Tragically, not all of the scary real-life stories make it into the movies—there are more of them than we probably can count. But we’re making sure they’re not getting overlooked. Our Bored Panda team curated some of the terrifying ones for the people who can't wait for Halloween to get here soon enough. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down.

#1 This wasn't scary but it is unexplained. My first husband and I were separated at the time. I dreamed one night he arrived at our home and knocked on the door. When I opened the door he looked extremely tired and a sunken version of himself. Even though he didn't say it, he was asking forgiveness with his eyes. Of course I forgave him and welcomed him inside. Our favorite thing to do was to lay in bed and talk for hours so we laid in the bed and began our conversation about nonsense stuff. As we were talking, the window at the foot of our bed was glowing a bright, warm light (not blinding but comforting) as we continued to talk the light became brighter and brighter until it engulfed us both in it's warmth. I woke up and couldn't get back to sleep. About an hour later, my husband's mother called me hysterical and told me that my husband had been m******d an hour before. I realized then, that he had come to see me to ask for forgiveness before he passed over. He was a d**g a****t and hid it from me for years, which caused our separation. He was in a bad location and a person there took his life. But I take comfort knowing I was with him when he passed.

#2 When I was a teen I was in the living room right around 3 a.m. Just chilling on my laptop on the couch. 2 years before, my uncle had passed away in the room above the living room I was currently sitting in.



I swear it was like all of the sudden every window upstairs had been opened from the way the wind suddenly blew around and sounded. And then I remember hearing one loud THUD directly above me in the room upstairs. It sounded like a chair was picked up and then slammed back down or something. I was frozen for a solid minute before I booked it up the stairs and into my room on the opposite end of the house.



My uncle passed away in a not so peaceful way, it felt like he was having one last bout of anger before he finally left the house for ever.

#3 My father is very religious. He does not believe in ghosts, aliens, anything supernatural, or out of the ordinary. To this day, if this story is brought up, he will quickly find something else to talk about..

My dad, younger brother, and I were at my family's hunting camp sleeping in the small trailer together on bunk beds. It was the day after Christmas, and it was chilly outside, so we got to bed early to wake up for hunting. In the middle of the night, my Dad wakes up and starts screaming like he's being attacked. He then immediately began sobbing. This is the only time I've seen or heard my father cry. When he calmed down, his terrified sons asked what happened. He said he'd had a terrible nightmare about an endless surge of water that was sweeping families away and drowning children. I recall he said those words specifically. To have my Dad tell me about a dream was strange in and of itself. You must understand all of this was completely out of character. Finally, I asked if we drowned in his dream because, at this point, I was sure there was some meaning to this vision. He said no and that all of the people looked Chinese. Now let me preface by saying we did not have internet access on our cell phones at this time, and we did not have any access to TV or news at our hunting property. Well, this was the morning of December 26th, 2004. The very day, a massive earthquake struck Asia, which caused a tsunami, which in turn took the lives of nearly 228.000 people. I still believe in some kind of collective consciencness because of this event. How could I not?

#4 It's not quite unexplained.



I slept with a radio on low as a kid because I was afraid of train whistles in the nearby rail yard. As I aged, it turned into reading books with the light and radio on until I fell asleep( I am autistic and have a f****d up sleep schedule, my parents were fine as long as I did something quiet if I couldn't sleep.)



One day, I spilled water on the radio.

The radio broke in an odd way. It got all kinds of odd traffic, including radio stations that were definitely not from my home country. I was too young to quite understand it all. Then, a very strange sound started. It was a slow sound like someone grooving on a keyboard, but the notes were very random. It was super loud, and the longer it went on, the more I realized it wasn't a song.



It wasn't a song, and it wasn't anything I was supposed to hear. It sounded very forbidden, and being a child with too much of an imagination, I wondered if it was aliens. I got my mum to wake up and look at it. She was baffled and said I should either try to tune to a different station or turn the radio off.



I did, and I got a lot of strange interference the next night and so on, but not that specific sound. I got a new radio for Christmas that year. The incident stayed in my mind.



In 2012ish, I read a C*****d article about unexplained sounds. I read something that seemed similar to what I heard.



It wasn't aliens. It was a Russian number station for communicating with spies. Specifically, a type called a slow Polytone. Each note I heard was part of a coded message. Edit: this station, exactly https://youtu.be/FS-wdL0eDxc?si=bBD8Ldy6R47KjEtl



Now I listen for these regularly as a major hobby, and have a lot of journals and knowledge gathered on it over the years.

#5 In 1989 I was driving on a familiar rural highway in broad daylight. I was rounding an easy bend and shocked to see a small town on the right side of the road. There’s a sign: St. Vincent. A few of the things immediately noticeable were a shop called Webster Welding, an old fashioned horse drawn water pump for fire fighting, several large poplars with dead tops, and black and white painted rocks along the street that faced the highway. I kept watching in the rear view mirror and it stayed visible. I drive a few miles and there is a gentleman waving at me from beside his car. He’s obviously broken down and I pulled over. A quick chat and I learn he’s blown a tire and wrecked his rim. He asks if I’ll drive him back to the town. No problem. In he gets and off we go. The town is not there. It’s a dusty Alberta crossroad. This fellow and I just sat in my truck in silence. I raised an arm and my hair was standing on end. His too. He said “All the trees were dead. Are we dead?” Eventually I drove him to a nearby town. He simply got out of the truck and walked away.

I remember it like it was yesterday. I could tell you what that town looked like in perfect detail.

#6 I lived briefly in a rental home, which was owned by a church in a small Florida town, and which was built in 1908. Every night around 8 o'clock, I heard dragging, shuffling footsteps coming from the kitchen. If I walked into the kitchen, they would stop, and if I turned my head to look into the kitchen from the den, they would pause and continue the very moment I looked away again. This lasted for 5 minutes or so each and every night.

#7 We were playing team tag at night back in middle school - a friend and I were hiding near a bush around a tree. Suddenly something in the bush moved and we assumed it was an animal. We threw a stick into the bush and it came flying back out and a dark figure about 4 feet tall ran across the field into the woods. We freaked out and ran back to our house about a 1/2 mile away.

#8 I moved to a different city for university at the peak of the pandemic. I lived off campus in a suite with a couple of my friends from my hometown. Life happened, and they both ended up moving out by the end of the first semester. So I was now living alone in a very quiet neighbourhood.



I got off of work late one night, and crawled into bed around 12am. I woke up about an hour later to the sound of footsteps shuffling around in my bedroom. I opened my eyes to see a very tall man in my doorway, backlit by the streetlights, with his cellphone upright in his hand as if he was recording. When the person registered I was awake, they backed their way out of the room and started running. I followed them outside, and watched them hop into the drivers seat of an empty car that had been left running before speeding down the street.



