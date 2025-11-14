ADVERTISEMENT

One aspect of the English language that makes it particularly difficult to learn is the fact that we rarely say exactly what we mean. “I’m feeling under the weather” or “I have a frog in my throat” might sound like absolute nonsense to someone unfamiliar with those phrases. And if you say that someone has a “heart of gold,” it would be quite concerning if you were actually referring to their anatomy.

But it’s not always crystal clear when we should adhere to what people say literally or when we should just take it with a grain of salt. And apparently, these misinterpretations often lead to some hilarious situations. Below, you’ll find a list that Bored Panda has compiled of funny examples of people doing exactly as they’re told. So enjoy scrolling through these clever actions and honest mistakes, and be sure to upvote the images that leave you tickled pink!

#1

What Platform Is This On

Hand holding a coffee cup over a river with text about watching a live stream, showcasing unhinged pics of people doing exactly asked.

PsychoDDRQ Report

The combination of nature and coffee is incredibly cozy.

    #2

    I Asked My Husband To Seal An Envelope For Mailing

    Red envelope sealed with a bandage on black leather surface, showcasing unhinged pics of people doing exactly what they were asked to do.

    northernCan81 Report

    What if she asking him to put a seal on it instead, and he’d bring a real live seal 🦭 ?

    #3

    My Cousin Just Started Kindergarten, She's Going To Go Far

    Word search puzzle showing zoo animals, with the words giraffe and tiger humorously highlighted for unhinged pics keyword.

    cm1022 Report

    There are plenty of reasons why someone might not be speaking literally. On one hand, this may be to emphasize how they feel about something. For example, “I’m so hungry I could eat a horse!” Or, “I can’t breathe!” when they're simply laughing hysterically from a joke their friend told. You might even say that you've done something “a thousand times” because it feels like you have, when in reality, you’ve only done it about a hundred times.

    We speak in metaphors, idioms and figurative language because it’s much more interesting and evocative than saying exactly what we mean. Just imagine how boring every single conversation would be if we never used hyperbole or flowery language. How could we express ourselves or show our personalities? And don’t even get me started on how boring books would be…
    #4

    I Suppose My Sil Should Have Gone Into The Bakery Instead Of Ordering Through Their Online Function

    Rectangular cake with carrot decorations and a peculiar message showing people doing exactly what they were asked to do.

    Decent-Confusion1486 Report

    #5

    When My Wife's School Said They Had BBQ For Teacher Appreciation Week, She Was Excited To Hear To There Was A Vegetarian Option! It Was A Potato With BBQ Sauce

    Baked potato wrapped in foil on a plate with a small cup of sauce, illustrating people doing exactly what they were asked to do.

    Dmed24 Report

    #6

    Well, They Are For Sure

    Map showing countries highlighted in red with a humorous comment pointing out they are all red, related to unhinged pics.

    GignacPL Report

    While English certainly isn’t the only language that is often spoken non-literally, it’s the one we’ll focus on right now. Since clearly, we all speak it! But these idioms that we all know and love are what makes English one of the more challenging languages to master. To sound like a native speaker, you have to know much more than vocabulary and language. You also have to understand countless phrases, figures of speech and metaphors. It’s definitely an uphill battle! 

    When it comes to some of the most common idioms used in English, BSC Education notes that “turn a blind eye” is a popular one. What this actually means is to ignore something, as though you didn’t see or notice it. Another popular phrase is “to kick the bucket,” which is an informal, and sometimes even crude, way of referring to someone passing away. 
    #7

    I Was Doing Homework When I Did This

    Handwritten answer saying why in response to a task, showcasing unhinged pics of people doing exactly what they were asked.

    RavelOnePiece Report

    #8

    Can You Talk Real Quick?

    Text message conversation showing unhinged, literal responses from a dad doing exactly what he was asked to do.

    SamSillis175 Report

    #9

    It's Useless If You Can't Swim

    Tweet warning about buying a watch from Amazon with misleading swimming capability, illustrating unhinged people doing exactly what asked.

