The thing is, almost all of us have such romanticized ideas of something, but they can all come crashing down when we actually have to live it in real life. When Reddit user SoloSammySilva asked, “What's something people only romanticize because they've never actually done it?” here’s what people had to say!

Here’s my guilty confession: as a teenager, I was absolutely besotted by vampires, all thanks to Vampire Diaries. However, in hindsight, I don’t think I will just stand still if one comes barging after me in real life because I don’t want to be its food .

#1 Living in the past



The 1920s weren't awesome. Nor were the 1200s or the 1400s. You wouldn't have enjoyed life more if you were a knight in medieval times, you'd probably just die from an infection.

#2 Alcoholism. Characters in movies who drink heavily are often shown as cool or funny.



The reality is vastly different.

#3 Depression. No, they're not all tortured geniuses, they're just tortured.

As you scroll through the list, you may realize that you have experienced some of these things firsthand, when you found them lucrative in the beginning, only to find they are not all that they're made out to be. To better understand what makes them so appealing to us in the first place, Bored Panda reached out to Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor. She explained that without real-life exposure, people rely on secondhand narratives, which often portray the experience in a glamorous or overly simplified way. However, she also added that romanticizing something new can be a way to cope with dissatisfaction in one’s current life, as unfamiliar experiences are often imagined as a "way out" or a solution to current problems.

#4 Been in a serious relationship with “the bad boy.”.

#5 Moving out to the middle of nowhere and building a shelter and living off the land.

#6 Being stalked. Seriously, a friend of mine was raving about a romance book where the guy stalks a woman and is obsessed with her “but he saves her life”. I’ve been stalked, nothing about it is romantic.

Prof. Lobo believes that media and social comparison play a major role in shaping unrealistic expectations of experiences by presenting curated, idealized, and often incomplete portrayals of reality. She brought up the social comparison theory by Leon Festinger, which states that people evaluate themselves and their lives by comparing them to others, especially peers. "When those comparisons are made against filtered, idealized media content, it often results in distorted perceptions. Another thing is that movies, ads, and shows often frame life events like falling in love, moving to a new city, or chasing a dream as transformative and flawless. This storytelling leads people to overestimate the emotional payoff of unfamiliar experiences," she noted. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 The Mafia



Edit: After almost 3k upvotes I wanna clarify that I’ve never had any encounters with the mob in real life. However I do enjoy mafia themed movies and shows and thought “it probably isn’t like this at all in real life”. Thanks for the comments!

#8 Bed rotting…honestly the romanticization of mental illnesses as a whole.

#9 Running thru a field of flowers.



You kick up dander and pollen, your feet get tangled in the flower stems... It doesn't last long...



Then you finally collapse in a patch of wild flowers and land on an ant hill or a ground wasps' nest or it's really a hidden bog.

Our expert stressed that unfulfilled desires and dissatisfaction with one's current life are key drivers behind idealizing the unfamiliar, and psychologists often describe this as a form of psychological escape or projection. Prof. Lobo expressed, "When people feel stuck, bored, or unhappy in their current situation, they often turn to fantasies of an alternate reality." "This process helps them mentally escape discomfort by imagining an experience as inherently better. Romanticizing the unfamiliar can also act as a psychological buffer, giving people something to look forward to. It can momentarily lift mood or increase motivation, even if the fantasy isn’t realistic." She also spoke about how people often project their unmet emotional needs onto external goals. She explained this through simple examples: someone craving freedom may romanticize solo travel, while someone longing for stability may idealize marriage, without accounting for the challenges involved.

#10 Renovating an old house.





Are you a person who can never sit still?

Probably for you.





Do you enjoy downtime?

Probably not for you. .

#11 This is kind of specific, but there are tons of gym addicts/serious lifters that think their ultimate goal is owning their own gym.



We used to own a couple in Texas, and let me tell you, we worked our a*ses off non-stop. It’s very expensive, time consuming and exhausting.

#12 Being a teacher. I cried so much. It was traumatic. It wasn't even the kids or the long hours. It was the other teachers.

