt rodents in mills and factories.

Despite their small size, Yorkies are brave dogs. These hypoallergenic dogs make great watchdogs and family pets. They are extremely loyal and get along well with kids. However, they may need a little more training to get along smoothly with other pets.

Toy Poodle

Share icon Image credits: Vova Kras

Average weight: 4-6 pounds

Average height: 10 inches or under

The toy poodle is the smallest size of the Standard Poodle. This breed originated in Germany and was later standardized in France.

While the toy poodle might look like a great lapdog, there’s more to this breed. Toy Poodles are intelligent and agile dogs known for their hypoallergenic coat. They are highly trainable and usually involved in dog sports and activities.



Russian Toy

Share icon Image credits: pawlenny

Average weight: 3-6 pounds

Average height: 8-10 inches

The Russian Toy is also known as the Russkiy Toy. This dog breed originated in Russia as early as the 18th century and was developed as a companion dog for the Russian aristocracy. While this breed was not recognized by the American Kennel Club (AKC) for a long time, it was finally granted official breed status in 2022.

Russian Toys are known for their playful and lively temperament. While they are enthusiastic about play, they are also intelligent and trainable.

Biewer Terrier

Share icon Image credits: Merlin Lightpainting

Average weight: 4-8 pounds

Average height: 7-11 inches

The Biewer Terrier (pronounced Beaver terrier) is a relatively new breed that originated in Germany in the 1980s. Werner and Gertrud Biewer developed it from Yorkshire Terriers, with the goal of creating a breed with unique coloring.

Biewer Terriers are known for their affectionate and playful nature. As long as they are socialized, they can be great pets for families. These dogs are also intelligent and easy to train, but they may exhibit some stubbornness at first.

Japanese Chin

Share icon Image credits: GoranH

Average weight: 4-9 pounds

Average height: 8-11 inches

Also known as Japan’s Royal Spaniel, the Japanese Chin has a history dating back over a thousand years. Chinese emperors gifted these dogs to Japanese royalty as a symbol of peace. The breed gained international recognition in the mid-19th century, later becoming popular among European aristocrats.

Standing between 8 to 11 inches tall, they have a compact and refined build, making them perfect lap dogs. They enjoy play sessions and quiet snuggles on the couch. Due to their sensitive nature, they require proper socialization early on to prevent standoffish behavior with strangers​

Pekingese

Share icon Image credits: kissu

Average weight: 7-14 pounds

Average height: 6-9 inches

The Pekingese originated in China over 2,000 years ago and were considered sacred by Chinese royalty. They were often owned by the imperial family and were even worshipped. The breed was introduced to the Western world in the mid-19th century during the Second Opium War.

Pekingese are known for their lion-like appearance. They are loyal and make excellent companions. Despite their small size, they are confident and can be quite stubborn. They are also prone to several health issues, including respiratory problems due to their brachycephalic structure.

Brussels Griffon

Share icon Image credits: PublicDomainPictures

Average weight: 7-12 pounds

Average height: 7-10 inches

The Brussels Griffon originated in Belgium, where it was bred to hunt rats in stables. The breed gained popularity in the late 19th century, particularly among the Belgian nobility, and was later introduced to the United States and the United Kingdom.

Brussels Griffons are known for their expressive faces and lively personalities. They are intelligent and often form strong bonds with their owners. These dogs are excellent companions but can be prone to separation anxiety and may require socialization to prevent timidity.



Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Share icon Image credits: Courtney Mihaka

Average weight: 13-18 pounds

Average height: 12-13 inches

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel traces its roots back to the toy spaniels of Renaissance Europe. Named after King Charles II of England, who adored the breed, these dogs were popular among the British aristocracy. The modern Cavalier was developed in the early 20th century to resemble the original spaniels depicted in old portraits.

Cavaliers are known for their gentle and friendly nature. Their expressive eyes, sweet expressions, and fluffy coats are among their most charming features. Despite their petite appearance, Cavaliers are sturdy and enjoy activities like agility and obedience training.



Affenpinscher

Share icon Image credits: idamkilde

Average weight: 7-10 pounds

Average height: 9-12 inches

The Affenpinscher is also known as the “Monkey Terrier”. This breed originated in Germany and dates back to the 17th century. These dogs were originally bred to be ratters in homes, stables, and shops. But, they were later refined into smaller companion dogs.

Affenpinschers are known for their playful and mischievous nature. They are also loyal and curious and enjoy being the center of attention. These dogs are active and intelligent. However, they can be stubborn, so obedience training is highly recommended.

Pug

Share icon Image credits: Sachin Nihcas

Average weight: 14-18 pounds

Average height: 10-13 inches

Pugs originated in ancient China and were bred as companion dogs for Chinese emperors. They were later brought to Europe in the 16th century by Dutch traders and became a hit among European nobility.

Pugs are known for their charming personalities. They are quite easy to care for since they don’t need much exercise, have minimal grooming needs, and are very well-suited for apartment living.

Chinese Crested

Share icon Image credits: popovicmjeljica

Average weight: 8-12 pounds

Average height: 11-13 inches

The Chinese Crested has ancient origins and was likely used as a companion dog on Chinese trading ships. The breed is believed to have helped control vermin.

Chinese Cresteds are known for their unique appearance. They come in two varieties: Hairless (with hair on the head, tail, and feet) and Powderpuff (with a full coat). Despite their delicate appearance, they are quite hardy. They are playful and enjoy human companionship.



Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka

Image credits: frida.bolonka

Average weight: 4.5-11 pounds

Average height: 9-10 inches

The Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka originated in Russia and was developed in the mid-20th century. The breed was created by crossing various small breeds, including the Bichon Frise, Toy Poodle, and Shih Tzu, to create a small companion dog suited for apartment living.