    ItsAndyRyan Report

    Have you ever gotten upset with someone because they dropped the ball? Perhaps your colleague forgot to submit a project before the deadline, or your dad forgot to pick you up from school. This is when we make a mistake, often by doing something careless. 

    Now, if you’re barking up the wrong tree, we’re not actually talking about acting like a dog. This is when you go after someone who has nothing to do with what you’re upset about or what you're looking for. Maybe you’re blaming your mom for eating the cookie you wanted, but it was actually your sister who took it. Or perhaps you’re complaining to an employee about something that they have absolutely no control over. Either way, you’re barking up the wrong tree, buddy.
    #10

    Literally

    Person lying flat hugging the left curb exactly as instructed on a sign, showcasing unhinged pics of people doing tasks.

    jmattice2 Report

    #11

    Asked My Dad For A Blank CD, Showed Me This Saying “I’ve Got A Clear One”

    Man in a white shirt holding a transparent disc in his hand, illustrating unhinged people doing exactly what they were asked.

    mrmoustachepanda Report

    #12

    I Asked For An Apple Watch For My Birthday. This Is What I Got

    Watch showing an apple in place of numbers, an unhinged pic of someone doing exactly what they were asked to do.

    migato86 Report

    Woah, hold your horses! And if you don’t actually have any horses, that’s totally fine. What I really mean is to slow down, be patient and/or relax. But if you do have pet horses, you may have been born with a silver spoon in your mouth. If you came from a wealthy family and have been given everything you could ever need, then I’d say that’s the case. (Regardless of whether or not you own a literal silver spoon.)
    #13

    Meet Bob

    Math worksheet showing unhinged pics of people naming quadrilaterals with incorrect answers as requested.

    vaitor Report

    #14

    This Target Sign Says That People Arent Allowed In

    Red sign on glass door stating only service animals are allowed inside the building in unhinged pics of people following instructions.

    reddit.com Report

    #15

    I Had Some Time Before My Flight Out Of Boston

    Man lying on the ground next to a no parking no standing sign in a humorous unhinged pics scenario.

    PresidentMagikarp Report

    Another confusing aspect of English is that, for some reason, people love using the word “literally” without literally meaning it. For example, you might have heard someone say, “I was literally outside for five seconds, and it started raining!” Now, in reality, they might have been outside for five minutes. But they probably weren’t counting, and they want to exaggerate to emphasize their frustration. So the word “literally” just gets tossed in!

    #16

    Museum-Goers Touched The "Please Touch" Sign Instead Of The Rock

    Sign saying please touch next to a corroded metal object, illustrating unhinged pics of people doing exactly what they were asked to do.

    superjew102 Report

    #17

    I Don't Care

    Hand holding a Blade DVD used to open a box labeled do not use blade, unhinged pics of people doing exactly what asked

    Blazer3011 Report

    #18

    Try And Stop Me

    A humorous example of people doing exactly what they were asked to do with a dollar bill as a literal tip.

    infected_scab Report

    Now, English speakers misusing words for emphasis isn’t exactly a new phenomenon. Mark Forsyth, author of The Etymologicon, told the BBC, “It amuses me that Americans use awesome all the time. They say a bus turning up is awesome, but it can't possibly fill them with awe. I use excellent all the time, without meaning it's excelling. Wonderful doesn't really fill people with wonder, fantastic is strictly speaking like a fantasy."
    #19

    Bills Bills Bills

    Sign stating soliciting and posting of bills prohibited with humorous stickers, an unhinged example of people doing exactly what they were asked.

    jbsmomhasgotitgoinon Report

    #20

    A Very Literal Half Pint

    Tall glass of beer on a wooden table with a person nearby, showing unhinged pics of people doing exactly what they were asked to do.

    clusterlove Report

    #21

    My Kind Of Guy

    Tweet showing unhinged behavior with husband cooking exactly two sausages after being asked, illustrating people doing exactly what they were asked.