I had no information to give to the police when they arrived. To this day I have no idea who that person could have been, or what they were doing in my bedroom at 1am.

#9 Okay, so, this one still gives me chills just thinking about it. I will say that, to a point, I believe in paranormal stuff, I have had too many creepy and unexplained things that I can confirm with others happen, however, I try to be very skeptical and always try to find the most reasonable explanations. This happened about 25 years ago.



I was 7 or 8 years old. I was laying in the top bunk of the bunkbed I shared with my twin brother. We had an attached bathroom, and the only light coming in the room was the light emanating from under the bathroom door. I was laying in bed, listening to my brother cry as my dad tried to remove a splinter from my brother's finger. I looked at the foot of my bed, and I saw a man about 5'10 tall, long hair about shoulder length, short beard, and what looked like a flannel shirt and possibly overalls or suspenders standing there, and his pupils where glowing, kind of green like if you see an animals eyes in the dark. I started screaming "Daddy, daddy, there is a man in here, standing at the foot of my bed!". I looked back and he was gone, and I just kept screaming, I was terrified. This apartment had a front and back door, but they were absolutely locked as we lived in a bad neighborhood in a very old part of the city.



10 years later, I recounted the story to my dad, and he had honestly forgotten about it. He did say, and he did not tell me when I was younger, that he did from time to time swear he saw a man who matched that description, minus the glowing eyes, in the apartment late at night. My dad had searched the apartment a few times after seeing him, but there was no trace of a way he came in, and often, he would follow the man to a closet and he just sort of disappeared.

#10 I was out with my ex roommate on a night drive. We liked to go driving and get lost in the country sometimes and just jam out to music and talk. We lived in central IL at the time, so it was pretty much just open land and cornfields. It was super dark, though, so we couldn't see too much beyond the sides of the road and what was in front of us.



My roomie was driving, and at this point we had the music off. She suddenly stopped mid sentence. I had been looking at my phone so I Iooked up at her when she got quiet. Her eyes were wide and her brow furrowed. I looked up at the road.



On the left side, there was a man just ominously staring into the darkness. Not even half a block later there was another, doing the same thing. And another. About 10 seconds pass and we see another man, facing the road but still on the left side, staring into our headlights with this blank, almost psychotic expression.



My blood ran cold and I couldn't explain why. It was so unsettling even though they were just people standing out there.



After passing all of them, my roommate suddenly says, "What the F**K was *that??*" I said I had no idea but I wanted to go home.



I'm sure there's some plausible explanation, but that night still makes me shudder for some unforseen reason. My roomie was creeped out too. There weren't any houses out there, just fields with a few patches of trees. No farm equipment, no mail boxes, cars, or driveways. Just empty darkness and fields.



Twilight zone s**t I swear.

#11 My partner and I had some guy decide he was going to try to intentionally ram our car in a parking lot. We thankfully escaped unharmed after a terrifying chase, but we never figured out why he zeroed in on us. We were just minding our own business, trying to leave the lot. We still occasionally rehash it years later but it makes no sense at all.

#12 My friends and I went exploring in the caves in lilydale as teenagers, they were and still are rumored to be haunted. But no one knew it at that time. We were about half way in, when this happened about 25 years ago. We we telling stories and laughing and we could hear this faint clinking noise up ahead. My friends were curious so we decided go further, as we went deeper and deeper in the cave, we saw a light up ahead and could not make out where it was coming from. We started to see a figure but it wasnt moving. We slowly approached the figure and it appeared to be a old man mining wearing dirty overalls and a dirty white shirt and a dirty yellowish hat. His sleeves were rolled u0 and he had a lobg beard. One of my friends yelled out Boo and he turned towards us and started running after us. It appeared he was in about 50 t0 60 years of age but he didnt move like a man. It took us a good 10 mins to get back to the car and we sped our way home. About a mile past the caves, we saw the same man on the side of the road. We were all screaming trying to figure out how he got ahead of us without a vehicle. We have only talked about that night a couple of times, but we are all convinced we saw a ghost or supernatural being.

#13 This isn't my story, it's my grandmother's. When my gran was 10 her dad died in a train accident, leaving her and her mother to care for her much younger brother. A few years later her brother had come out of his bedroom in the middle of the night terrified. He said that there was a man at the end of his bed. My gran and her mum checked his room thoroughly and didn't find anything there. They all went back to bed. A few minutes later he complained again, saying that the man was still there. Once more they checked the room and found nothing. My gran's mum asked him what the man was doing. He said he was just smiling. She asked him to describe what the man looked like. Keep in mind that he was very little, around 2 or 3 I think, when his dad died and he would have forgotten what he looked like by this point. As he was describing the man my gran and her mum were beginning to get scared. He was describing his dad. I didn't believe in anything supernatural before I heard her story, now I'm not so sure.

#14 This happened to me when I was about 14. No one believes me, and I obviously can’t prove it, but I know.

I was babysitting 2 girls, one 5 and the a baby in a crib. They were in the same room. This was a small town, and the house had been abandoned but kept up,for about 30 years. This couple bought it and renovated it. It was a Victorian style house with a third floor for the mains’s room.



I was watching TV and heard the baby crying. I waited and didn’t hear her again, so I figured she went baby to sleep. A bit later I heard her again, and I went up stairs to check on her. She was sound asleep and I remember being surprised cause I figured she would be restless. I was standing over the crib, and i heard the baby crying again, from the third floor. I was terrified, ran downstairs and sat really really close to the TV so I couldn’t hear anything but the TV. It was summer, no wind, they had no pets, which is what everyone told me that was what I heard. Nope. I heard a baby crying. From an empty floor.

#15 When I was around 13 or 14 years old, I was spending the summer at my grandparents' home in rural Guatemala. I guess my grandfather was going through something and was dealing with it the only way he knew- getting drunk. It was my first time seeing him like that, so I followed my mom's lead in dealing with him. She gave me his stash of mostly empty bottles and told me to pour them out in the little grove between my grandparents' home and my uncle's home.

I go as far in as possible and start pouring them out, when I suddenly heard some shuffling. I looked up and to my right, there was a beaten and bloodied man, dressed in rags, sitting against a tree. There was a swarm of flies on him and he smelled like dead fish, but all he said in a quiet voice was "help." Of course, I stumbled back and was scared. I dropped the bottles because at that point, it didn't matter anymore. I ran to the house and told my mom. She didn't believe me at first, but I guess I looked scared enough that she sent her brother and a few other men to go check.



My uncle came back and said they didn't find anyone, and I went with him a second time to the same spot, but it was empty. The ground that man sat on was the only patch of dirt that looked fresh, but the only thing that was proof it was the same spot was the stash of bottles I had dropped there.



No explanation to this day.

#16 The house I live in is pretty old (one of the old mill owners houses in the uk) and we have heard a lot of strange things here.