Bolonkas are known for their affectionate and cheerful nature. They form strong bonds with their families and are particularly good with children and other pets, making them excellent family dogs. Their playful and lively disposition makes them a joy to have around the house.



Italian Greyhound

Share icon Image credits: S J

Average weight: 7-14 pounds

Average height: 13-15 inches

The Italian Greyhound has a long history, dating back over 2,000 years to ancient Mediterranean civilizations. The breed was particularly popular during the Renaissance among Italian nobles and later spread to other parts of Europe.

Italian Greyhounds are known for their elegant and slender build. They are affectionate and playful and make great pets. Their short coats are easy to care for, but they are sensitive to cold weather and may need a sweater in cooler climates.

Toy Fox Terrier

Image credits: nadya_sunna

Average weight: 3.5-7 pounds

Average height: 8.5-11.5 inches

The Toy Fox Terrier was developed in the United States in the 1930s by crossing small Smooth Fox Terriers with many toy breeds, including the Chihuahua and Manchester Terrier. The goal was to create a small, lively companion dog.

Toy Fox Terriers are known for their energetic and playful nature. They are intelligent, easy to train, and excel in dog sports, including agility and obedience. Despite their small size, they are fearless and can be quite vocal. They are generally good with children and other pets.



Miniature Pinscher

Share icon Image credits: Anna Shvets

Average weight: 8-12 pounds

Average height: 10-12.5 inches

The Miniature Pinscher, often called the “Min Pin,” originated in Germany and was developed from the German Pinscher, Dachshund, and Italian Greyhound. The breed was initially used as a ratter but later became popular as a companion dog.

Miniature Pinschers are known for their lively personalities. They are confident, curious, and highly energetic. Their short coats are easy to care for, but they need regular exercise to burn off their abundant energy. Min Pins are intelligent and can be stubborn.



Small Dog Breed Health Concerns

Tiny dogs may face peculiar health problems due to their small size. Here are some common issues you might see in popular toy breeds.

Orthopedic injuries

Despite their agility, small dogs are prone to orthopedic problems due to their lighter and more fragile bone structure compared to larger breeds. One of the most common orthopedic issues in small breeds is patellar luxation. This is where their kneecap slips out of place, causing pain and sometimes difficulty walking.

Breeds like Dachshunds and Shih Tzus are particularly prone to IVDD, a condition where the discs between the spine’s vertebrae herniate or burst. This can cause severe pain and neurological issues, including paralysis. The long, low bodies of these breeds contribute to their risk.

Tracheal Collapse

Many small dogs have a tendency for tracheal collapse, where their windpipe weakens and collapses, making breathing difficult. In small breeds, these cartilage rings can be weaker and more prone to collapsing.

In addition to this anatomical cause, many toy dog breeds are genetically predisposed to tracheal collapse. Breeds like the Chihuahua, Pomeranian, Toy Poodle, and Yorkshire Terrier are particularly prone to this condition. Keeping your dog at a healthy weight and using a harness instead of a collar can reduce stress on their windpipe.

Dental issues

Tiny dogs have tiny mouths. However, these tiny mouths often have packed teeth, leading to overcrowding and dental problems. These problems include plaque buildup, gum disease, and tooth loss. Regular dental care and occasional professional cleanings can prevent this.

Brachycephalic Airway Syndrome

Breeds with short noses, like Pugs and French Bulldogs, can suffer from brachycephalic airway syndrome. This condition causes breathing difficulties due to their narrowed airways, making them great watchdogs, as even minimal bark can indicate distress. Such dogs should always have their breathing monitored, especially in hot weather, and should avoid strenuous exercise.

Obesity

Because toy dogs have smaller stomachs and lower energy requirements, even a few extra treats can significantly affect their weight. Pocket-sized dogs can gain weight quickly, and even a few extra pounds can strain their tiny bodies. Obesity can lead to a host of issues, including diabetes, joint problems, and heart disease.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association data from Banfield Pet Hospital revealed that overweight dogs, often exhibiting huge personalities in small bodies, typically live up to 2.5 years less than dogs maintaining a healthy body weight. Feeding your dog a balanced diet and ensuring regular exercise is key to keeping them fit.

Mitral valve disease

According to Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine, degenerative mitral valve disease (MVD) is a common heart condition in small dog breeds. The structure of the mitral valve in small breeds can be more prone to degeneration over time. The mitral valve controls blood flow between the left atrium and the left ventricle of the heart, and in toy dogs, this valve can deteriorate faster due to genetic factors.

Regular vet visits, a healthy diet, and proper care can go a long way in preventing and managing mitral valve disease.

Potential benefits of owning a small dog breed

Owning smaller dogs has tons of perks! They’re easy to handle and perfect for apartment living since they don’t need a lot of space. Plus, they’re budget-friendly because they eat less, and their supplies are often cheaper.

Also, traveling with a small dog is easy. You can put your dog in a small carrier, and they are usually allowed on planes and trains. They also tend to live longer, giving you many years of friendship.

Little dogs are great cuddle buddies and adapt well to different lifestyles. They’re safer for families with kids or seniors and can even offer emotional support and stress relief. They’re lovable, low-maintenance, and perfect for almost any living situation.

Frequently asked questions

What is the most well-behaved small dog breed?

Several petite-sized dog breeds are known for their good behavior, including the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Bichon Frise, French Bulldog, Pug, Havanese, and Papillon. These breeds are generally friendly, affectionate, and easy to train, making them great companions for families and individuals.

What is the tiniest dog on earth, smaller than a popsicle stick?

The world’s smallest dog is a two-year-old female Chihuahua named Pearl, officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the shortest living dog. Pearl stands just 3.59 inches tall and measures 5.0 inches in length, making her almost as long as a dollar bill and shorter than a popsicle stick!