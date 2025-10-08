#1 Not me, but my husband. He used to work for a delivery company. He had an unshakeable feeling one morning to a point that he couldn't bring himself to go into work. He just kept saying something was off, and he was going to trust his gut.



The guy who covered his shift delivered to a house where he got attacked by two dogs, and dispatch didn't pick up on the fact that his vehicle hadn't moved until six hours later. No one knew he was there and by the time anyone came out to check on the guy, he was too far gone to be able to save.



I still think about that. I feel so incredibly bad for the guy and his family. At the same time, I'm beyond grateful my husband didn't go to work that day. It's a double-edged sword thinking about it from a moral standpoint. My husband quit that company the next day after they sent out a reminder email to the drivers about what happened, and it very heartlessly was "Woof woof! Remember to be mindful about our furry customers. They don't always know that we're bringing them good things!" I wish I was joking.

Modal close ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Not a "leave now" moment but something similar.



I was living in my parents apartment and they were both asleep, both take medication to sleep so they were out out. I was about ti go to sleep as well so I turned my light off but something told me to open my door, so I did and I looked out into the hallway and saw flickering lights on the wall. I thought "Huh that's weird" and almost ignored it but instead I decided to check it out. Turns out my mom put a candle in a plastic cup on top of an antique dresser. Of course, it started a fire. The flames were about two feet high and the living room was filled with smoke already. Luckily, I was able to put it out and wake my parents to air out the apartment.



I think to myself sometimes that if I decided to just go to sleep, me and my parents both would have probably died to a house fire.



Always trust your gut.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 I went to sleep for an extra shift I picked up earlier than normal. One of my really good friends really pushed and pushed for me to go with him to a party. I couldn't bring myself to have fun instead of getting sleep before a 12 hour shift. Turns out, he was planning to m***er / s*****e us. He wrecked his car in to a tree, right after leaving the party as his way out of this world. He survived and his dad found notebooks and poems about how he had planned all this out and this was his way of us living in the afterlife as "bros."



We stopped talking after.

#4 One night I was waiting for the train when four guys walked up and I immediately got a bad vibe from them. I’ve been robbed once before on the train and their demeanor reminded me of the guys who robbed me—like they were sizing me up and they were excited about it.



I stood there for a couple more minutes reading my book and trying to look casual, then walked probably 3 or 4 car lengths down the platform. They stayed where they were but kept looking at me. When the train pulled up, I went to get in the front door of the car, glanced behind me and saw them RUNNING down the platform toward me.



I got in the car and made my way to the back doors at the opposite end. A few seconds later, the four guys burst through the front doors and started looking around. I slipped out the back doors right as they were closing, before the guys spotted me, so I ended up safe on the platform while they were stuck on the train as it pulled away. When they looked out the window and saw me, they looked furious. I booked it out of the station and took the bus instead.



The next day there was a news story that someone was robbed at knifepoint at the next stop right around that time, by four men who fit the description of the men I encountered. I’m so glad I listened to my gut and got out of that situation. In hindsight, it all happened so fast and it’s crazy that I reacted in exactly the right way to get myself to safety. .

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 My mom had something like this. It was back in 2003 when I was 12, my sister 10. Mom and dad were planning on a date night and they were going to have us kids go stay with our grandma and great grandma for the night. Mom said she changed her mind last minute and instead they rescheduled and we all stayed home.





My grandma's house burned down that night, k***ing my great grandma and severely injuring grandma and one of my uncles. Had my sister and I been there we would have likely been in the same room with great grandma or grandma, and one of both of us would have d**d.

#6 Ok, a little less dark than most comments here, but I thought I'd share.



I went to the zoo with some friends and my girlfriend. There was this huge birdcage (I forgot the word) where you could walk in and see all the little, colourful birds. As we were walking, we noticed a dispenser, where you could buy some seeds and sugary water to feed the birds. So we did, all fun and games, until my gut told me we had to leave. I took my gf's hand, and we made our exit, and 2 minutes later, so did my friends, who were now covered in birdpoo.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Years ago, i was hanging out with a couple friends in the street, we had the idea to go to certain club during the night, when we finally decided to start walking towards it, i got a strange gut feeling about it that i couldn't really understand or shake off. I told my friends that i wasn't feeling like clubbing that night but that they could go without me, my friends tried to convince me to go for a bit but i refused. They gave up and said that we could rather hang out at a friend's house.



Later, that same night, while were still hanging out, the news reported that there was a shootout at the club, apparently gang related and there were bystanders critically wounded by stray bullets.



I remember my friends looking at me with this pale look while i was also very moved by this. I had never experience something of this sort, neither something like that has repeated. I'm thankful that i listened to the feeling and that my friends decided to go with me somewhere else, who knows what could've happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 I was at a party and this guy pushed me up against a wall. He swore it was a joke but I said nah I'm out. I'd already had bad vibes off him all night and called my boyfriend (all my friends were at the party and didn't want to leave) and asked him to pick me up because I was drunk. A week later that guy was arrested for r**e.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Not me, but my dog.

I was having a little after the bar party at my apartment that was right next door. Somehow in a drunken shuffle, my friends disappeared and I was left with this dude I didn't know. He was being nice and we were chatting while waiting for the others to come back. I offered him a drink and got one myself as well.



I thought he seemed odd, so I was texting my friends to hurry up. But then my sweet, timid (but large) dog started barking and growling at this man like I'd never heard before or since. I told the guy to get tf out and when he got irritated, I said if the dog says you're out, you get out. He tried to argue and I had to shout him out.



Ten minutes later I hit the floor and crawled to the bathroom to puke. I slept for ages. I never puke when I drink, and I never get that drunk. I thought I'd had my drink in my sight the whole night, but I can only assume he slipped me something. My dog was 4 at the time and is now 11. I'm so glad I listened, because his instincts definitely saved me from something awful.

#10 I was taking the southbound red in Chicago during wintertime a few years ago and three people wearing balaclavas entered my car, which was already pretty full. Two were standing in front of one exit and the other guy was standing in front of the other. I saw them scan the people in the car in my peripheral vision, then the guy standing alone looked over at the other two and gave them an "ok" nod. I felt like something was about to go down so I got off at the next stop and walked the rest of the way home (fortunately was not stopped by one of those guys when I passed them, probably because other people were in the car).



About 10 minutes later I got a ping from the Citizen app saying something along the lines of "robbery/shooting at [next station]". I passed the next station on the walk back and saw tons of cop cars along with an ambulance parked at the entrance.

#11 Not really "leave now", but when I was in my final year of high school, I planned to return my books to the library near my school a couple of towns further on Saturday. I told some friends about it, so maybe we could hang out after.



The morning of, I really didn't want to go and didn't want to come out of bed, so decided to just go later. At that time, I was an early riser and this was something I would normally almost never do. Also, I loved going to the library.

An hour later, some friends kept trying to call me and one was even at my door. Apparently, the train I was suppose to take had derailed and several people had died.

#12 I was an after party purely bc my friend wanted to b**g one of the dudes. I waited in the living room, first full of people but dwindling down to eventually just 2 guys & me (friend has yet to emerge from random hookup's bedroom). It was fine for a bit & then I caught a glance between the two & it was like everything turned slow motion for a second. I literally dragged my friend of a guy's bed & we gtfo.



One of those dudes eventually served time for the sexual a*****t & m**der of his girlfriend.

#13 At first I thought I was being weird, overly sensitive. I stopped by this local small grocery store because I needed some milk and mayonnaise but didn’t want to go to my regular store that was much busier and further from my house.



This guy kept “appearing” at the end of the isle I was in. To say he looked at me in a creepy way would be a bigger understatement than saying the surface of the sun is kinda warm. After 3 times of these “looks” I checked out and left. I saw him in the parking lot. He just stood there watching me get in my car.



Unfortunately I didn’t learn my lesson so quickly. I went to that store 2 more times when I needed just an item or two. That man was there each time. I was so creeped out by this guy I stopped going to that store. I thought I was being crazy. But I tell you, the look in that guy’s eyes was so scary. Like he was devouring me with his eyes or something.



Didn’t think about that guy until almost a year later when I saw him on the TV. He had just been arrested. Turns out his name was Gary Ridgeway. He worked on the street I lived on, about 5 blocks down. Gary Ridgeway was the Green River Killer.

#14 Not me, but my then-roommate was a school janitor. He usually left for work before I got up, and I was surprised to see him out in the living room playing Xbox when I knew he had to work that day.



Apparently he just had a terrible feeling that something was going to happen that day and called in sick.



I thought he was being an idiot, but when the news hit later that day that there had been a school shooting with multiple casualties, I was stunned.



I don't think science has any kind of explanation for that. It's one thing if he was regularly slacking off and something happened on an offday, but I'd never seen him just up and miss work for any reason, nevermind just having a bad feeling.

#15 This was honestly really obvious in hindsight but I was acting naive and tipsy when I traveling alone (26F) in Lisbon after dinner. On my walk to my hostel, a guy stopped me and said I looked really familiar, asking me where I was from etc. I was in a great mood so we get to chatting. I noticed another guy with his hood up in the background pacing back and forth and I made eye contact with him, he quickly looked away but was lingering and I realized “oh I’m about to get robbed” so I politely cut the conversation short and went on my merry way.

#16 I used to be an altar server for the church the foster family I was with at the time attended. Catholic, real strict, small rural ranching town. The priest that had been there basically forever passed away - he was well into his nineties - and they went through a few temporary ones before they got one that would stick around longer. He was younger and seemed really interested in the youth of the church, trying to set up youth groups and stuff like that. He got really interested in foster kids or those living in group homes and whatnot in particular - and since mine was heavily involved with the church, part of how I got roped into being a server, and I was there a lot, he took a lot of notice of me.



He kept trying to get me to have private 'bible wrap' sessions with him - whatever that meant - and said he wanted to give me more personal guidance, saying I'd need it since I didn't have the support of a biological family and all that, something he apparently said to other kids in similar situations. By that time I'd honed pretty good instincts for people who were OFF, and this guy sent all my alarm bells ringing. I tried to be polite when in front of anyone else, but I made it absolutely clear to my foster parents of the time that I would absolutely not tolerate being anywhere near him any more than necessary and there was no way in hell I was going to be alone with him and I would get violent if I needed to. They knew I meant it too from previous....incidents... so they never tried to force it.



Found out many years later, after I was an adult - from a furry comedian talk show "2 the Ranting Gryphon" of all places - that the priest who had skeeved me out so much had been arrested for the sexual a*****t at gunpoint of a little boy, and actually trying to hire someone to k**l that child after the kid had told people what happened to him. Apparently the guy he tried to hire to do the job said he couldn't do it but knew someone who could, and he contacted the FBI who set up a sting with an agent pretending to be someone who was available for hire, and when the priest tried to hire him, he got arrested. The church tried to cover it all up of course, and I'm pretty sure the church is still there and pretends nothing happened. I don't know what his final sentence was, but whatever it was, I hope he's been torn apart and can never harm anyone ever again. I just wish he'd never gotten the chance to hurt any kid, and knowing that it wasn't me doesn't really bring me any feeling of relief because I know I would've made an entire broadway musical out of it, whether people believed me or not, and at the very least that might've spared other kids experiences I'd already dealt with anyway. Maybe I would've even had a chance to go for his throat, who knows.



But apparently my instincts that he was BAD NEWS, no matter how friendly and 'with it' he acted, were spot on.

#17 Sitting in an otherwise empty living room at a house party after most of the other guests had left and everyone else is upstairs. Two guys, one was the host whom I hadn't met before and the other was his friend and the older brother of one of my high school friends (who clearly didn't know who I was), came over and sat on either side of me, chatting and being friendly, the host is offering me weed. At the time, I was in a couple of bands and so the host started telling me about his recording studio in the basement, offering to show it to me. I tell him maybe later on but he's very persistent and so is his friend. I suddenly feel very uncomfortable with the whole encounter, tell them I need to use the washroom, and bolt upstairs to find my other friends who coincidentally tell me they're ready to head out, so I go with them. The two guys see me as I'm heading out the door and ask "are you leaving?" And I just tell them "haha yep! Sorry!" and take off, leaving them looking disappointed and confused.



At the time I felt like I was just a paranoid weirdo but weeks later I found out from my ex that the host of this party is a known creep who preys on young women, offering them d***s and inviting them to "tour" his studio, then assaulting and raping them after getting them alone.

#18 Went on a first date with a really attractive lady and everything was going great. Honestly, nothing about the date seemed weird or out of place. We went back to her place and were about to hook up when for some reason I just felt like I needed to get out of there. Couldn’t tell you why. Craziest feeling especially when I really wanted to hook up. I got off the couch, told her it was an amazing date and left. At that point I would have probably gone on a second date and just attributed it to weird vibes.



The next day she calls me and we’re talking and she starts asking if we’re now a couple. Straight up are we boyfriend and girlfriend. I started laughing thinking it was a joke and she started crying on the phone asking why we can’t just be together and then starts screaming that I always do this to her. No lie almost verbatim says “Why do you always do this to me! I’m so tired of you doing this! Why can’t we just be together!” Then proceeds to text me calling me the biggest piece of s**t she’d ever met, the worst boyfriend ever and that she’ll warn other women never to date me.



All I could think about was this was a murder-s*****e waiting to happen.



I had known her for less than 24 hours.



P.S. I know this was just a bad date but nothing about the date indicated she was unstable or why I immediately felt I had to leave.

#19 Not me but my dad.



He was in Vietnam from 67-69 with a brief respite in Germany in between tours.

There was one time when his company had completed a patrol and they were waiting near their LZ (pickup point) for pickup the following morning.

Despite not having enemy contact during the patrol, he ordered his entire company to move away from their LZ and reset perimeter , re-dig hasty fighting positions, etc., probably about 1k from their initial position.



Their old position wound up getting mortar/artillery fire throughout the night and my dad is 100% convinced that if they would have stayed in their initial positions that his whole company would have died.

#20 Was working at home with the blinds open. Some light rain was coming through but I was deep into working on a project. I had headphones in, didn’t think anything of the rain. One minute it was fine and the next minute I glanced toward the window and noticed the window was completely whited out. For like half a second I was like “huh?” and saw a grey blob dancing around in it. My stomach dropped and I had this instant feeling of “get the hell away from this window!” I jumped up and ran to the bathroom. it was a d**n tornado!!! lol the grey blob was a huge tree!

#21 Was out to the clubs on Halloween night and it was around 1 am my partner and our fam/friends decided to head out. Before we did we walked a little down the club street & back(lots of costumes to see and the street had lots of different stores, tattoo shops, clubs, bars, & restaurants open).



My partner asked if we should walk the other way or just head out and for some reason when I looked at the street I thought to myself “this would be a great place for a shooting. Big crowds and no where to run” and that random thought gave me chills. So I refused and made us go leave. They didn’t really want to leave but I told them I had a bad feeling. We got our uber within 5 minutes and as we were driving away we passed several police cars with the lights & sirens on full blast speeding to the strip of clubs. We ended up eating pizza and falling asleep around 4.



When we woke up the next day our phones were filled with missed texts and calls because it turns out we just missed a shooting. We had posted to our social media about being at the club where the shooting happened in front of the club we went to. We had left around 1:40 AM and the shooting happened about 1:47 AM. Such a bizarre thought to have but it ended up saving us. I remember several people were shot and I think 3 critically wounded. Then the shooter plus 1 other person was dead. We missed it by minutes. Insanity.

#22 One of my friends was having issues with her roommate, who has unstable and nitpicky. I always thought she was just kinda loud and didn’t do chores and was generally a bad roommate, but didn’t expect much else.



We were hanging and her roommate came home and was just kinda silently smoldering, usually she would be loud and nitpicky but she just wasn’t. She walked by the room where we were playing some games and just stared at us for a bit before walking away. I immediately felt super uneasy about it and told my friend that we should go out somewhere and give her space. she said she was too tired and was just gonna take a nap, I told her that she should lock her door if she’s going to do that and she did as I was leaving.



Later that night I got a text that her roommates were fighting and she had called the cops. She stopped texting after that.



I found out the next day that she had tried to break up their fight and got stabbed to death. I still can’t believe I didn’t push her harder to leave with me when I felt the vibe was off, she didn’t deserve to die.

#23 When I was 13, my aunt took me to the beach. It was a little later in the day and pretty empty, just me and her. Not too far out I found a sandbar, the water went from knee deep to suddenly not being able to touch the ground. But I went out further and found a 2nd sand bar where I could touch the ground again. I kept diving under the water to try to feel around for sand dollars, but I noticed a faint buzzing that started getting louder and louder and louder. There were no boats or anything, and I could only hear it when my head was under the water- but it sounded like something big was next to me and super close. It was starting to weird me out so I looked back at my aunt who was standing next to 2 other people- frantically waving at me and screaming but I couldn't hear what they were saying.



I just knew right then and there, dont splash, dont panic, and move SLOW. I basically tried to keep the pace of just walking back even when my feet couldn't touch the ground. The buzzing I was hearing turned out to be sharks circling me. 2 joggers noticed the fins and told my aunt they weren't dolphins and that they were getting closer to me. My aunt was pissed I took so long getting out but I told her I felt like it wouldve been an awful idea to start kicking and splashing and something was telling me to go as slow as possible.

#24 I was in my science class, writing notes and watching an experiment we were doing. I got a feeling I should move over to a different part of the table, so I did. A couple of minutes later, the part I'd been standing in exploded in flame - the gas tap had been leaking and the gas cloud finally hit the bunsen burner we had going. Since no one was in that location, it was totally harmless and we just went on with the lesson after the teacher switched off the gas.



Our science teacher never trusted our group with an open flame ever again though.

#25 Not "leave now", but more in the sense of just knowing it's a disaster.



My mom suffered from uncontrollably high blood pressure since I could remember. Last couple of years it got really bad. Like 270 over 120 bad.



Anyway, one night I woke up. I thought I heard a thud, but wasn't sure. Everything was dark and silent, and I just turned around and tried to go back to sleep. But something didn't let me. I got a bad feeling, and got up. Hallway was empty, and I went to the bathroom at the end of it. It was pitch dark. I turned the lights on in the bathroom and saw my mom on the floor. She was conscious, and I remember asking her why she didn't use the lights. In my half asleep state I thought she just stumbled in the dark. She daid she didn't want to risk waking me up. She was thoughtful like that. She got up, and went back to bed. I asked her if I should call the ambulance. I called them often that last year. She said yeah, I should.



Anyway, she had a massive heart attack and passed half an hour later, while I was waiting for the emergency who took their sweet time to arrive. I kept thinking, for a long time after, that if I had just went back to sleep like I wanted to, I would have found her on that cold tiled floor in the morning. This way, she could tell me what she felt was important, and I will never forget her words.



You know. When Death comes knocking on your door, your gut knows.

#26 Ok, this one fits the category but will be different from the rest. Many years ago, I was in New Orleans with friends, eating beignets at Cafe du Monde and a TV film crew is there for a piece on the place and films us in a brief and funny interaction. The director was my age, cute, down-to-earth, and had a great sense of humor, so I was delighted when he invited me to meet up that night for a drink. I accepted and we had a great time. I really liked him, no creepy vibes at all, he invited me back to his place in a way that felt comfortable and sweet, but I declined and went home even though I liked him and we had a fun night and I really did want to get to know him... it felt so random and weird to say no but I just did and felt like I should just go back to my hotel which I was sharing with friends, so I did. I can't explain it at all, since I really did like him, but it was like the universe said "not tonight," and I was weirdly at peace with that despite it making no sense. Again, he was cool about it and drove me back to my hotel room without trying to make a move.



Like I said, I didn't understand my actions but also overwhelmingly felt this was right, so I drifted peacefully off to sleep...and woke up an hour or two late with HORRIBLE FOOD POISONING (not the beignets, don't worry) which my two friends also had.



Thus commenced a vile and horrible night of us three friends puking and pooping our guts out for hours in a horrible brown round robin with one toilet between us. We three were and are like family and still laugh about it, BUT had I gone home with him, that poor guy would have been stuck taking care of me all night. Like, it was so bad he couldn't have even taken me back to my place once it started as I would have befouled his car.



I didn't feel sick AT ALL when I said no to him and all his vibes were genuinely great and I truly liked him- it really felt random but also super clear that I should say no, and I gotta say this instinct saved HIM, not just me, from a horror show he did not deserve.



I am sure that he wondered what he did wrong (nothing) but has no idea of how lucky he was that I followed my gut BEFORE my I had any physical clues that my gut was about to physically exit my body.

#27 When I was depressed and working three jobs to afford my studio apartment in California, I came across a seemingly harmless young man one night, who said he had taken too many shrooms and got separated from his friends, needing help. He asked for a phone to make a call or check his location relative to his house, I told him I was in the middle of an order and that if he stayed put I could even take him home.



When I say seemingly harmless, I really mean it. Dude was skinny, wearing a turtleneck, had a funny accent and was genuinely embarrassed to be in the situation.



I end up coming back for the guy twenty minutes later and he’s not there. Instead I coincidentally run into him a few streets down, and when I offered him help he said he actually was sobering up and found his way home. He asked if I smoked, I told him I did, and he offered to smoke me out. I knew I shouldn’t, but I was depressed and lonely so I said f**k it.



So, first red flag was the guy not having a lighter. No biggie, he said house is down the street and he has one there.



At his house, we begin talking about a variety of topics over the course of a couple joints. We discuss religion, and how he had some, went Satanic, and is now all over the place. He talks about his wealth. Showing me *very* expensive clothes, a pair of pants that cost $8000, etc. He talks about how his family was selling weapons to all types of countries and how he wasn’t worried about being caught. Oh, he also mentions it’s not actually his place but he’s staying with a friend, but nobody is home.



Now, at that point, I’m thinking I should maybe get the f**k out, but I don’t want this guy thinking I’m a snitch or something. So I let him ramble some more. How he’s done everything, been everywhere, has more money than he knows what to do with it. He says more and more crazy s**t, but the last thing he told me was so crazy that it broke my brain and I forgot what he said leading up to it.



In this empty house, just him and me, with all nonchalance in the world, he says, “…I mean I’ve even killed people just to know what it feels like” and to prove he’s not kidding, he takes a pair of shoes worth hundreds and throws them as hard as he can against the wall. He then takes a sharpie across the $8000 pair of jeans.



Naturally, while he’s doing all of this, I’m looking to see if either door is locked so I could get the f**k out before this dude kills me or looses more of his s**t. I stand up, announce “okaaay, that might be enough for me tonight” and hightailed it to the door. He asked if he said anything wrong or if he spooked me. Without looking back, I assured him he very much did.



Once it was open and there was distance between us, I felt safe enough to turn around and say, “I have to ask, have you ever thought about therapy??”



S**t you not, he goes “no, why?”



I later found out that the homes he took me to were usually designated for the mentally ill, where clients and caretakers live together. Overall, super f*****g weird night.

#28 I was going to get on a bus to go hang out with friends when my gut told me something was wrong so I came back home. The bus got into an accident and a bunch of people were injured in the crash.

#29 Friends and I were going to go on a hike, we got high and watched movies instead.



That same hiking trail had a massive brush fire that spanned for miles and devastated the surrounding area. It was a hot and very dry day, so it spread quickly. We would have no doubt been engulfed by those flames had we gone.

#30 One time, before Lyft or Uber, I was out at the bars with friends. We realized that we didn't have much cash between us and the taxis in my town didn't take cards yet. Our first stop was at our male friend's house. I ended up giving all my cash to my female friend so she could get dropped off at her home. I figured I was safe because my male friend's female roommate was home, and also I could walk home from this place if I got uncomfortable. I walked into his house to hang out for a bit and possibly crash on the couch, but right when I stepped inside I realized his female roommate was already asleep in her room. I was already feeling a little gut reaction, but I figured I would just sleep on the couch for a bit before heading home. My house was only 2.5 miles away, but it was winter and I had lost my coat at the first bar we went to, so I wasn't that eager to walk.





I headed toward the couch and he cut me off and said, "you can sleep in my bed, it will be comfier." I said, "no man, I'm good." But then he kept insisting, and never once mentioned that he would be willing to take the couch and I could have the bed, which I didn't expect, but would've been a lot more convincing of his positive intent.





I got that gut feeling, so I quickly turned and headed out of the apartment with, "good night! Thanks for the offer!" I started walking and was feeling good about my decision, when all of a sudden, I felt myself in the headlights of a car. He was driving to come get me and was shouting to assure me it was fine and I should just sleep over. I started running through the apartment complex parking lot to get away, but he was driving close behind. At this point, I'm clearly communicating with my body language that I'm not wanting any bit of this situation, and he's still driving, fast.





I panicked and tried to run through a grassy lawn area, but it was dark and I didn't see that it was actually a 10- foot retaining wall. I ended up running in mid air, like a cartoon, and landed on the middle yellow line of the road below. The impact snapped my purse off it's chain and shattered my phone screen. My tailbone felt like fire and my wrists were both in pain. I sat on the road for a second to catch my breath, but then I saw his headlights turning out of the apartment complex driveway, which was a bit up the road thanks to my "shortcut". I crawled on my hands and knees off of the road and got myself into the fairway of a golf course. I hid behind some bushes until he gave up and went home





I continued my 2.5 mile trek home, in the dark, on a cold 28° night with a broken phone and a broken tailbone, in a tank top and leggings. Thanks to my broken phone screen, I had to guess where the buttons on my screen were to call my then boyfriend. When I finally accomplished the phone call, I asked him to come pick me up because my night out had taken a weird turn and I was injured. He said, "no, I'm mad at you because you haven't checked in all night." I explained that I had put my phone safely away in my purse because I had already lost my sunglasses and my coat at the bar (I don't have a drinking problem, but I do have an ADHD problem). I begged him to "be mad at me tomorrow, but please come get me tonight." He refused. I made it home and shivered under multiple blankets on my coach for two hours before finally falling asleep. In the morning, he tried to make me breakfast and act like nothing happened. Needless to say, I also ended up breaking up with that dude.

#31 Years ago I had just moved to a new city alone. About a week in I was walking home from work at night/early morning when a truck passed me very slowly. A few moments later I realized he made the block and did it again. He did this a few times. I was closer to home by this point and decided I should just make a run for it. But something in me said to just keep walking. Which seemed like an idiotic way to respond to a threat but it worked out in the end because of it. I made it to a stop sign the last time he pulled around, when he stopped I leaned in to look him directly in the face and told him “I see you, I can identify you, f**k off.” (BTW I would never suggest this approach to other women, ever! I am over 6’ with close combat training but this was still a huge risk)When he peeled off around the corner I dashed to my house. The next morning after relaying this to some coworkers they told me there had been a serial rapist in that area snatching women all summer. I called and reported the incident. A detective actually came to see me and got the details, he warned me not to walk home again (duh) because I fit the profile of his previous victims. The VERY next day he was caught. The detective called me to let me know that two details (facial hair and vehicle type) I gave differed from the descriptions from his victims and those are the details that got him caught.



Weird instinct, sure, but it helped catch a vile creature.

#32 Oof. I use this story as a warning to my kids as to why you always trust your gut...



I (early 20s) was leaving the community college campus I was attending when I noticed a middle aged, very plump woman walking up to me. She asked if I was leaving campus, to which I responded yes. She then went into a story of how she was at the hospital across the street and was released, but doesn't have money for a taxi and asked if I would give her a ride. I quickly said yes. I felt bad for her. It was in the 90s and really hot that day.



I have never given a stranger a ride before up until that point, but I didn't feel threatened or uncomfortable by her and honestly thought I was just doing a good deed until..



We were walking to my car and she started to ask me if I worked and if I was married. Whatever, small talk. Then we get to my car and she notices one of my children's car seats. She asks me where my kid(s) are. My body instantly tenses up for some reason and it was WEIRD. And I don't know why. But I responded that they were at daycare and she asks who pays for daycare. My body at this point is tingling and I ignore it 🙃 I tell her my partner at the time paid for it. We get into my car..



Now, I had a small two door hatchback (Hyundai Accent) and this woman struggled to get in (she was pretty plump) and this will be important later. She finally gets in and we start driving. I ask her where she needs to go and she gives me the street name. It's not far away, but it is in a pretty s****y area of town. I oblige and start that way. This whole time my body is going off like alarm bells inside my head. I keep side eyeing her wondering if she is going to pull a knife out or something, stupidly I never thought about that BEFORE letting her in my car. She kills my overthinking by throwing me off when we are halfway there and asks, "I don't have AC at home, can I go to your house?" 😳 I instantly say that I'm not heading to my house, that I have other things to do. So I sit there quietly the rest of the drive, meanwhile my body is experiencing what I assume is a confusion on fight, flight or fawn because I have no idea what the f**k to do right now.



I pull onto her road and she has me pull into an alley. I pull over and she opens the passenger door and puts one foot out and acts like she is struggling to get out. She keeps looking ahead of us though, which makes me look up. I see two men, dressed in dark clothes on this sweltering a*s day and I freeze. I understood at that moment what was going on. She wasn't getting out of my car because these two men were on there way over to us. This b***h was NOT getting out of my car and there was no way I could physically push this bigger woman out. At this point my body takes over, flight mode kicks in and I just hit the gas. She rolls out of the car because I kinda jerked the wheel to topple her a*s out and I take off.



I truly don't know what was going to happen in that moment, but I wasn't about to hang around and find out. I still find myself helping strangers out, even with rides, but I have never experienced that feeling since and I would definitely listen to it next time.

#33 Years ago I lived on a dead end street. My house had a 4' chain link fence around it about 1/4 of an acre with a double gate. I was in the yard when I looked up and saw a pickup driving slowly down the street from the dead end. The fence gates were open. As I watched the truck slowly approach I had a horrible feeling. My instinct said close the gates immediately. I did but went back on my poarch and stood facing the street because even though I was very afraid I didn't want to appear that way. The truck stopped and a guy with a mask on his lower face yelled over to me asking the time. This all made no sense I turned and went in the house and locked the door. He sat there a minute then drove on. I really think if I hadn't closed the gates, remained near the road I'd be dead. Over the years I've learned to hone and trust my instincts. If it dosent feel right it isn't.

#34 Three weeks ago I had a minor heart surgery done. I have (had?) pretty severe SVT, so my doctor and cardiologist both highly recommended cardiac ablation to me to treat these palpitation episodes. Both emphasized it’s a super routine procedure, minimally invasive, and only had veeerrry low risk of complications (1%). They encouraged me that it was better than being on medication my whole life, so I was down and agreed to it.



The whole time up to the procedure day, I was excited. Really looked forward to being done with SVT. The big day comes around and I’m doing good and feeling positive, until we get in the car to go to the hospital. I had this sudden sinking feeling, this intense feeling of doom. I called it nerves.



By time we get to the hospital and I start the paperwork, my throat feels like it’s closing up and I am visibly shaking. I felt sick, felt like getting up and running as far as I could away from the place. I kept reminding myself that it was all good, that this procedure was going to be life-changing in a good way. That it was okay to be nervous. But when it came time to sign off the last papers, I felt like I was signing my death warrant. This felt MORE than nervous.



They put me under, get it done, and next thing I know I’m waking up slowly, painfully, feeling like there’s crushing stabby weights in my abdomen and my chest. I can barely get my eyes open and words out. Apparently it took me 2 hours to wake up after the procedure, my blood pressure had tanked, and the nurse was trying to figure out why. She pressed my stomach and it was the worst pain I ever, ever felt in my life. Rushed to scan, and they find that something (possibly an artery according to the surgeon) was nicked and I had a massive hemorrhage that THANKFULLY had mostly healed on its own by time they put me in the machine.



I was in the ICU for a few days just to make sure the hemorrhage continued to heal, which it did. But now, after the fact, it definitely seems like my body was warning me with how utterly doomed and panicky I felt beforehand. The risk was stupidly low - 1% - yet it happened.



So I guess I didn’t avoid the danger I felt so strongly. Should I have listened to my gut? Maybe. However, the surgery itself was a success and so far I have not experienced any violent palpitations, so I guess I have that win in my pocket.

#35 In 2014, I was at SXSW with my childhood best friend and boyfriend at the time. My boyfriend at the time loved Tyler, the Creator, and we were trying to get into Mohawk to see him because we’d missed his other shows elsewhere that week. The bar was at capacity, so we were standing in a line where they’d let people in if others left.



After a while of waiting, I got a weird feeling. I was bored, it was late, but there was something else I couldn’t quite put my finger on. The guy I was dating and I fought often, so I wouldn’t just suggest to leave something he wanted to do out of nowhere (it’d start a fight). I convinced them to start walking to his car to go back to my dad’s house in South Austin.



On the way back, we get a call from my best friend’s mom. Mind you, it’s like 2/3 a.m., so that was odd. She asked if we were okay. Confused, we said yeah we’re on our way back.



She told us somebody had driven through the barricades and killed several people. Right outside of where we were not even 20 minutes prior.

#36 When I was a kid, I wanted my dad to send me to school using his motorbike. Usually, he does allow it. But on that particular day, he said he didnt want to and wanted to use car instead. On the way to my school on that day, a swarm of something that looks like wasp was flying crossing over. Like a full nest. I dont even know why it was there. Never seen a swarm flying in my whole life. But if we were using a motorbike that day, im confident we would be in an accident cause those things were squished on the car windshield.

#37 Reading all these comments makes me worried I'd never trust my instinct because I have anxiety.





My anxiety incorrectly tells me there's danger everywhere and I've learned to ignore it.

#38 My dad ignored his insticts and almost died.



He was in high school and worked at my grandfather's store when he wasnt at school. It was a saturday in dove season, and he had the day off to go hunting, but when he woke up that morning he knew something bad was going to happen. He called everyone that was supposed to work that day and asked if they also felt like something was wrong and of they wanted him to take their shift (for some reason he assumed that the bad thing was going to happen to someone else). Everyone told him he was being silly and to calm down and enjoy his day off, so he packed up his truck and grabbed his dog and headed off.



On the drive to the hunting area his dog broke out of the carrier in the back of his truck (double cab) and jumped into his lap while he was driving. He ended up going off the road at 75 mph and hit a tree. His skull had multiple fractures, his nose was crushed up into his sinuses, and his left eye was popped out of the socket just hanging there. He alsp had multiple broken ribs.



He somehow (I guess shock?) managed to get himself out of the wreckage and dragged himself to a nearby house (very lucky there was one anywhere near, its a very very rural area) where he almost gave a nice old lady a heart attack. She tried to get him into the house but she had white carpet and my dad thought he was going to die anyway, so he refused to ruin her floor and passed out on her front porch.



He then woke up in the hospital to a surgeon oulling a sheet off his face and saying "I cant do anything for him" before walking away. What the surgeon meant was "Im not a plastic surgeon and he needs extensive facial reconstruction, so I cant do that" but what my dad thought is "g*****n, this dude really just said Im going to die"





The next time he woke up was in a different hospital where he was sent into surgery and they mostly fixed his face.







Hes all good now, for the most part, he does have some scars and stuff but nothing too crazy. Well, thats my opinion, I did have friends growing up that would refuse to come to my house because my dad's face scared them, but I really dont see whats so scary. Maybe because I grew up with him always looking like that he just looks normal to me? He does look different than he's "supposed to". I dont look much like his current face, but I do look very very similar to the picture of him at 17 right before he almost died.

#39 Finished up a workout at the gym with my then s****y and a*****e boyfriend. I decided that that day I would change the status quo. Instead of going to his truck and having our post training meals and chatting (or fighting) I stopped at my car and told him that I was just going to go home. He asked a few times to talk first and I refused to go to his truck. We sat in my car and chatted for probably 3 minutes or so and then we heard a loud screech and crash. We couldn’t see what was going on but we saw a bunch of people running towards where his truck was parked… an elderly lady pressed the accelerate instead of the brake accidentally and flew her vehicle through his truck and another car decimating the rear left of the car and the right middle to front of his truck. She also wedged the front left of his truck under the front right of the truck parked on the other side and managed to push all three up on to the walkway from curb height. The other truck the smashed into a concrete planter in the lot. She was perfectly fine. 4 cars totalled. Where I would have been sitting, had I followed the regular status quo, was entirely crushed up to the engine. I would have died.

#40 I was close to the front at a music festival 25years ago. Not only was it my first big music festival, I was there with my school mates and no adult presence with us. It was as the band was preparing to go on and start their set (the previous band was still playing on the stage next door) that I was starting to feel the crowd was different and I didn’t like it one bit. Sure there was a bit more shoving and physicality (I’m experienced much worse at an earlier set though!) but there was something else I can’t describe… but my head was screaming to get out as quickly as possible. I was only a few rows from the front barricade so quickly and loudly asked to go over and out the side, and proceeded to watch the set start from the back of the crowd. Tragically, things got worse as the set progressed and, even though the band paused and attempted to calm the crowd, a teenage girl later died in hospital after being caught in the crush. RIP Jess.

#41 Back when I was still in high school, my mom told me to take a day off school because I would be going dress shopping with my uncle. He insisted and was pushy on buying me a bridesmaid dress because my sisters and I would be bridesmaids in his wedding the following day.



So, my sisters went to school and my uncle picked me up from our house to go to JCPenney at the mall. At first, everything was fine, I quickly picked out my dress and I figured he would just drop me off at home afterwards. He was super emotional, saying how excited he was to get married and everything.



After we left the mall, he said he needed to go to my grandparent’s house and from there, we’re going to pick up his friend from the airport, all while listing a bunch of other errands.



At this point, I was feeling uncomfortable because this wasn’t what I signed up for and my gut was telling me I needed to get to my grandparent’s house ASAP. I thought we would stop by my grandparent’s first but he kept stopping at the most random places and met with the most random people, while I stayed in the car on high alert. He progressively smoked more weed and started driving more erratic, while going on whole tangents about whatever came to mind.



By this point, I was tired and wanted out, so I kept assertively telling him we needed to go to grandparent’s house and to drop me off there. We eventually did go there and I immediately felt so much safer.



He continued to drive and run around doing errands and later on that night, my grandparents get a call. Police called to say he was at the mall near their house and had a mental break, started panicking, yelling and waving a knife around scaring everyone around. Thankfully, he didn’t harm himself or others around him. They did admit him into a nearby mental hospital. He had to reschedule his wedding out a couple of months and his fiancée and everyone was concerned for him.



All that said, I was very grateful I listened to my gut and glad I was assertive enough to get out of that situation that day.

#42 Not quite ‘leave now’ but more ‘get away from them’.



This was around about 2001 or so. My now husband and I were living in a small tourist town and one morning we got a call to say his beloved grandmother had unexpectedly died. Because where we were living was small and remote we couldn’t afford to fly to the funeral, so we made an elaborate plan that looked like this: drive 6 hours to the nearest city, meet up with my sister in law who lived there, all 3 of us get a cheap flight to the other island where we’d meet up with her husband and my father in law and then drive 8 hours to the small town where the funeral was.



I had a long day of work and got home late. I wanted us to sleep and leave early (our flight was leaving at midday). I just didn’t want to drive at night. But my now-husband persuaded me to go, saying he’d do all the driving. So we went, leaving at almost 10pm.



I got very sleepy so part way along (maybe about 3 hours in?) I tried lying down in the backseat for a nap. Didn’t work so I sat up again. And that was when I saw a pair of headlights behind us. They weren’t speeding or driving erratically. But when I saw them I had a huge sense of fear: I didn’t want that car near me. I was *this close* to unbuckling and scrambling over into the front seat. That car gave me the creeps. Eventually they passed us and the feeling went away instantly. We pulled over, and I got back into the front seat. No longer scared, I felt fine.



Riiiight up until about 20 minutes later when we came across that car crashed into a bridge. One of the two guys in it had been thrown into the middle of the road… we stopped, called the ambos, and gave CPR. But they both passed away.

#43 I have a story that’s kind of the opposite. My instincts should have been screaming “leave now,” but I’m so g*****n stupid I didn’t understand what was happening.



I was snowboarding at a resort and I decided I would take my snowboard off and hike up a mountain to get to some hike-to terrain. It was absolutely dumping snow out there. I was hiking through about a foot of fresh powder. The entire time I was thinking about how sick it would be to rip some fresh turns down mount Quail.



As soon as I took off I realized something was terribly wrong. Every turn I took sent down a huge slough of snow. It was only then that I remembered that the last two weeks had been warm and dry. This new snowfall of about a foot of fresh powder had settled on top of that crusty layer and it was ready to slide at any time.



I was all alone in avalanche country in extremely avalanche-prone conditions and nobody knew where I was. If I’d taken my g*****n head out of my a*s on the hike up there I’d’ve realized that something was wrong.



I ended up hugging the cliff and very slowly sliding down the mountain on my toe edge. Obviously it all worked out for me. Interestingly, that’s not even the worst thing that happened to me up there.

#44 I was at my college eating lunch before my next class, I was going to sit outside across from the cafe, but I thought, "Nah, I shouldn't." There was no real reason not to, I just didn't want to all of a sudden. There was a shooting that day between students, and it started right where I would have been sitting.

#45 My friend and I were at a party for a few hours. He had an older brother, so we were tasked with getting alcohol for it. We brought cash and his brother picked it up for us. We pulled back into the party, and I realized someone was watching the other high school kids from their house through the blinds. I put my car into reverse because it seemed odd, and I didn’t want to get blocked into the driveway. As soon as I start the car again, blue lights light up my rear view. 3 cops have showed up to crash the party, and I had $500 in alcohol in my trunk. I told the police that I was just picking up my friend because he wanted to go home, and they told me to get him and leave. I just waived at the nearest guy, told him the police said I can drive him home, and he got in my car.



We didn’t know each other. I think we drank someone’s Zimas, but everyone else got their alcohol back the next weekend. Still, I was the only person there with alcohol but several guys got arrested with weed. I can only imagine what I would have gotten if the cop hadn’t let me go.

#46 I have about 5 of the opposite story: instincts said run, brain said it would have been rude to leave, consequences ensued. Lesson learnt. Better to be rude than hurt, on the whole. Also second locations are such a bad idea if your gut says no.

#47 Literally heard something say “don’t move” while about to turn a corner while driving. I avoided a car crash one minute later. These guys in a truck slammed into a light pole, backed up and drove off.

#48 The other day I was driving home from work on a 2 lane highway each way. I’m always in the left lane. I drive fast and I hate semi trucks. I get anxious being next to them on behind them. Anywho so I’m driving home and I see a red light. For some reason I get out of the left lane and go into the right and sit right being a f*****g semi truck. I have a moment of why did I do this. I look over to the car on my left where I would be sitting and he gets rear ended so f*****g hard. We were making eye contact when it happened. I still can’t get over the sound of the cat crunching. Definitely totaled. I was so shaken up the whole way home. That should’ve been me.

#49 I was working on finishing up receptacles in a bank with my boss. There were HVAC and drywall guys there, too. They'd brought furniture in and one of the drywall guts kept setting his dirty, heavy work bag on top of the brand new desk. This is a huge no-no IYKYK and the GC politely asked him to move his bag. The guy did it but made a huge deal out of it.



Nothing else happened until right before lunch. I started feeling really weird. Like hot and itchy all over, my heart rate was through the roof and I just had to get out of the building. I thought I was having a panic attack. I asked my boss to come with me. He looked at me strangely but did.



The second he and I got out of the front door, we saw drywall guy throw a float at GC and start screaming. They had a knock down drag out fight. Throwing things inside the tiny bank, smashing each other up against the walls, you name it. Police were called and everything. My boss thanked me and wanted to know how I knew. I said I didn't KNOW I just had a feeling.

#50 I left a party where someone overdosed in a bathroom. Turned out to be murder. Could have been a suspect.



Got freaked out at a p**n shop in Dallas. Turns out it was ran by a sax trafficker.



Left people's houses.

#51 When I was 5 years old, my country was going through a war, and it wasn’t uncommon for some kind of explosive or incendiary attack to hit civilian buildings. One day, while I was playing in my bedroom, I had a weird feeling that’s hard to describe. I guess you could call it impending doom? It felt like my blood had turned cold, and my stomach was in knots. I just couldn’t fight this inexplicable urge to get out of the room right away. So I got up and walked into the kitchen where my mom was, and when I stepped out of the room an explosion shattered the windows right above where I had just been playing.

#52 I was in Washington, D.C., for a week-long training session while I was a federal employee. I had planned to stay a few extra days to enjoy visiting monuments and museums, and exploring DC. I got a weird feeling and decided to fly home without staying the additional days. So I flew home on September 10, 2001. I would not have been on one of the flights that were hijacked on 9/11, but I would have been stuck in DC for quite some time before I could get home, in a terrifying and chaotic situation.

#53 Was chilling at the bar, made eye contact with older guy, he asks me out of the blue if I have a tracker in my car, and I was so surprised by the question I laughed and asked back “Do I look like I have a tracker in my car?” thinking he was asking if I was being tailed by the police or something and he just deadpan responded “yes.” I then realized he was probably trying to see if I was an easy carjacking victim. I finished my drink then left and he started following me. I was right by my car and looked over and noticed him just standing there looking forward, not at me, but the timing was weird. So I slipped around the side of the building and disappeared into the night, chilled at the bar across the street for half an hour, then brought backup to walk me back to my car. Dude was gone. Wish I knew what happened to him.

#54 Was camping as a kid with my parents, younger brother and other family friends. Sitting around the fire after breakfast and my brother randomly stood up and walked around to sit on the other side of the fire without saying a word. Not 5 minutes later a portion of a branch from a big overhead gum tree snapped off and drove into the ground exactly where he had been sitting. No doubt he would have died if he’d still been sitting there. We were all so rattled we immediately began packing up camp and heading home days early.

#55 Went from one pub to another (both pubs were familiar and close to my home) with a group of regular drinking mates. About 6 of us, all up. Just another Thursday arvo, following the happy hours around.





We'd been in the beer garden at the first place, getting absolutely baked as heck, and as we walked through the door of the second pub, less than a block away, everything changed.





I felt cold dread, like the building was about to collapse on top of us, and stopped dead. The only other person in our group who stopped was a small mammal biologist, and we just looked at each other and said "do you feel that??" at the same time. This dude was older than me and tended to be very observant, possibly because his job involved lots of observation.





Anyway, the rest of the group was confused by our behaviour and science guy and I were initially prepared to accept that we'd become suddenly paranoid on account of all the weed we'd smoked, but the feeling got worse when we started looking around the front bar.





The atmosphere was scary creepy, the place had less people in it than usual, and it seemed kinda... quiet. OK, walking into a dead moment at that time of day wasn't unheard of, but science guy and I were almost jumping out of our skin.





Went to order a beer and thought the bartender was looking at me strangely. She asked "are you alright mate?", and I was like "yeh, it... it just feels really fkn weird in here. Like something just happened or about to happen.... is anything wrong?".





She looked really unfriendly and said "I don't know what you're talking about. Why are you talking like that?", and was looking like she was gonna tell me to leave, so I said "I dunno man, like... I'm not a hippie, and I don't believe in psychic b******t but something's really off here. I dunno what's gonna happen, but.... please be careful, hey".





Bartender looked like she was about to belt me, and science guy murmured "ah sum_kunst, let's um, go, eh?", so I'm like f**k yeh, and we left our group and went to the next pub, where we discussed the weirdness of it all and I drank fast and heavily before leaving early and going home.





Found out a few days later that sometime before we arrived, neo nazis had gone to the pub, started a fight, and then left after telling staff they'd return with reinforcements and destroy the place, so they'd better just shut their doors.





The staff decided to keep the pub open and not warn anyone about it, despite the neo nazis being a real threat at the time. The scumbags returned later (probably while I was leaving the other pub) and attacked the place with chains, baseball bats and clublocks. The owner was in a coma for a few days. It was an absolute mess, blood and bodies everywhere.





Funny thing was, I'd recently shaved off all of my Mohawk and had just a tuft of hair at the front, and the fkn staff and regulars (except one or two regulars who knew me really well) assumed that what I'd said upon walking in that afternoon, plus the fact that I left immediately, obviously meant that I was myself a neo n**i who was somehow involved with the attack (I guess they thought my Conflict shirt was a cunning disguise lol) and I had a pretty hard time of it next time I went back there.





Fortunately, enough people present on that occasion rembered seeing me stand against neo nazis before and take some dangerous risks in doing so, but I still narrowly avoided a beating. Twice.

#56 Was 13 years old in the summer holidays on the Sunshine Coast in late 2003 me and my friend liked to go on really long rides on our bikes causing mischief and just adventuring and one particular exploration took us a few suburbs up a river and as we were crossing a bridge we spied down the river a couple

of hundred metres a replica old style sail boat, the type on Pirates of the Caribbean or what James Cook and Christoper Colombus would sail.

It was a strange sight to see so it piqued our interest and we set off on the dirt road parallel to the river on the side the boat was moored. We pulled up and went up to it and had a look. It was like a smaller replica of the ocean faring boats it was inspired by but it was still pretty impressive and something me and my mate had never seen before.



We were looking at it with no signs of life and trying to work up the courage to jump on it and have a little sneak peek when a voice came from the back of the boat. ‘Gday boys what are you up to?’, he appeared from the back of the boat walking along the side deck until he was about 3 metres away but elevated on the deck looking down on us. A big guy with his shirt off, bearded, some tattoos and from my recollection probably in his 40’s. I spoke up excitedly, ‘ we’re just looking at your boat, it’s really cool! What’s it doing this far down the Maroochydore river?’



He replied that it was just moored there because he had a shed nearby with all his tools and was doing a full refurb before he planned to sail it along the coast. He then eyed us for a second and said ‘actually boys why don’t you come up on the boat and check it out, I’d love to take you guys sailing and you could even help me with work on the boat. I’d pay you guys but I like to do big hours so theres all beds in there for us to stay in’. To me sailing sounded super cool but even at 12 years old I thought to myself that all a bit much to be promising to two children you’ve essentially just said hello too. I looked at my friend hoping he would say something but he clearly too felt uncomfortable and it was at that point the man looked down at us and said ‘Dont worry Im not a paedophile’ with a particular emphasis on paedophile said in a strange somewhat effeminate voice with an equally effeminate/camp (not sure of the exact word) raise of his hand with this hand gesture.



Me and my mate looked at each other and pedalled like crazy with the dirt track ripping up behind us and didn’t stop pedalling full pelt till we got to the nearest suburb in Bli Bli. For whatever reason (maybe we thought we’d get in trouble for talking to weird people or exploring s**t we shouldn’t but we didn’t tell our parents. Actually me and my mate never spoke about it again. Haven’t seen or spoken to him since we were teenagers and I guess teenage males aren’t the best about talking about that stuff.



In hindsight and only as an adult have I felt regret that I didn’t tell an adult because a few weeks after this happened Daniel Morcome was abducted and m******d at 13 years old. At the time being 13 i again didn’t make the connection that this could be connected. And never told anyone. 8 years later Daniel Morcombes killer had be found and arrested in what is considered some of the most complex and well executed undercover police work in Australia.



When they Showed his killer Brett Peter Cowan even 8 years later i knew it was the man from the boat. I thought how lucky me and my friend were but of course the realisation hit me that maybe if I had said something and even the police checked this guy out (as he technically had done nothing illegal) but just spoke to him there may have been a better outcome.



I don’t let my kids roam unattended. I ride with them everywhere.

#57 This was over twenty years ago, summer of 2003. I’d been hired to drive a rich family’s car from Vegas to New York. It was a long haul, but I wanted to make it a bit of an adventure. I passed through Kansas City that morning, saw the Arch in St. Louis, rolled through Louisville by evening. By the time I hit West Virginia it was late, and I was running on fumes.



I spotted a gas station just outside Charleston. Bright lights, clean lot, not a soul around. It looked perfect. But the second I slowed down, something in me just locked up. It wasn’t fear at first, more like my body saying absolutely not. The whole place felt wrong, even though nothing looked out of place. No people, no movement, just the buzzing lights and that quiet. My brain kept saying, you’re tired, just fill up and rest, but something deeper was screaming, get out.



I kept driving. There was nothing after that, just dark twisting roads and forest. I started to regret leaving, but there was nowhere to turn around. Eventually I pulled off onto some dirt clearing and killed the engine. The night was so quiet it didn’t sound real. Just the hum of bugs and the occasional rustle outside. I kept thinking about how no one would even know where I was if something happened. Every sound felt too close. I must have drifted off for a bit because the next thing I remember was light coming through the trees.



Morning made it all look harmless. A stream, a few birds, just a pretty patch of woods. I laughed at myself for being so paranoid and got back on the road.



A few days later, I was home and saw the news. There had been a string of sniper shootings in Charleston that week. One of the victims, a woman, had been killed at a gas station the same morning I passed through.



I can’t prove it was the same one I almost pulled into, but I can tell you this. Sometimes I still see that empty lot in my head, all lit up, quiet, waiting. That weird gut feeling returns, and I can't help but wonder if I was already in someone’s sights.

#58 On my work i send my coworkers to book fairs in the different cities all around the country. One day i set everything up to send one of the best sellers to a very distant place (i live in Russia so distant here means ~5 hours flight). I only needed to book flight and hotel for her. At the moment I was ready to click the “buy” button I felt horribly scared and nauseous. Doing this felt like putting her in danger. I decided to decline the whole trip and my publishing house’s participation in that fair. The coworker and my boss got really angry about that, and it was really confusing to explain that something’s wrong with that trip.



A month later my boss and another coworker got arrested the day that woman was supposed to fly to that fair. At the very moment I was on another fair. It was a horrifying experience, the whole crew was dreading that arrest and was sure that someone else will be taken soon. None of us could sleep for two days. And i was deadly scared being stuck alone so far away from home. Glad that I could at least save my coworker from that experience



And yeah, my coworkers are still arrested. They are alleged in selling extremist literature (anything LGBT-related is extremist in Russia now) and probably will be sent in prison for about ten years straight. Ten years for selling YA books buds! F**k Putin.

#59 I went against my gut feeling and it ended badly. I was invited to a party and I had a feeling of dread, it was like drums inside me like a warning that if I go, my life will change forever.



I decided to ignore it and went. I met a charming guy there and fell head over heels in love with him. It was the start two years relationship with an a****r, cheater, criminal and d**g a****t and I barely made it out of that relationship alive. I often wonder how different I and my life had been if I had listened to my gut.

#60 This one is not about me, it about my daughter who was 2 years old at the time. We had just finished a major renovation in the house and and it was my husband’s last day off before returning to work. Our daughter suddenly did absolutely not want to go to daycare that day.

Later that day my husband is feeling unwell and because our daughter is at home gives me a call. Otherwise he would have just gone to bed and try to sleep it off.

Had he done that, he would have died as he had an incredible dangerous infection and barely made it to the hospital once the GP arrived.

Second trust you gut element in this story: it felt so incredibly off when my husband called me I moved heaven and earth to get the GP to visit him, while I was on my way home after just running out of a meeting.

#61 During lockdown I was gonna take the dog for a walk down the beach early to avoid people, but as we got onto the promenade I had this horrible, gut clenching urge to run, nothing else, just RUN. So we hightailed it out of there and went to round the local park. About 2 hours later a WW2 bomb exploded on the section of beach we were going to be playing on.

#62 Years ago I was dating a guy, and he invited me to his mom’s birthday in their home town. We drove out the three hours, had a great time at the party and I was at their house post party getting ready to go to the local (and only ) hotel. My bf was staying at his mom’s house. His mom was so so nice. She asked if I wouldn’t prefer to sleep in a spare room so we could all have breakfast together.

I wasn’t going to say yes because this was a pretty new relationship and I was shy, but she was so sweet so i agreed.

The whole hotel burned down that night and all 12 people in it died. That would have made me casualty number 13.

I was in shock. No dramatic feeling prevented me from going, just a kind mom and me getting over my shyness.

#63 Not sure if this counts but in college I was living in an a small apartment with other college students. One day I woke up and I was feeling extremely tired but nothing out of the ordinary since it was pretty early and I was up studying late. I decided I was just going to go back to sleep but something kept bugging me and so I was like "alright let's just get up." And for some reason it was really hard to get up. So u mustered all the strength I had to get up and out of bed. When I made it to the kitchen for some water, I found out the gas was left on by one of my roommates. Turns out I was just slowly dying from the gas. I quickly turned it off and opened all the windows since they were all shut. And I went for some fresh air. Of course I ended up telling my roommates but man.



I still think about what if I just stayed asleep instead of getting up and how different it would have been.

#64 When I was a few months old, my mom was looking at putting me in daycare for a few hours a day. The first place she tried had great reviews and she thought it seemed really nice, but the second she walked into the room she said I went stiff as a board and didn't relax until we left. She decided it wasn't meant to be, and found a different daycare. A few months later there was a massive news story about the place being shut down and workers arrested because they were abusing the kids.



My mom retold this story to me a lot when I was growing up to reinforce that I should trust my instincts.



It was more coincidence than instinct, but my mom's grandfather avoided death once. He worked for 40 years at the Brooklyn Navy Yard and (after the post-war downsizing) other piers, and had literally never missed a day of work in his life. One day he was on his way to work when he ran into someone he hadn't seen in decades who was from his hometown in Norway, so he didn't go to work that day and instead spent it at a bar with his old friend.



He came home to his wife freaking out. Turned out there had been a fire and explosion right where he worked, and no one could find him, so they assumed he was dead. [Ten other people died](https://nycfire.net/forums/threads/lukenbach-steamship-35th-street-pier-fire-12-3-56.74496/).

#65 Got a story like this except I didn’t listen.



In 2022, my wife and I were house shopping. We pull into the driveway of a place in our price range, and she goes, “I don’t like this house. Something feels off.”



Now, she’s wise. Intuitive. Probably psychic.

And me? I’m a man. So naturally, I said,

“C’mon, we already made the realtor drive through rush hour — let’s just take a look.”



First bad sign: I open the garage door. It’s pitch black. I step down thinking it’s a normal step. Nope. I drop like a cartoon character who just walked off a cliff. Nearly met God in that garage.



Second bad sign: my wife opens the back door — one of those old wooden ones with glass panes — and the deadbolt won’t latch. She’s wrestling with it, and I go, “Step aside, babe. I got this.”



I push on the door to line up the lock, my hand slips, and boom — I go full Die Hard through the glass.

Instant blood spray.



I look down — I’m an ICU nurse, I know exactly what I’ve done.

I’ve just severed an artery in my wrist.



I grab it, run outside yelling for my wife and our realtor. The man literally takes his shirt off, ties a tourniquet on me like he’s in an action movie. My wife jumps in the driver’s seat and goes full Vin Diesel through every red light to the ER.



An hour later I’m in surgery — ulnar artery, nerve, and tendon all sliced clean through.



All because I didn’t listen when my wife said, “Something feels off.”



Moral of the story: listen to your wife.

She’s not just saving you from bad real estate… she might be saving your d**n limbs.

#66 A rather silly story in comparison, but I was out in the evening smoking a cig on the balcony. I live on the top floor, so there's no other balconies on top of mine. While I was standing there a feather fell from above, I thought "this looks bigger than a pigeons". And without thinking I lunged to the right. Not a second after I stepped away, a stork's massive s**t hit right where I was standing before. Looked like someone dumped an entire can of white paint. I caught some specks on my legs, everything else was clean.



I did figure out it was a stork because I dared to look up and saw his a*s hanging over the roof.



TL;DR: My instincts kept me from getting s**t on by a stork.

#67 I am convinced I crossed paths with the serial killer Paul Runge. At the end of the summer between 7th and 8th grade, in the mid-90s, I was roaming the neighborhood w my friends. There was a group of about 5 of us, all girls. It was dusk and we were walking on a sidewalk past this apartment complex, with a hedge/landscaping to the right of us. This guy in maybe his early 30s, just kind of emerged from around a corner from the hedged side and asked us if we knew "(Random girls' names). Well we were all having some beers and we dared them to jump in the pool but they're chicken and won't do it. We were even going to give them $20. You should come back here. We'll give you $20 to jump in the pool. Would you do it? Come on back here."





We were all just kind of spellbound for a moment, stopped and listening to him, but the discord between all the "we's" and the party atmosphere he was selling and the reality of the cool, falling night, with this guy clearly alone and no signs of a party or a single other person to be seen or heard, just washed over me. My friend was closest to him started to take a step toward him and I yanked her back by her arm and we all ran and booked it to our nearest friend's house. He was memorable in that he had a heavy Chicago accent, which stuck out in the suburbs. There was just a strong, very instinctual feeling that something was off and to get away.





I learned that Paul Runge and his fiance had lived a few blocks from me, on my newspaper route, a few years later when he was arrested for multiple murders of women and girls in the suburbs and the city. His first known victim was killed in that house. I didn't make the connection between him and that guy who stopped us that night until many years later when I happened upon some kind of true crime show that featured him. The moment I saw him and heard his voice on video I instantly remembered that night. The voice was unmistakable.

#68 I used to work at a cinema as a teenager and I was walking home at 2am. Its was quiet and there were like 3 street lamps on my entire street so pretty dark but I as I kept walking I couldn't shake this feeling that I should run home like right now and I thought I was creeped out by how quiet it was.



I ended up calling my brother and waking him up and told him to unlock the door and open when I knocked (I had keys but my brain kept saying that its not fast enough), and then I just bolted down my street and got inside. I was terrified, and I didn't know why.



2 days later, there was a letter posted through everyone's door from the police asking for information about serial rapist/assaulter. Apparently, 2 nights ago, 2 people got attacked on their way home around the same time that I was walking home from work. My mum ended up picking me up from work for a while after that.

#69 Didn’t take a shady job offer. Found out later it was a scam that stole people’s identities.

#70 I was touring an apartment that was near my old place (they gave me a code and I let myself in). It was a beautiful unit with huge windows, but the moment I walked in I started feeling really nauseous and anxious so I left pretty quickly. Got an alert on my citizen app later that evening, saying that there was a sexual a*****t reported at that exact address.

#71 Actually, I didn't listen to my instincts and lost $100.

On vacation in Havana, a friendly local spent a couple hours chatting with me and my then bf, showed us some nice views and gave us some good advice. Then scammed us with a very unclear exchange with a local currency that was only for tourists.

When he went to look for the money and we waited for him for like an hour before giving him any dollars, that's when my instincts screamed run away!! But I didn't listen.

#72 Had a friend of a friend call me and was very insistent that I come to this party with him. It was weird because I barely knew him but I was just too tired and refused. He was REALLY insisting to the point where I got weirded out.



Turns out he had set me up for that show Scare Tactics. Kind of wish I would have gone now lol.

#73 Was driving down by the beach enjoying the scenery at night with my bf. I wasn’t driving fast either since it was a nice night. Had a green light and heard a whisper tell me to break so I did and all of a sudden a car zooms pass right in front of me. If I didn’t break, the car would’ve absolutely smashed into my side of the car.

#74 Years ago, me and my ex were new in a big town in NC, had just moved there and we knew only one person. He asked us to go hang out at this club in town that he was a bouncer at. I’ve never been the party type, but I said why not. As we get there I was feeling uneasy and decided to go in any way to try and experience something new. Everything felt off though. We were there for 30 minutes tops and I turned to my ex and asked her to leave. We only made it about a block and there were cops flying by us. Apparently, as soon as we had left a few people started shooting up the club. I never found out if anyone was injured or killed but I assume so. It was apparently gang related.

#75 2022, driving on a busy interstate on my way back to the office (work involved a lot of being out in the community). My car had had engine troubles a few days prior so my mom was letting me borrow hers. While driving, I noticed I was behind a pick-up truck with a chair in its bed (like the kind you'd see in someone's living room, a hefty m**********r). I look at the truck and think, "I don't want to be behind that," out of nothing more than annoyance and get around and in front of the truck. Not even ten seconds later, I look into my rearview mirror to see that chair flying out of the truck's bed and smashing into the highway. Thank goodness for annoyance.

#76 A friend of mine was swimming with her toddler in Australia when she suddenly had a sense she needed to get them both out.



Not long after getting out the waters were evacuated due to a shark being spotted close to the shore.

#77 My brother had tickets to see The Dark Knight in Aurora, Co with his girlfriend on opening night, and last minute he got the feeling they should just stay in for the night. I still have a brother due to his gut feeling.

#78 I used to work for a charity in the retail side of things when I was only just 18.

The store was in a more run-down area of my town and was pretty much the only open thing on the street. If something went wrong, nobody was really around to help out.



My store was honestly a hot mess in the management department, and it wasn't uncommon for me to be left to run the store for weeks on end with no assistance.



We often had homeless or people down on their luck coming in asking for clothing or shoes, which we technically were not supposed to give out but I'd often take things from the pile that we could not sell but we're still in good condition and give them to them.

Rather, someone has an extra layer than it ends up in the landfills.



One day, it was myself and one other volunteer who was only in her early 20s at the time running the store for the day.



A man in his 50s came in very clearly not in the best of ways. He was limping around with a battered crutch and sporting multiple bruises across his face.

When he asked for clothing, I took him down into the store and pulled out a few heavy sweat shirts that had lint balls on them but were otherwise perfectly fine.



He spent his entire time in the store telling me he had become homeless a year ago and how he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Once he had the clothing, he asked if there was any way he could have some money for food.

I explained we could not give out the businesses money, and I only had my card, but I brought him out some food I had for my lunch in the back.



I had a gut feeling he wasn't being entirely honest but chopped it up to him likely looking for cash for d***s and tried to help him out in any way I could besides giving him money.



Unfortunately, my volunteer wasn't particularly versed in these situations and pulled out cash to give to him.



He then spent the guts of an hour talking to her, getting alarmingly more inappropriate with his questions and comments.

He had her cornered into one side of the store as she tried to work.

When she kneled down to add some items to a bottom shelf he piped up with.

"I'm sure you don't get on your knees to pray."



Realising we were two women in a pretty secluded corner of the town I told him we were closing for lunch due to staff shortage and after about 30 mins of fussing got him out of the store to shutter everything down.



He paced the property for a good while before heading off back into the town.

My volunteer scolded me for being so judgmental and kicking him out, but that feeling I got once he had what he wanted was pure instinct.



Weeks later, we found out the same man had been run out of town by a local group of lads.

When I learned his name, I looked him up, discovering he had multiple arrests for aggravated a*****t and r**e.

One of his offences he attacked a woman with a knife, and she only managed to escape by jumping out of a first story window.



The bruises and crutch were from the previous town his parole officer had placed him in when he attempted to attack a young woman. The town found out and beat him within an inch of his life, so he was relocated to our town.

He was not homeless, he did not have cancer, and he was a convicted rapist.



The experience never turned me off helping those who came in, but it sure as s**t made me trust my gut feeling from that day forward.

#79 I left America for good about 10 years ago...

#80 I took an early cab to the airport the day the guy shot up that country concert in Las Vegas. I have pictures of me and my mom in Mandalay Bay while he was checking in. I was staying very close to the concert. On my cab ride to the airport we heard they shut the lights off on the strip. There was talk of the planes not taking off.

#81 I (47m) didn't listen to my instincts and suffered for it.

Fall 2012 (I can't remember exactly when) I was attending vocational school. I met this nice guy in class and we hit it off. We started dating. He invited me back to his place. We ate, had cuddle time, and I was about to leave when he asked me to stay the night instead. Against my better judgement, I did. I insisted upon sleeping on the couch, but he invited me to sleep in his big bed instead. I gave in, but kept all my clothes on.

I woke up in the middle of the night, naked, on my stomach with him going at it.

I started screaming for him to get off, to let me go. But he just held me down until he was done.

As soon as I could stand, I got up and punched him in the face, breaking his nose. I punched him several more times for good measure before getting dressed and driving home.



I never went near or trusted him again. And the worst part is that not only did he think he didn't nothing wrong, but that when I told the police, they just rolled their eyes and did nothing. Small towns are great like that...

#82 I was drugged in Amsterdam.



I've taken GHB before so I when I suddenly felt super wasted even though I've drank much more alcohol before and not been that far gone, I knew I needed to get out of there. I felt the ICK when I was talking to someone about being Bi and that I'm more into girls than I am into guys. It felt like the person I was talking to was trying to convince me that I was fully gay and that men are better. I excused myself to "go have a cigarette" and I just started walking. I didn't know where I was going, I just knew I needed to get out of there. Then I blacked out and teleported to my bed at the hostel I was staying at. I looked through my FB messages the next morning and there was a conversation where I was profusely thanking someone for helping me find a cab to get back to my hostel.



I'm not sure what exactly I avoided, but I'm sure it wasn't anything I would have enjoyed.

#83 I quit my last kitchen job when a bunch of out of touch decisions starting coming down from corporate while not consulting us on whether or not we'd even be able to accomplish the goals they set forth. (It's an onni place)



Now that I'm gone, I get some gossip here and there and they've really lost the plot. They're having an identity crisis over who they're supposed to be because they can't figure out who to market towards. They want rich high end clientele with high end prices and mediocre food.



They destroyed their kitchen. It used to be a fantastic line for the steaks and pastas and pizzas they wanted but now they've added a second fryer (we barely used the first one) and a flat top. This high end itialian place is now doing... burgers...? Apparently? There's nothing that sets this place apart from Boston pizza now except the prices and location lmao



Their prep area used to be glorious, each person got a bench and a half of space. They took half of that away and replaced it with half of the old equipment from the line to make room for their f*****g burgers.



They also had to move the cooling racks and chose the worst place possible, on top of a short landing so your heels are at the top of a small set of stairs when you pull a tray out.



The chef isn't cheffing, he's making the two prep cooks do all his work while he makes up for not peaking in highschool by schmoozing with the higher ups. Aside scheduling I literally don't know what he does there anymore.



Meanwhile, I just became head of my own prep team and I'm making way more money and my hours are dope as hell, and my sous signed us up for a city wide festival happening in January and wants me designing the special. I'm so glad I left i think I might be dreaming.

#84 This is my mother’s story, she was heavily pregnant with me at the time (a few decades ago) and eating a meal at a restaurant with my extremely a*****e father. She had this overwhelming sense of urgency to walk home instead of allowing my father drive her home in his truck. He was pissed off and left her alone as she walked a couple miles home during the summer.



She arrived home and noticed my father wasn’t home for several hours, it was surprising but not unusual. When he finally arrived home, his toe was broken and his truck was nowhere to be found. He glared at my mother and called her a witch because his truck blew up at the gas station when he was getting fuel while my mother was walking home. There was a propane tank involved but he was somehow convinced that God favored her over him? He resented her for having some kind of 6th sense throughout their chaotic relationship but I’m sure my mom was simply in survival mode until she finally divorced my father when I was 7 years old.



But lemme tell ya, if my mother did not listen to her intuition a few times while pregnant with me then I wouldn’t be enjoying Reddit and uh American politics today. Yay 🥹.

#85 Ooh this is a great question. So my first love he would get aggresive during disagreements. Once I saw this I kept my distance for the most part. He never put his hands on me EVER is was very soft and feminine with him but always stood my ground and I never hit below the belt. Even when I broke up with him he would find me, he was never threatening, he was just aggresive. Something told me that the only way to get away from him would be to leave so I moved to another state. I found out maybe 2 years later that he was in jail for domestic violence. BULLET DODGED!!!

#86 About 15 years ago I was at a football match in the Midlands with a mate of mine. Everything was enjoyable as it was a charity match- no obvious rivalry or horrible heckling from the crowd as sometimes happens.





But at around the 80th minute, the atmosphere just suddenly changed for the worse. We both looked at each other with a "are you thinking what I'm thinking" expression and decided to leave early.





Shortly afterwards while walking home, several police wagons with blue lights sped past us towards the football ground. Turned out a massive brawl had erupted and quite a few people got badly beaten up.





Neither of us could put our finger on exactly what shifted, but we both instantly picked up on a hostile vibe. .