Bangs, crashes and things moving/falling are fairly normal but one night I awoke to find myself in the middle of a bad case of sleep-paralysis, I was laid flat on my back and there was a huge shadow person leaning over me and pushing down on my chest. I tried to scream but no sound would come out and I couldn’t move anything except my eyes to wake my husband. It was terrifying but once I broke the spell and “woke up” I realised it was simply a nightmare and felt better.



In the morning when my husband woke up, he said to me while wide-eyed

“I know how this is gonna sound but last night I woke up to a huge shadow person looming over your side of the bed, I could see it’s hands gripping the bottom of the frame on your side, it took me a couple of seconds to realise what I was looking at and when I shot up in bed it just disappeared”.



I had not at that moment told him about my experience.

We still talk about that 10 years later from time to time it was so profoundly strange.

#17 I was talking to my roommate while her bf was on the balcony smoking. my back was to the tv. mid sentence she stopped talking and began to stammer. I thought she was having a stroke at first. she pointed behind me and I turned. an orb of blueish white energy was rising above the tv(she says it was goldish white). I stared at it for maybe 3 seconds before it erupted in a bunch of lines tracing along my living room wall. me and her ran out of our apartment with haste. her boyfriend was still on the balcony and we were trying to tell him to jump or climb down. he refused and walked into the living room and said nothing was wrong. I still have no idea what happened.

#18 I think I was in college (about 20 years ago) and I was staying at my parents for the weekend. They live in an apartment building.



It was in the middle of the night, around 1-2 AM, when suddenly we heard loud scratches and bangs on the entrance door. They were so loud that we all got up and gathered on the hallway to see what's happening. My father looked through door sight and there was nothing there. He then started to beat loudly on the door to make it stop. After a few seconds more everything went silent. No footsteps, no sound and when looking through the door sight there was nothing there. Of course we didn't opened the door because we all where very shocked by everything that happened.



In the morning, when we got up, we almost believed it was all a dream until we opened the door and saw some deep, big scratches on the outside part of the door (the door was made of wood).



To this day I still don't know what that was. There are no dogs in the building and even if it was, it should've been a very large dog to leave those marks on the door. Also, such a big dog would bark or at least you would here its paws when walking outside your door.

#19 This is something that happened to me quite recently and it creeped me out so so much. I live alone in my apartment and I’m a horror gaming fan and thus I was scouring Steam looking for a cool horror game. I put on my headphones and I watched multiple trailers and eventually came to a game called ‘horror in da hood’. Looked at the page and watched the trailer - here is where the creepy part begins.. Near the end of the trailer there’s a very creepy voice saying something like “Can you help me please?”. One second, literally one second after I watched it I could clearly hear (from outside my headphones so it was muffled) an old male voice saying “I can help haha” from my hallway behind me. Especially the laugh was creepy. Needless to say I through off my headphone and immediately looked behind me, only to be greeted by the dark hallway. I stared into it, slowly grabbing my ruler that was on my desk. After moments that felt like an eternity I was able to stand up. Slowly moved towards the hallway while grabbing a tiny flashlight I have on my nightstand. I flashed the hallway from a distance but there was nothing. To give light to the hallway I have to go into it and turn the switch there, which was very creepy to do. Of course, there was nothing there at all, but it creeps me out still. I left the light on everywhere that night and still keep on the light in the hallway when I am on my computer now. Two days after this happened I went back to watch the horror in da hood trailer to make sure that the “I can help haha” was not in the trailer and I just made a mistake… it’s not in the trailer. It gives me the creeps just typing this.

#20 The night before my birthday in 1996, I dreamed that I was walking around near the peak of Everest. It was snowing hard, but I was quite comfortable. There was a tent. To announce my presence, I sang Goober Peas. The two men inside were frightened, and I tried to calm and cheer them. I stayed with them a while and comforted them.







A few years later, I read about the Everest disaster in which mountaineers had to pitch a tent too high on Everest and died there, the night before my birthday in 1996. I can’t explain it, but I hope I comforted them.

#21 I’ve told other unexplained stories on Reddit but I’m not sure I’ve told the one about the thing my friend and I saw on the side of the road. I’ll try and remember it to the best of my ability, it was about 12 ish years ago. If anyone else saw something similar let me know.



It’s around 3 in the morning in rural North-Central Alberta. My friend and I are driving home from a high school party in which neither of us drank or took any d***s. It’s the middle of winter. In Alberta, this means it’s *cold* outside. This night it was below -30 degrees Celsius (below -22 degrees Fahrenheit; edited to fix temperature).



The whole way home, my friend and I are chatting about the usual things: what happened at the party, the boys we liked, etc. While most teenage girls are chatty, this friend in particular was a chatter box. Mostly I would listen and just react to whatever she said (love friends like that). So, because she would do most of the talking and didn’t require much input, I’d zone out sometimes looking out the window.



We are about 5-7 minutes outside of town at this point taking the highway, probably going 75-90 km/hour. Using an online calculator that puts us around 6-7ish km outside of town in a sparsely wooded area with no services open in town.



As we round a corner, I’m zoning out listening to my friend talk, when through the windshield, I notice glowing eyes off the side of the road, the headlights not fully hitting whatever it was. The eyes were green/yellowish. This would be normal but these eyes are about 7-8 feet above the ground. At first, I think it’s a hiker or someone walking back to town, but their eyes wouldn’t glow and no one is going to be walking that far from town or any houses when it’s *that* cold and late outside (this was a town of less than 1000 ppl).



As we drive closer, this thing appears to have goat-like legs, is very heavy set, and stands on two feet. Its arms drop down by its side like a person’s and it appears to even have some kind of dark clothing on the top half. It had something like goat-like horns that curved but went upwards. At this point, my blood runs completely cold and I have a full-fledged instinctual freeze response, hairs standing up on the back of my neck. I remember hearing my own disembodied voice think “I shouldn’t be seeing this. This is wrong.” I even teared up. We pass by it relatively quickly and I can’t stop thinking about what that was.



My perception of time was kind of weird after that due to panic. But now the lights of town are in front of us, and I realize my friend isn’t talking anymore. I turn to my friend and sheepishly said with tears still in my eyes, “sorry, what were you saying? I must be going crazy but I thought I saw something back there.”



She said “no, no it’s fine. I saw it too. Did it kind of look like a goat?” So, she saw it too. We had no idea what it was. We both come from hunting families and I know the easiest critique is that it was an elk or moose standing on hind legs. But the arms of an elk or deer don’t just fall beside the body, they buckle outwards a bit. Regardless, it seemed human-like in its stance and it was very heavy set. Then, you’d think, oh it was a bear. But it had horns and curved back legs. I assume moose would be the same as an elk or deer but I’ve never really seen a moose standing ambiently, typically just when they fight.



