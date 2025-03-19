ADVERTISEMENT

They say people can be weird, but sometimes, they can be downright creepy. While we often hear about men being the ones to cross the line, let’s not pretend women are incapable of making people’s skin crawl. From entering through a cat door to stalking and even obsessively sniffing men, some women do scary things, too.

One Redditor recently asked men what makes a woman creepy, and well… some of these stories belong in a psychological thriller rather than real life.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

Women engaging in conversation at a cafe, sharing a moment over drinks and dessert. Go to mom's house, tell her that she's my girlfriend, befriend her to the point where they become best friends, and while I'm deployed with no communication to the outside world whatsoever, and without me ever giving her the address to my mom's house. And only after I saw you twice in my life and only hooked up once.

starlight_collector , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Police officer interacting with a driver during a traffic stop. Went on a few dates with a cop. She asked me if I was free one night, but I had plans. Driving to a friend’s house later that evening, guess who pulled me over. She wanted to know why I told her I was busy when I was obviously free. Pretty creepy in my opinion.

    svrgnctzn , Kindel Media Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Woman in a black sweater opening a door, representing unsettling stories of crossing boundaries. Showing up at my door at 12:30am on a weekday, ringing the doorbell and banging on the door because I didn't answer her texts and calls (I was sleeping).

    Amazing-Chemical-792 , Kireyonok_Yuliya Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Before we dive into the eerie depths of unsettling behavior, let’s talk about what actually makes something “creepy.” Psychologists suggest that creepiness is rooted in ambiguity – when someone acts in a way that doesn’t quite fit social norms, our brain throws up a red flag. Like one woman followed a guy around for 7 years, begging for forgiveness after cheating. Okay, that’s creepy, I’ll give him that.

    A study by Knox College professor Frank McAndrew found that creepiness often involves unpredictability and a sense of being watched or pursued, not being able to tell if you are actually in danger or not. Basically, if someone’s actions make you feel like you might be the lead in a low-budget horror flick, that’s when the creep factor kicks in.
    #4

    A woman glancing intensely at the camera while leaning on a counter, with a man seated in the background. Dear lady I met at the bar, I'm glad you liked the way I smelt. Dragging each of your friends one by one to me throughout the rest of the night and trying to get them to smell me was kinda creepy. Trying to stick your head into my taxi so you could smell me one last time before I left was too creepy.

    Edit: At no point in the evening did I think I smelt particularly good. I don't think her friends even really agreed with her.

    canihaveanapplepie , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    A curious black and white cat peeks through a cat door on a weathered blue door. Crawling through a cat door because you ended the relationship 😒.

    Bloated-Fartbox1738 , Helgi Olgeirsson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Woman in white outfit and red heels standing by a building, unsettling story setting. Showing up to my work, house and when ***im f*****g shopping*** to beg me to take her back and forgive her for cheating. It’s been 7 years, leave me the f**k alone.

    TheSilentTitan , croft alexander Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    One major theme in the Reddit responses? People who take “persistent” to a whole new level. One guy shared how a woman befriended his mom, becoming her bestie, even though they had only met twice. If that doesn’t scream “future true crime documentary,” I don’t know what does.

    But see, sometimes what one person sees as harmless interest, another sees as an absolute nightmare. A great example? The woman used her job as a police officer to pull a guy over because he told her he was busy when he actually had plans with someone else. Either she thought she was starring in a detective drama, or she skipped the chapter on personal boundaries.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Roller skaters lined up outdoors, showcasing colorful styles. Creepiest women's stories in the backdrop. I worked at as a assistant manager skate shop in a mall years ago and had a 16 year old sales kid who kept hitting on me (I was 20 at the time). She kept saying pretty inappropriate things even when I had asked her to stop but my manager/regional manager thought I was joking, one kicker was we were behind the register and I was taking some things out of a box when she ran her nails on my back, immediately contacted our manager who straight up did not believe me and took her side. Next day sales kid cornered me in the back room trying to "tell me a secret" me when the manager came in on their off day and saw it all play out, she was immediately fired on the spot. I quit about a month later since it sucked not being believed no matter how many times I said something.

    palinsafterbirth , RDNE Stock project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    A couple kissing intensely outdoors, capturing a moment of closeness. When she falls head over heels for a new guy every week my best friend does that and it kinda weirds me out sometimes.

    PotatoSniper818 , Vera Arsic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    A woman in a pink dress and a man in a patterned shirt smile at each other in an urban setting. Calling me daddy or any kind of put on infantilism.

    FamousBananaFan , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    This kind of behavior ties into the psychological concept of limerence—a state of intense infatuation that can make people act impulsively, believing they are “meant to be” with someone. While movies make this look endearing, in real life, it can lead to people showing up at your work, your home, and even your grocery store to demand attention… for seven years. Yes, that actually happened.
    #10

    A woman typing on a laptop at a table with a notebook and coffee, surrounded by unsettling story ideas. She said we were fated to be together. Because we were the same age (older students) in uni. Conveniently forgot there were other older students as well of the same age.

    Sent me multiple texts on how we were meant for each other. Despite me saying I had a gf. Demanded pics of the gf as proof.

    Blocked her. She spent the next few years trying to stalk me. Trying to find my place of work so she could apply to the same place. Trying to find where I lived so she could move here.

    All because I was nice to her one time when she needed help. (Locked out of apartment so I said I help to call for the locksmith).

    Brynhild , Peter Olexa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jossmagical avatar
    Joy
    Joy
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One of the many reasons why Baby Reindeer struck such a chord with people.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    A person hugging another with an unsettled expression, illustrating a moment of crossing personal boundaries. As a gay man, the women who think they can change me.

    Happened once with this young woman my age. She kept touching, while drunk. I told her to stop. She yelled “I can change you!” And Leaned in for a kiss, which I blocked with my opened palm.

