From Funny Faces To Tender Gazes: I Try To Capture Every Pet’s True Personality (20 Pics)
Hey friends – I’m Charlotte Kuhn. I am a photographer based in Sandy, Utah. I’ve been a photographer my entire life—well, since I was six years old. From the time my mother gave me her old camera, I’ve been passionate about photography.
Pets are my other passion, and photographing them is a blast! My goal is to capture their dignified looks, their loving expressions, and—perhaps—even their goofy moments, all in one session. I want to capture exactly what you’re looking for.
More info: cherdkuhnphotography.com | Instagram | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Coco
Your pet is a member of your family—you’ve laughed with (and at) them, cried over and with them, and cleaned up after them. They are your friend, confidant, muse, and beloved companion. They are family.
Blue
Otis
My goal is to produce the most memorable images of your pet. (Psst: I photograph more than just dogs!) Whether your pet is a new addition to the family or in their golden years, I’ll work with you to capture the essence of their personality and character.
Coal
Clem
Gemini
Tuna
Aries
Mookie
Harley
Wonton
Koa
Gus
Milo
Blue
Hank
Harold
My knowledge of snakes is very limited, living in the UK I can tell an adder and a grass snake apart but that's about it! So what kind of snake is this handsome gentleman, please? Some sort of boa?