An online community posed this very question, asking people to share the one moment that convinced them witchcraft was real. The stories that followed were not your average ghost tales. These are deeply personal, unsettling accounts of uncanny predictions, sudden curses, and fortunes that turned on a dime. So, dust off your cauldrons and capes because things are about to get weird.

Is it just a wild coincidence, or is there something more at play? Most of us look for logical explanations when strange things happen. But what about those moments when logic completely fails, leaving you with a chilling certainty that you've witnessed something otherworldly ?

#1 My money spell paid off when I was at my lowest. Blessed me with not only 2k in food stamps, but I now have a job where I don’t have to use food stamps anymore.

#2 Not a spell but my friend would tell me she could do things and I’ve always been skeptical so I just said ok. One morning I slept in and in my dream she showed up and yelled my name at me. My body jolted me awake. My phone buzzed and I had a text from her. “Did I finally wake you up?” 😀

#3 I watched a tiktok witch do a money manifestation video a few weeks ago, the literal next day I got a $3500 payment into my bank account that was for back child support. I hadn’t seen a dime in h child support in 10 years.

Our brains are professional conspiracy theorists. We are hardwired to find patterns in chaos, a phenomenon called apophenia. It's why we see a dog in the clouds or assume a song on the radio is a "sign" from the universe. Most of the time, it's harmless. But when you add high-stakes emotion, that pattern-seeking part of your brain can scream, "It had to be the spell!" This psychological quirk is the engine room for a lot of modern magic. When you desperately want something to happen, you start noticing every little thing that aligns with your wish, and you ignore everything that doesn't. So, did your little money spell actually work, or did you just notice the dime on the sidewalk because you were actively looking for it? ADVERTISEMENT The spooky truth is, your own perception might be the most powerful magical ingredient you have.

#4 I keep seeing people say to talk to a tree but what if someone sees me talking to a tree 😂😂

#5 freezer spell on 3 narcissistic neighbours: one is being evicted one suffers uncontrollable vomiting and has been hospital at least 8 times in four months every time he wrongs me nothing happening to nu 3 yet.

#6 I gave his name to Lilith. He’s been sick ever since. First with severe wisdom teeth pain, then stomach issues, and not a bad respiratory infection.

It's worth remembering that one person's scary "witchcraft" is another person's Tuesday afternoon prayer. Many of the practices that get labeled as dark magic are actually deeply rooted spiritual traditions. In Latin American cultures, Brujería combines folk magic with Catholic traditions, while Hoodoo in the American South is a distinct form of folk magic with West African roots. So, when someone in the online thread talks about finding a mysterious bag of herbs on their doorstep, it might not be the sinister hex they imagine. Depending on where they live and who their neighbors are, it could be a well-intentioned (though maybe still creepy) attempt to offer protection or good luck. Context is everything, and what looks like a threat from one perspective could be a blessing from another. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I told the trees who hurt me and he was arrested two days later

#8 The fact that the only two ppl I’ve ever wished death upon have actually died. 😭

#9 I traveled to Sedona and balanced my chakras, then to Sequoia and spoke to the oldest trees about my fertility issues. 1 year TO THE DATE....I was pregnant

For a whole generation, the 1996 film The Craft was a masterclass in magical aesthetics, making witchcraft look less like old ladies over a cauldron and more like cool, goth high schoolers levitating their bullies. That influence is still going strong today, just look at the massive #WitchTok community online, where you can learn to make a hex jar between dance challenges. This online revival even led to one of history's funniest magical mishaps: the great "Hex the Moon" incident of 2020. A few baby witches on WitchTok decided it would be a good idea to hex the actual moon, causing a massive panic among the wider witch community who had to jump in and explain that, no, you do not hex the celestial body responsible for the tides.

#10 my friend was looking for a job for 2 years, finally asked me for a spell. did a spell for bringing a job to her and the next week a recruiter reached out offering her dream role at more pay than expected

#11 Felt off, did a return to sender, his car window exploded while he got in 🤭 I play nice, my spirit guides don't 🤣

#12 I made a honey jar for my oldest daughter, put it in an abundance portal I made and gave it to her. she got married and pregnant within the month. ✨😅

While it's fun to talk about some spooky coincidences, the history of witchcraft has a genuinely dark and terrifying side. The Salem Witch Trials of 1692 are the ultimate cautionary tale of what happens when mass hysteria, social paranoia, and superstition collide. In colonial Massachusetts, having a bit of bad luck, a sour batch of milk, or an unexplained illness could be twisted into "proof" that you were in league with the devil, a charge that led to the execution of twenty people. ADVERTISEMENT Looking back, historians believe the "bewitchments" were likely caused by a combination of fungus-induced hallucinations, undiagnosed medical conditions, and plain old personal grudges. It really makes you appreciate being able to just post your spooky story online instead of being hauled in for questioning.

