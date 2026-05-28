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Online dating is such a gamble because you never really know what kind of person you will end up with. It can be more risky for women because creeps hide behind their screens, and the number of shocking stories we hear is just proof.

For instance, look at this lady who tried online dating only to regret it after a guy cyberstalked her. Much to her horror, he didn’t stop when she blocked him; rather, he showed up at her workplace. Scroll down to find out how she made sure he paid for his actions!

More info: Reddit

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Online dating can be quite risky, especially for women, as we never know who we will end up with

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

When the poster tried online dating, she immediately regretted it as a guy started cyberstalking her by creating multiple accounts

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Image credits: lookstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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He also showed up at her workplace for an “interview,” responding to her hiring post on LinkedIn, and she was terrified

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

She reported him to the cops, along with the harassing messages as proof, and they discovered that he was in the US on an H-1 B work visa

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Image credits: anon

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Well, his company ended up firing him after learning about his stalking behavior, and as he couldn’t find a job, he had to return to South Korea

In today’s creepy tale, we dive into the life of the original poster (OP) as she recalls her traumatic experience with online dating. She regretted it immediately when a guy she matched with kept messaging her, telling her to drop her life and be with him. He made different profiles to harass her, and even found her on social media, but she ended up blocking him everywhere.

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However, that didn’t deter him, and he intensified his tactics. He anonymously saw on LinkedIn that the poster was hiring for a position. The guy had the nerve to show up at her workplace for an “interview” with her! Obviously, she called security to throw him out, but our lady was utterly terrified that he would follow her home and find out where she lived.

Much to netizens’ relief, she gave an update that she had reported the guy to the cops and provided them with all the necessary proof. When they found him, OP discovered that the guy was in the US on an H-1 B work visa under a temporary contract with a big company. However, when his colleagues learned that he was actually a stalker, they fired him immediately.

Well, to stay in the country, he had to find a job within 60 days, but it was a pretty tight network in the tech community where he worked. He knew he wouldn’t find anything, so he left the country and flew back to South Korea. Naturally, the poster was absolutely delighted to hear this when she was informed by the law enforcement.

Image credits: Erwan Hesry / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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According to Pew Research, 30% of U.S. adults say they have used a dating site or app. However, 60% of the surveyed female users ages 18 to 34 say someone on a dating site or app continued to contact them after they said they were not interested. Meanwhile, a similar share (57%) reported receiving an explicit message or image they didn’t ask for.

No wonder the poster regretted joining the local app, as the guy harassed and cyberstalked her. A study revealed that cyberstalking is increasing at a faster rate than traditional stalking and is disproportionately affecting young people, women, and members of the LGBTQAI+ community. In fact, there has been a 70% increase in cyberstalking during the study period.

Sadly, the creepy dude didn’t stop at the screen but also showed up at her office. Experts emphasize that stalking can lead victims to feel nervous, stressed, and anxious. They may have trouble sleeping or experience nightmares. They may lose their appetite, and they may experience symptoms of PTSD. We can’t even imagine what OP must have gone through.

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The guy deserved to be fired and forced to go back to his country. However, netizens were concerned he might return and advised the poster to be cautious. Many folks shared similar stalking instances, and it just shows how gruesomely common it has become. Such jerks definitely deserve punishment. Don’t you agree? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

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Netizens were creeped out by the stalker, and many advised her to be cautious in case he came back to the US or harassed her further

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