    AzureDoo Report

    But why is “literally” such a particularly troublesome word? Ian Brookes, consultant editor at Collins English Dictionairy, says the word is “one of those language bugbears, so we print a special note in the dictionary to advise on the problem.”

    "There are always two opposing views - those that believe we must use words very carefully, so that language does not lack precision, and the other side which argues that if people try to fossilize language they limit it,” Brookes told the BBC. "The problem really only occurs when it is not clear which sense is being used.”
    #22

    Imagine Alligators In The Lunch Break At Your Workplace

    Screenshot of a Reddit joke about Egyptian alligators showing unhinged pics of people doing exactly what they were asked to do.

    Shiroyasha_2308 Report

    #23

    This Is Popcorn Chicken

    Plate of popcorn chicken served on a bed of popcorn with sauces, showing unhinged people doing exactly what they were asked to do.

    ShaniaWillis2 Report

    #24

    Huh, I Wouldn't've Thought

    Search results showing Sun and related celestial objects highlighted, illustrating unhinged pics of people doing exactly what they were asked.

    corndogfile Report

    We hope you’re enjoying this list of silly misunderstandings and misinterpretations, pandas! Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly clever, and let us know in the comments below which phrases you’d like to use literally. Then, if you want to check out another Bored Panda list featuring people following instructions to a T, look no further than right here!
    #25

    Heart Rate At 98.7° C

    Answer showing unhinged interpretation of a question by estimating heart rate as 0 bpm at 98.7°C, a literal response.

    Administrative-Day76 , imgur.com Report

    #26

    That Is Hilarious

    Tweet about a drunk man at a Vegas poker table doing exactly what he was asked to say the alphabet starting with M.

    timjhogan Report

    #27

    At Least It's Not Made Out Of Sand

    Text message conversation showing a literal sandwich made with slices of bread and ham stacked vertically.

    thecrazythinker Report

    #28

    In His Defense, I Did Say To Put These In The Bathroom. There Is Nothing Like Having A Literal 2nd Grader Living In Your House

    Two bottles placed in a doorway as a barrier, illustrating unhinged pics of people doing exactly what they were asked to do.

    arbucklefatty Report

    #29

    Some People Take Things Way Too Literally

    Sign reading feed the fish 25 cents above water with a large fish surrounded by coins in a pond showing unhinged pics of people.

    13thmurder Report

    #30

    2nd Graders Homework. My Friend's (Awesome) 6 Yr Old Son Is Autistic And Takes Instructions Literally

    Child's homework showing unhinged alphabetical order task completed exactly as instructed, with words misspelled and scrambled.

    snowbird311 Report

    #31

    They Said Put In A Mask. Didn't Say Which Kind Of Mask

    Man wearing mask and sunglasses taking selfie on bus, with passenger holding pole and wearing unusual eye mask inside.

    Blitzer3 Report

    #32

    My Kids Came In And Told Me There Was Water Coming From The Laundry Room. They Said It Looked Like It Started At The Washer. I Rushed In To Find This

    Water bottles lined up precisely across a hallway floor, demonstrating people doing exactly what they were asked to do.

    narcolepsyinc Report

    #33

    After A Huge Meal (Schweinshaxe) In Berlin I Asked For Just A Small Beer. This Is What The Waiter Brought Me:

    Miniature beer mug filled with beer placed on a coaster on a wooden table in unhinged pics of people doing exactly what asked

    Krutang Report

    #34

    I Asked For A Car Full Of Money For My Birthday, Grandmother Delivers

    Toy red climbing adventure car filled with coins and taped, illustrating unhinged pics of people doing exactly what they were asked.

    upr1s1ngx Report

    #35

    My Son Doing What The Sign Says

    Child in green jacket mimics road work sign by holding a shovel and umbrella on a wet sidewalk outdoors.

    jediclaire Report

    #36

    I Waited Here

    Person standing on a circular blue sticker with the words wait here, illustrating unhinged pics of people following instructions.