Even our responses were odd. You’d think, given scary movies, you’d immediately flip out and react. Both of us kind of just got entranced and terrified for awhile, blood running cold. While the friend and I don’t talk anymore, we talked about it a few times in the next years we were still in contact. She continued to refer to it as the goat thing.

#22 So I grew up during the Satanic Panic of the 80s and was raised in a Baptist home where the devil was hiding around every corner to get you. Stories (some of them true) about pentagrams in newly developed cul-de-sacs and animal sacrifices, children's kidnappings, the white van, etc. were very common. I had a couple of odd experiences growing up that I couldn't explain but always thought it was my imagination. I am now agnostic as I believe most religions share the same "don't be an a*****e" teachings about being a good person. I do feel like there is darkness in the world that can't always be explained.



In my early 20s (about 20 years ago) there was a gang off us who rented three apartments all in the same building and weekly hangouts were a thing with drinking, smoking weed and occasional other substances for the party. We all got to know each other really well and after about a year and a half we were all chilling upstairs in the top floor apartment. It was midday on a Saturday and it was too early for getting into the smoking and drinking and we were just chilling playing some original nintendo super marios and PS1 games. One of the ladies was getting bored and asked if we wanted to play the OUIJA board that was on the bookshelf. We all said why not and gathered around the coffee table. We played for a while asking all of the dumb s**t about what our parents are doing, what their name was, how old they were etc. etc. One of us asked if the demons? were real and they responded yes. He then asked for them to prove it in a way that we could understand.



Suddenly, the entire house shook violently... like an 18 wheeler ran into the side of the building over and over. BANG. BANG. BANG. BANG. it went on for a couple of minutes and all of us were freaking the f**k out. We immediately put everything away and went outside. I have never been as sober as we were in that moment - like reality had been peeled back for the first time. We checked with one of the guys in the bottom floor apartment and they hadn't heard a thing. I don't know if it was a group delusion or if it was real. I will say I have never touched another OUIJA board again.



To this day I can't reconcile my understanding of the world with those events.

#23 When I was a kid, my sister (3 years older than me) was convinced she had magical powers. Almost every week she was telling me she had some new power. "I have cat powers!" "I can turn invisible!" "I have spider powers!"



When I was 5, my sister and I went to a jungle gym play place. Her power at this time was that she could "disappear into thin air". I didn't believe her. I asked her to prove it. She said "Oh no, you must not watch. When I disappear, I emit a very toxic form of light known as 'green flash'. It will poison you if you see it!" I said I didn't believe her still.



She said she was going to go round the corner and disappear, and that I had to not watch, but that when she did, I would never be able to find her. And so she went round the corner. But here's the thing. The "walls" were netting. I could see her perfectly through the netting, which was 99% hole. She thought I couldn't see her, but I could see her perfectly.



My eyes were locked onto her, not blinking, as she stood in the corridor round the corner.



And then....... she f*****g vanished.



She was there, and then she wasn't.



I RAN to where she had been, and looked high and low around the area for her, and sure enough, she was NOWHERE to be seen. The corridor was a dead end, so there's nowhere she could've run away to, other than back down the corridor, which I would've seen. There were no other people in that corridor at this time, either. Nobody ran between us. I literally just saw her disappear into thin air.



I ran around the jungle gym trying to find her, and eventually found her in a COMPLETELY different part of it. When I asked her how she disappeared, she just said "See, I told you I have powers!"



To this day, I have absolutely no f*****g CLUE how this happened. I can't even begin to work out what happened or how she did this. She was totally motionless when she disappeared. She didn't appear to move up, down, left, or right, before vanishing. She was there, then she was gone. And I still have no f*****g clue how.

#24 In my last house, I used to hear someone whispering my name at night upstairs. I never noticed for a while because I would have a headset on, but when I took it off I would hear it every now and then. The sound was so close it felt like it was inside my head. Then I started hearing it in my son's room when I would feed him at night. It freaked me out for a while, but chalked it up to lack of sleep as a new dad.



One night, my wife came downstairs from feeding our son and asked, "Were you calling me? I thought I heard you whispering from the stairs." I never said a word about it to her prior to this. It continued for both of us until we moved out. It never escalated, so we just called it our little ghost.

#25 It was around 1am and I was still up watching TV. I couldn't sleep. I got really into watching some sort of history documentary about the shroud of Turin. When they zoomed up closely to the shroud my TV started to glitch and the picture was stuck on the shroud. The audio froze and then I heard a man's voice saying "Don't look" in a really unnatural deep voice. It felt like it was right behind me. I whipped my head around and there was nobody there.



I live alone since my wife passed. My daughter and Grandchild comes over on occasion but this night I was alone. I live in rural Ireland and whilst not my first rodeo with ghosts etc this experience felt unnatural. I don't know why. The TV went back to normal a couple of seconds after I heard "Don't Look". I managed to hunt down the documentary and combed it for these words.



Still don't know where it came from. For some reason it really frightened me. I went to bed a little shaken up if I'm honest. If I see anything about the shroud of Turin advertised or in news articles I get a shiver. The voice sounded extremely deep. I've never heard a voice like it. Big baritone voice. I don't know. I'm getting the shivers typing this and I've seen some stuff in my lifetime on this earth. I've been here on this earth seven decades. I know it doesn't sound scary but it was the deepness of the voice that I didn't like. Especially the TV sticking and jumping on the analysis of the Turin. Yikes.

#26 I had a vivid (not unusual for me) dream about running frantically along a beach promenade, screaming to other people to run and trying desperately to cling to the benches and huge waves crashed over us and receded. Then, getting up and sprinting again to the next point of safety where we could cling to something. When I woke up, I didn’t recall the dream immediately, but walked into the living room where my parents were watching breaking news about the tsunami in Japan, and it struck me so intensely that I’d just seen something exactly like that, and the dream came rushing back.

#27 I lived in a small 1 bedroom under house flat and as my cat walked past the bedroom door she looked at the wall above my head, froze, fluffed up and hissed. She started moving to the side really slowly, still fluffed up and staring that spot above my head. I looked up, but there was nothing. When she got near the side of the door frame, she bolted. I got up to see if she was OK, and as I walked past the TV it went off channel to static. My cat wanted out badly, and I went out with her! The TV went back to normal and chastising myself I opened the door to go back in, and as I took one step in the TV went back to static. I stayed outside with my cat until she calmed down, and nothing like that ever happened again. I still think about it sometimes.

#28 The flight accident that didn't happen to me and several others in the Army.



I was flying Hueys for the Army supporting the Ranger School in the N Georgia mountains in Fall of 1978. At the end of a morning mission, I was on the controls flying down from the mountains to Camp Frank D Merrill LZ northwest of Dahlonega GA. I was relaxed and looking forward to re-fueling and returning to Ft. Benning (now Ft Moore) that afternoon.



