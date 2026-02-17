ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh is often associated with warm earthy tones, rich traditions, and vibrant culture. But through the lens of photographer Mou Ayesha, we’re invited to notice something rarely talked about – the striking presence of light eyes among some Bangladeshi people.

In this captivating series, the photographer portrays children and young women with pale blue, gray, and green eyes that beautifully contrast with deep fabrics and dark backdrops. Each portrait feels intimate and powerful, with gazes that are both piercing and vulnerable.

Scroll down to explore the full series and experience these striking gazes for yourself.

More info: Instagram | x.com