    GamingGolurk Report

    #37

    80-100 Words

    Person following instructions literally by writing "80-100 words" instead of composing text in an unhinged way.

    definetlynotspam Report

    #38

    Girlfriend And Her Friend Spent The Day In Sf

    Person humorously kicking a "No high top vans" sign, illustrating unhinged pics of people doing exactly what they were asked to do.

    reddit.com Report

    #39

    Face Palm

    Close-up of a girl with a painted palm tree on her cheek, illustrating unhinged pics of people doing exactly what they were asked to do.

    nvdnqvi Report

    #40

    It Looks Like Someone Took This Sign A Bit Too Literally

    Distorted pull sign on glass door, showing an unhinged way of people doing exactly what they were asked to do.

    Kai420 Report

    #41

    When Santa Is Too Literal

    Nintendo light switch cover on a carpet, showcasing a creative and unhinged take on people doing exactly what they were asked to do.

    xtian_macedo Report

    #42

    Competition To McDonald's Have Arrived

    Search result showing 20 billion calories in uranium with humorous comments, capturing unhinged people doing exactly what they were asked.

    Shiroyasha_2308 Report

    #43

    I Am Indeed Not A Train

    Security warning sign on chain link fence with a humorous message about trespassing on train tracks.

    Klomlor161 Report

    #44

    I Was Expecting The First Comment To Be Pineapple, But I Guess This Works Too

    Screenshot of a Reddit thread showing an unhinged response to a question about the worst pizza topping, illustrating people doing exactly what they were asked.

    Longjumping-Big-3617 Report

    #45

    That's What The Gps Said

    Text message exchange showing a person responding unhinged with literal interpretation while doing exactly what was asked.

    Alarmed_Jellyfish771 Report

    #46

    Nobody Knows Such A Person

    Reddit conversation showing humorous debate, fitting the theme of unhinged pics of people doing exactly what they were asked to do.

    anshj21 Report

    #47

    He Didn't Fight

    Screenshot of a humorous Twitter exchange illustrating people doing exactly what they were asked to do in a literal way.

    -dommmm Report

    #48

    This Is The Modern Jack Sparrow

    Alt text: Humorous social media exchange showing unhinged people doing exactly what they were asked to do in a sarcastic pirate joke.

    marciucclaudiu Report

    #49

    I Meaaan

    Tweet conversation highlighting a humorous misunderstanding, fitting the theme of unhinged pics of people doing exactly what they were asked to do.

    letternumbers-and_ Report

    #50

    I Do Too

    Screenshot of a humorous Twitter conversation showing unhinged replies doing exactly what they were asked to do.

    PenguinBeatbox Report

    #51

    An Amateur Pilot At Best

    Meme showing Lost TV show cast with caption about a perfect pilot and a witty reply about landing the plane.

    postymcpostpost Report

    #52

    Six Year Olds Are Very Literal

    Child's homework showing a question about counting soccer balls with an unhinged handwritten answer.

    MadPoopah Report

    #53

    They Said He Jumps When He's Excited.. So Naturally I Was Thinking Just, Jumps Up On You.. No This Dog Literally Jumps

    Family posing outdoors with dog doing exactly what they were asked to do in unhinged pics of people and pets.

    daniunicorn Report

    #54

    Can’t Argue With That

    Twitter conversation about receiving an unexplained radio signal from space, relevant to unhinged pics keyword.

    PrIixis Report

    #55

    I Asked For Extra Spicy Pad Thai Today

    Receipt showing an order for Pad Thai with "Spicy" repeated many times and special instructions to "Make him regret" in unhinged pics.

    Lowghen Report

    #56

    Sure He Would Be A Baby

    Screenshot of a social media post featuring a woman with text, illustrating unhinged pics of people doing exactly what they were asked to do.

    Reallylilguy , SuperCaioWorld Report

    #57

    What A Coincidence! Me Too

    Reddit thread showing a humorous NSFW question with a reply about going nine months without wearing clothes.

