When you start a new job, it helps immensely if you have a veteran show you the ropes. It’s also a massive boon to your career if you can get your hands on a clear list of expectations the company has for you. But no matter the business, there are some subtle workplace rules that are practically universal and can fit nearly any industry—like avoiding trash-talking others, being polite to everyone, using up all of your vacation days, and keeping a paper trail.

One redditor turned to the r/LifeProTips online community’s members, asking them to share some of the most important unspoken rules in the workplace that everyone should know. We’ve collected the top ones that are bound to come in useful at your own jobs, Pandas. Scroll down to check them out and upvote the ones you agree with the most.

We were interested to learn more about the role that gossip plays at the office and what to do if someone's talking about you behind your back, so we reached out to workplace expert Lynn Taylor for comment. According to her, gossiping at work can be a slippery slope. Taylor is the author of the book 'Tame Your Terrible Office Tyrant' and runs a popular blog on Psychology Today. You'll find our full interview with her as you read on.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Work Life Is Complicated, Here Are 70 "Unwritten Rules" That People Shared To Make It Clearer That person who tells you the most interesting “news” from around the office is the last person with whom you should discuss any of your personal business!

IPauseForHurricanes , RDNE Stock project Report

23points
POST
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I noticed how amazing it is at work how many people are talking frequently smack behind other collegue's back. I try not to give my opinion too much when asked for, but if I do, I try to be as positive about that person as I can. So that if they talk about me (and I don't have the illusion that doesn't happen), they don't have any negative gossip to talk about.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Work Life Is Complicated, Here Are 70 "Unwritten Rules" That People Shared To Make It Clearer Take all your vacation days.

Pinkmongoose , Ezequiel Garrido Report

22points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have "unlimited". Which really == 0

0
0points
reply
#3

Work Life Is Complicated, Here Are 70 "Unwritten Rules" That People Shared To Make It Clearer Write every email as if you were to read it out loud in court.

WarOnWolves , Cytonn Photography Report

21points
POST
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Salutation of the mail: "All rise".

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Bored Panda wanted to know what the role of gossip in the workplace is and workplace expert Taylor was kind enough to shed some light on the topic. "On the one hand, you may pick up some insider information about the direction or status of the company or a department. On the other hand, the office is a very small, interconnected, and interpersonal entity. What you say can easily get back to the person you’re talking about," she explained to us via email.

"Add to that the fact of gossip may not be fully based in reality. Gossip travels fast, but may not always be reliable. If you ever played the game, 'telephone' as a child, you know the original story never resembles itself by the time it’s passed along to the 10th person," she warned. "The key is knowing how to discern potential valuable insight that directly relates to the business or your job… from personal gossip. The personal chatter can be a distraction or color how you view your coworkers."

Taylor advises employees to take everything they hear with a grain of salt and not become part of the rumor mill themselves.
#4

Work Life Is Complicated, Here Are 70 "Unwritten Rules" That People Shared To Make It Clearer Always assume everything you say will be repeated to someone else, even when you’re on the phone in your office with no one else in there. Walls are thin. Don’t gossip, ever. That can make your work life miserable REALLY quickly.

daniiiii555 , Anna Shvets Report

20points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I work from home but find this pretty easy. I don't talk c**p if someone has a question about how I feel about something I'm pretty honest. Don't ask me something if you don't want an answer

0
0points
reply
#5

Work Life Is Complicated, Here Are 70 "Unwritten Rules" That People Shared To Make It Clearer In 20 years your family will remember all the overtime you worked but nobody from the companies will.

OwnBattle8805 , Ron Lach Report

20points
POST
View more comments
#6

Work Life Is Complicated, Here Are 70 "Unwritten Rules" That People Shared To Make It Clearer If you see someone eating lunch by themselves quietly for the love of god don’t take it as an opportunity to talk their ear off. Lunch time is personal time.

thesleepymermaid , pexels Report

19points
POST
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This. It's my own time, I don't get paid in that half hour, so don't bother me about work. Or any other boring stories you want to tell me. We're together in the same building for 8 hours straight; that's long enough.

2
2points
reply
View more comments

The author of 'Tame Your Terrible Office Tyrant' also shared some practical advice on how to "avoid becoming easy prey for office tattlers." First of all, employees should ensure that they're not part of the grapevine themselves. Next, they should keep a firm grip on what they talk about.

