Hey friends – I’m Charlotte Kuhn. I am a photographer based in Sandy, Utah. I’ve been a photographer my entire life—well, since I was six years old. From the time my mother gave me her old camera, I’ve been passionate about photography.

Pets are my other passion, and photographing them is a blast! My goal is to capture their dignified looks, their loving expressions, and—perhaps—even their goofy moments, all in one session. I want to capture exactly what you’re looking for.

More info: cherdkuhnphotography.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

Coco

Coco

Your pet is a member of your family—you’ve laughed with (and at) them, cried over and with them, and cleaned up after them. They are your friend, confidant, muse, and beloved companion. They are family.
    #2

    Blue

    Blue

    #3

    Otis

    Otis

    My goal is to produce the most memorable images of your pet. (Psst: I photograph more than just dogs!) Whether your pet is a new addition to the family or in their golden years, I’ll work with you to capture the essence of their personality and character.

    #4

    Coal

    Coal

    #5

    Clem

    Clem

    #6

    Gemini

    Gemini

    #7

    Tuna

    Tuna

    #8

    Aries

    Aries

    #9

    Mookie

    Mookie

    #10

    Harley

    Harley

    #11

    Wonton

    Wonton

    #12

    Koa

    Koa

    #13

    Gus

    Gus

    #14

    Milo

    Milo

    #15

    Blue

    Blue

    #16

    Hank

    Hank

    #17

    Harold

    Harold

    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago

    My knowledge of snakes is very limited, living in the UK I can tell an adder and a grass snake apart but that's about it! So what kind of snake is this handsome gentleman, please? Some sort of boa?

    #18

    Mabel

    Mabel

    #19

    Maverick

    Maverick

    #20

    Brodie

    Brodie