We also conversed with Prof. Lobo about the impact it can have when people are slapped by reality when they experience these romanticized things. She noted that people often feel a sharp sense of disappointment or emotional letdown, which is especially painful when the experience was highly anticipated or romanticized as life-changing. ADVERTISEMENT "Psychologically, this can create cognitive dissonance, the discomfort of realizing that what you believed would make you happy actually doesn’t. People often tie their identity to their goals. When an idealized experience fails to deliver, it can cause a kind of existential hangover, leaving them feeling lost, stuck, or unsure of what to pursue next," she summed up.

#13 War, I’d imagine.

#14 Being a full time creative: design, painting, acting, marketing, etc. Not everyone is cut out for that lifestyle.

#15 Having ADHD or Autism.

Well, that sounds quite sad, doesn't it? Alas, that's just how life is, one failed romanticized expectation after another, I guess. All we can do is hope that at least a few of them actually turn out as we think, right? Anyway, dear readers, now we want to hear from you and your such glamorized illusions. Don't hesitate to leave them in the comments! ADVERTISEMENT

#16 S*x on the beach.

#17 Library work in public libraries. It’s like retail except everyone gets to tell you their taxes pay your wages. I love being a librarian, but d**n do you meet some awful people, and it sure isn’t “reading books all day”.

#18 Growing up rough or poor.



People like to romanticize it, but actually living it sucks.

#19 Infidelity



You hear in movies, you console your friends but only when you actually get cheated you will know how bad it is .



It literally makes you question everything.. at what point did your relationship break? How come the person you loved and trusted did this ? Were you not good enough ? .

#20 S*x in the shower. Water is not lube.

#21 Being a cowboy.

#22 Whip cream or food related stuff on body during s*x. It gets sticky, gets everywhere. Not as hot as it’s made out to be.

#23 Having twins. They see them when their parents finally get them out of the house. They're all cute in matching outfits.

And people say, "I always wanted twins!"

I almost died having these twins. They never slept. They fight like feral cats.

My house is never ever clean.

This is not something people should be wanting.



But they are cute. I have no regrets.

#24 Owning an horse. It s an hell of a job.

#25 Being a manager.



I thought it was all big paycheques and corporate perks.



Nope, I'm just babysitting grown adults.

#26 Bartending.

#27 Piracy.



People assume that piracy was all treasure hunting, drinking and sword fights thanks almost-exclusively to Robert Louis Stevenson's novel "Treasure Island". In reality, no buried treasure has ever been found in the quantities we'd otherwise been led to believe, there were never maps where X marked the spot and most pirates weren't world class swordsmen. The majority of pirates during the golden age were ex-navy officers or personnel, freed sl**es or criminals on the run who initially accepted pardons from England as privateers to prey on Spanish treasure fleets in the Atlantic. And even then, the "treasure" wasn't so much gold or jewels as it was spices, cloth and other textiles. Finding actual gold or jewels was extremely rare. Additionally, most pirate ships were not massive galleons or man-o-wars; they were pretty commonly sloops of 20-30 men and maybe a handful of 10 pound guns. Truth be told, most pirates didn't even k**l their captives either; they just tied them up, ransacked the ship and fled. It was extremely rare for someone to actually k**l a prisoner in a pirate raid. But even rarer still was ship to ship combat, as repairs were extremely expensive and most crews wanted to avoid drawn-out conflicts as much as possible.

#28 #vanlife.

#29 Getting rid of all their possessions and wealth.

#30 Starting a business.

#31 Forensic work. Especially crime scene investigation.



I was CSI for several years before I transferred to my current position (NIBIN analyst). CSI is rewarding if you can do it, but it's a rough job. Not even just emotionally, but physically. I spent 45 minutes in the third floor (attic) of a house with no air conditioning in August looking for a knife that was on the front porch in plain view of homicide detectives while they sat there talking to the parents of the deceased. I was furious.



Lab work isn't necessarily better. You definitely have days of just looking at evidence under a microscope all day. It can be very monotonous.

