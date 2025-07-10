Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I’m Losing My Mind”: People Share How It Has Impacted Them To See Loved Ones Taking Ozempic
Woman in a black top smiling while holding loose pants, illustrating impact of loved ones taking Ozempic on weight loss.
Social Issues, Society

“I’m Losing My Mind”: People Share How It Has Impacted Them To See Loved Ones Taking Ozempic

Weight loss is a common yet sensitive topic for many people. According to the World Health Organization, about 43% of adults around the world are overweight. So it’s no secret that many of us would benefit from losing a few pounds. But it’s not always as simple as cutting out dessert and hitting the gym a couple of times a week. Some of us need a little extra help, and that’s why Ozempic has exploded in popularity in recent years.

But we often only hear about how the medication has transformed people’s lives for the better. So today, we’re focusing on some of the downsides of taking Ozempic, particularly how it can impact a person’s relationships with friends and family. Individuals who have seen Ozempic use up close have been opening up on Reddit about how they’ve been affected, so you’ll find some of their brutally honest accounts down below.

    But many people are now opening up about the darker sides of watching loved ones take the medication

    Ozempic has only been approved by the FDA to treat type 2 diabetes

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Ozempic has made many headlines in recent years because of its prevalence in Hollywood, but it’s important to note that plenty of regular people are using the medication too. In fact, it’s really only intended to be prescribed to adults with type 2 diabetes, according to the US FDA.

    UC Davis Health explains that Ozempic works by “mimicking a naturally occurring hormone” that essentially tells a person’s brain that they’re full. At the same time, the medication slows down a person’s digestion, similar to how bariatric surgery would. It’s often used to treat diabetes, improve blood sugar levels, lower cholesterol, and improve blood pressure.

    But people quickly realized that a common side effect of taking the medication is weight loss, which certainly helped its popularity. After all, a whopping 55% of Americans want to lose weight, a 2024 survey from Gallup found.  

    But many face barriers in doing so, such as health and mobility issues, limited guidance from health professionals, financial limitations, lack of will power and less concern about their weight than when they were younger. So if a medication comes along that can make shedding weight much simpler and easier than making drastic lifestyle changes, it’s understandable for people to get on board.

    However, it’s important to understand that, just like any other medication, Ozempic can come with side effects. Within warns that patients who don’t actually need this medication may experience adverse health effects, such as electrolyte disturbances, reduced muscle functioning, chronic gastrointestinal issues, colon malfunctioning, increased risk of infection and depression and anxiety. 

    Unfortunately, some people also misuse Ozempic to fuel their own disordered eating patterns, which can exacerbate mental health issues and be dangerous for their health. At the same time, the normalization of weight loss dr*gs can contribute to anti-fatness and body weight biases, which are already extremely prevalent in our culture and media.

    The popularity and accessibility of this medication has contributed to a cultural fixation with thinness

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    As we’ve seen from the stories shared in this article, the effects that Ozempic can have on mental health can reach far beyond those who are actually taking the medication. Eating disorders are “contagious” in a way, as openly having an unhealthy relationship with food can start to impact the way others around you view their own plates and bodies.

    There’s nothing inherently wrong with taking Ozempic, especially for patients who actually have type 2 diabetes. But by constantly talking about the desire to lose weight, become skinny and/or eat less, patients can quickly impact their loved ones’ relationships with food.

    Ozempic has been glamorized in the media as a miracle medication, but many experts worry that this is causing a cultural shift towards an obsession with being skinny, with little concern about how that may impact a person’s health.

    “Discussions surrounding weight loss drugs contribute to disordered eating by encouraging weight loss at all costs,” Ashley Moser, LMFT, CEDS, told Healthline. “It reinforces the message that all people should strive for thinness and be willing to do so with whatever means are available, even if there is a cost to their physical or mental health. Those in eating disorder recovery are especially vulnerable to these messages as they can normalize disordered behaviors in the pursuit of a smaller body.”

    Considering the fact that at least 9% of the global population are struggling with an eating disorder, it would probably be wise to be more careful about how we address such a sensitive topic. 

    We would love to hear your thoughts on these stories in the comments below, pandas. Do you have any personal experience with using Ozempic? Feel free to weigh in, and then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar issues right here

    Many readers shared similar stories of their own, warning about the negative impacts of Ozempic use

    Explore more of these tags

    Health
    healthy lifestyle
    mental health
    weight loss
    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    My millennial son and daughter in law have been taking these d***s even though they weren't morbidly obese or diabetic. Both have lost weight and my son has been able to get off of blood pressure medicine. I hope they're learning how portion control/food choices make a difference and can maintain a healthy weight on their own, but it's none of my business and everyone has to deal with their weight issues on their own. Sorry the OP finds this so triggering, but that's her issue and not her roommate's or family's. They should be more sensitive about talking about it, though.

    Christopher Creighton
    Christopher Creighton
    Christopher Creighton
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    It is very presumptuous of you to assume that all non-diabetic people who use ozembic or similar d***s to facilitate weight loss “don’t really need it” as an obese person who exercises regularly, eats right, and tries to lose weight so I can fit in an airline seat and not have a heart attack, to no avail, you reveal your ignorance. Sometimes we need help. Obesity is not a weakness or character flaw.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