#13 Did the cutting of soul ties and my bulbs exploded, adaptors got fried.

#14 My MIL wanted to move in with my husband and I, so I cast a protection spell to keep her away from me. Two weeks later I found mountains of evidence that my husband was cheating on me. It was a BOGO protection spell! 😄

#15 I did a weight loss spell in 2023 and have lost over 100lbs and kept it off....

So, what if the magic is real, but it's coming from inside your own head? There’s a powerful scientific concept that explains a lot of magical thinking: the placebo effect and its evil twin, the nocebo effect. We know that if you believe a sugar pill will cure your headache, it often does. The nocebo effect is the opposite: if you truly believe you've been cursed, your brain can convince your body to feel sick, tired, and unlucky. This is where witchcraft gets really interesting. If someone performs a hex and you believe in its power, you'll start interpreting every negative event as proof that it’s working, creating a self-fulfilling prophecy of doom. Conversely, a protection spell can give you the confidence to succeed. The spell itself might just be words and herbs, but the power of belief can turn it into a very real psychological force. ADVERTISEMENT Whether you believe it was a strange coincidence or a genuine spell, share your most inexplicable story with us in the comments below!

#16 Wrote someones name on my shoe and their world fell apart bc FAFO. Don't mess with me. I don't play nice.

#17 My ex owed me a lot of money and refused to pay me back. I did a spell and 1 day later he showed up at my door after avoiding me for months talking about how he wanted to pay me back.

#18 I asked for someone to be removed from my life and they were gone the next day.

#19 I did a protection spell and my husband never came home 😁

#20 I have literally gotten every single thing I’ve EVER wanted. No joke. Not right away but it has ALWAYS worked out in my favor. I dream it, it happens.

#21 I think I accidentally did witchcraft once. I wrote a very deeply emotional letter to my ex. I tore it up and flushed it down the toilet to rid myself of that energy. The next day, a sewage line exploded on him and he was covered in literal feces. Hehe oops 🙊

#22 My boss and his wife couldn’t get pregnant for years, it became a unspoken topic in the office no one would ask when he was having kids or dared speaking on the topic. A couple of years had passed and I randomly dreamt out of nowhere his wife was pregnant. I walked in the following morning extremely early and just asked him bluntly before I even said good morning, is your wife pregnant. He just stared at me shocked and said yes we only just found out this week please don’t tell anyone we are keeping it hidden until the 3 month mark. He asked me how the hell I knew I told him I dreamt it. All he said was unbelievable in complete shock. This happens often or I will draw or create something that happens in the future without realising: drew the covid virus in 2014, drew tap water being contaminated in the 90s before it happened in Australia in the mid 90s.

#23 People I love who betray me, always experience bad turns in their lives

#24 Put rose quartz on my door frame and my kids arnt fighting eachother like cats and dogs and my husband doesn’t come home crabby every day anymore

#25 I can manipulate people’s energies. I found out when I worked at a bar and this guy was trying to touch a woman inappropriately. So I felt his energy and started to make him feel weak. He could barely hold a bottle. After she left and I knew she was safe I released his energy and he looked at his arm funny because he didn’t feel weak anymore

#26 I laid salt in front of all my doors and my door dasher stopped in the middle of the street and would not deliver my food. They took it all the way back to the restaurant someone else had to deliver

#27 I have a set of jewlery. every single time I don't wear it when I leave the house happens my day gets absolutely ruined one way or another even if I don't notice that I'm not wearing the jewlery set. and when I go out into town while wearing my jewlery set suddenly I have the best luck ever, ginding 20$ on the ground tnat just so happens to be enough to pay for my lunch so I get 20$ to spend on whatever

#28 i did a spell that negativity sent my way turns into blessings. i’ve been finding money, having the best opportunity’s show up. oh and my dreams, it’s like they’re telling me my future.

#29 My brother in law is Navajo and we got into a fist fight and after that I’ve been bitten by spiders ever since

#30 I bought moldavite and my life has been falling apart for four years now

#31 Did the cinnamon spell and an hour later got a child support settlement for 23k

#32 Did glamour magick for the first time this summer, not even 3 days passed and 6 guys had already openly showed interest and everywhere I went, people looked. Since then I am HEAVY on glamour magick guys, life changer

#33 freezer spell 👌worked in 4 days x

#34 They told me I was having an etopic pregnancy I was so upset I talked to a tree in my yard now everything is perfectly healthy and baby will be here in march 🤍

