Why Shih Tzu Are The Worst Dog If You Want Low Maintenance And Zero Drama

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a reason you rarely hear people calling Shih Tzus the best dog breed. Unlike popular picks like Golden Retrievers, Pugs, German Shepherds, and Greyhounds, Shih Tzus don’t usually lead the charts.

RELATED:

Share icon Image credits: @kimchiistheshihtzu

Every breed has its appeal. Beagles are loud and lively, Collies win hearts with loyalty, and Dobermanns stand out for their intelligence. Shih Tzus? Their traits are certainly memorable, though not always for the right reasons.

Plenty of fans adore their sweet, spunky nature. But they also come with a laundry list of complaints: constant grooming, chronic health issues, and a stubborn attitude that can make training frustrating.

Share icon Image credits: @laceyshihtzu

High-maintenance doesn’t mean unlovable. Every dog deserves care, quirks and all. So, do Shih Tzus earn their “bad dog” rep, or are they just misunderstood?

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s all you need to know before bringing one home.

Where Did The Shih Tzus Get The “Worst Dog” Reputation From?

Share icon Image credits: Joel Hawkins/Getty Images

Many dog breeds have intriguing backstories, often rooted in their working roles. Shih Tzus, however, were bred mainly as lapdogs for Chinese royalty.

Their breeding emphasized charm and appearance over functionality (per SpiritDogTraining). Over time, this aesthetic focus led to irresponsible breeding practices that sacrificed health and behavior.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Kennel Club (@americankennelclub)

While predicting how any dog will behave is tricky, the internet is packed with insight into Shih Tzus. That can make deciding if they’re right for your lifestyle easier. Reddit has no shortage of opinions on the topic.

Share icon Image credits: @masontheshihtzu1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

On the r/Shihtzu subreddit, owners swap war stories and glowing praise.

Moodyiguana, didn’t hold back: “Shih-tzus are notoriously stubborn. They are super smart, but boy, are they stubborn! My advice is to get a professional who trains you rather than the dog.”

Biogirl24, echoed that sentiment: “They can be super stubborn and sometimes more difficult to train than other breeds. I’m not sure if they’re a great pet for a first-time dog owner, to be honest. We had several other dogs before our first Shih Tzu.”

Share icon Image credits: Stephen Chernin/Getty Images

But not everyone agrees. HooveHearted1962 had a different story: “Best dog ever, well mine is. Super athletic, never met a hike he didn’t like, never met a dog he didn’t know how to behave around, never met a person yet he didn’t like. Smart as can be, loves his cuddles.”

Share icon Image credits: @love_sunshim

ADVERTISEMENT

Key Challenges with Shih Tzus

Training

Shih Tzus have a mind of their own. They’re smart, but not always eager to follow instructions. Traditional methods like stern commands or repetitive drills often fall flat. Instead, they do better with training that feels more like a game than a chore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Housebreaking can be another headache. With small bladders and a dislike of wet weather, they’re not exactly easy to potty train. Rainy days? Forget it.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re considering professional help, be prepared to invest. In-home sessions typically run $125 to $175 an hour, and some trainers charge a $100 consultation fee (via Wag).

Grooming and Maintenance

This breed is as high-maintenance as they come. Its flowing double coat grows fast and mats easily, meaning salon visits every four weeks and daily upkeep in between. Add in face cleaning and wrinkle care, and you’re clocking serious grooming hours.

A basic grooming session (bath, trim, nails) will cost you about $80, and that’s not even counting food or vet care.

Health Problems

Looks come at a cost. Shih Tzus are prone to several health conditions, especially eye issues like dry eye and corneal ulcers. Their cute flat faces, medically known as Brachycephalic, can also cause breathing troubles, particularly in heat or after exercise.

Treatment for breathing issues can run up to $1,000. If hip dysplasia enters the picture, surgery could cost between $1,700 and $4,500 (per Rover).

ADVERTISEMENT

Add dental crowding, back problems, and allergy-prone skin to the list, and it’s clear these pups need proactive care.

Expensive Food Choices

Shih Tzus can be picky eaters with sensitive stomachs. Because they’re prone to allergies, they need the best food packed with nutrients, not bargain-bin kibble.

Their small size adds another wrinkle: even minor diet changes can throw off their digestion.

As a result, many owners go the extra mile with organic or fresh meal plans. These aren’t cheap, but they help avoid vet visits down the line.

Share icon Image credits: brunoswildessentials.com

Are Shih Tzus a Bad Choice for Families with Kids?

Shih Tzus are lively little dogs, but their playful energy can get a bit rough for small kids. Some experts say they’re not always the best fit for homes with toddlers, since their play style could accidentally lead to bumps or bruises (per SpiritDogTraining).

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A smart tip from trainers: have kids sit on the floor when interacting to avoid accidental knocks (per TheSprucePets).

They’re also known to develop separation anxiety, which can be a deal-breaker for busy families constantly on the go (per PetPlan).