"Avoid sharing too much personal information with your officemates. If there is no 'content' available, then there is no gossip. You can still make friends at the office, but choose wisely—with people you trust."

Meanwhile, if someone repeatedly talks about you behind your back, try having a conversation with them. Keep it frank but private. "Let them save face by telling them you doubt this rumor came from them—but that you needed to clear the air so it doesn’t go any further," the workplace expert told Bored Panda.
#7

Work Life Is Complicated, Here Are 70 "Unwritten Rules" That People Shared To Make It Clearer We are not actually a family.

Morenoind5 , cottonbro studio Report

19points
POST
#8

Work Life Is Complicated, Here Are 70 "Unwritten Rules" That People Shared To Make It Clearer Anonymous surveys aren’t anonymous.

warm_gravy , Christin Hume Report

19points
POST
#9

Work Life Is Complicated, Here Are 70 "Unwritten Rules" That People Shared To Make It Clearer Don't send any bad news or criticising emails after 2pm on a Friday. The other person can't do anything about it except worry all weekend, and that sucks. Save it for Monday

uskgl455 , Taryn Elliott Report

17points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In this case Imma make an exception to my standard rule of not working on the weekend and send a "per my last email"

1
1point
reply

"Of course, you run the risk that your diplomatic reprimand can be part of the rumor mill again. And that’s why it’s easier to mitigate office gossip about you with a little prevention. Hold your personal cards closely and try to avoid getting into the fray," Taylor said.

"Oftentimes, the biggest office gossipers are looking for others with whom they can commiserate. You’re best served by remaining neutral. Try your best to stay in an observation versus participation mode."

On the whole, gossip in the workplace is unavoidable. However, you can restrict how widespread it is and whether people focus on trash-talking others or have a more positive attitude on sharing information. According to SHRM, one of the dangers of gossip is that it erodes trust and morale in the office. It also leads to lots of wasted time and lower productivity.

Meanwhile, if employees know that someone gossips about everything and anything that they say and do, they might feel more anxious. What’s more, they might not know which rumors are true and which aren’t. Gossip can also end up hurting people’s feelings and reputations, and can lead to friction between colleagues. 
#10

Work Life Is Complicated, Here Are 70 "Unwritten Rules" That People Shared To Make It Clearer Always be about 10 or 20% less chatty than everyone else.

83829573 , Alexander Suhorucov Report

16points
POST
I think I’m hilarious
I think I’m hilarious
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why tho? Don’t talk for the sake of hearing your own voice, but why spend your life comparing your word count?

1
1point
reply
#11

Work Life Is Complicated, Here Are 70 "Unwritten Rules" That People Shared To Make It Clearer No 8:00 AM meetings or 4:00 PM meetings.

jsakic99 , Christina Report

16points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Work Life Is Complicated, Here Are 70 "Unwritten Rules" That People Shared To Make It Clearer Be nice to everyone, make friends with a few

Coventry27 , charlesdeluvio Report

15points
POST
Mimi M
Mimi M
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My rule of thumb (and what I tell others) - find one trusted person at work. Just one.

1
1point
reply

However, Indeed points out there’s a difference between whether someone intends to spread gossip on purpose or simply exchanges information about the situation at work. Gossip can be positive if someone, say, compliments a coworker. On the flip side, gossip that is meant to exclude someone can contribute to a toxic workplace environment.

If you find out that you’re the subject of your coworkers’ gossip, you can politely ask them to stop. Try to keep calm and cool as you do this. If that doesn’t work and the malicious gossip continues to spread behind your back, talk to your manager and explain the situation to them. Alternatively, speak to your human resources rep—they probably have a lot of experience navigating interpersonal conflicts and can mediate the situation.
#13

Work Life Is Complicated, Here Are 70 "Unwritten Rules" That People Shared To Make It Clearer Don't f*****g date anyone there.

90swasbest , Ron Lach Report

15points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Growing up I had exactly 1 stalker and it was someone I dated from work. Learned my lesson fast

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#14

Work Life Is Complicated, Here Are 70 "Unwritten Rules" That People Shared To Make It Clearer Don’t reheat fish in the microwave

easywind143 , cottonbro studio Report

14points
POST
#15

Work Life Is Complicated, Here Are 70 "Unwritten Rules" That People Shared To Make It Clearer If you didn't cook it or buy it yourself, it ain't your damn lunch!

