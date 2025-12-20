ADVERTISEMENT

These are the moments that many photographers can only dream of capturing. Perhaps not serious photographers, but those who enjoy fun and whimsical photography. Some spend years planning and aligning the perfect shot. Yet, it seems that in the case of these images, the opportunity just presented itself without much planning.

Sometimes, all you need is an iPhone and the objects to line up perfectly to create a fun optical illusion. We've collected such accidental visual masterpieces from the dedicated website "Perfectly Timed Photos." It's the place for people to submit their funniest pictures taken just at the right moment. And we present a collection of the best to you below!

More info: Perfectly Timed Photos