Something started bothering me, and I couldn't put my finger on it. After about a minute, I knew something was badly wrong with the aircraft and that we needed to land. The instruments were all normal. There was no unusual sound or vibration. The controls all handled normally, with no binding or sticking or play.



As I had only about 450 hours of flight time, I alerted the other pilot (~3000 hours, Warrant Officer) and asked him to take the controls to check things out. I thought that I might be imagining things, especially as a trained engineer I couldn't identify anything that would lead to my feeling.



He didn't believe me when I said something was wrong with the helicopter. He played around with it for a minutes or so, said "the bird is good', and handed the controls back to me. As soon as I got back on the controls, the feeling that the aircraft was bad came back, that something was really wrong.



I declared an emergency landing and told the other pilot to call Ft. Benning Flight Ops on our UHF radio and give them the coordinates of this little two helicopter clearing I could see on a gentle slope ("We're putting down right there..."), and to contact the Camp Merrill aviation liaison on the local VHF in case something went bad during the landing.



We landed, and after the rotors stopped turning, I immediately climbed up top and looked at the rotor hub. The longitudinal bearing that transmitted pitch information to the blades had failed, instead of having less than few thousands of an inch of play, it had over 1/4 inch. The other pilot blanched when I asked him to take a look.



A maintenance bird that arrived about 5-6 hours later with a test pilot and TI. The test pilot took a look, blanched, and asked the other pilot how he knew there was a problem. He pointed at me and said, "I didn't find it. I thought the bird was good. Lieutenant MyLastName said the bird was bad and we needed to land immediately." The Maintenance Test Pilot asked me how I knew.



I told him the truth: "I have no idea. I just knew that we needed to land right away."



He didn't believe me, insisting I must have heard or seen or felt something. The other pilot said, "No, he's telling the truth - I couldn't feel anything either." The crew chief also said he didn't detect anything.



The Maintenance Test Pilot said "You are the luckiest guys alive - you should have been dead already. That bearing should have flown apart. You should have lost the rotor blades, all control of the aircraft, and been a ball of torn metal on the sides of a mountain."



To this day, I still have no idea why or how I knew. It wasn't a little voice whispering in my ear or anything like that. It was just a feeling of really bad badness (the best I can describe it).



And yeah, we both inspected that same bearing during the mission pre-flight - it was completely normal then.



Myself, the other pilot, the crew-chief and possibly some of the Ranger cadre we'd ferried about should have died on that day. We didn't for no reason that I can put my finger on. Even now.

#29 When I was a kid in 2003 I had the Nickelodeon Time Blaster alarm clock radio, which I bought from a thrift store. It was so cool but so annoying, and I didn’t really listen to the radio much or need an alarm all the time at 10 years old, so I kept it unplugged on my dresser just as decoration. One night as I was trying to fall asleep it said “Goodnight Jimmy”, clear as day but in that very distinct 90s clock radio sound. It was right beside me too, super unplugged. I wasn’t sick or over tired or anything, I’ve never experienced hearing voices or anything since. Being so young I tried to pass it off as some cute Jimmy Neutron feature and like some kind of battery malfunction, but they made those clocks in like 1996. It made a lot of annoying sounds but not like that. And my name isn’t Jimmy.

#30 One time, I was on the couch watching TV when it suddenly went static for no reason. It had never happened before, and I got such a bad feeling that I grabbed my phone to call someone. The moment I pressed the call button, my phone froze and wouldn’t work. Then, out of nowhere, I heard a voice whisper in my ear. After a few minutes, the TV came back on, and at the same moment, my phone started working again. I was home alone and to this day I have no explanation for what happened.

#31 My aunt said how I’d burn down my apartment and get kicked out.

She was a betch.



Night one my fire alarm went off at 3am that very night.

I did nothing.

No smoke no fire.

Apparently „it just does that sometimes“.

Small but weird and worrisome af.

Happened two more times.

#32 (Shared this on an external thread a couple of years back, but figured it'd be appropriate to post here too.)



Before I begin, I should start by clarifying that this isn't 100% my story, it's more of my dad's. Although according to him, it had something to do with me. This happened back in early January 2020, shortly before the COVID-19 lockdown went into effect. It was late one night and I was asleep in my bed as per usual, much like the rest of my family. Or so I thought. I awoke to the sound of my bedroom door opening, followed by footsteps approaching my bedside.



I glanced over to see my dad cautiously entering my room. I could tell it was him because I had a nightlight that allowed me to make out the details of his silhouette. I didn't let him know I was awake and that I could see him, though. He leaned over my bed, tilting his head toward me as I lay there in confusion for a few seconds before he got up and left, closing the door behind him as if nothing happened. Eventually, I fell back asleep after dismissing the whole thing.



Cue the next morning as I go downstairs to join my family for breakfast. Everything went as normal until my mom told me and my older sister to take a seat in the living room, as there was something my dad wanted to talk to us about. Confused, we both complied and did exactly that. My sister and I sat on the sofa, and our parents sat opposite from us. It wasn't long before my dad began speaking, sounding absolutely dumbfounded as he did.



He explained that last night, he awoke to the sound of someone entering the bedroom he shared with my mom. He expected it to be either me, my sister, or one of our two dogs, but it wasn't. Standing over him and reaching out one of its hands was what he described as a translucent white silhouette that was mist-like in texture. That wasn't all, however, as he went on to say something about it that has stuck with me in the four years since, which was that this figure, whatever it was, had a nearly identical height and build to mine at the time.



My dad continued, telling us that when he looked at it, it seemed startled and suddenly recoiled before it turned around and walked back to the doorway, collapsing in on itself and vanishing without a trace. He then claimed that after sitting there in shock for a few seconds, he quickly got up to check on me, as he feared the worst after noticing the being's aforementioned resemblance to me, which is what led to me seeing him come into my room the night before.



We've never told this to anyone we know in person except for my aunt, uncle, and cousins from my mother's side of the family when we visited them a few months later. Nothing like it has ever happened before or since, and no one else has lived in our house except for us. None of us can come up with any sort of rational explanation for it, and my dad says he will go to his grave swearing he wasn't dreaming.

#33 It was one of the first times I had been left home alone with no one else in it besides my dog. We were in my room lying in my bed, and then my dog lifted her head and faced my door. I was confused at first until I heard light footsteps from the den. I then got up to look under my door and when I did I saw a shadow pass by my door. I couldn't see above the floor but knew that there was definitely the shadow and my dog also noticed the presence. I still have no idea what it was.

#34 I’ve posted about this before, but about 6 years ago, my fiance and I were driving home. It was a 5 hour drive, and we were just about home. It was October, so it was pretty cold out, 9 pm, and it was raining.

This stretch of road is in the middle of the woods, and there’s no lights out there. Just dark woods.



