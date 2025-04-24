Yes, adults can throw tantrums and, in fact, they do it pretty often. Today, we collected stories about that for your enjoyment (or dismay). Besides enjoying this list, we can only wonder what was going through these people's minds when they decided to act out this wildly. Maybe it was the only way they could have expressed what they felt or maybe it was a sign of something more sinister ? We'll never know.

We, people, are complicated beings with complicated feelings. Sometimes we deal with these feelings relatively easily, but other times it's a bit harder to do so. Such a challenge can end in various ways and one of them is with a tantrum being thrown.

#1 I witnessed a woman storm into a Domino's Pizza, push past the other people waiting to pick up carry out orders and slam a Pizza Hut box down on the counter, shouting that it was the "worst f*****g pizza she'd ever tasted!" The poor kid working looked terrified and said that she'd get the manager. The manager, who was all of about 20, came out, looked at the box and said "Yeah. Pizza Hut sucks. I don't know what you want me to do about it." Chaos ensued.

#2 Happened to me many years ago.





Lady came in, very rude from the start. I got rattled and made a mistake or two, pissing her off further. As she left I said, "Have a nice day!"





She was *incandescent* with rage. Whirled around and bellowed, "I WILL NOT HAVE A NICE DAY! I WILL NOT!" Stormed out the door. Thing is, they're double doors and we used to keep one locked because the wind would blow it open otherwise.





So she slammed into the locked door, grabbed it and tried to wrench it open. I was legit worried she'd do damage. Flailed her tiny arms around and screamed profanity at the heavens before shoving her way through the other door.





It was pretty amazing.

#3 I was at a car rental at the airport. I guess they didn't have the exact vehicle this woman wanted, so she sat on a bench and wept theatrically while her (presumably) husband and son watched awkwardly. I couldn't help but think she probably does this for any small setback. Vacationing with her must be rough.

Seeing a kid have a temper tantrum isn’t such an uncommon thing. The reasons they have them can be various – feelings of fatigue, hunger, abandonment, jealousy, or anything else. Sometimes, they just don’t know how to properly express these emotions, so they come out in the form of a tantrum. On the other hand, an adult having a tantrum isn’t such a common thing. Yet, it still happens, as can be seen on today’s list. This collection is full of people telling stories about adult tantrums they've witnessed. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Used to work at a deli. We ran out of a certain kind of ham. A customer... who looked like an evil Ned Flanders... requested said ham. I explained the situation. He turned an alarming shade of purple and, in full shakey voice, screamed at me, "YOU HAVE RUINED MY LABOR DAY!!!" (It was right before Labor Day)



Then he stormed off, slamming his shopping cart into several other customers shopping carts in the process.



Chill dude, that one.

#5 When I worked retail a customer approached my register and I said “hey did you find everything ok?” He threw his items on my counter and ignored me. Rang him up and then he demanded I call the manager. Manger comes over and talks to him and he leaves. The manager proceeds to tell me that this guy was offended because I didn’t say good morning to him. Few days later I’m pulled into the office by a different manager because the same guy called corporate and reported me for not saying good morning to him.

#6 Gotta throw myself into the ring here. Someone hit my house with their car while I was out of town. MIL was there but she's about as useful as a salad fork. I was outside looking at the damage, realizing there were no witnesses to the crash, and I *literally* jumped up and down with anger, while shaking my fists.



My wife called me out on it immediately. "Did you just jump like a f*****g child?" I said I did, regretted it immediately, and went inside.

And let’s just say that many of them are quite wild – from people shouting to people weeping and so on – check it out yourself! But is it normal for adults to have temper tantrums? Well, experts say that it is. The thing that’s harder to put a finger on is the reason they do. For instance, some might do it for attention, to manipulate someone into getting their own way, or it could be the result of substance abuse. Just as with children, some might have a tantrum because they have difficulty regulating their emotions, be overwhelmed, overstimulated, and things like that. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I’m passing the microphone to my 9years old cat.

#8 There was a limited quantity per customer of how many cases of water you could buy from our store after my state got hit by several natural disasters. To mitigate resellers. After ignoring every sign and customer service associate telling her no, she decided to go herself, load a cart, and go to the register. Well, this lady just decided to p**s herself right then and there, in her own britches thank god, at the cash register after she couldn’t get her way. Left with soiled pants and the amount of water she was entitled to.



Repeat customer too. I’d never show my face in public.

#9 Old dude at my work (i work in a gym) couldn’t take the fact that i told him that using is phone with volume on full blast was inconsiderate/rude for others and that he needed earphones. He was SO offended he filed a complaint to my manager, to HR, and even putted a 4 paragraph google review on the gym page asking for my demission.

