You may or may not have heard of silvervine, the Asian plant that is much like catnip. One of the active ingredients is nepetalactone, which acts on the pleasure (opioid) center of your cat’s brain, providing feelings of calm, happiness, and even euphoria. Though not all cats respond to the nepetalactone, over 80% will.

Silvervine, also known as Actinidia polygama, grows in places including China and Russia. The leaves are white and silver. This plant is even utilized in human medicine and, at high doses, can cause humans to hallucinate.

What does Silvervine do to cats?

Image credit: smoothiethecat

Once your kitty has come into contact with the plant, silvervine’s effects will be evident immediately. Signs that your cat is reacting to it would include:

Rolling on the floor.

Drooling.

Licking things.

Meowing.

Mild sedation.

Glazed eyes.

Acting more socially than usual.

As effects begin immediately, be sure to have your cat indoors when offering them the plant. Though different for every feline, those who react will feel the effects for roughly 30 minutes.

Are Silvervine sticks safe for cats to chew?

Providing this plant as a stick is a good idea as the chewing action can help with dental health when used over time.

The abrasiveness of the stick can break tartar off a cat’s teeth, and they are helpful for keeping gums and teeth healthy, especially in those who dislike teeth brushing.

Image credit: Nadiye Odabaşı

Be careful if the stick breaks into small pieces, which your cat could choke on. Any pieces that break off, should be removed from your feline, to prevent any harm.

Is Silvervine safer than catnip?

It is always sensible to check with your veterinarian before giving any new plant, to ensure it is appropriate for them. For most, silver vine sticks are a helpful treat, with a similar safety profile to catnip.

It is wise to monitor your cat when they have one, especially the first few times.

Don’t worry if you do not notice any effects, as they may not react to the stimulus for about 2 in every 10 cats.

How often should I give my cat Silvervine?

As a good rule of thumb, we can offer it once or twice a week to cats who enjoy the effect. While not addictive, we do not want to give it too often as this can make it less effective.

Can cats have too much silvervine?

This plant is neither addictive nor toxic, although it does produce a type of “high”. Even if your cat is exposed to large amounts of the compound, the effect will last no longer than 30 minutes, and your cat will return to normal.

Regardless of how much your cat is exposed to, there is zero risk of toxicity.

FAQ

Can I give my kitten Silver Vine for cats?

We can give cats silver vine once they are about 6 months of age. Something like silver vine sticks vs the powder will work best at this age.

If we give a kitten a silver vine toy, the likelihood is that they won’t react, so it won’t get any enjoyment out of it.

Will Silvervine encourage play or reduce obesity in my lazy cat?

For some, they will witness their cats getting hyper and rushing around. For others, the plant will make them sleepy and sedate. To know how your cat will react, you’ve got to try it out! If your kitty is the type of individual who gets aroused and alert, the silver vine may well lead to extra playfulness and calorie burning.

Is the effect on cats long-lasting?

Responsiveness of cats will vary, and some will experience the effects for longer than others. For most, we will find that the effects have stopped after 30 minutes.

Can I use Silvervine powder?

Powdered silvervine can be sprinkled onto toys or other objects and may produce more intense effects than the sticks, as it will be a more concentrated form of the plant. The first time it is used, start with a small pinch,

Is this a good option for an indoor cat?

Indoor cats don’t get as much opportunity as outdoor cats regarding mental and physical stimulation. Therefore, plants like silver vine are a great option for them and an excellent way to keep them busy.