We were in the middle of a conversation, and we went silent at the same time. We both saw something on the side of the road, peering out of the woods. We drove down that road often, so we have a pretty good idea of the scale of this thing. It was around 7 or 8 feet tall. Completely hairless. Humanoid, and white. It looked completely emaciated. And its arm and hand was so extremely long and skinny. It peered out and looked at us, illuminated by our headlights.



We just sat there silently after we passed it. I eventually asked “…did you see…” and my fiance interrupted “oh thank god you saw it too?”



A few days later we were hanging out with a couple friends who live near by. We hadn’t told them about what we saw. They end up telling us that they saw something near by. When they saw it, it was at a distance, at the opposite end of a recently harvested cornfield. They said it galloped on all fours. Almost like a baboon. Completely hairless, n**e, emaciated, and impossibly tall and lanky.



Several years passed, and I made a post on Facebook about it. Another friend messaged me, saying her mom and sister saw one on the side of a road, on the outskirts of this same town.



I did some research and found that about 20 minutes away, someone described seeing the same thing, and posted about it online. Apparently they’re seen fairly often, and people have started calling them crawlers.



And it sucks because I can’t expect anyone to believe it. If someone came us to me and said all of this, I probably wouldn’t believe it. But we saw it clear as day. In fact, my fiance grew up in a house in the woods outside this town, and he thinks he saw one when he was a kid. And I believe him because one time we camped outside that house, when nobody was living there. In the woods, we heard a baby crying. There’s no way a baby would be in those woods.

#35 I was watching a video on the Costa Concordia cruise ship disaster that happened back in like 2012. IIRC, around 30+ people died during the incident.



I get a phone call on a landline phone, listed as “K. Concordia”. I pick it up and say hello, and I hear a woman gasp and then the phone call ends.



Thought nothing of it the day it happened, but I later realized how unnerving it was.

#36 I have no idea what it was, micro-seizure? But I was doing my normal monthly hike, and suddenly I wasn't. Everything was white like a shock to my system. It could have been an eternity or a microsecond, but it shook me up pretty badly, and I just went. "What the hell was that?".

#37 I used to work for a swimming pool company and was renovating an in ground pool for a customer. Young family with kids in a fairly wealthy neighborhood. The pool had been empty and covered for some time. I took off the cover and a middle aged man was living in there in the shallow end. Extremely scary looking and disturbing looking, smelled like straight up a*s. He immediately ran away and was like barking as he was running. I knocked on the door and let the man of the house know. He called the cops. Creepy thing was the man in the pool had several belongings including the children’s underwear stuffed in a pillowcase that he was using and various things from the house. There were rotisserie chicken carcasses everywhere. They had noticed things missing so he must have been going in and out of the house all the time he had a treasure trove. Other weird thing was they had a lot of windows in the back of the house with no curtains so he could probably see everything they had been doing. They thought the smell was stagnant water in the pool.



I knew one of the cops that responded and kept in touch. They never identified the guy.

#38 I was always a skeptic but I genuinely can’t explain the things that happened in my parent’s home. I think the craziest one was one night me and my dad were watching tv in his room, with the remote sitting on top of the tv converter box when suddenly the remote flies to the other side of the room (easily 10 feet away, it did NOT fall on its own) and the tv switched to just static. No AC blowing, no window open, the converter box wasn’t moved at all. I really don’t know what it could’ve been!

#39 Lots of creepy stories here. I have a very small memory of my childhood. I used to go to one of my aunt in the same building every day to play with her.



One day when I went there, the apartment was door was open and I went inside thinking that family would be in the house. But there was no one. I went from room to room and in the end entered the bedroom. As I was convinced there was no one in the home at that moment and I was about to get out of the room. I heard growling sound from beneath the big bed in the corner.



The family didn't have any pet. The growling sound started getting more horrific as if some one was calling. I fainted and then when my eyes were open I was in hands of my aunt and a few people from nearby units were there.



All of them were asking what happened to me and I was continuously looking at the bed. I told my aunt what I experienced and then she checked beneath the bed. There was nothing.



But I clearly remember what I heard.

#40 A few years ago when I was in my mid to late 20s I was still living with my parents. I would stay up pretty late on the weekends cause that was the only time I had to myself and did not have any responsibilities for the morning. Cozy living room off the kitchen. It was around 2 or 3am, I know that’s the witching hour or whatever and it makes sense it’s so quiet and the dead of night. It was pretty dark but I could make out some things in the room. I either had the tv on or the main light on the lowest setting. Probably just the tv light or the fire still going a tiny bit. So fairly dark. I see a dark cloud move basically from like 6 feet from the foot of the couch where I was at towards kitchen. Saw it for just one second maybe two. Followed by a fairly strong garlicky smell for like 5 seconds. Didn’t really freak me out tho kinda was just, “did I just see something” and “what is the smell” for a breath or two.

#41 Back in 2015 I lived alone in a studio that was in a not so great neighborhood. It always had an eerie vibe to it, like something was moving in the corner of your eye or breathing down your neck when you got up to get a midnight snack. I was having a rough time with depression then, so I completely chalked those feelings up to my own mind being strange and playing tricks on me.



A friend needed a place to stay temporarily, so I told her the couch was hers as long as she needed it. I had been away for a few nights and when I returned, she said she wanted to talk about the apartment. She said something about it was just downright spooky. That it felt like something was always behind her, and that she would keep music playing or someone on the phone to not feel so uncomfortable. Ugh I get the most sickening goosebumps thinking back to this and if she hadn’t been there to witness it all, I simply wouldn’t have even believed my own eyes.



In the midst of our very conversation, as we were standing in the kitchen area (which was on one side of the apartment, the “bedroom” was on the opposite side less than 50 feet away) we saw the full length mirror, which was leaning against the wall, do a sort of teetering walk and flop flat on top of the bed. We froze and looked at each other, then marched straight over to it. We picked up the mirror and for about 5 minutes, we tried to recreate how the mirror could have done that. With the angle it was set at against the wall, it should have shattered on the floor as it was too far from the bed to land on it. How did it teeter like that?



As we were trying to come up with a reasonable explanation, both of our eyes were drawn to a framed photo of my family on top of my dresser. THE F*****G PHOTO TEETERED FORWARD LEFT, RIGHT, THEN SLAMMED FACE DOWN. Exact same way the mirror had except it felt aggressive, it felt personal. I set it back in its rightful place and we ran out of there as fast as humanly possible. We moved into her family’s home within that week and neither of us have ever experienced anything like that before or afterwards.

#42 Once I felt my bed depress as if someone was standing on it, and saw a figure cloaked head to toe in the deepest, blackest robes imaginable standing at the foot of my bed over me- I could see the shape of a head and shoulders but the rest of the thing kind of just looked like it was melting- the air around the edges of it was also distorted (kind of like the air over a highway when it's really hot out). It had these two small, angry red eyes that flickered like candles and after I let out the mother of all shrieks (it woke everyone in the house), it sort of melted away backwards through the wall opposite of my bed.

