These are the moments that many photographers can only dream of capturing. Perhaps not serious photographers, but those who enjoy fun and whimsical photography. Some spend years planning and aligning the perfect shot. Yet, it seems that in the case of these images, the opportunity just presented itself without much planning.

Sometimes, all you need is an iPhone and the objects to line up perfectly to create a fun optical illusion. We've collected such accidental visual masterpieces from the dedicated website "Perfectly Timed Photos." It's the place for people to submit their funniest pictures taken just at the right moment. And we present a collection of the best to you below!

#1

Finger popping a soap bubble captured in a perfectly timed photo showing the bubble bursting mid-air.

81points
User avatar
Jonas Žvilius
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Fluffy orange cat captured mid-air in a perfectly timed photo, appearing to float above the grass.

    68points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    #3

    Three birds flying at sunset perfectly timed to form a smiley face in this impressive photo.

    61points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    As humans, we're very visual creatures. We process visual information way quicker and more eagerly than when we have to, say, read it. This is not news for advertisers and entertainment creators who incorporate visuals into their content. What's the best proof of that? Just think of the days in school when you had to listen to a classmate's presentation with a bunch of text in the slides. Weren't the fun presentations those that included some visual aids?

    There's an oft-cited statistic that the human brain processes images 60,000 times faster than written text. While experts doubt the validity of this claim, researchers from MIT, however, have claimed that our brains can identify what we're seeing in an image in as little as 13 milliseconds.
    #4

    Silhouetted church with crosses at sunset featuring an impressive perfectly timed photo of a solar eclipse.

    61points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    #5

    Cat and ceramic tiger statue captured in a perfectly timed photo, both with mouths open appearing to roar.

    61points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    hanna-laulajainen avatar
    Whiskers
    Whiskers
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Just keep on practising, kitty, you’ll get it in no time!!!

    17
    17points
    reply
    #6

    Cat walking in front of a TV showing a man making a funny face captured in a perfectly timed photo.

    57points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Smelly cat, smelly cat, it's not your fault

    24
    24points
    reply
    These kinds of photos also just radiate authenticity. You can hardly throw a beagle in the air and hope that it lines up perfectly with the shot above a person's head in the back. That's another reason why we find them so interesting and satisfying to look at.

    In the age where viral moments are curated and brand accounts have taken over comment sections, people crave seeing authentic moments like these even more. Marketing tricks like the Duolingo owl being obsessed with Dua Lipa work for a while, but soon lose their charm, especially when everyone starts doing something similar.
    #7

    Dog captured in perfectly timed photo catching a frisbee mid-air with focused eyes in a backyard setting.

    54points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    #8

    Calico cat captured in a perfectly timed photo reacting to a lizard near a rocky edge outdoors.

    51points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    bhobbs avatar
    B Hobbs
    B Hobbs
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    "You do not want to dance with me? Then I shall dance alone and you can just crawl away!"

    11
    11points
    reply
    #9

    Skydiver with a colorful parachute captured in a perfectly timed photo against a large moon backdrop.

    51points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    bhobbs avatar
    B Hobbs
    B Hobbs
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Fly me to the moon / Let me play among the stars / Let me see what spring is like / On a-Jupiter and Mars ...

    21
    21points
    reply
    View more comments

    A memorable image doesn't have to be exclusively funny or enraging. Recent research has found that posts containing memorable images will go viral no matter their emotional weight. Experts say that people engage with social media posts when they make them feel something: anger, happiness, laughter, or rage.

    "Unlike emotional valence or moral framing which are more context-dependent, memorability reflects image features that tend to influence memory performance similarly across individuals, across cultures, age groups, tasks, and environments," the researchers concluded.
    #10

    Two passengers sleeping on a subway bench beneath a perfectly timed advertisement with a food image.

    49points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    #11

    A bird in flight captured with perfect timing, appearing to trail contrails against a clear blue sky.

    48points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    View more comments
    #12

    Woman in a blue coat sitting on a zebra statue, with a person taking a photo, showcasing perfectly timed photos.

    47points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    The perfectly timed photos phenomenon is not so much about photography as it is about meme culture. According to Know Your Meme, the first instance of the term "perfectly timed photo" on the internet was on the CollegeHumor website. This genre of photos quickly gained popularity in other online forums, as digital cameras became readily available and, later, even now-vintage camera phones.
    #13

    Basketball captured mid-air just before going through the hoop in a perfectly timed photo with a statue in the background.

