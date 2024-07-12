ADVERTISEMENT

Youth is a precious thing, in that you often can only appreciate it when it’s in the past. In your teenage years and 20s, it’s so easy to feel like you have all the time in the world and then, suddenly, you blink and you are thirty five with a mortgage. Like with any skill or investment, most of us probably wish we had started planning a lot earlier.
Someone asked “How did you “waste” your 20s?” and netizens shared the things they maybe should have done differently. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to comment your own thoughts and experiences below.

#1

Netizens Share The 55 Things They Regret (Not) Doing In Their 20s Caring what people thought of me.

Mrmakabuntis , Alexei Maridashvili / Pexels Report

annaekberg
Anna Ekberg
Anna Ekberg
Community Member
5 minutes ago

They regret NOT caring or they regret caring what people thought of them?

#2

Netizens Share The 55 Things They Regret (Not) Doing In Their 20s Wasted mine by having a poor body image and low self esteem when I was actually thin and in shape.

SHIRER47 , Pixabay / Pexels Report

#3

Netizens Share The 55 Things They Regret (Not) Doing In Their 20s In a toxic relationship and not understanding how to invest in myself. I’m still working on the second part.

John-Ada , Trinity Kubassek / Pexels Report

#4

Netizens Share The 55 Things They Regret (Not) Doing In Their 20s I have stayed for a company that doesn't value my work and contribution to them, I have wasted a lot of opportunity because of that, I myself have to blame for it too I didn't have the courage to explore and try something new for my growth and development.

Just_Photograph_2679 , Aleksandra Sapozhnikova / Unsplash Report

#5

Netizens Share The 55 Things They Regret (Not) Doing In Their 20s I married my first boyfriend. We were not a good match. I basically k*lled my body and mental health trying to be enough for him. I’m 30 now, about 4 years divorced, wayyy happier and learning what I want in life and learning who I want to be.

Opening_Top_5712 , RDNE Stock project / Pexels Report

#6

Netizens Share The 55 Things They Regret (Not) Doing In Their 20s Caring for others and always putting them first. I came 3rd or 4th or 5th. Everything suffered. Everyone took advantage.

cornandcandy , Liza Summer / Pexels Report

popapach
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
57 minutes ago

I'm a people pleaser too. I've recently started saying no and people have not reacted well lol

#7

Netizens Share The 55 Things They Regret (Not) Doing In Their 20s Being with friends who don't have a care for their future or their well-being. Choose you company well OP.

sweetisabella_xo , Toa Heftiba Şinca / Pexels Report

#8

Netizens Share The 55 Things They Regret (Not) Doing In Their 20s Spent way too much time worrying about the future instead of enjoying the present.

Brief_Sector_8397 , Alex Green / Pexels Report

#9

Netizens Share The 55 Things They Regret (Not) Doing In Their 20s Drifting from one low-paying dead-end blue-collar job to another.

Alfred-Adler , Magnet.me / Unsplash Report

#10

Netizens Share The 55 Things They Regret (Not) Doing In Their 20s Went from going out drinking as much as possible to literally working 330+ days a year. Turns out you only have friends when you’re the fun guy lol.

Forthe-dawgz , Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash Report

nicoleweymann
Nicole Weymann
Nicole Weymann
Community Member
23 minutes ago

I'm divided on this one. I think balance is the key. OP turned his life by 180° - no wonder his "friends" (?) didn't immediately follow suit. To them it must have looked like he turned his back on them. He basically did. Find a hobby (not just drinking) and a small group of people to associate with, instead of a crowd of people whose only common ground is partying. And cut back on your job, else your job will eat your life, with nobody to turn to but people who are paid to keep you company, i.e. coworkers and servers/bar tenders.

#11

Netizens Share The 55 Things They Regret (Not) Doing In Their 20s Not exactly wasted, but all I did was work, go home, sleep and repeat. Lost 95% of my friends, was a virgin all through my 20's . Now, 3 years past my 20's . I have a stable job, own my own house, but I am also one of the most introverted people I know, and that doesn't help with being single.