#43 In 2018 I decided to take my two kids and pregnant wife "camping", by camping I mean we rented a cabin in Lurray, VA on a big family campsite based on the Hanna Barbara Yogi Bear cartoons. Yes, we camped at Jellystone Park and campgrounds.



We had packed all the dishes and food items we needed and the kids had a blast everyday.



Unfortunately, I had to wrap up some client work the first night we were there, reviewing contract details, nothing exciting.



My wife was 3 months pregnant and exhausted, her and the dog went to bed in the master bedroom as i continued working from 11pm till about 1am. The kids were asleep in a bunk bed in the upstairs room.



I fell asleep alone on the futon at around 1am. Then I woke up at 145am when one corner of the futon was being shook up and down (like when an angry dad wants to wake up a sleeping teenager).



I woke up and asked what was wrong. No one was there. The place was country dark, wife's bedroom door was locked and I didn't want to wake up a pregnant woman.



The kids were still sound asleep and they had a night light on.



I went back to the futon and passed out at 2ish.



Woke up at 335am to the exact same situation. This time the bed was still shaking when I woke up, so I knew I wasn't dreaming. There was no one there, again.



I looked around and checked all doors again. Everything was still locked up.



I looked under the futon for anything, an animal, mice, a pipe, a vent, or anything else that could have vibrated.



I just figured the ac unit must have made the futon shake, and then I passed out.



At 8 am, when I took the dog for a walk, I noticed all the pipes, electrical, and ac unit were on the opposite side of the cabin from the side i slept on. Also, there were no holes or places an animal large enough to make my futon shake with me , a 225lb man, on said futon.



I chalked it up to something strange and just let it go.

#44 When my uncle died suddenly, the family was in so much grief because they weren’t able to say their goodbyes and such. A family friend brought her niece (around 17 or 18 y/o) to the funeral who she claims to be “gifted.” Just to give a disclaimer, this woman was in no way related to the family and has never seen my uncle before.



I was skeptical at first until she asked the family if my uncle was wearing a plain shirt and shorts when he died. He was, and she told all of us who were there that my uncle was there with us.



She said she was looking at the person inside the coffin when she felt someone beside her, looking at the man inside. She tried to play it cool until he said, “You can see me, can’t you?”



She told us that he initially didn’t know he was dead and was lurking around in their house until one of my cousins shouted to nobody in particular as she was locking up the house “Pa, we’re just going to the funeral home” and that’s how he knew he should follow.



She also told each of his children very specific details like “that business venture you were hesitant with that you talked to your father about, he says you should pursue it.” Or, “that bracelet you’ve always been asking him about, he says it’s yours and it’s in the 2nd drawer of his night stand.”



In the end we were all left amazed by this but it was such a relief for the family members because they somehow felt like they were able to say goodbye peacefully.



Towards the end of that day, the woman said, “he said you should put his glasses inside the coffin because he wants to wear them.” They brought out his glasses which were kept in a bag, and put it inside the coffin. The woman told us that when she saw him again, he had his glasses on and a bit later, that he was saying goodbye because he can see the light. It was a sobering moment and even though we could not believe what had just happened we were at least happy the family got some closure.

#45 I sat on an armchair, and I felt someone sit up and out of the chair.

#46 I dream about things I’ve never heard of that are true.

#47 I called my brother and said hi. A voice answered saying hi, and continued a conversation we had just been having in person. I recognised the voice. It was mine. I said something like wtf, and it responded asking what. Without thinking I quickly hung up and called my brother's number again. I asked him wtf just happened and he said he didn't know. He'd answered the call but it was just static from his end.

#48 The first night I slept in my current apartment, as I was falling asleep, a cold, clear woman’s voice said “Hey Liam” (my name) and I was wide awake the rest of the night. Weird but could be explained by sleepiness.



A few months later, I was awake on my phone around 2 or 3am with no sound and no tv on and my bedroom door was c*****d open. I clearly heard heavy footsteps walk up to my door, stop and when I turned to look they continued down the hallway into my kitchen. I froze for what felt like about five minutes just listening for movement, then finally got up and went to check the apartment. No one there. Eerie.



A lot more has happened but those are the two things that stick out the most.

#49 When I was a kid maybe 9 or 10 so around 1992

I saw a giant walking along the top of some fells in the Lake District near the town of Keswick.



At first I thought it was some machinery moving behind the hill like maybe a crane, but then it stepped up and looked like Roal Dahls BFG walking along the top of the fell.



It was a bright clear day absolute blazing sunshine and blue skies. So I don’t think it was some sort of reverse Brocken spectre, it looked nothing like that anyway it was fully in perspective although too far to see details.



I told everyone else in the car and we actually got out and stared at this thing.



The only half reasonable explanation would be that someone was manipulating an absolutely giant puppet. It dissapeared down the other side of the fell



To this day I have absolutely no explanation for that.

#50 Not me but my dad. He's not the type who believe in ghost, also stone cold, I've never seen him flinch even once in the 33 years of being his son.



About 10 years ago, he was on this business trip (we live in Thailand for context). He ended up staying in this old sketchy looking hotel but it was late and he didn't have much choice. He got his room, it was the furthest room from elevator on the 4th floor. He took a shower, drink 1 can of beer, and feel asleep. it was around 9 pm.



12am on the dot. My mother received a phone call on her mobile phone, it was my dad. She picks up, but my dad didn't say anything. She got worried so she hung up and called him back, he picks up, he said he was sound asleep and didn't call her, he even check the phone history and there was no record of this out going call. Weird. but they think nothing of it and both went back to sleep.



2am, in my dad's hotel room. He woke up to a TV turning itself on. He just turn it off. Few minutes later, there's a sound coming from bathroom, sound of water tap turning on. He check it out, it was dry. This paranormal activity continues and he was getting sick of it. He unplug the TV and just ignore everything and go back to sleep till morning.





I'd say that was the most classic move on the ghost part. It's basically the most basic s**t ghost do in every story. But the funniest thing is, it doesn't click to my dad at all that it was paranormal. He told my mom the day after like 'that night was strange' (coming from a full on haunted hotel room surviver).



I believe him, he gain nothing out of making that story up and how he told it was completely unaware of how 'ghosty' it sounds. We never get a conclusion of the story but it makes me chuckle every time to think that that ghost must have been really frustrated. "I'm doing everything right! WHY ARE YOU NOT SCARED OF ME!" lol.

