ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh is often associated with warm earthy tones, rich traditions, and vibrant culture. But through the lens of photographer Mou Ayesha, we’re invited to notice something rarely talked about – the striking presence of light eyes among some Bangladeshi people.

In this captivating series, the photographer portrays children and young women with pale blue, gray, and green eyes that beautifully contrast with deep fabrics and dark backdrops. Each portrait feels intimate and powerful, with gazes that are both piercing and vulnerable.

Scroll down to explore the full series and experience these striking gazes for yourself.

More info: Instagram | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Photographer Mou Ayesha Captures The Striking Beauty Of Light-Eyed People In Bangladesh (22 Pics)

Mou Aysha Report

8points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Photographer Mou Ayesha Captures The Striking Beauty Of Light-Eyed People In Bangladesh (22 Pics)

    Mou Aysha Report

    6points
    POST
    #3

    Photographer Mou Ayesha Captures The Striking Beauty Of Light-Eyed People In Bangladesh (22 Pics)

    Mou Aysha Report

    6points
    POST
    #4

    Photographer Mou Ayesha Captures The Striking Beauty Of Light-Eyed People In Bangladesh (22 Pics)

    Mou Aysha Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Photographer Mou Ayesha Captures The Striking Beauty Of Light-Eyed People In Bangladesh (22 Pics)

    Mou Aysha Report

    6points
    POST
    #6

    Photographer Mou Ayesha Captures The Striking Beauty Of Light-Eyed People In Bangladesh (22 Pics)

    Mou Aysha Report

    6points
    POST
    #7

    Photographer Mou Ayesha Captures The Striking Beauty Of Light-Eyed People In Bangladesh (22 Pics)

    Mou Aysha Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    Photographer Mou Ayesha Captures The Striking Beauty Of Light-Eyed People In Bangladesh (22 Pics)

    Mou Aysha Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Photographer Mou Ayesha Captures The Striking Beauty Of Light-Eyed People In Bangladesh (22 Pics)

    Mou Aysha Report

    5points
    POST
    #10

    Photographer Mou Ayesha Captures The Striking Beauty Of Light-Eyed People In Bangladesh (22 Pics)

    Mou Aysha Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    Photographer Mou Ayesha Captures The Striking Beauty Of Light-Eyed People In Bangladesh (22 Pics)

    Mou Aysha Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    Photographer Mou Ayesha Captures The Striking Beauty Of Light-Eyed People In Bangladesh (22 Pics)

    Mou Aysha Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    Photographer Mou Ayesha Captures The Striking Beauty Of Light-Eyed People In Bangladesh (22 Pics)

    Mou Aysha Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    Photographer Mou Ayesha Captures The Striking Beauty Of Light-Eyed People In Bangladesh (22 Pics)

    Mou Aysha Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Photographer Mou Ayesha Captures The Striking Beauty Of Light-Eyed People In Bangladesh (22 Pics)

    Mou Aysha Report

    4points
    POST
    #16

    Photographer Mou Ayesha Captures The Striking Beauty Of Light-Eyed People In Bangladesh (22 Pics)

    Mou Aysha Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Photographer Mou Ayesha Captures The Striking Beauty Of Light-Eyed People In Bangladesh (22 Pics)

    Mou Aysha Report

    3points
    POST
    #18

    Photographer Mou Ayesha Captures The Striking Beauty Of Light-Eyed People In Bangladesh (22 Pics)

    Mou Aysha Report

    3points
    POST
    #19

    Photographer Mou Ayesha Captures The Striking Beauty Of Light-Eyed People In Bangladesh (22 Pics)

    Mou Aysha Report

    3points
    POST
    #20

    Photographer Mou Ayesha Captures The Striking Beauty Of Light-Eyed People In Bangladesh (22 Pics)

    Mou Aysha Report

    3points
    POST
    #21

    Photographer Mou Ayesha Captures The Striking Beauty Of Light-Eyed People In Bangladesh (22 Pics)

    Mou Aysha Report

    3points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!