Agreeable-Drummer545 , Saulo Mohana / Unsplash Report

#12

Netizens Share The 55 Things They Regret (Not) Doing In Their 20s My job took me around the world in my 20s. I got to travel to some pretty cool places and a lot of not so cool places. I got to hang with locals and see a lot of things tourists never saw. It was a cool experience.

The problem was I was a heavy drinker at that point in my life. Instead of using what little free time I had to see and learn about where I was at and see the sites I was focused on drinking and strip clubs. Yes we did go see some things and do cool s**t, but I could’ve done so much more. I passed up on opportunities to see things while I was traveling to spend time in dank, smelly bars or strip clubs where pathetic guys like me were drooling over women.

slider728 , cottonbro studio / Pexels Report

#13

Netizens Share The 55 Things They Regret (Not) Doing In Their 20s Falling in love with a narcissist abusive piece of s**t that was my snitch for being involved in his crimes. Spent 4 years of my life in jail. Lost time I’ll never get back.

Fearless-Bee-8105 , RDNE Stock project / Pexels Report

#14

Netizens Share The 55 Things They Regret (Not) Doing In Their 20s Staying in my bedroom, playing video game instead of living

Started when I was 18, i will be 26 in 8 days and im still living like this.

Odd-Hyena-9704 , Alexander Kovalev / Pexels Report

#15

Netizens Share The 55 Things They Regret (Not) Doing In Their 20s As a slave to the Jehovah's Witnesses cult.

uglyokie , Hassocks5489 Report

#16

Being reckless with my liver and my p*nis.

bargman Report

#17

Netizens Share The 55 Things They Regret (Not) Doing In Their 20s I lived at a bar and was the worst version of myself.

SaltyIrishDog , Redd F / Unsplash Report

#18

Depression. 👍🏻.

papasoulless Report

#19

Netizens Share The 55 Things They Regret (Not) Doing In Their 20s Laziness. Started getting my s**t together at 25, but I still feel perpetually behind at 30.

QuotidianTrials , cottonbro studio / Pexels Report

#20

I'm in a toxic relationship and having trouble figuring out how to invest in myself. I'm still trying to work on it.

Sweet-Ass20 Report

#21

Waiting for a guy to propose and not pursuing a PhD.

Klutzy_Tree515 Report

#22

Netizens Share The 55 Things They Regret (Not) Doing In Their 20s Got a woman I barely liked pregnant, married her out of obligation and marriage was terrible and only lasted 3 months, worked s**t jobs to provide for my boy, got put on child support, got depressed, got fat, dreams went down the toilet, now I'm fat, old and poor.

CascadeJ1980 , Maksim Smirnov / pexels Report

#23

Netizens Share The 55 Things They Regret (Not) Doing In Their 20s Did online nsfw stuff instead of therapy lol.

DeepPom , Canva Studio / Pexels Report

#24

Netizens Share The 55 Things They Regret (Not) Doing In Their 20s Trying to believe I’d be a professional musician.

bidamonvitamin , Lucas Pezeta / Pexels Report

#25

Traveling the world. Had a lot of catchup to do for retirement starting in my 40s.

toungespasm Report

#26

My 20’s were mostly a blur, I get flashbacks of it every once in a while. From what I do remember, it was just saaad.

Cautious_Optimist183 Report

#27

I was a legitimate mid-level d**g dealer with a tremendous d**g addiction and I dated a stripper from 20-28.

954kevin Report

#28

Maxed an ironman on oldschool runescape.

Saxonite13 Report

#29

By being over weight. For fit af for my thirtieth and haven’t looked back!!

Callahan41 Report

#30

Currently in 20's but wasting it because I'm afraid to venture out, kinda introvert here:(.

