But it’s not always crystal clear when we should adhere to what people say literally or when we should just take it with a grain of salt. And apparently, these misinterpretations often lead to some hilarious situations. Below, you’ll find a list that Bored Panda has compiled of funny examples of people doing exactly as they’re told. So enjoy scrolling through these clever actions and honest mistakes, and be sure to upvote the images that leave you tickled pink!

One aspect of the English language that makes it particularly difficult to learn is the fact that we rarely say exactly what we mean. “I’m feeling under the weather” or “I have a frog in my throat” might sound like absolute nonsense to someone unfamiliar with those phrases. And if you say that someone has a “heart of gold,” it would be quite concerning if you were actually referring to their anatomy.

#1 What Platform Is This On

#2 I Asked My Husband To Seal An Envelope For Mailing

#3 My Cousin Just Started Kindergarten, She's Going To Go Far

There are plenty of reasons why someone might not be speaking literally. On one hand, this may be to emphasize how they feel about something. For example, “I’m so hungry I could eat a horse!” Or, “I can’t breathe!” when they're simply laughing hysterically from a joke their friend told. You might even say that you've done something “a thousand times” because it feels like you have, when in reality, you’ve only done it about a hundred times. ADVERTISEMENT We speak in metaphors, idioms and figurative language because it’s much more interesting and evocative than saying exactly what we mean. Just imagine how boring every single conversation would be if we never used hyperbole or flowery language. How could we express ourselves or show our personalities? And don’t even get me started on how boring books would be…

#4 I Suppose My Sil Should Have Gone Into The Bakery Instead Of Ordering Through Their Online Function

#5 When My Wife's School Said They Had BBQ For Teacher Appreciation Week, She Was Excited To Hear To There Was A Vegetarian Option! It Was A Potato With BBQ Sauce

#6 Well, They Are For Sure

While English certainly isn’t the only language that is often spoken non-literally, it’s the one we’ll focus on right now. Since clearly, we all speak it! But these idioms that we all know and love are what makes English one of the more challenging languages to master. To sound like a native speaker, you have to know much more than vocabulary and language. You also have to understand countless phrases, figures of speech and metaphors. It’s definitely an uphill battle! When it comes to some of the most common idioms used in English, BSC Education notes that “turn a blind eye” is a popular one. What this actually means is to ignore something, as though you didn’t see or notice it. Another popular phrase is “to kick the bucket,” which is an informal, and sometimes even crude, way of referring to someone passing away.

#7 I Was Doing Homework When I Did This

#8 Can You Talk Real Quick?

#9 It's Useless If You Can't Swim

Have you ever gotten upset with someone because they dropped the ball? Perhaps your colleague forgot to submit a project before the deadline, or your dad forgot to pick you up from school. This is when we make a mistake, often by doing something careless. Now, if you’re barking up the wrong tree, we’re not actually talking about acting like a dog. This is when you go after someone who has nothing to do with what you’re upset about or what you're looking for. Maybe you’re blaming your mom for eating the cookie you wanted, but it was actually your sister who took it. Or perhaps you’re complaining to an employee about something that they have absolutely no control over. Either way, you’re barking up the wrong tree, buddy.

#10 Literally

#11 Asked My Dad For A Blank CD, Showed Me This Saying "I've Got A Clear One"

#12 I Asked For An Apple Watch For My Birthday. This Is What I Got

Woah, hold your horses! And if you don’t actually have any horses, that’s totally fine. What I really mean is to slow down, be patient and/or relax. But if you do have pet horses, you may have been born with a silver spoon in your mouth. If you came from a wealthy family and have been given everything you could ever need, then I’d say that’s the case. (Regardless of whether or not you own a literal silver spoon.)

#13 Meet Bob

#14 This Target Sign Says That People Arent Allowed In

#15 I Had Some Time Before My Flight Out Of Boston

Another confusing aspect of English is that, for some reason, people love using the word “literally” without literally meaning it. For example, you might have heard someone say, “I was literally outside for five seconds, and it started raining!” Now, in reality, they might have been outside for five minutes. But they probably weren’t counting, and they want to exaggerate to emphasize their frustration. So the word “literally” just gets tossed in! ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Museum-Goers Touched The "Please Touch" Sign Instead Of The Rock

#17 I Don't Care

#18 Try And Stop Me

Now, English speakers misusing words for emphasis isn’t exactly a new phenomenon. Mark Forsyth, author of The Etymologicon, told the BBC, “It amuses me that Americans use awesome all the time. They say a bus turning up is awesome, but it can't possibly fill them with awe. I use excellent all the time, without meaning it's excelling. Wonderful doesn't really fill people with wonder, fantastic is strictly speaking like a fantasy."

