Horse Owner Doesn’t Let Her Overweight Friend Ride One Of The Animals, Gets Accused Of Body-Shaming Her
Horse Owner Doesn’t Let Her Overweight Friend Ride One Of The Animals, Gets Accused Of Body-Shaming Her

Miglé Miliūtė
Kotryna Brašiškytė

Horses are some of the strongest animals there are; however, that in no way means they should be pushed over the limit. That is clear to every owner who has their animal’s best interest at heart.

This is the reason why redditor u/krr0421 wouldn’t allow one of her friends to ride her horse. She told the AITA community that the animal wasn’t right for the person, which is why she didn’t want to risk hurting it. But that led to an argument with the friend and others calling the owner a jerk about the situation. Scroll down to find the story in the redditor’s own words.

Horses are incredibly strong but they have limitations, too

Image credits: Tiana (not the actual photo)

Woman wouldn’t allow her friend to ride her horse because of the animal’s condition, the friend took offense about it

Image credits: John Diez (not the actual photo)

Image source: krr0421

Fellow redditors took the OP’s side and though she wasn’t being a jerk in the situation

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Contributors
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Everything and everyone has limitations, and this is no reason for hurt feelings. If that friend really wants to ride, she could easily go to another place, where a suitable horse is available, without making a drama out of the whole thing.

Randi (she/they/he)
Randi (she/they/he)
Community Member
34 minutes ago (edited)

Coming from an individual that has spent the last two and a half years of their life as overweight, OP is NTA. They didn’t bodyshame their friend at all in my opinion, they stated that riding their horse is unsafe due to the size and condition of the horse.