    Her friend smacked the back of my head and told me to stop.

    ManCakes89 , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jossmagical avatar
    Joy
    Joy
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a woman I can honestly say toxic femininity is a real thing.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    A woman and man in a dimly lit café sharing a quiet, intimate conversation over drinks. If she assumed that we are already deeply in love on the first date, that would creep me out.

    Sixhaunt , Khoa Võ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s easy to label these behaviors as bizarre, but there’s often more going on beneath the surface. Some people struggle with rejection sensitivity dysphoria, an extreme emotional response to rejection. Others might be experiencing attachment issues, making it hard to understand where the line between “determined” and “disturbing” lies.

    And then, of course, there are those who genuinely don’t realize they’re being creepy. Like the woman who dragged her friends over to smell a guy all night at a bar, then tried to get one last whiff as he got into a taxi. Was she just overly enthusiastic? Probably. Did it still creep out the poor guy, making him feel like a human scratch-and-sniff sticker? Absolutely.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Pregnant woman at a table with water, involved in unsettling moments of crossing social boundaries. When you get married having discussed (many times) a life without kids… and you find prenatal vitamins and a book titled “before you conceive” hidden in your closet.

    phonescroller , SHVETS production Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Woman and child making breakfast at a kitchen table, with cereal and milk spilled around. I'll add a niche one

    Women that mention wanting to have "mixed babies" with me.

    4inXchange , KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    A woman in a maroon top, holding a tray of baked goods in a kitchen, representing unsettling stories theme. Had a girl make me “cookies” once. She said she used her period blood. I don’t think she actually did but it was weird. And I’m into some weird s**t.

    dtom93 , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hawkes142 avatar
    Jason Kennith
    Jason Kennith
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    At the end of the day, creepy behavior isn’t about gender; it’s about boundaries. Whether it’s someone refusing to accept a social cue or tracking another person’s whereabouts without permission, the key takeaway is that enthusiasm is only acceptable when it’s mutual.

    So, if you find yourself crawling through someone’s cat door or flashing police lights to get their attention… maybe take a step back and ask yourself: Am I being creepy?
    #16

    Smartphone screen showing app icons, focusing on unsettling story themes. 72 phone calls in a 2 day period. I speak from personal experience.

    GrendelKhanmac , Torsten Dettlaff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Woman lying on a bed with vintage rotary phone, surrounded by retro posters, embodying unsettling retro vibes. I’m 60 so this happened before cell phones lol. Had a girlfriend that timed how long it took to get to my place from her house. If I left her place and didn’t pick up the phone at the exact time I should have been home, she’d go batty and accuse me of cheating. I mean I only stopped to pick up a soda. It took maybe 5 minutes!

    Immediate-Fly-7876 , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Woman holding and kissing a baby in a cozy nursery setting. Women who make their entire personality about babies.

    AndyWilonokous , Anna Shvets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    A swimmer in a pool viewed from above, creating ripples in the bright blue water. Sharing too many details of their messed up life after just meeting. I was swimming at my complex's pool a few years back on an insanely hot day. Pool was packed.

    A young woman proceeded to start a friendly convo but then she told me where she was from and her difficult family life within 5 mins of meeting her lol. About 10 mins in she asked which building I lived in, I lied and stayed vague about my apartment address 😅

    Another 10 mins later and she finally gets a hint that I'm not really interested in her and proceeds to make it insanely awkward by asking me if she was bothering me. I essentially said "Yeah kinda, I was just trying to swim a few laps and mind my own business" and she looked distraught.

    JamsJars , Guduru Ajay bhargav Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Hand receiving a coffee cup through a drive-thru window, focusing on customer service interaction. About a year ago, a woman at the Arby’s drive thru creeped me out. She asked me if I wanted to hang out, and I said no. She asked me multiple times more, and I kept saying no. At that point, she even stuck her face and arm out the window in a clear attempt to pull me in for a kiss. I rolled up my window on her and her (female) coworker shoved her off and gave me my food. I made a complaint about it and (thankfully) had the heroic woman’s info to name drop, and she voucher for me. The female creep was actually held accountable and fired!

    CatacombsRave , RDNE Stock project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    A person with glasses watching TV intently, glowing lights in the background, holding a bowl with snacks. I had a girl that would hop my fence in the backyard and silently watch me watch tv. That's creepy.

    Dusty-Foot-Phil , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Tea cup with herbal bag on pink saucer beside lavender flowers, suggesting unsettling stories ambiance. I've had a woman ask me about my s***m count on the first date. She also sent me a music playlist of about 60 songs based on the taste she thought I'd have. Didn't match.

    She also sucked the water out of the tea bag after use.

    anomalkingdom , Leah Newhouse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Cracked phone on a leather seat, suggesting unsettling story elements. I'll get the ball rolling...

    I dated a woman who threw her phone through my living room window because I hadn't called her that night. Creepy.

    insane4you , picjumbo.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's got to be one heck of a heavy phone or OP only had single glazing.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Two women's legs intertwined on a bed, creating an unsettling and creepy atmosphere. Ex girlfriend, lying in bed , casually turns over, looks me dead in the eye and says " I wish I could k**l you, drain all the blood from your body and keep you in a refrigerator to preserve you and whenever I want to, I'll just take you out for cuddles and put you back when I'm done".

    SuspiciousPut8888 , Ketut Subiyanto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Woman in a white sweater viewed from below, conveying an unsettling presence. When you crash your car in a snowstorm and a woman takes you home to her house and looks after you and tells you the phone lines are down and then won’t let you leave until Misery is reborn again..

    tweedledumb4u , Amazon MGM Studios Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
    Not your original work? Add source
    Publish
    Add Your Answer!

    Not your original work? Add source

    Publish