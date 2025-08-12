Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Nonbinary Person Refuses To Let Roommates’ Boyfriends Use Private Bathroom Inside Their Room
Nonbinary person with glasses writing in a notebook by the window, reflecting on refusing roommatesu2019 boyfriends bathroom use.
Entitled People, Relationships

Nonbinary Person Refuses To Let Roommates’ Boyfriends Use Private Bathroom Inside Their Room

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the perks of living with roommates is paying less rent. But it also means sharing your space with others, and that can lead to problems you never bargained for.

For one Redditor, this had never been an issue. They rent a large room in a shared house, complete with a private bathroom they pay extra for. It was the perfect setup—until recently, when more people, along with some partners, moved in.

The Redditor is non-binary and was assigned male at birth, and now a few roommates are insisting their boyfriends should be allowed to use the private bathroom, arguing it’s more convenient than the shared one. But they don’t want to give it up.

Read the full story below.

RELATED:

    This nonbinary tenant pays $200 extra for a private bathroom in a shared house

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But their roommates insist their boyfriends should be entitled to it as well

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Antoni Shkraba Studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    The author shared more details in the comments

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Readers overwhelmingly agreed they shouldn’t have to share their bathroom with anyone

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Later, they posted an update on how the situation was unfolding

    Image credits:

    In a final follow-up, they said some temporary boundaries had been set

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Roommate problems
    roommates
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    2

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    stuff_5 avatar
    UKDeek
    UKDeek
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So. OP has a room with a bathroom in it, and the only way to access this bathroom is through their room. Doesn't matter what "birth s*x" OP is, it is their private space - end of discussion. It is things like this that show how entitled people have become, and how much people are self-identified "victims" of main character syndrome.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Since you pay for it it's yours. Gender/s*x doesn't really play a role but is used as smoke screen. 'nugh said

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    stuff_5 avatar
    UKDeek
    UKDeek
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So. OP has a room with a bathroom in it, and the only way to access this bathroom is through their room. Doesn't matter what "birth s*x" OP is, it is their private space - end of discussion. It is things like this that show how entitled people have become, and how much people are self-identified "victims" of main character syndrome.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Since you pay for it it's yours. Gender/s*x doesn't really play a role but is used as smoke screen. 'nugh said

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT