There are many folks who’ve freed themselves from the shackles of thinking nudity is shameful; they’re called nudists or naturists. This time, they’ve decided to bare it all for the sake of education and share exactly what it’s like to live their lifestyle.

The human body is absolutely beautiful and should be celebrated. We’re so used to being covered up all the time that nudity only happens behind closed doors and is often seen as weird or awkward in public spaces.

#1 I do work for a nudist colony several times a year. Think of a really nice KOA campsite. They have pools, hot tubs, Rc plane air field, event buildings. The people there are just like you and me. They don’t give a s**t about being modest or [hot], they don’t care if you are a mechanic or a CEO, because without clothes on it’s hard to tell who is worth a million bucks or broke. every interaction I had with the members has been pleasant and not uncomfortable at all. Look up American association for nudist recreation

As far as I see it The people enjoying themselves here are free of all the self conscious b******t most of us live with everyday.

#2 You learn how to maintain eye contact really well.

#3 I didn't necessarily grow up as a nudist, but I did grow up in a household where being nude was seen as a non-issue. My parents (dad especially) walked around the house naked frequently, because I mean, it's their house. Why not?



It was my normal, so it didn't bother me. My thought was pretty much: *it's a naked body. So what?* I'm happy that I was raised to see nudity as a non issue. It just seems like such a stupid thing to be offended by.

Being a naturist doesn’t mean owning no clothes at all or having to go out naked every time. According to a UK survey of over 2,000 adults, around 14% describe themselves as nudists. Of these respondents, around 39% said they’d either went swimming without a bathing suit, sunbathed naked on a beach, or been to a clothes-optional resort or club. There are many different ways of living like a naturist. That’s why Bored Panda reached out to Marc, who’s an advocate for the nudist way of life. He is the founder and editor of ‘Nude and Happy,’ and has also written five books about nudism and naturism under the pen name Stan Muir. We asked Marc why he chose to be a nudist, and he told us, “It felt more like I discovered something that was already a part of me. My first experience with nudism was as a child in Yugoslavia and later as a young adult in Greece.” “Both experiences felt profoundly natural, freeing, and deeply human. Over time, nudism became not just something I did, but a way of being—an honest, unfiltered way to connect with myself, others, and nature,” Marc explained.

#4 I grew up in a heavily clothing-optional household, which meant for me most summers only putting on clothes if we went somewhere. I never thought anything about it, and I remember thinking it was weird that some of my friends were shy about anyone seeing them naked.



We went to a couple of nude beaches and they were all great. But I remember my parents being very strict about us never going anywhere alone. Especially the bathrooms. We always had to have someone with us. And if an adult ever tried to talk to us we were to immediately go to our parents. At the time we didn’t really know why those rules were so strict. But now I do.

#5 I would guess part of the experience is normalizing and de-sexualizing naked bodies, but I could be wrong. I've heard cultures that grow up with nudity sexualize bodies less.

#6 It’s a big deal until you’re nude. And then suddenly you’re kind of taken aback by how not a big deal it is. It’s funny that way.

One of the most stark things about nudism that most advocates seem to echo is the sense of comfort, freedom, and joy they experience being in their own skin. A reason why it’s also called naturism is because believers tend to value a strong connection with nature and natural elements. Marc told us that the benefits of nudism are immense. He said that “physically, it’s incredibly comfortable; nothing compares to the feeling of sun, water, and air on bare skin. Mentally, it’s been liberating—nudism strips away more than just clothes; it removes insecurities, judgments, and societal masks.” ADVERTISEMENT “Emotionally, it’s fostered self-acceptance and a deep respect for the diversity of human bodies. And socially, it’s connected me with an open-minded and supportive community where authenticity isn’t just welcomed—it’s celebrated.”

#7 I started going to beaches and resorts as an adult around five years ago, so I didn’t grow up in this, but a big reason I love it is the people. Nudists tend to be pretty open, accepting, friendly people, it’s hard to put up walls when you’re socializing naked with strangers!



This has also been really helpful for my general body confidence, embracing and accepting that everyone has flaws, being reminded of what people actually look like (compared to everything fake we see online), and learning to love my body more for what it’s capable of rather than how visually pleasing it is for others.



Sure it was very scary taking my clothes off the first time, but then it’s just so COMFORTABLE. You’ll never want to wear a bathing suit again after swimming in the ocean or any natural water nude. And sunbathing!



Being on your phone is also typically impolite in nudist environments and so it’s a great time to unplug and enjoy nature.

#8 Was on nudist campingspots with family 30 years ago, best camping ever. going around in the woods and not have to worry about dirty or ripped clothes.

#9 My parents weren’t into it in a big way, by any stretch. But we went to nude beaches as a family when we were younger maybe a handful of times? I think mainly in France and perhaps once in Spain.



It’s certainly normalised it to me to the extent I think it’s a fine thing to do. I remember telling other people casually though and them being quite shocked. Some even thinking it was ‘abusive’ of my parents to have done that.



Being pretty autistic about the whole thing I just remembered thinking it was a whole lot easier. Nothing to trap sand; get wet (wet bathing suits gross!); easier to swim; no tan-lines etc. essentially all the bathing life-hacks.



I always go topless and or/nude in any pool/spa/sauna/beach setting if it’s legal and permitted.

Despite the joy that naturism provides to people, it’s hard to live openly as a nudist. Naturists often have to walk on eggshells in society out of fear of folks finding out and isolating or harming them. Marc explained that “one of the biggest challenges is the persistent stigma and misconceptions surrounding nudism.” “Society often equates nudity with [intimacy] or shame, which creates unnecessary barriers for those curious about this lifestyle. Nudists are sometimes forced to keep this part of their identity hidden, even from friends or family, out of fear of judgment. There’s also a practical side to these challenges. Access to safe, legal, and welcoming nudist spaces can be limited, depending on where you live,” he said.

#10 It's great. Comfortable. Being outside in the summer is way better, swimming is really 10x better than normal, and you save loads of time not doing laundry.



Swim suits are the dumbest invention ever.

#11 I feel like being a nudist as a guy would be difficult as f**k, like I would be HORRIFIED of getting a random boner lmao.

#12 Same as any other lifestyles, just without the clothes.

Despite most of the wholesome stories in this post, nudity is still quite stigmatized. There are, of course, organizations like the American Association for Nude Recreation (AANR) that advocate for the cause and try to clear misconceptions. Overall, nude recreation is a $400 million industry, and the more people who get comfortable with the idea, the more it will grow. It might still be daunting to take that first step toward being a naturist, that’s why we asked Marc if he had any advice for budding nudists. He said: “Start small and at your own pace. Nudism isn’t about forcing yourself into an unfamiliar situation; it’s about allowing yourself to feel natural. Begin with something simple, like spending time naked at home or taking a nude swim in a private setting.” “Find a welcoming community, whether online or at a local naturist club. Surrounding yourself with like-minded people who share your values can make the experience much more comfortable and enriching.” “Most importantly, let go of self-judgment. Your body is your body—unique, natural, and worthy of acceptance. Naturism isn’t about having a ‘perfect’ body; it’s about embracing the one you have with confidence and respect. And remember: naturism isn’t just about being naked—it’s about being yourself,” Marc shared. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Perfectly normal. Our nude vacations were always more fun.

#14 I'm not really still what you might call practicing, but I grew up going to the clubs and so on.



It's fine? I think it's healthy, tbh. I grew up with realistic ideas about what human bodies look like and got to spend plenty if time running around outside with the other kids.

#15 It’s cold man .

Although there might be a lot of shock, nervousness, and embarrassment surrounding the topic of nudism, it’s important to understand why people love the lifestyle so much. There’s something very freeing about being comfortable in your own skin, especially around like-minded folks. You don’t have to live like a naturist if you don’t want to, but they’re also deserving of respect and love. ADVERTISEMENT What do you honestly think about the nudist lifestyle, and is it something you’d ever try?

#16 I grew up going to a nudist resort with my parents, starting going around the age of 11 or 12.

I stopped going when I was about 18 because my then girlfriend didnt dig walking around nude. When I started going it was prime age for getting a random erection and I never got one when I was out and about walking around. My parents continued to go to the resort for almost 40 years. The only rule that required you to be naked was in the swimming pool.

#17 I'm not a nudist, but I participated in a photo shoot that involved thousands of nude people. After the first minute or so the novelty wears off and you're just standing around with a bunch of other naked people like it's a locker room. You get used to the nudity and then it's not a big deal.



If anything, it's reassuring to see that hardly any normal people are really all that attractive when they are undressed. That said, the fit people definitely stand out….

#18 Sounds like people look too much into it. Being naked is no big deal. Who is worried about what others think. Fix that problem and you be ok.

#19 Its always tough to answer because i was born n raised that way...so its my normal. Normal family doing normal things but if home you want be nude and its possible, be nude.

#20 Incredibly relaxing, and dreading the cold of fall and winter.

#21 Growing up in Italy it was the norm for kids to be nude at beaches, and many women went nude or topless. I don’t remember being uncomfortable about it.



When I was about 12 and we moved to the States I had a friend with an internet connection who was very excited to show me a website with nude women. I remember how weird I thought the whole thing was. Like, ok she’s naked, so what? The fact that I had seen thousands of nude or topless women by then blew his mind.

#22 Having lived at a nudist resort for the better part of a year it’s very freeing. A lot of stress goes away when your clothes come off in my opinion. Also everyone is very friendly and easygoing for the most part. Check out the AANR website and you can find all kinds of places to go and be your true free self it really is a liberating experience. I didn’t grow up a nudist but came to it in my late 20s. I no longer live at the resort but it’s an easy 2-1/2 hour drive from my place now. It’s open year round and has a ton of things to do like hiking, swimming a giant hot tub and a big clubhouse for dances and such.

#23 Comfortable, fun, liberating, empowering.