Unapologetic_102418 Report

#31

Alcohol and a Cuban woman. I only regret the alcohol.

finally_wintermuted Report

#32

Chasing women and running slowly when women chased me.

accidentallyHelpful Report

#33

Going to medical school and becoming a doctor. If you want a personal/social life outside of work, 0/10 would not recommend

Edit: obviously looking at some of these comments there are obviously worse ways you can “waste” your 20s, but the sentiment still stands 😂.

aaa_aao Report

#34

All these responses are actually making me feel a bit better about my wasted decade. 


All I did was play games. A combination of chronic pain and a crippling fear of strangers made me give up on a normal life and live as cheap and humble as I could. I couldn't get my driver's licence out of fear, couldn't hold a job for panic, have no friends or even many acquaintances and can't afford most hobbies.



I'm nearing my 40s now and the experience at least helps save money. I learnt to enjoy things that are free and have even made money from some. Things like propogating  plants from clippings. It took my twenties to get going. 


I continue to waste my life by most people's standards to this day.

LamiaBrandy Report

#35

Basically a combo of bar scene, then Skyrim, then getting fat with beer, and then figuring it out in my 30s.

smizzle2112 Report

#36

Studying a degree i never used. 4 years at Uni, 2 years doing a masters and a ton of debt.

bell_lola Report

#37

In a religion that controlled most aspects of my life. Pushed getting married and having kids while in early 20s. I essentially gave away the freedom most people in their 20s have.

WestLow7046 Report

#38

I borrowed money from my parents to live in crappy apartments and took longer than I should have to finish university. Got out feeling like I was 4 or 5 years behind everyone. Left with more debt than I would have otherwise had. .

NuTeacher Report

#39

World of Warcraft, an obscure internet message board, and a dead-end job.

Twerk_account Report

#40

Getting into legal trouble. Years wasted dealing with probation officers, s****y lawyers, court hearings, jail time, fines etc. It’s so hard to dig out of once you’re in. Almost like it was designed that way..

According_Tip4453 Report

#41

Long distance relationships. Not worth it. And I did it twice.

MoonieNine Report

salamedipere
Sarinz
Sarinz
Community Member
56 minutes ago

I am sorry long distance relationships didn't work for OP, but they can work!

#42

I went to college, graduated, and now I can’t find a job. I could have been working gaining experience and money this whole time instead of wasting time in college.

Sprizys Report

#43

By not doing anything. i basically became a hermit from 23 or so and did pretty nothing but sit in my basement and play video games.

as my friends all moved out of the area, my social life went with them, and i never went out and created my own social life. instead i just.... sat at home and watched the world go by.

another-redditor3 Report

#44

Drinking, smoking weed, then my dad died at 26 and I woke up.

Method-Right Report

#45

Got a huge student loan to go to film school. Spent my 20s as an actor crippled by the loan. Lost my agent at 29.

Shh-poster Report

#46

To echo another comment, worked too much in the hope that it would set me up for the future. It didn’t. I got a PhD in the humanities, served me right for doing a useless major. So I gave up friends and fun in my 20s, and now I have no career and no friends.

YakClear601 Report

#47

Wasted my 20s being a loser.

Oxfxax Report

#48

I wasted my 20s to the wrong person for years, I am trying to get over it until now.

MeasurementOwn4674 Report

#49

I married my best friend. Turns out now that I'm 35 he doesn't love me anymore and wants a divorce. I'm so angry thinking of all my youth I wasted on him!!!

TarjaAngel Report

#50

S**t marriage and military service.

Ok-Profile2264 Report

#51

Worked too much. I’ve never had a full week off for vacation. Yeah I have nice and cool material things, but spent what may be the best decade of my life punching a clock for a job I hate.

LilUziBurp69 Report

#52

I wasted my 20s started during pandemic, i invested my time to my work that stopped my growth and development, work that depleted my confidence and enthusiasm.

NovelSupermarket8615 Report

#53

Trying to figure out how to become successful.

F110_011 Report

#54

Chasing the wrong things !

IamAliveeee Report

#55

Skateboarding, d***s and lots and lots Graffitii.

Jouks-Netlander Report