Although behavior issues can sometimes lead to aggression and biting problems, Shih Tzus aren’t typically known for nipping at their families.

In a study on dog bites, Shih Tzus accounted for only a small percentage of total bites (1.9%), with similar rates for 13—to 18-year-olds and adults over 18 (per NLM).

Training a Shih Tzu can be difficult, as they require a lot of patience. Puppy classes can be beneficial, particularly in a structured environment (per SniffSpot).

Cesar Millan, a renowned dog training expert, has numerous television programs that focus on dog education and training tips.

In his show, Cesar 911, Millan worked with a Shih Tzu named Truffle, who had aggression issues and lacked boundaries. He successfully corrected her behavior problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the right training routine, Shih Tzus can integrate well into any household, but starting training early is crucial!

When Shih Tzus Might Not Be the Right Fit

Lifestyle

Don’t let their size fool you. Shih Tzus still need regular walks and playtime to stay happy. This might not be your breed if your routine leans more toward binge-watching than park outings (per SpiritDogTraining).

Share icon Image credits: @shihtzuelliot

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, they can also overdo it. Thanks to their short snouts, too much exercise can make breathing tough. Finding that sweet spot between nap time and zoomies is key.

House training isn’t always smooth sailing either. They need consistency, which can be a tough ask for first-time owners or anyone juggling a hectic schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commitment

Sadly, some people give up their Shih Tzus not because of significant issues, but because they simply didn’t know what they were getting into.

As Miracle Shih Tzu reports, many are surrendered for reasons as simple as inconvenience.

Luckily, plenty of breed-specific guidance is out there to help you decide if a Shih Tzu matches your lifestyle. Check out this quick chart to see if they’re your kind of pup:

Share icon Image credits: @ohmypetindia

Why People Love Shih Tzus Despite Their Tricky Character

Shih Tzus might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but for the right owner, they’re an absolute gem. Their sweet, affectionate personalities make them an excellent match for apartment dwellers or anyone who prefers smaller pets with big personalities.

Share icon Image credits: @duke_angryfluff

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes, they’ve landed on their share of “worst dog” lists because of their quirks and health concerns. But they also show up in plenty of “best dog” rankings.

With love, structure, and a good brush, Shih Tzus can be incredibly loyal, snuggly companions that brighten your home.

Claims and Misconceptions

Flying With A Shih Tzu

Flying with a Shih Tzu isn’t as easy as buying a ticket. Their flat faces (technically called brachycephalic) make them prone to respiratory issues, which can worsen at high altitudes.

Many airlines have extra rules or outright bans for these dogs during air travel (per AVMA).

If you plan to fly, double-check your airline’s pet policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shih Tzu’s and Allergies

One of the biggest misconceptions about Shih Tzus is that they are hypoallergenic. While they might shed less than other breeds, they still release dander and hair, which can stir up allergies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grooming helps, but it won’t make them allergy-proof (per MiracleShihTzu).

Breeds to Consider If You’re Unsure About Shih Tzus

Shih Tzus have a long lifespan of up to 16 years. If you or your family are looking for similar or small dog breeds, several other options may be an excellent fit for you. Here are a few suggestions:

Yorkshire Terrier

Share icon Image credits: @yorkiecorby

Pros: Even smaller than Shih Tzus, Yorkies are lively, playful, and full of personality. They can live up to 16 years.

Cons: Despite needing less exercise, they’re prone to health issues like breathing trouble, diabetes, and eye conditions.

Papillon

Share icon Image credits: @bimbathepapillon

ADVERTISEMENT

Pros: About the same size as a Shih Tzu, Papillons are sharp, energetic, and super low-maintenance in grooming. A great pick for first-time dog owners. They live up to 15 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cons: Like their Shih Tzu cousins, they’re not immune to separation anxiety.

Maltese

Share icon Image credits: @mochifloof

Pros: Fun-loving and family-friendly, Maltese dogs are small watchdogs that adore playtime. They’re usually good with kids and can live up to 15 years.

Cons: Heavy shedders with demanding grooming needs.

Trainer and Owner Perspectives

Ask around and you’ll hear it all. Shih Tzus can be a joy, a handful, or both. Owners, trainers, and vets alike describe the breed with a mix of love and realism.

Take Grace, which is featured on Purina. Her owner calls her “intelligent, sensitive when needed, funny, loves being out, loves playing, is cheeky, and more.”

Then there’s Zip, also on Purina, whose owner raved: “They are the most loving dogs ever… For small dogs, they love a good roam in the countryside, and aren’t afraid to get their paws muddy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But not every story is sunshine. Lacy, a rescue from a puppy mill featured on DogGoneProblems, came with serious trust issues. Thanks to patient training, she made a big turnaround.

Every Shih Tzu is unique, and while some may come with their own set of challenges, it’s all part of the journey of living with a pet!