It can also be linked to certain mental health disorders. For instance, it turns out that around 20–67% of folks with Tourette's syndrome and tic disorders can have rage attacks (a release of pent-up anger.) Adult tantrums are actually common enough to be categorized into several groups, characterized by the way they’re expressed. For example, one of them is the so-called “silent fit.” That’s when a person pouts in silence – whether by expressing their tantrum using some physical actions, giving the silent treatment, or things like that. Basically, it’s when they pout but don’t make that much sound. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I was in a Dairy Queen and a man busted through the doors holding a spoon (he had just ordered through the drive through) and he goes “HEY! 😡Do you guys have any REAL SPOONS???” They have two different sizes of spoons at DQ depending on the size of your blizzard. The guy at the counter goes “sorry sir we ran out of the tall ones” and he goes “WELL YOU SHOULD TELL PEOPLE THAT BEFORE THEY ORDER!!!”.

#11 I witnessed a man board an airplane drunk and quickly fall asleep. At the point when they announced we’d be landing soon, tray tables up, he woke up and asked a flight attendant for coffee. She said “sorry no too late we’re about to land” and he lost is marbles swearing at her about needing coffee and calling her names the entire rest of the flight.



When we landed and pulled up to the gate the captain asked everyone to stay seated and local PD boarded and escorted him away. He acted v confused about why in the world he was in trouble.

#12 When I was training to work at a tanning salon we would ask for the persons name then look them up in our system. One woman came in who had a note in her account that she regularly uses stolen credit cards. When asked to leave she freaked out yelling that she would never steal and we should just run her card. Sure enough her card declined and we had to threaten to call the police to get her to leave.

Another category is called “the tirade.” It’s the exact opposite of the previous one – it includes a lot of sound, like ranting, insulting, shouting, and so on. It can also include more physical actions, like slamming doors, throwing stuff, or even being physically violent. This is probably the tantrum type that’s the easiest to recognize. The last is the “whining and moaning” kind. So, this is basically a mellower version of the tirade. As you can guess by the name, it’s when a person huffs, puffs, cries, curses, and things like that, but doesn’t turn to violence or overt screaming. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I was at the grocery store and some guy took the last 2% milk and had a full blown tantrum.

Someone else came in and found more behind the crate and he laughed it off but most were unimpressed.

#14 Guy got fired at an old job for repeatedly leaving the doors unlocked after his evening shift - we worked in tech with lots of pricey equipment.



I found out he was fired when his foot suddenly went through the door of the boss' office. When they opened the door he was writhing on the floor, beat-red, crying and screaming.

#15 Miami airport in December: a large man in his 50s screaming then falling to the ground shrieking like a toddler after missing his flight because they lock the doors 15 minutes before departure or whatever. He threw himself to the ground and began sobbing loudly and then angry screamed again and then shrieked again. This went on for like 20 minutes before the airline staff whispered that if he does not quiet down he’s going to leave in handcuffs.

Additionally, it should be noted that sometimes these “symptoms” might not be of a tantrum, but it might signal something else, like a panic attack. Tears and such can also be caused by grief or sadness, it doesn’t have to specifically be a tantrum. ADVERTISEMENT After all, humans are complicated, so writing off their actions as simply a tantrum without much thought might be wrong. At the same time, acknowledging that having a tantrum is a completely normal thing in life is important, too. It might be just a way to release pent-up emotions – and as long as it doesn’t hurt others, it’s nothing to worry about.

#16 At an upscale retirement community, I saw an older women throw a tantrum because we allow a few laborers to eat breakfast for free. These guys do great work, they’re dependable, reliable, respectful and appreciated by everyone except one old lady screaming in the lobby about how they shouldn’t be getting a free meal.

#17 Saw a woman rip the hearing aids out of her husband's ear, while her cop son watched, while trying to intimidate me into taking them back.(company policy states I can't accept returns, the Dr has to do it).

#18 Told my neighbour to stop throwing dirty water from her balcony. She flared up and began throwing it at me. We have a 30 years age gap. 🥴.

#19 Saw a president enact tariffs against the advice of every single expert simply because he doesn’t like being told what to do. .

#20 I once had the local preacher scream and cuss at me until he was red in the face, then spit on me. He was in my McDonald's drive through and his card wasn't working.



At a different McDonald's I worked at, my friend got a Golden Compass happy meal toy thrown at his head because the parent said Golden Compass was the devil.



Southern AL was a real crazy place, lmfao

#21 The incel dudes on their podcasts throwing tantrums about women age 25+ veins popping out and everything just hollering.

#22 People will try to return things that are clearly abused or heavily used. Stuff like worn out shoes, stained clothes, or broken electronics that look like they've survived a war. Then they act shocked and furious when the store refuses to take it back.

#23 My previous manager got so upset his voice turned into Mickey Mouse. He micromanaged himself into a corner and could not get out. It was everyone's fault that he was irritated. He could not see the fact that promoting the best employees to dictators, as opposed to actual leads, was causing mass insubordination.

#24 Back in the early 2000's I worked in a grocery store, and this woman tried to pass an obvious counterfeit bill. I dont remember the amount, but she was sent to customer service because the cashier was a teen and didn't know how to confront someone over fake cash. The woman proceeded to lose her mind, throwing a carton of eggs and breaking open a carton of orange juice. It got bad enough the police were called.



TOPS Friendly Markets, I never missed you.

#25 During the height of COVID, a man at Chipotle was told to wear a mask.



He left, but not before hitting the wall and breaking the glass doors.