TheThirdRace , charlesdeluvio Report

14points
POST

It’s not all black and white, though. An expert in the psychology of gossiping, Elena Martinescu, a research associate at Vrije Universitetit Amsterdam, told BBC Worklife that she believes gossip is generally a good thing. “According to evolutionary theory, humans have developed gossip in order to facilitate co-operation in a group,” she said.

She states that gossip helps people understand “which colleagues one can trust and who one should be careful with.”

Meanwhile, management professor Matthew Feinberg, from the University of Toronto, told the BBC that most gossip is benign, though damaging forms of it certainly do exist. Moreover, management professor Shannon Taylor, from the University of Central Florida, pointed out that the main purpose of gossip is to help employees make sense of their environment.
#16

Work Life Is Complicated, Here Are 70 "Unwritten Rules" That People Shared To Make It Clearer HR is not your friend. Source: I am HR.
I am not your friend, I sometimes would like to be, but it would be like a doctor dating patients. I view us as being on the same team and want to win together and am focused on how to help us all win. I am rare... again, HR is not your friend.

Lurker4longtime , Tim Gouw Report

14points
POST
Karl
Karl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

HR’s job is to protect the interests of the company, not you. When it comes to the crunch, they’ll always side with them.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Work Life Is Complicated, Here Are 70 "Unwritten Rules" That People Shared To Make It Clearer Don’t give details about why you are sick or going on vacation when asking your manager for time off. They do not need to know in order to determine whether or not you can take the time off. People love judging if your time off is “worthy” so don’t give them the chance. You also can report a manager to HR if they deny sick time (at least in the US, I’ve seen people fired over this)

J3llyDonut , RDNE Stock project Report

12points
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Deny sick time" is just such an alien concept for most non-US people. You're sick today? Stay at home, yes of course you'll still be pad. You have a serious condition and will be off sick for some time? Yes, of course you'll still be paid. And no, they don't need to know, and aren't allowed to ask, what the problem is.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#18

If everything is an emergency, then nothing is an emergency.

gaytee Report

12points
POST
#19

Work Life Is Complicated, Here Are 70 "Unwritten Rules" That People Shared To Make It Clearer Treat new hires with respect. One of them might end up your superior sooner than you know.

contessamiau , Austin Distel Report

12points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The receptionist at one company I worked with became my team leader a few years later

0
0points
reply
#20

Work Life Is Complicated, Here Are 70 "Unwritten Rules" That People Shared To Make It Clearer Your energy and perception within the team are more important than actual performance..

nobody likes the pencil pusher, but people love the average but a fun person to be with

Xavage1337 , Brooke Cagle Report

11points
POST
D. Pitbull
D. Pitbull
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

... sounds like all those school projects where you're the only one who does f**k all.... but the happy-chatty-extrovert gets all the credit. Sigh... and this is why office jobs just kill me.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#21

Work Life Is Complicated, Here Are 70 "Unwritten Rules" That People Shared To Make It Clearer Pizza is not a raise. Do not be bought out by pizza and think everything is okay

foofyloo , fauxels Report

11points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey everyone we are offering our appreciation by allowing you all to spend money and go out of your way to make food in your off hours for the pot luck. So pat yourselves on the back, since we sure as f**k aren't going to spend the effort to reach over and do it for you

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#22

Work Life Is Complicated, Here Are 70 "Unwritten Rules" That People Shared To Make It Clearer The real way to get a raise is to change companies

Kevin-W , Anna Shvets Report

11points
POST
Apps
Apps
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My biggest jumps in salary happened when I switched companies. You will never get 5 figure jumps through performance reviews.

1
1point
reply
#23

If you work in an environment where you replace other workers (Eg a hospital), arrive on time. My time is just as important as yours. You might not think that arriving 2-3 minutes late is an issue, but I become irrationally angry when this happens. You’re taking MY time now…

diddidly98 Report

10points
POST
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And finish your tasks properly. Don't leave shït for the next shift, because 'oh well'.

