You know the moment. Someone starts chewing a little too loudly. A phone rings at the worst possible time. A person in front of you does one tiny thing that should not matter, yet suddenly you are clenching your jaw and counting to ten.

That is the weird power of pet peeves. They feel personal and obvious when you are the one experiencing them. The problem is, they are not universal.

Some of these will probably make you nod in agreement, others migh*//*t make you roll your eyes. Either way, not everyone reacts the same, and that’s where the real divide starts.