    47points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    jlmajorharris68 avatar
    Major Harris
    Major Harris
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    "and that is lenin for three points!"

    20
    20points
    reply
    View more comments
    #14

    Baby touching glass as giant tiger paws gently press against it, a perfectly timed photo capturing an impressive moment.

    47points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    jlmajorharris68 avatar
    Major Harris
    Major Harris
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    "i have been, and always shall be, your friend."

    30
    30points
    reply
    View more comments
    #15

    Two dogs captured mid-air while running on a path in a perfectly timed photo showing impressive action.

    45points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    View more comments

    Perfectly timed photos are really popular in sports journalism. Granted, where there's movement, slow motion and accidental photographs often capture moments with human bodies and faces contorted in all sorts of funny positions. Some perfectly timed photos of athletes are the opposite of funny and goofy. Belgian photographer Eric T'Kindt won a 2024 World Sports Photography Award in 2024 when he captured Japanese gymnast Daiki Hashimoto mid-air.
    #16

    Beagle dog captured in mid-air with ears flapping, flying toward the camera in a perfectly timed photo.

    45points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    View more comments
    #17

    A perfectly timed photo captures a bird flying close to the camera with a street and buildings in the background.

    45points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    That's one gigantic tit...

    19
    19points
    reply
    View more comments
    #18

    Stone statue holding a cup with a pigeon perched on its hand, an example of perfectly timed photos capturing unique moments.

    44points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    View more comments

    Some professionals, like the street photographer Edas Wong from Hong Kong, make perfectly timed photos their style. He uses forced perspective, layering, lighting, juxtaposition, and details from the environment to make his photos look like optical illusions. Bored Panda actually talked to Wong last year, so check out our article about him and his process right here!
    #19

    A perfectly timed photo of a bright orange bird flapping its wings captured in a car's side mirror reflection.

    43points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    nikkisevven avatar
    Nikki Sevven
    Nikki Sevven
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    "I'm good enough. I'm smart enough. And, gosh darn it, people like me!"

    30
    30points
    reply
    View more comments
    #20

    Orange cat captured in a perfectly timed photo, midair above water, creating a striking reflection on the surface.

    43points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    bhobbs avatar
    B Hobbs
    B Hobbs
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    "Anti gravity system activated! Activating target acquisition systems! M****r mittens safeties removed and set to 120 percent power! Scanning for target that thought throwing me into water was a good idea! ..."

    20
    20points
    reply
    View more comments
    #21

    Hydroplane boat flipping in midair with driver ejecting and running on water, a perfectly timed photo capturing the action.

    43points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    View more comments

    Have you ever taken a perfect photograph where the subject, foreground, background, and some detail just lined up perfectly, Pandas? Tell us all about your photographic adventures in the comments! And if this has got you in the mood for some captivating street photography, check out our previous publication featuring perfect street scenes!
    #22

    Man falling on stairs captured in a perfectly timed photo showing dynamic motion and balance loss indoors.

    43points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    View more comments
    #23

    Person wearing an alpaca mask sitting on grass next to a real alpaca in a perfectly timed photo outdoors

    41points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    View more comments
    #24

    Cat sitting in front of a TV showing runners at the starting line, a perfect example of perfectly timed photos.

    41points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    wookiee74 avatar
    Chewie Baron
    Chewie Baron
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago

    Yeah, my money is on the cat.

    20
    20points
    reply
    View more comments
    #25

    Elderly man with glasses speaking during British Parliament hacking probe hearing, a perfect timed photo moment.

    40points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    View more comments
    #26

    Small dog with a collar perfectly timed catching a colorful soap bubble outdoors on a sunny day.

    40points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    View more comments
    #27

    Baseball player in red cap and glove caught in a perfectly timed photo as the ball is about to hit his face.

    39points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    View more comments
    #28

    Hot air balloon perfectly timed to appear as if holding the rising full moon above colorful clouds in an impressive photo.

    39points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    kleski-paula avatar
    Pollywog
    Pollywog
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    I want this for my wall!! I love everything about it!!

    10
    10points
    reply
    View more comments
    #29

    Giraffes perfectly timed photo with one giraffe aligned behind a tree creating an impressive illusion in nature.

    38points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    #30

    Man standing still on busy city street while cyclist is captured falling off bike in a perfectly timed photo.