2
2points
reply
#24

Work Life Is Complicated, Here Are 70 "Unwritten Rules" That People Shared To Make It Clearer Please don’t be that person that cuts your nails at your desk.

mixed-beans , Benno Lang Report

10points
POST
#25

Work Life Is Complicated, Here Are 70 "Unwritten Rules" That People Shared To Make It Clearer This might not be one, but always talk about salary with your coworkers, found out I was actually the one with highest pay compared to my coworkers, who had more experience, but the same workload as me.

sincerefan2 , Karolina Grabowska Report

10points
POST
#26

if you're a woman, don't bring treats in/set up lunches/throw parties and events unless the men are doing it too, or you'll turn in to the office mom/caregiver and that hurts your career prospects. I followed this rule staunchly for a while, then gave in a few times, and now my boss comes to me for all of it, even though there are plenty of men on the team that could do it but don't or won't. Even after pointing out to my boss that he does this, and him realizing how that looks, he still defaults to me.

squindy9 Report

10points
POST
#27

Work Life Is Complicated, Here Are 70 "Unwritten Rules" That People Shared To Make It Clearer If you notice an office culture of various people bringing snacks to share, like donuts or cupcakes, don’t be a mooch or piggy. Always taking and not contributing can make for hard feelings. Don’t take more than one until everyone has had some. Just because there are 5 varieties doesn’t mean you should take 1 of each.

maninikine , Zach Miles Report

9points
POST
#28

Work Life Is Complicated, Here Are 70 "Unwritten Rules" That People Shared To Make It Clearer Please turn off the audio on your computer or leave headphones plugged into it. There is nothing more annoying than the constant pinging whenever your neighbour gets a new email come in.

friedbean4 , Karolina Grabowska Report

9points
POST
#29

Work Life Is Complicated, Here Are 70 "Unwritten Rules" That People Shared To Make It Clearer Don’t talk about work during lunch break. Give people (and yourself) some rest!

thiccyeon , logan jeffrey Report

9points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Meh sometimes it's useful when trying to finish a project or just venting

2
2points
reply
#30

Do not talk ill of your coworkers to a coworker. Keep it to yourself, you don’t know if they’ll pass on the info

nomi_S Report

8points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Too many backstabbers in the office, which I have learned the hard way

0
0points
reply
#31

Nobody is there because they want to be. Everyone has something or someone they’d rather be spending their time with. Everyone is just paying their bills and goes through the same motions you are. Be sensitive to everyone’s time and work.

SirSquire_ Report

8points
POST
#32

My workplace rule is don't ask Kevin about crop circles if you don't want to be held hostage at his desk for an hour or so. We tell the new people but curiosity always wins out and they get given the 2 hour presentation about aliens during work time.... Why do we keep Kevin you ask. Because his the only guy that can fix certain things so it's cheaper to just keep him happy and give him new victims to lecture to once and a while.

Delicious_Ad_3530 Report

7points
POST
Mimi M
Mimi M
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like Kevin. I want to be his friend. And yes, I know how to get out of an overly-long conversation.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#33

Do not Reply All

Masshole_Mick Report

7points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or send a politically charged email to the entire organisation

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#34

If you are being trained for a position accept the training. If you act like you already know it all (even if you do) people won’t share the little things that may be unique to that situation that make things easier.

ParentoforphanParentoforphan Report

7points
POST
#35

Always drink two non alcoholic drinks before starting in with any alcohol at any work social functions. Give everyone else a head start so you never become the drama discussed the next day. Or don’t drink at all.

ptpoa120000 Report

7points
POST
Apps
Apps
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can also get virgin cocktails as opposed to soda or coffee.. People tend to be more relaxed if they think you are having an alcoholic drink too.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#36

On gossip: listen, but don’t share.

no-tenemos-triko-tri Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#37

Don't touch other people. You may be cool doing that to you're friends but at a workplace that is a big no no and I'm surprised so many people still don't know that. Also don't steal people's lunch in the fridge. Also don't ever ask about their religion or politics.

Bozosaurus666 Report

6points
POST
Apps
Apps
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also, if you run into a coworker at a wedding reception or art gallery exhibit where alcohol has been served, pull yourself together and remember that they are not some long lost friend and in need of a hug!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#38

Use your inside voice. I don’t need to here your conversation from the other side of the building.

maninikine Report

6points
POST
#39

You get paid to get on with your team mates. You don’t have to like them, but you have to try your best to get on with them.

1gcm2 Report

6points
POST
#40

Hygiene, but also avoid anything that leaves a strong scent on you. Some people are very sensitive to scent, and no one likes being trapped in a small space with a suffocating amount of perfume or cologne or body spray.

