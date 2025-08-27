ADVERTISEMENT

Yeono is a highly skilled tattoo artist known for her hyper-realistic pet tattoos that capture every detail of beloved animals with astonishing precision. Based in Los Angeles, she has become a sought-after name among pet owners who want to immortalize their companions in ink, whether as a tribute to a pet that has passed away or as a celebration of one still by their side. Her work stands out for its delicate, painterly quality that makes each piece look like a miniature portrait rather than a traditional tattoo.

Yeono discovered her passion for tattooing at 17 and has since overcome early challenges in design, skill, and client interaction to refine her craft through persistence and experience. Today, her tattoos not only highlight her artistic talent but also provide her clients with deeply emotional keepsakes, often bringing them joy, comfort, and unforgettable memories.

More info: Instagram

#1

Realistic pet tattoo of gray cat on forearm next to the photo of the same cat with yellow eyes and white chest fur.

tattooist_yeono Report

    #2

    Realistic pet tattoo of a happy dog holding a plush toy, shown next to the photo of the actual dog for comparison.

    tattooist_yeono Report

    #3

    Realistic pet tattoo of a sleeping cat on a forearm next to the live gray cat, showcasing detailed pet tattoos by Yeono.

    tattooist_yeono Report

    #4

    Realistic pet tattoo of a dog and cat cuddling, matching an actual dog and cat lying closely together in the sunlight.

    tattooist_yeono Report

    #5

    Realistic pet tattoo of a grumpy cat on skin compared to the actual cat sitting on a table indoors.

    tattooist_yeono Report

    #6

    Realistic pet tattoo of a white cat with blue eyes on arm, showcasing astonishing detail and lifelike artistry by Yeono

    tattooist_yeono Report

    #7

    Realistic pet tattoo of a Siberian Husky on arm next to an actual Siberian Husky in snowy outdoor setting

    tattooist_yeono Report

    #8

    Realistic pet tattoo of a happy dog with heterochromia on forearm, showcasing detailed pet tattoo art by Yeono.

    tattooist_yeono Report

    #9

    Realistic pet tattoo of a black dog on forearm, showcasing detailed fur and lifelike expression in black and gray ink.

    tattooist_yeono Report

    #10

    Realistic pet tattoo of a bulldog on forearm beside a live bulldog showing detailed facial features and expression.

    tattooist_yeono Report

    #11

    Realistic pet tattoo of a sleeping cat inked on skin, shown alongside a similar real orange cat resting on carpet.

    tattooist_yeono Report

    #12

    Realistic pet tattoo of a dog's face on an arm next to the actual dog, showcasing astonishingly detailed pet tattoos.

    tattooist_yeono Report

    #13

    Realistic pet tattoo of a joyful French Bulldog running, capturing lifelike details and expression on skin.

    tattooist_yeono Report

    #14

    Realistic pet tattoo of a black and tan dog on forearm showcasing astonishingly realistic pet tattoos by Yeono

    tattooist_yeono Report

    #15

    Realistic pet tattoo of a black and white cat on forearm, showcasing detailed and lifelike pet tattoos by Yeono.

    tattooist_yeono Report

    #16

    Realistic pet tattoo of a pug on forearm next to a photo of the actual pug sitting on a patterned rug and couch.

    tattooist_yeono Report

    #17

    Realistic pet tattoo of a black cat lying down, showcasing detailed and lifelike pet tattoo art by Yeono.

    tattooist_yeono Report

    #18

    Realistic pet tattoo of a Doberman dog on forearm matching the actual Doberman with detailed lifelike features.

    tattooist_yeono Report

    #19

    Realistic pet tattoo of a French Bulldog head on a forearm next to a photo of the same dog in natural light.

    tattooist_yeono Report

    #20

    Realistic pet tattoo of a smiling fluffy dog on forearm, showcasing astonishing pet tattoo art by Yeono.

    tattooist_yeono Report

    #21

    Realistic pet tattoo of a white dog on skin, showcasing detailed and lifelike pet tattoo art by Yeono.

    tattooist_yeono Report

    #22

    Realistic pet tattoo of a boxer dog on forearm next to the live dog, showcasing detailed pet tattoos by Yeono.

    tattooist_yeono Report

    #23

    Realistic pet tattoo of a smiling dog on a forearm next to the photo of the actual dog on grass.

    tattooist_yeono Report

    #24

    Realistic pet tattoo of a dog on arm showcasing astonishingly detailed and lifelike pet tattoos by Yeono.

    tattooist_yeono Report

    #25

    Realistic pet tattoo of a tortoiseshell cat with a red collar and heart-shaped tag on a person's forearm.

    tattooist_yeono Report

    #26

    Realistic pet tattoo of a dog on a forearm, showcasing detailed black and gray shading and lifelike features.

    tattooist_yeono Report

    #27

    Realistic pet tattoo of a black and white cat with yellow eyes, showcasing detailed fur and lifelike features by Yeono.

    tattooist_yeono Report

    #28

    Realistic pet tattoo of a St. Bernard dog on a forearm showing detailed black and white ink work by Yeono.

    tattooist_yeono Report

    #29

    Realistic pet tattoo of a cat lying on its back next to the actual cat in the same pose on the floor.

    tattooist_yeono Report

    #30

    Realistic pet tattoo of a black dog on forearm next to the photograph of the same dog with a happy expression.

    tattooist_yeono Report