#19 Bills Bills Bills

#20 A Very Literal Half Pint

#21 My Kind Of Guy

But why is “literally” such a particularly troublesome word? Ian Brookes, consultant editor at Collins English Dictionairy, says the word is “one of those language bugbears, so we print a special note in the dictionary to advise on the problem.” "There are always two opposing views - those that believe we must use words very carefully, so that language does not lack precision, and the other side which argues that if people try to fossilize language they limit it,” Brookes told the BBC. "The problem really only occurs when it is not clear which sense is being used.”

#22 Imagine Alligators In The Lunch Break At Your Workplace

#23 This Is Popcorn Chicken

#24 Huh, I Wouldn't've Thought

We hope you’re enjoying this list of silly misunderstandings and misinterpretations, pandas! Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly clever, and let us know in the comments below which phrases you’d like to use literally. Then, if you want to check out another Bored Panda list featuring people following instructions to a T, look no further than right here!

#25 Heart Rate At 98.7° C

#26 That Is Hilarious

#27 At Least It's Not Made Out Of Sand

#28 In His Defense, I Did Say To Put These In The Bathroom. There Is Nothing Like Having A Literal 2nd Grader Living In Your House

#29 Some People Take Things Way Too Literally

#30 2nd Graders Homework. My Friend's (Awesome) 6 Yr Old Son Is Autistic And Takes Instructions Literally

#31 They Said Put In A Mask. Didn't Say Which Kind Of Mask

#32 My Kids Came In And Told Me There Was Water Coming From The Laundry Room. They Said It Looked Like It Started At The Washer. I Rushed In To Find This

#33 After A Huge Meal (Schweinshaxe) In Berlin I Asked For Just A Small Beer. This Is What The Waiter Brought Me:

#34 I Asked For A Car Full Of Money For My Birthday, Grandmother Delivers

#35 My Son Doing What The Sign Says

#36 I Waited Here

#37 80-100 Words

#38 Girlfriend And Her Friend Spent The Day In Sf

#39 Face Palm

#40 It Looks Like Someone Took This Sign A Bit Too Literally

#41 When Santa Is Too Literal

#42 Competition To McDonald's Have Arrived

#43 I Am Indeed Not A Train

#44 I Was Expecting The First Comment To Be Pineapple, But I Guess This Works Too

#45 That's What The Gps Said

#46 Nobody Knows Such A Person

#47 He Didn't Fight

#48 This Is The Modern Jack Sparrow

#49 I Meaaan

#50 I Do Too

#51 An Amateur Pilot At Best

#52 Six Year Olds Are Very Literal

#53 They Said He Jumps When He's Excited.. So Naturally I Was Thinking Just, Jumps Up On You.. No This Dog Literally Jumps

#54 Can't Argue With That

#55 I Asked For Extra Spicy Pad Thai Today

#56 Sure He Would Be A Baby

#57 What A Coincidence! Me Too

#58 They Only Go Up To 9

#59 Air Filters Do Their Job

#60 How To Defeat A Bear

#61 No Doubt About It

#62 To Be An Only Child You Do Not Ha E Siblings

#63 $500 To $160,000 With Nft

#64 That's A Lot Of Money

#65 Holy Crap, Mind Absolutely Blown

#66 Literally, It Is What You Wanted

#67 So True

#68 I Flew Korean Air And Asked For A Rum And Coke. Something Must Have Got Lost In Translation

#69 This Works Just Fine

#70 The Assignment Was To Write 1 To 120. He Took It Literally

#71 The Teacher Said Don't Look (At The Board) While You're Writing. She Took It Literally

#72 Got My Dad A Pocket Watch For My Wedding At The Weekend. Asked For An Engraved Capital R At The Top. They Took The Instruction A Bit Too Literally

#73 I Took A Picture Of Myself Everyday For One Day

#74 This Image Looks Like Four Different Pictures Because It Actually Is

#75 More Than One, In Fact…

#76 So My Job Literally Requires Me To Cut Corners