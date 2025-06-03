ADVERTISEMENT

Hey friends – I’m Charlotte Kuhn. I am a photographer based in Sandy, Utah. I’ve been a photographer my entire life—well, since I was six years old. From the time my mother gave me her old camera, I’ve been passionate about photography.

Pets are my other passion, and photographing them is a blast! My goal is to capture their dignified looks, their loving expressions, and—perhaps—even their goofy moments, all in one session. I want to capture exactly what you’re looking for.

More info: cherdkuhnphotography.com | Instagram | Facebook