#51 I was 9 and it was Dec 23, 1977. Like most kids I knew my parents were divorced. My best friend Jeremy was at his dads for Christmas. Well apparently mom and dad got into it and she told Dad to bring Jeremy home. After fussing about sleet and snow I guess he relented. To get to our apartment entrance you had to make a U-turn and in the median was a large metal power pole. They slid sideways into it and the passenger side was crushed. It was a closed-casket funeral and I never got to say goodbye. Christmas day came and I wasn't all that excited because knowing we were inseparable all the toys were duo toys. I needed two to play. That night as new toys sat downstairs I climbed into bed. As soon as the night got really dark 🌚 a stillness came over the house. Looking at my bedroom door opening slowly I was terrified. I couldn't get “MOM” to come out of my mouth. Jeremy walked in all aglow and sat at the end of my bed. He assured me he was ok and I was ok to be afraid. We shared and he left. Totally peaceful I got up the next day about how Jeremy was ok and all talkative. My mom freaked out I wasn't in some gloom. The next night about the same time I anxiously was ready to see Jeremy again. Instead as it got very dark a grumble replaced the stillness. I could see my bedroom door seem to quiver as if being pushed open and held shut at same time. It finally gave and opened swiftly. It was Jeremy but he seemed panicked and apprehensive. He said we'd always be friends but he wouldn't be able to visit again. He warned me to not open or invite anyone that came to door and that he would be guarding it. With that, he left again. But this time the door slammed so hard it woke up my mother. I knew then it was real. I slept/ sleep with doors closed since then.

#52 A random light below a tree in my yard and the scariest thing is that it was in the middle of the night and there were nothing to produce light there.

#53 When I was a kid I seen a reflection of a mummy like figure walking down the stairs to the basement 😅





And another time a dark figure going into my closet when I was a kid too. Both happened in the same household.





Freaky .

#54 Probably not the scariest as I’ve seen some s**t, but the other month I was sleeping on my moms couch (was waiting for my bed to be delivered) and I heard my mom and her dog start down the stairs, my eyes were closed and I heard / felt the dog come up to me and she booped my hand , then I opened my eyes, and by the living room door way (inside the room- no door attached) saw a girl, child age, dark straight hair covering the side of their face, whiteish dress. As soon a I saw it, it was gone. At first I thought, oh, my mom walked in real quick. But it was then my mom walked out from the doorway to the stairs, and her lighter brown hair shined in the kitchen light, DEF not dark hair and my mom was taller than the thing I saw. Then I thought, even tho I saw long dark hair, maybe it was one of my two nephews who came down to spook me? Quickly ducked behind the coffee table so I couldn’t see them? Mom went back to bed, the dog stayed by my side. I laid there for a good 5 mins waiting for a nephew to “pop up” but no noises, they definitely would have giggled by now. So I slowly stand up and what do ya know no one’s there, I ran upstairs and they were both passed out. I slept with my mom that night 😂😭 after I told my mom she said she brought the dog down because she was barking at something 😭😭.

#55 This will sound ridiculous. But hand to god, this is a true story.



I installed one of those foolish ghost detector apps. I had actually read some articles on how some people believe they can be of legitimate use and some activity has been caught using them. I figured what the hell, even just for fun, etc. I consider myself a healthy skeptical believer and I love paranormal stuff.



I was sitting alone, out back of my 2 story duplex. Late afternoon, maybe 4-5pm. We have an old carport, and in an unused parking space we keep some chairs to sit out there in evenings, have a smoke, etc. I’m playing with the app. Just the word function, where it will translate electromagnetic whatevers into words, you can ask questions and try to get responses, etc. The words are announced by a digital voice.



Anyway, after about a half hour and maybe 12 words had been spoken by the voice function, a very *very* human sounding voice came through the app. Through my phone, which I am holding in my hand. It was male, young, if I had to guess maybe 16-22? It said *“Hullo?”* Just like that. *“Hullo?”* As if someone was answering a phone. First instinct I’m thinking I pocket dialed someone. But I was looking at the ghost app screen the whole time. I check call log just to be sure. Nothing. I go back to the app and go to the “dictionary” where it stores the last 20 words or so spoken. Clear as day, it logged the word “Hello”

As the last g*****n word caught.



I was *deeply* unsettled, to put it mildly. I deleted the app immediately and went inside and wrapped myself in a huge warm blanket and put on a cozy show.



I don’t know how else to explain it, but it still creeps me out.

#56 Yes, when I was about 10 years old my family and I were in the dining room and I heard someone out side so I looked out the window where just below and back a little were the trash cans. There was something standing there and it turned to look at me and I swear it was definitely not human and resembled what people describe as the Jersey devil. It creeped me out enough that I screamed. My brother and my step dad checked then went outside and found nothing. Everyone thought I just saw my own reflection. I still remember to this day what I saw and that was over 40 years ago. Yes, this was in New Jersey.

#57 The house I grew up in was built in the 1850s and was honestly kind of creepy. When you were home alone and downstairs you could hear what sounded like someone endlessly pacing back and forth upstairs, but it would stop as soon as you went up to look.

#58 Doubtful anyone will read this but I’ll tell it anyway lol



A few months ago, I stayed in a cabin with some friends we rented from airbnb and On the second night, I woke up to a soft tapping sound. At first, I thought it was just the wind, but then I realized it was rhythmic, like someone gently knocking on the wall.



Curiosity got the better of me, so I got up and I crept toward the sound, which seemed to be coming from a closet. I hesitated cause we aren’t allowed to mess with the closets or dressers at this location but eventually opened the door. Inside, I found nothing but old coats hanging like definitely out of style coats I only ever seen in the 70-80s movies. I closed the closet and The tapping stopped at this point.



Feeling uneasy, I returned to my bed. Just as I was about to drift off, I heard it again, but this time it was coming from the other side of the room. I sat up, when I tell u my heart was racing, I could hear the heart beat in my ears anyway I decided to point my cell flashlight in that direction. The light flickered, and for a brief moment, I saw a shadow move across the wall— it seemed like something not human.



I bolted to my friends’ room, shaking them awake, but when we returned, the closet was open and so was my room door which I slammed shut when running out the room. We packed up and left a couple hours later, but honestly I can still hear that tapping sometimes, echoing in the quiet of my mind, a reminder that some doors should never be opened.

#59 I saw a face outside my window.



It was around 8pm me and my family were watching tv together when all of a sudden i felt like i was being watched and i started hearing everything clearly and loudly, i could even hear my heartbeats and breathing super loudly.



Then I started looking around while sitting on the couch, my family were still watching the tv and didn't notice my movements. And when i looked at the window i saw a face that looked like it was being pressed against the window.



I immediately jumped out of the couch in fear, started crying and trembling, my dad got up to me and asked what's wrong. "There's someone outside the window" i said. And when he looked there was nothing there. I couldn't sleep alone for a week after that.



But the scariest part is that we live in an apartment at 5th floor, so it couldn't be someone pranking on us or a stalker.

