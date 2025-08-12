Nonbinary Person Refuses To Let Roommates’ Boyfriends Use Private Bathroom Inside Their Room
One of the perks of living with roommates is paying less rent. But it also means sharing your space with others, and that can lead to problems you never bargained for.
For one Redditor, this had never been an issue. They rent a large room in a shared house, complete with a private bathroom they pay extra for. It was the perfect setup—until recently, when more people, along with some partners, moved in.
The Redditor is non-binary and was assigned male at birth, and now a few roommates are insisting their boyfriends should be allowed to use the private bathroom, arguing it’s more convenient than the shared one. But they don’t want to give it up.
Read the full story below.
This nonbinary tenant pays $200 extra for a private bathroom in a shared house
But their roommates insist their boyfriends should be entitled to it as well
The author shared more details in the comments
Readers overwhelmingly agreed they shouldn’t have to share their bathroom with anyone
Later, they posted an update on how the situation was unfolding
In a final follow-up, they said some temporary boundaries had been set
So. OP has a room with a bathroom in it, and the only way to access this bathroom is through their room. Doesn't matter what "birth s*x" OP is, it is their private space - end of discussion. It is things like this that show how entitled people have become, and how much people are self-identified "victims" of main character syndrome.
Since you pay for it it's yours. Gender/s*x doesn't really play a role but is used as smoke screen. 'nugh said