Sethor Report

6points
POST
Jan Rosier
Jan Rosier
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

same reply goes here as for #44 : Noontime, after lunch, some people go to the restroom at the other side of the building... I can smell them from my desk emptying half a can of deodorant. Preferrably different deodorants per person. One is bad enough, but the mix is even worse at times. Flowery scents for one, woodsy earthy tones for another. Just Yuck. What's wrong with a decent roller which is not overwhelming?

1
1point
reply
#41

Coworkers are not your friends. Be cordial, but keep your personal life to yourself. Those that gossip to you, will gossip about you

eightyonedirections Report

6points
POST
D. Pitbull
D. Pitbull
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Too true... all the friends that were coworkers became friends **after** I left the company.

-1
-1point
reply
#42

Your coworkers are not your friends. It’s possible, but don’t just assume people will have your back and look out for you just because you’re friendly. People suck.

asupernova91 Report

6points
POST
#43

If you're coming into a new job, take a minute to soak everything in and watch the dynamic. Sometimes people have a flow. They come in, get their stuff done and leave with minimal contact. If you want to celebrate birthdays and get people together you might want to observe and see if people are into that before pushing for it. I for one don't want to spend any more time with my coworkers, especially outside of work.

teaLC20 Report

6points
POST
#44

Use all of the company benefits!! I have met so many people who don’t take advantage of the free stuff their company offers because they never read the benefit plan or perks page. You may find out your plan covers massages or that you get free gym memberships and subscriptions that you’d otherwise pay for yourself.

j3llydonut Report

6points
POST
Jan Rosier
Jan Rosier
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In my current company, if you have prescription glasses and get 'office glasses' (ie, gradient strength with a reading part and a screen part) the company will re-imburse you up to 200 euros at certain intervals. It is there for everyone, but not everyone knows - not even the recently promoted teamleader knew until I had him sign my expenses form.

1
1point
reply
#45

Don’t smell.

Don’t smell bad obviously. Bathe. Deodorant. But also. Don’t smell too good. People don’t want to smell you. If you’re not leaning over my shoulder to show me something I should not smell anything. Your scent should not linger in my office after you leave, Emily. Same goes for your office. If I pick up your smell being in your office and it sticks to me I am annoyed. Small pieces of your smell adhered to my skin hair and clothing and go into my nose later and it’s gross and your fault.

Don’t smell.

Wonderful_Minute31 Report

6points
POST
Em
Em
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I honestly wish I could tell this to some of my customers. Anyone else noticed the trend of youngish dudes dousing themselves in what smells like pure rubbing alcohol? What the hell is up with that?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#46

No one is a rock star and we’re not having a meeting in the war room. We sell software Carl.

level 1 tommyc463 Report

6points
POST
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah Carl, wth man

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

If it's in an email, it is evidence.

Also, don't f*****g talk to me when I'm pissing at a urinal.

illQualmOnYourFace Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#48

Make sure the work that you have done get recognized

- edit a word

angiearch Report

5points
POST
#49

You don't get to whistle in an office with other people.

Fantastic_Baseball45 Report

5points
POST
#50

Do not schedule meetings from noon till 1pm unless absolutely necessary

l1ght514 Report

5points
POST
Jan Rosier
Jan Rosier
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or at least provide a decent lunch if there is really no other time to schedule them.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#51

That most meetings could just be an email.

King_Artis Report

5points
POST
#52

Get along with everyone/be a professional. Even if you can’t stand Janice 2 cubicles down you better be front and center with a huge smile singing happy birthday to her every year.

sofresh24 Report

5points
POST
#53

If you take the last coffee in the pot, BREW A NEW POT!

ProffesorSpitfire Report

5points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

IF YOU KILL THE JOE YOU MAKE SOME MO!!

0
0points
reply
#54

Never ever comment on someone’s weight

Firm-Breadfruit8735 Report

5points
POST
#55

Don't rat on your co-workers

AppointmentNew8515 Report

5points
POST
#56

Never assume somethings been done. Always ask the question, always double check.

Spending that 5 minutes extra and finding out the report has been sent, or that bolt has been tightened is always worth doing. Because if you assume and it hasn't been done, that could spell disaster for you.