    36points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    jihana avatar
    Jihana
    Jihana
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    I've seen that picture a million times, but I just now realised that that's the city where I live, Vienna, Austria. That building is the state opera.

    17
    17points
    reply
    View more comments
    #31

    Sunset with clouds forming a perfectly timed smiley face over the horizon, showcasing an impressive natural photo moment.

    36points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    jlmajorharris68 avatar
    Major Harris
    Major Harris
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    "Oil and grime, poison sludge Diesel clouds and noxious muck Slime beneath me, slime up above Ooh, you'll love my, ah-ah-ah, toxic love Toxic love....." "hexxus"

    14
    14points
    reply
    View more comments
    #32

    Person in hoodie having soda spray burst from bottle, captured in a perfectly timed photo with dynamic motion effect.

    35points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is not how you snort coke, mate!

    67
    67points
    reply
    View more comments
    #33

    Cat captured in perfectly timed photo appearing to fly like a jet with another cat watching from a table below.

    35points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    View more comments
    #34

    Man water skiing with perfect timing, captured mid-glide creating a clear reflection on the lake surface.

    34points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When they got bored of the walking on water bit Jesus would start performing party tricks.

    33
    33points
    reply
    View more comments
    #35

    Orange and white cat appearing to have a hook on its head in a perfectly timed photo showcasing impressive moments.

    34points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    View more comments
    #36

    Young girl smiling as a German Shepherd dog appears to laugh with mouth wide open in a perfectly timed photo.

    32points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    russellbowman_1 avatar
    Russell Bowman
    Russell Bowman
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Grandma ... what big teeth you have

    29
    29points
    reply
    View more comments
    #37

    Crowd at baseball game reacts as bat flies toward man’s face in a perfectly timed photo capturing an impressive moment.

    31points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That looks like it may have done some actual damage - like a broken jaw O_O;

    32
    32points
    reply
    View more comments
    #38

    A perfectly timed photo of a baboon appearing huge as it leans on a car windshield in a wildlife park.

    30points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If King Kong was in Jurassic Park as substitute for Rexy

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    #39

    Two pelicans captured in a perfectly timed photo flying low over the ocean with wings fully spread.

    30points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    View more comments
    #40

    Man reacting as seagull steals ice cream cone, capturing a perfectly timed photo in a busy outdoor setting.

    30points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    #41

    Soccer players reacting intensely on the field in a perfectly timed photo capturing a dramatic moment during the match.

    29points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    rustyscate avatar
    rustyscate
    rustyscate
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stretch Armstrong does not like that call!

    14
    14points
    reply
    View more comments
    #42

    Shadows on a wall create a perfectly timed photo of a couple kissing while people and a dog walk nearby.

    29points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I belive this is an ad for Fevicol?

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #43

    Dog in mid-air about to catch frisbee near smiling woman, a perfectly timed photo capturing action and excitement outdoors.

    29points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    rustyscate avatar
    rustyscate
    rustyscate
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “Susan!!!! The frisbee!!!! Throw the frisbee Susan!!!!”

    14
    14points
    reply
    View more comments
    #44

    Boy in a car reacting with shock as a horse opens its mouth wide near the window in a perfectly timed photo.

    28points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    23 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Do you like cheese kid?" 🧀

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #45

    Fireworks burst in the sky perfectly timed with a lightning strike over a cityscape at night in an impressive photo.

    27points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    kleski-paula avatar
    Pollywog
    Pollywog
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one's going on my wall as well!! Fantastic shot!

    10
    10points
    reply
    View more comments
    #46

    Tennis player with intense focus hitting a yellow ball, showcasing perfectly timed photos capturing incredible moments.

    27points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    View more comments
    #47

    Underwater scene with a swimmer perfectly timed with a fish head amid colorful fish in an impressive photo.

    26points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    View more comments
    #48

    Weightlifter standing with hands pressed together in front of barbell in a perfectly timed photo competition setting.

    26points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Newest Olympic sport: telekinetic weightlifting

    35
    35points
    reply
    View more comments
    #49

    Statue with arms raised appearing to catch an airplane flying overhead in a perfectly timed photo.

    26points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    View more comments
    #50

    Orange cat hanging from an open window frame, captured in a perfectly timed photo showing a daring moment.

    25points
    User avatar
    Jonas Žvilius
    POST
    View more comments