    OldRaspberry9796 Report

    #58

    They Only Go Up To 9

    Display of numbered candles from 0 to 9, highlighting unhinged pics of people doing exactly what they were asked to do.

    ok-i , OhNoWTFlol Report

    #59

    Air Filters Do Their Job

    Reddit post showing unhinged comments about pandemic purchases, highlighting people doing exactly what they were asked to do.

    AngeleSallee , TeaVinylGod Report

    #60

    How To Defeat A Bear

    Screenshot of two user comments debating the ability to fight a wild bear, illustrating unhinged pics of people doing exactly what they were asked to do.

    DemonDuckOfDoom1 Report

    #61

    No Doubt About It

    Screenshot of a comment thread with a witty reply showing people doing exactly what they were asked to do online.

    ulyssesfiuza Report

    #62

    To Be An Only Child You Do Not Ha E Siblings

    Reddit post humor with a user answering exactly what they were asked about being an only child.

    Stock_Plenty8987 Report

    #63

    $500 To $160,000 With Nft

    Tweet about unhinged NFT buying behavior showing someone doing exactly what they were asked to do with cryptocurrencies.

    jabawack81 Report

    #64

    That's A Lot Of Money

    Reddit post showing a humorous comment as an example of unhinged pics of people doing exactly what they were asked to do.

    reddit.com Report

    #65

    Holy Crap, Mind Absolutely Blown

    Glass with clear water edited in Photoshop to appear magenta, illustrating unhinged people doing exactly what they were asked to do

    SnooCupcakes8607 , DotaGuy12 Report

    #66

    Literally, It Is What You Wanted

    Teen boy wearing glasses sitting at a table with a bowl of frozen dollar bills showing unhinged pics of people doing exactly what they were asked to do.

    Ortesk Report

    #67

    So True

    Reddit discussion screenshot showing users sharing stories about walking out of movies, highlighting unhinged pics of people.

    pcmr-123 Report

    #68

    I Flew Korean Air And Asked For A Rum And Coke. Something Must Have Got Lost In Translation

    Unhinged pic of a cup of instant ramen with the lid sealed shut next to a Coca-Cola can on a tray table.

    meco64 Report

    #69

    This Works Just Fine

    Close-up of a penny inserted exactly as instructed into a slot labeled use dime to open, unhinged pics concept.

    RoachDman Report

    #70

    The Assignment Was To Write 1 To 120. He Took It Literally

    Worksheet titled I can write to 120 with only the numbers 1 and 2 written in the grid, unhinged pics of people doing exactly what they were asked to do

    imabanddork Report

    #71

    The Teacher Said Don't Look (At The Board) While You're Writing. She Took It Literally

    Child's school worksheet with handwriting showing unhinged pics of people doing exactly what they were asked to do.

    reddit.com Report

    #72

    Got My Dad A Pocket Watch For My Wedding At The Weekend. Asked For An Engraved Capital R At The Top. They Took The Instruction A Bit Too Literally

    Engraved pocket watch for the father of the groom, reflecting unhinged pics of people doing exactly what they were asked to do.

    GingerSnapBiscuit Report

    #73

    I Took A Picture Of Myself Everyday For One Day

    Person taking a selfie indoors with a slight smile, one of the unhinged pics of people doing exactly what they were asked to do

    DaRealBigMac06 Report

    #74

    This Image Looks Like Four Different Pictures Because It Actually Is

    Four quadrants showing brick wall, ocean view, concrete wall, and sand textured surfaces in a unique unhinged pics style.

    Shimmer_bunni2307 Report

    #75

    More Than One, In Fact…

    Store shelf with aluminum foil boxes and a sign reading free hat in every box for unhinged pics of people following instructions.

    your_mum_1705 Report

    #76

    So My Job Literally Requires Me To Cut Corners

    Hand in a glove holding metal shards in front of a metal grate, showing unhinged pics of people doing exactly what they were asked.

    Wobblandy Report