Tuxedotucker279 Report

5points
POST
Jan Rosier
Jan Rosier
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

On the other hand, if someone said thay would do it but didn't, don't be scared to call them out. Even if the other one is higher-up.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

The chatty self-proclaimed expert: knows nothing.

The one gen Xer that doesn't talk to anyone, ever! Unless absolutely required: they know everything.

MrHyde_Is_Awake Report

5points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Shhhh don't give out our secrets

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#58

The 9-3 rule is your friend. Also, don’t schedule meetings for a full hour. 45 minutes is enough, often too much. Meetings are like sharks. They will take up however much room you give them.

supakitteh Report

5points
POST
Jan Rosier
Jan Rosier
Community Member
28 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And if the meeting gets off-track and people start talking about other stuff, and the meetingleader does not seem to care, donot be afraid to stand up and say 'so, we all agree the matter at hand has been discussed, so I am now leaving this meeting to continue my actual job/go to lunch/go home'

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#59

1. HR is there to protect the Company

2. Management never want staff discussing salaries because it allows them to pay folk less. If you can discuss salaries without it being ego driven and selfish... then your peers will make more.

3. Almost all walls and floors have ears. ..careful what you say to others.

4. If in corporates . . . Learn politics. .who to be close to and who not to.....when to do more and when to hold back and reject work....you will ascend much faster than if you just try to rise on merit and performance.

sdraidev Report

4points
POST
#60

never show them your full potential because then thats their chance to go and over work you because "you're good at it‘’

swedgemite666 Report

4points
POST
#61

Never, and I mean, ***NEVER***, trust someone (usually those who are considered as a senior in the organization), who says to you "if you have any complaints and/ or grudges you'd like to express about the company or the company leaderships, tell us. You can trust us to be on your side."

I learned this the hard way; those who said you can trust them are those who you should trust the least in a company.

angga7 Report

4points
POST
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
59 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I never trust people who say you can trust them. Ever.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#62

Treat interns respectfully and never gig-gig-giggity with them.

COMiles Report

4points
POST
#63

Do NOT bring your dirty laundry(baggage) to work. I made this mistake during an incredibly rough time and though everyone has been cool, I can't help but think people are pitying me and it seems they walk on eggshells around me. So yeah, at the door, leave your home coat on the rack, put on your work coat, and do your job.

TheHollywoodSargento Report

4points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We told you not to wash your clothes in the break room sink Karen. It makes it awkward for all the other employees

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#64

Don’t ask about people’s personal lives unless they bring it up on their own

mfs-s Report

4points
POST
#65

Don't touch other people's food in the breakroom. It's not yours, leave it alone you absolute savages.

Schauerroman Report

4points
POST
Karl
Karl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Handy hint: Label your bottle of milk in the communal fridge as “Expressed Breast Milk” and no one will steal it.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#66

Don’t tell your manager that you are depressed.

iUsedToBeAwesome Report

4points
POST
Jan Rosier
Jan Rosier
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

'sorry, don't feel really well but I'll manage' should suffise - but only if they ask if something is wrong.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#67

Keep your phone on silent.

JACsf Report

4points
POST
#68

Operate with the understanding that everyone is replaceable, even yourself. It may seem like some people are so ingrained in the process the company could not get by without them. Reality is if that person got hit by a bus, the company would be fine.

cathinthehat Report

4points
POST
#69

CYA. DOCUMENT EVERYTHING.

had a phone call, follow up the minutes of that call via email.

If you can’t email a copy to yourself, have a burner phone and take a photo.

sikulet Report

3points
POST
D. Pitbull
D. Pitbull
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a MINIMUM... even with doing this, your A still won't be C'd... because if the higher ups... HR... boss's pet all decide to just 'pretend that they never saw it' - apparently, that works. I had a job once where everything was documented, with multiple redundancies... when confronted, the antagonistic individual in question (ie: the one who actually dropped the ball and was actually being called out on it) said "What follow ups would those be?" and "I didn't see any notes or feedback" - and despite me literally copying/posting/pasting ALL the evidence.... the Boss... the boss's boss... the other 'besties'... they just 'didn't look at it'. They pretended I hadn't posted or provided anything... like I'd been silent on the matter. They knew I couldn't afford a lawyer, so they just... didn't care.

0
0points
reply
#70

Don’t dip your pen in the company ink

Sc0rc4ed Report

3points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!