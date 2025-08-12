Nonbinary Person Refuses To Let Roommates’ Boyfriends Use Private Bathroom Inside Their Room

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the perks of living with roommates is paying less rent. But it also means sharing your space with others, and that can lead to problems you never bargained for.

For one Redditor, this had never been an issue. They rent a large room in a shared house, complete with a private bathroom they pay extra for. It was the perfect setup—until recently, when more people, along with some partners, moved in.

The Redditor is non-binary and was assigned male at birth, and now a few roommates are insisting their boyfriends should be allowed to use the private bathroom, arguing it’s more convenient than the shared one. But they don’t want to give it up.

RELATED:

This nonbinary tenant pays $200 extra for a private bathroom in a shared house

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But their roommates insist their boyfriends should be entitled to it as well

Image credits: Antoni Shkraba Studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ambitious_Jelly9962

The author shared more details in the comments

Readers overwhelmingly agreed they shouldn’t have to share their bathroom with anyone

Later, they posted an update on how the situation was unfolding

Image credits: Ambitious_Jelly9962

In a final follow-up, they said some temporary boundaries had been set

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ambitious_Jelly9962