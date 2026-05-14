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It’s obnoxious how some people think that only they are worthy of worshipping God, and everyone else is a “sinner.” Also, these religious extremists believe that people just being their natural selves is a sin, and they even go out of their way to slander them publicly.

Take this woman, for instance, who started spreading nasty rumors about her gay colleague at their church. Well, he plotted revenge by dating her son, but things took a juicy turn pretty soon, which he had not seen coming. Scroll down to uncover how things ended for the two!

More info: Reddit

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It’s baffling how religious extremists think that being gay is a sin and attack people with their homophobia

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The gay poster had a nasty coworker who not only spoke ill of him at work, but also joined his church and started slandering him there

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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He decided to take revenge with a one-night stand with her gay son, but the poster ended up falling for him, so the 2 started dating

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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He was so happy with the dude that he had forgotten about his mean coworker, but then she started spreading lies about him again

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Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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He spilled the tea that he was dating her son to a coworker, and the woman immediately attacked him verbally when she found out about it

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Image credits: shurkin_son / Magnific (not the actual photo)

However, the poster secretly recorded her outburst, took the matter to HR, and even went to the cops to see about getting a restraining order against her

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Image credits: anonymous

Much to his delight, she was fired immediately, but the best part was that he ended up marrying her son, and the two were celebrating their first anniversary

In today’s revenge story with a twist, we dive into the original poster’s (OP) life as he tells us about his extremely religious colleague (Chastity). For context, he was gay, heavily tattooed, and 9 years sober, so naturally, Chastity hated him. Not only did she speak ill of him at work, but started badmouthing him the moment she joined his church, and our guy was vexed.

Obviously, he decided to take revenge, and he knew that she had been depressed when her son came out. Well, OP realized that the guy was actually cute and started flirting with him. He was just going to let it be a one-night stand and rub it in Chastity’s face, but he fell head over heels for the guy. He had almost forgotten about the toxic lady until she started spreading lies again.

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He slyly revealed to a coworker that he would spill the tea that he was dating Chastity’s son. As if on cue, Chastity immediately sprang up to him and started attacking him verbally. In fact, she even accused him of blackmailing or bribing her son, as he “wasn’t a homo.” Then, she threatened him and stormed off, but our guy had recorded everything that she said and took it to HR.

He also went to the cops to gather info about a restraining order for Chastity. He was on leave the next day, but OP was all too thrilled to find out that she had been fired for “gross misconduct and discrimination.” Chastity cut all contact with him after that, but the most heartwarming part of the story was that OP ended up marrying her son, and they were celebrating their first anniversary!

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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It’s frustrating to think that Chastity was shamelessly spreading rumors about OP even at his church. Research highlights that being the subject of rumors can lead to feelings of anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem. Moreover, it can create a hostile environment and can contribute to their overall emotional distress, isolation, and exclusion. No wonder OP wanted to take revenge.

Apart from being a liar, Chastity was also homophobic. However, it’s hardly a surprise, as studies show how 4 in 10 US adults (39%) find homosexuality morally unacceptable. Experts stress that because of homophobia and discrimination, among other societal ills, gay men often deal with stressful mental health issues. Also, when families reject them, it can be devastating.

Researchers emphasize that when LGBTQ+ people face parental rejection, it can trigger physical as well as mental health problems, which can be long-lasting. OP’s husband must have been hurt when his mom totally went no-contact as she found out he was dating him. After all, the world is already cruel, and the last thing people need is to face backlash from their own family.

Netizens first felt awful that the poster was only using Chastity’s son, but they were delighted that the two fell in love. Also, they all agreed that the woman got exactly what she deserved for slandering OP without any reason. What did you think about the story? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to drop them in the comments section!

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Netizens applauded him for standing up to her, but what really made them happy was the joyful ending to the revenge story

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